Pre-bridal hair care tips

Jan. 18, 2022
These are some pre-bridal hair and skincare tips published by TheWeddingDate. We are team of professional wedding photographers who create moments that you remember forever. Besides Candid photography, Wedding cinematography, you can get wedding-related tips from us.

Pre-bridal hair care tips

  1. 1. 10 Most Effective Pre Bridal Hair Care Tips For every bride- to- be Weddings are considered as one of the most sacred and memorable events of one's life. Every bride wants to look perfect on this big day , but looking perfect is not an instant outcome. It is advised to start a bridal skin care and hair care routine atleast before three months of wedding. Early care makes the styling easy and goes without a mess. 1. Clean your hair properly- Always keep your scalp clean . Whenever you are appling shampoo rinse it off properly. If your scalp is dry then try to used oil based shampoo which protects your scalp from further dryness. Try to apply shampoo thrice in a week. This should follow regularly specially as pre bridal hair care routine at home. 2. Oil therapy Infuse a lot of herbs those are essential for hair growth and strength . You can make your own oil for pre bridal hair care at home. Oil massage at regular intervals help in better blood circulation and make your hair strong. 3. Keep your body hydrated Our internal body also need care properly. If you are healthy from inside only then you will get the beautiful hair and glowing skin from outside. Specially in winter our skin and hair becomes rough and dry , we need to consume good amount of water , fruits to stay hydrated. Intake of lemon with lukewarm water in early morning works in detoxification which is essential for healthy hair and skin before wedding. 4. Peacefull sleep- Peacefull sleep is important for beautiful hair and skin. Your big day is near and we know that sound sleep is a little bit difficult because there are numbers of workload like shopping, invitation, other arrangements along with office works . Still it is advised to have 7-8 hours of sleep everynight because sound sleep makes you strong from inside out, your system works well, after hectic schedule your nerves , muscles need rest . After a peacefull sleep you become more energetic, you can concentrate properly in your daily works and it makes your hair and skin healthy. 5. Proper diet-
  2. 2. Whatever you take as your skin and hair care routine, it is necessary to intake a balanced diet for a healthy lifestyle . Similarly it is important to avoid spicy and oily foods and to take healthy balanced diet before your wedding. Choose a fibre filled diet , rice in whole grains ,lots of seasonal fruits and veggies must be in your daily diet. Intake enough amount of protein and healthy fat. Vitamin C , Vitamin E these are good for skin and hair. Almonds are good for heart , it filled with energy . Beside all these homemade sour curd , dietary intake, vitamin D are essential for bone health. Proper intake of vitamin, mineral, protein is necessary . Zinc, magnesium make your skin radient. 6. Daily workout - Wedding means lot of responsibilities , arrangements, workloads and a little bit of tension for a new life. Beside it if you are a bengali bride, there are lots of rituals have to be maintained , specially the ' Aiburo Bhaat" invitations , rich foods these can tole your health and skin. To stay fit and active you need to maintain some daily workout routine. You can do some free hand exercises , running, walking, stretching etc. It is not necessary to go to a gym but you need to maintain these tips from very earlier. When you exercise your body release chemical called 'Endorphins' , which is a natural pain killer and make you feel good. Along with your skin and hair proper hormone balance makes your system healthy naturally . Daily workout is one of the most effective pre bridal hair and skin care tips. 7. Natural homemade egg masks- Egg white is a natural resource of protein which is essential for hair nutrition . Using it once in a week followed by deep rinsing with mild shampoo, is one of the effective pre bridal hair care tips. 8.Aloe vera mask- Use homemade aloe vera mask as your pre bridal hair care routine at regular interval. Your hair will become soft , smooth and glowing naturally. Honey is also used as a natural conditioner. 9. Avoid excess heat - Using too much hair dryer, straightner , curler can damage your hair. So it is advised not to apply chemical hair therapy before your wedding . Using homemade natural remedies are essential for pre bridal hair care. 10. Onion Juice- Onion juice has an anti bacterial property which helps your scalp and hair rid off from fungal infection and itching . Using diluted onion juice can be a good pre bridal hair care tip.
  3. 3. Last but not the least , beside all these pre bridal care , staying positive and confident are most important things. . Anxiety is obvious but overthinking about your final look and other things will make you tensed and anxious . Keep it in your mind , you are beautiful and will appear as a beautiful bride. This is the best beauty tip for every bride-to-be.

