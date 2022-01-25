Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 5

Influencer marketing ideas that’ll boost your sales

Jan. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Marketing

It’s time to sit down and map out your social media marketing campaigns for the holiday season. We thought it would be cool to publish a list of 30 influencer marketing ideas that we’re hoping will finally lay to rest the dreaded #basic product placement post.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(5/5)
Free
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
(0/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
The Ultimate Sales Machine (Review and Analysis of Holmes' Book) BusinessNews Publishing
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Findaway
(5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life Luke Burgis
(4.5/5)
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Aesthetic Intelligence: How to Boost It and Use It in Business and Beyond Pauline Brown
(4.5/5)
Free

Influencer marketing ideas that’ll boost your sales

  1. 1. The Shelf Full The Shelf Full Service Service Influencer Influencer Marketing Marketing Agency Agency WWW.THESHELF.COM
  2. 2. INFLUENCER MARKETING IDEAS THAT’LL BOOST YOUR SALES It’s time to sit down and map out your social media marketing campaigns for the holiday season. We thought it would be cool to publish a list of 30 influencer marketing ideas that we’re hoping will finally lay to rest the dreaded #basic product placement post. The Shelf team put together this list of influencer marketing ideas as a starting point for your marketing team to dream up cool campaign concepts. (And if the thought of that bums you out, we’re a click away.)
  3. 3. Influencer Influencer Marketing Idea Marketing Idea Haul Videos Amazon Live Email Marketing Idea Pins How-To Videos In-App Ads Pet Influencers Instagram Reels 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8.
  4. 4. Which of These Influencer Campaign Which of These Influencer Campaign Ideas Floats Your Boat? Ideas Floats Your Boat? There you have it – 30 different ways you can work with influencers this holiday season and stave off those basic-looking product placement posts. #kryptonite If you need help with your holiday campaign or coming up with influencer marketing ideas, there’s still time. We’ve rolled out campaigns in days that converted for our clients. We don’t LIKE TO… but we have done it and delivered . So, if you need a team in place who can implement these influencer campaign ideas for you, The Shelf team is into full- funnel stuff.
  5. 5. atul@theshelf.com www.reallygreatsite.com 12126559879 raj@theshelf.com My Contact My Contact Information Information

×