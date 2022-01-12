Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 5
Entertainment & Humor
Jan. 12, 2022
38 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Social commerce how to make your posts 100% shoppable

Download to read offline

Entertainment & Humor
Jan. 12, 2022
38 views

Social commerce is a powerful tool for streamlining the buyer’s journey. It gives consumers a more direct path from scrolling their social media feeds to shopping online for the items they see in their feeds. Shoppability has always been the goal for social media platforms. The popularity of influencer marketing has likely played a key role in expediting the process of making social media 100% shoppable

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dan Gets a Minivan: Life at the Intersection of Dude and Dad Dan Zevin
(4/5)
Free
The World's Largest Man: A Memoir Harrison Scott Key
(5/5)
Free
Truth in Advertising: A Novel John Kenney
(4/5)
Free
Coyote V. Acme Ian Frazier
(2.5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Vitamin: A Novel Rachel Khong
(4/5)
Free
Wonder Boys Michael Chabon
(4/5)
Free
Yes Please Amy Poehler
(4/5)
Free
Sellevision: A Novel Augusten Burroughs
(4/5)
Free
Catch-22: 50th Anniversary Edition Joseph Heller
(4/5)
Free
Miss Buncle's Book D.E. Stevenson
(4.5/5)
Free
Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Gil's All Fright Diner A. Lee Martinez
(4/5)
Free
JPod Douglas Coupland
(3.5/5)
Free
Acceptance: A Novel Susan Coll
(4/5)
Free
The Master & Margarita Mikhail Bulgakov
(4.5/5)
Free
A Confederacy of Dunces John Kennedy Toole
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Shopgirl Steve Martin
(3.5/5)
Free
The Dilbert Principle Scott Adams
(4.5/5)
Free
The Last Original Wife Dorothea Benton Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
The Girl Who Saved the King of Sweden: A Novel Jonas Jonasson
(4/5)
Free
The Unconsoled Kazuo Ishiguro
(3.5/5)
Free
Never Have I Ever: A Novel Joshilyn Jackson
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey to the End of the Night Louis-Ferdinand Celine
(4.5/5)
Free
Mary Jane: A Novel Jessica Anya Blau
(4.5/5)
Free
Deep Dish Mary Kay Andrews
(3.5/5)
Free
Wonder Boys Michael Chabon
(4/5)
Free
Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers Mary Roach
(4.5/5)
Free
Three Wishes: A Novel Liane Moriarty
(4/5)
Free
Ali in Wonderland: And Other Tall Tales Ali Wentworth
(3.5/5)
Free
The Fixer Upper Mary Kay Andrews
(4/5)
Free
I Heart My Little A-Holes: A bunch of holy-crap moments no one ever told you about parenting Karen Alpert
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Social commerce how to make your posts 100% shoppable

  1. 1. The Shelf The Shelf Full-Service Influencer Marketing Agency www.theshelf.com
  2. 2. Social Commerce: How to Make Your Posts 100% Shoppable Social commerce is a powerful tool for streamlining the buyer’s journey. It gives consumers a more direct path from scrolling their social media feeds to shopping online for the items they see in their feeds. Shoppability has always been the goal for social media platforms. The popularity of influencer marketing has likely played a key role. Truth be told, social commerce is one of the most effective ways to reach your actual customers as they’re scrolling or swiping or tapping or watching. So, it’s time to create some thumb-stopping shoppable posts to boost your brand awareness and streamline the inspiration-to-purchase process.
  3. 3. What is Social Commerce? Here’s a good social commerce definition: Social commerce is the happy marriage between e- commerce and social media wherein the content created for a social media platform is used to help facilitate online shopping. That means you can take the entire shopping experience, from inspiration to checkout, and house it on a single social media platform. Social commerce can be done through influencer posts or from branded accounts themselves. The beauty of shoppable posts is that they can come in all shapes and sizes – feed posts, story slide-ups, six-second ads, you name it. We’ve included some social commerce examples in the final section to get you inspired to sell.
  4. 4. The Top Social Commerce Platforms As of 2021, 83 percent of Americans age 13 or older use at least one social media platform. And 63 percent of the global population age 13 or older is active on social, too. So this isn’t just an American thing. That means nearly 5 billion consumers worldwide are scrolling, ready to click on your shoppable posts. Facebook: 2.9 billion Youtube: 2.3 billion Instagram: 1.4 billion TikTok: 732 million Pinterest: 478 million Snapchat: 514 million Twitter: 397 million While Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest are the big five, Snapchat and Twitter have made a concerted effort to expand their social commerce this year. So don’t write them off just yet.
  5. 5. Contact Us 12126559879 atul@theshelf.com www.theshelf.com

Social commerce is a powerful tool for streamlining the buyer’s journey. It gives consumers a more direct path from scrolling their social media feeds to shopping online for the items they see in their feeds. Shoppability has always been the goal for social media platforms. The popularity of influencer marketing has likely played a key role in expediting the process of making social media 100% shoppable

Views

Total views

38

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×