The must-attend event for the work truck industry, North America's largest work truck event is your once-a-year chance to ...
The Show is the ultimate resource for industry professionals, offering the opportunity to: • See the latest vocational tru...
Industry innovation will be featured in the exhibit hall, including: • Truck chassis, bodies and equipment • Cranes and ae...
Industry training This year’s educational program will tackle key industry issues, including: • Workforce development • In...
Green Truck Summit Only at the Green Truck Summit • Educational content exclusively focused on multi-stage commercial vehi...
Fleet Technical Congress Experience the latest information for fleets on: • Mitigating risk • Staying relevant • Improving...
Attendees say
Register today Learn more Visit worktruckshow.com to register and reserve a hotel room; view an up-to-date exhibitor list;...
About NTEA Established in 1964, NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry, represents more than 1,950 companies t...
The Work Truck Show 2018
The Work Truck Show 2018
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Work Truck Show 2018

42 views

Published on

Learn about The Work Truck Show. North America's largest work truck event is your once-a-year chance to see all of the newest industry products, choose from dozens of industry-focused training courses, and gain access to technical engineering representatives from hundreds of exhibiting companies. Attendees can interact with thousands of industry professionals, set up meetings with current suppliers or customers; find solutions to resolve technical issues, and talk shop with industry peers at special events and receptions. The Work Truck Show is held in conjunction with Green Truck Summit and Fleet Technical Congress. More at http://www.worktruckshow.com.

Published in: Automotive
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
42
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

The Work Truck Show 2018

  1. 1. The must-attend event for the work truck industry, North America's largest work truck event is your once-a-year chance to see all of the newest industry products, choose from dozens of industry-focused training courses, and gain access to technical engineering representatives from hundreds of exhibiting companies. Held in conjunction with The Work Truck Show are: • The Green Truck Summit, the industry's premier conference on clean energy innovations for commercial vehicles, will be held March 6; registrants may attend concurrent sessions March 7-8. • New for 2018, the Fleet Technical Congress provides the latest technology solutions and management insights from leaders of some of the country’s biggest fleets and suppliers. General sessions will be held March 6; registrants may attend concurrent sessions March 7-8. The Work Truck Show®: Three events
  2. 2. The Show is the ultimate resource for industry professionals, offering the opportunity to: • See the latest vocational truck and equipment displays, with product experts available at exhibitor booths • Meet with current and prospective suppliers • Find solutions to critical technical questions • Interact with thousands of peers • Gain insight into recent industry and market trends About The Work Truck Show 2018
  3. 3. Industry innovation will be featured in the exhibit hall, including: • Truck chassis, bodies and equipment • Cranes and aerial devices • Power takeoffs • Snow and ice control equipment • Liftgates, cargo management solutions, and more Groundbreaking products
  4. 4. Industry training This year’s educational program will tackle key industry issues, including: • Workforce development • Industry trends and forecasts • Government regulatory compliance • Risk mitigation • Truck specification and design • OEM chassis updates • Lean strategies • Truck fleet optimization • Fuel-saving technologies and alternative fuels Educational program
  5. 5. Green Truck Summit Only at the Green Truck Summit • Educational content exclusively focused on multi-stage commercial vehicles • Truck fleet manager perspectives on technology and fuel selection, and deployment • NTEA staff on-site to field technical and regulatory questions • Commercial vehicle Productivity and Fuels Pavilion In addition to attending March 6 general sessions, Green Truck Summit registrants have the opportunity to choose from Green Truck Summit and Work Truck Show concurrent sessions March 7-8.
  6. 6. Fleet Technical Congress Experience the latest information for fleets on: • Mitigating risk • Staying relevant • Improving fleet productivity and efficiency • Leveraging your equipment supply chain and peers In addition to attending March 6 general sessions, Fleet Technical Congress registrants have the opportunity to choose from Green Truck Summit and Work Truck Show concurrent sessions March 7-8.
  7. 7. Attendees say
  8. 8. Register today Learn more Visit worktruckshow.com to register and reserve a hotel room; view an up-to-date exhibitor list; learn more about the Show; and see a recap of the 2017 event. Connect with us
  9. 9. About NTEA Established in 1964, NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry, represents more than 1,950 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to the Association. NTEA provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces The Work Truck Show® and Green Truck Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario.

×