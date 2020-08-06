Successfully reported this slideshow.
PHEOCHROMOCYTOMA (PCC) COMPILED BY – Mr Ashish H. Roy (Nursing Tutor)
DEFINITION  Pheochromocytoma is a rare condition characterized by a tumor arising from the chromaffin cells of the adrena...
INCIDENCE  It is not common. It can occur at any age, peak between 40 & 50 years.  It can occur at any group age but is ...
ETIOLOGICAL CAUSES/ RISK FACTORS  Idiopathic (unknown)  Heredity  Thyroid carcinoma  Parathyroid hyperplasia or tumour...
Pathophysiology
CLINICAL FEATURES/ SIGNS & SYMPTOMS  5 ‘H’. Hypertension, Headache, Hyperhydrosis, Hyper metabolism, Hyperglycemia.  Ort...
Diagnostic Assessment  History taking and physical assessment:- Pheochromocytoma is suspected when the patient shows the ...
Medical Management  Alpha- adrenergic blockers e.g.- phenoxybezamine (10mg-20mg every 6-8hrs) or Prazosin (2-5 mg twice a...
Surgical Management  Adrenalectomy- unilateral or bilateral.  Laparoscopic removal of the tumor  Laparotomy Selective r...
NURSING DIAGNOSIS  Pain related tumor AEB verbalization  Ineffective breathing pattern Related dyspnea/ tachypnea AEB re...
Pre- operative Management  Check vital signs  Assess the level of anxiety  Provide supportive care  Prepare the patien...
Post Operative Care  Monitoring to detect complications of surgery and Adrenal crisis  Blood pressure alteration Blood g...
Complications  Hypertensive retinopathy  Hypertensive nephropathy  Myocarditis ( inflammatory cardiomyopathy)  Increas...
FAQ WHAT ARE CHROMAFFIN CELLS ??? Chromaffin cells, also pheochromocytes, are neuroendocrine cells found mostly in the med...
THANKYOU FOR YOUR ACTIVE LISTENING AND ATTENTION.. IF ANY QUERY REGARDING THE TOPIC KINDLY ASK…. The End.
