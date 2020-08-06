seizure / Epilepsy - Neurological Disorder

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Compiled By - Mr. Ashish Roy (Nursing Tutor) SEIZURE /EPILEPSY
DEFINITIONS EPILEPSY It is a chronic disorder characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizure activity.
SEIZURE Seizure is an abnormal, sudden, excessive , uncontrolled electrical discharge of neurons within the brain that ma...
TYPES  1. GENERALIZED SEIZURES  Generalized tonic- clonic ( grandmal)  Absence (petit mal)  Myoclonic, motor seizures ...
PARTIAL SEIZURES(FOCAL/LOCAL SEIZURES)  PARTIAL SEIZURES  Simple Partial  It produces sensory symptoms accompanied by m...
ETIOLOGICAL FACTORS/ CAUSES  Idiopathic (genetic, developmental defects).  Acquired  Hypoxemia  Vascular insufficiency...
continued…  Hypocalcemia  Hypoglycemia  Pesticides  Brain tumor  Drug and alcohol with-drawl  Allergies  CVA
Causes of Partial Seizure/Epilepsy
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY  Due to abnormal electrical disturbance in one section of brain, there is emission of abnormal, recurrent...
CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS/ CLINICAL FEATURES  Absence Seizure – brief seizure lasts seconds. LOC may or may not be there. N...
DIAGNOSTIC EVALUATION  Seizure history and assesment  Types of seizure  Occurrences before, during and after the seizur...
CT SCAN  Computerized (or computed) tomography, and often formerly referred to as computerized axial tomography (CAT) sca...
How does an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan work?  MRI – to detect lesion in brain and focal abnormalities.  MRIs ...
EEG ( Electroencephalography)
MEDICAL MANAGEMENT  Anticonvulsants: Phenobarbital (luminal), Carbamazepine, Phenytoin (Dialantin), Valproic acid ( Depak...
SURGICAL MANAGEMENT  Surgery is indicated for patients whose epilepsy results from intracranial tumors, abscess, cysts, o...
COMPLICATIONS Status Epilepticus  recurrent episodes of seizures even patient are taking treatment.  It is a state in wh...
Continued… B.Petit mal seizures( absence fits)  It is typically seen in children during an absence attack. Symptoms are :...
NURSING MANAGEMENT  Note the time and duration of seizure.  Assess behavior at the onset of seizure.  If the client is ...
CONTINUED NURSING MANAGEMENT  Note the type , character, and progression of the movements during the seizures.  Monitor ...
Continued…  Remain with the client.  Don’t restraint the client.  Loosen restrictive clothing.  Note the type , charac...
NURSING DIAGNOSIS WITH INTERVENTIONS 1. Risk for Injury related to: loss of consciousness during seizure activity and pos...
 2. Ineffective airway clearance related to: blockage of the tongue, endotracheal,increased secretion of saliva  Outcome...
 3. Ineffective breathing pattern related to: neuromuscular impairment, dyspnea and apnea  Outcomes:  Respiratory rate ...
 4. Ineffective self-health management related to drug therapy and lifestyle adjustments.  Outcomes:  Knowledge of spec...
 5. Risk for Ineffective cerebral Tissue Perfusion related to: decreased oxygen supply to the brain.  Outcomes:  Demons...
F.A.Q  IS EPILEPSY AND SEIZURES SAME THING? One seizure is not considered epilepsy. Epilepsy is "more than one seizure". ...
THANKYOU FOR YOUR ACTIVE LISTENING AND PROPER ATTENTION IF YOU HAVE ANY QUERY REGARDING THE TOPIC KINDLY ASK… The End.
