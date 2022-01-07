Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
The global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market value was US$ 1,768.8 million in 2019. The global IdiopathicPulmonary Fibrosis Market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 4,298.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Be the first to like this
The global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market value was US$ 1,768.8 million in 2019. The global IdiopathicPulmonary Fibrosis Market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 4,298.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Total views
15
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0