Pointy poses PowerPoint

  1. 1. How should news make people feel?
  2. 2. How do people feel during an infodemic?
  3. 3. What do you think about the power the media has over what the public think and do?
  4. 4. What do you think about the power the public has over which types of story appear in the news?
  5. 5. What do you think about how numbers are used in the news?
  6. 6. How do you feel about the media’s ability to shape a story?
  7. 7. Which statistic concerns you the most? Why? About 90% of all reported news is negative. A By December 2020, 31% of people were trying to avoid news about covid-19. B 7% of people think the media has made the covid-19 situation better but 35% think the media has made it worse. C
  8. 8. FINAL PIECE Your challenge is to write an information pull-out page that could be printed in a newspaper to help people navigate the covid-19 infodemic. 1. You must start with your chosen statistic (from the previous slide) and use it to explain why this Issue is important. 2. Your information page should include at least four well-explained top tips. Use the Planning sheet to help you gather your ideas. 3. Don’t forget - your pull-out needs to be both informative AND eye-catching. 4. You can work alone, in a pair or in a small group.
  9. 9. TOP TIP EXAMPLE NEWS SOURCES WHAT’S THE SITUATION? • How does an infodemic spread misinformation? • Why can this be a problem? … so what’s your top tip to help people find reliable news? During an infodemic, people are bombarded with news from a range of sources. This means people might see more facts but also more misinformation and fake news. This is a problem because, with so much news flying around, it’s hard to tell the difference between what’s true and what’s not. NEWS SOURCES TOP TIP To make sure people are finding the facts, people should get their news from a reliable source. For example a trusted news website or television channel.

