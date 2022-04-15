Successfully reported this slideshow.

Ensuring Social Impact at Every Stage of Technology Research & Development

0

Share

Apr. 15, 2022
0 likes 18 views
Upcoming SlideShare
The Cultural Evolution of Video Game Fandom
The Cultural Evolution of Video Game Fandom
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8

Ensuring Social Impact at Every Stage of Technology Research & Development

Apr. 15, 2022
0 likes 18 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Science


This is research I have published to help improve the extent to which research impacts society. I published this in the Journal of Science Policy and Governance in their special issue on the Future of Science Policy.


This is research I have published to help improve the extent to which research impacts society. I published this in the Journal of Science Policy and Governance in their special issue on the Future of Science Policy.

Science

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Science Fiction Prototying
Jeremy Pesner
Scenario plan for video game development
Jeremy Pesner
Immune System Defense
Jeremy Pesner
The Justification for an Analysis of Stakeholder Input in the National Inform...
Jeremy Pesner
Competitive Innovation and the Emergence of Technological Epochs/Adaptive Age...
Jeremy Pesner
Great Group: Xerox PARC
Jeremy Pesner
Incremental and Breakthrough Innovation: An Agent-Based Model of Firms and Te...
Jeremy Pesner
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine Brendan Borrell
(3/5)
Free
The Secret Life of Fungi Aliya Whiteley
(4.5/5)
Free
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South Margaret Renkl
(4/5)
Free
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
(5/5)
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
(4.5/5)
Free
Chaos: Making a New Science James Gleick
(4.5/5)
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" William S. Burroughs
(4/5)
Free
The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance Laurie Garrett
(4.5/5)
Free
Why People Believe Weird Things: Pseudoscience, Superstition, and Other Confusions of Our Time Michael Shermer
(4/5)
Free
Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race Margot Lee Shetterly
(4/5)
Free
The Happiness Project, Tenth Anniversary Edition: Or, Why I Spent a Year Trying to Sing in the Morning, Clean My Closets, Fight Right, Read Aristotle, and Generally Have More Fun Gretchen Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Bad Science: Quacks, Hacks, and Big Pharma Flacks Ben Goldacre
(4/5)
Free
Boundaries Workbook: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way of Imagination Scott Russell Sanders
(4/5)
Free
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
(4.5/5)
Free
Empire of the Scalpel: The History of Surgery Ira Rutkow M.D.
(4/5)
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
(4/5)
Free
Patient Zero: A Curious History of the World's Worst Diseases Lydia Kang
(4.5/5)
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
(5/5)
Free
On Animals Susan Orlean
(4/5)
Free
The Secret Lives of Planets: Order, Chaos, and Uniqueness in the Solar System Paul Murdin
(4.5/5)
Free
Saving Us: A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World Katharine Hayhoe
(4.5/5)
Free
Pump: A Natural History of the Heart Bill Schutt
(3.5/5)
Free
Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse Dave Goulson
(4/5)
Free
It's Elemental: The Hidden Chemistry in Everything Kate Biberdorf
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Pastoral Song James Rebanks
(5/5)
Free
Journey to the Edge of Reason: The Life of Kurt Gödel Stephen Budiansky
(4.5/5)
Free

Ensuring Social Impact at Every Stage of Technology Research & Development

  1. 1. Ensuring Social Impact at Every Stage of Technology Research & Development Jeremy Pesner Engineering and Public Policy June 22, 2021 International Society for Professional Innovation Management
  2. 2. 2 How can we make research more impactful? • US spends > $600B on research annually (source: OECD) • Several reasons for this  Development/improvement of technology  Greater understanding of the world around us  Benefit taxpaying citizens • But how well are we doing on that last one? • Is science doing all it can to address our problems?
  3. 3. 3 Incentives in Academia  Outputs: Direct results of research (citations, processes, technologies)  Impacts: Ultimate effects & consequences of outputs on society  (Godin & Doré, 2005) Some early-career scientists see gap between their research & social impact, and often go into industry (Leeming 2018)  Hiring & tenure restrict potentially transformative research (Holbrook 2017)  There is not always a clear plan to connect research with any kind of meaningful social impact
  4. 4. 4 Research & Impact • It’s clearly important to many stakeholders… • But there is no precise, universal definition • Broad frameworks like Public Values Mapping  Bozeman & Sarewitz (2011)  Youtie and Shapira (2017)  ...but they all rely on qualitative judgment…  that may or may not reflect impact opportunities and the context of lived experience “The economic and societal benefits of science investment are notoriously challenging to evaluate and quantify. It is often easier to demonstrate the process of generating impact, and the kinds of impact we achieve, than to measure the impact itself.” -Natural Environment Research Council
  5. 5. 5 Targeted impact criteria: is it enough? • Broader Impacts (BIs) have been required in every NSF proposal since 1997  “The potential of the proposed activity - beyond the research, per se - to benefit the Nation” (March, 2007)  Has “professionalized” the BIs – there are some consultants in universities trained in applying them • But some dislike them...  Vague, difficult to evaluation, “passing the buck” on impact (Sarewitz 2011)  Considered an “add-on” (National Science Foundation 2015)  Peer reviewers are often unable to evaluate them (Holbrook & Froderman 2011)  Better to run actual impact-driven NSF program, such as Research Applied to National Needs (Bozeman & Boardman 2009)
  6. 6. 6 So… what to do? (Participatory R&D Evaluation!) • Bring all the stakeholders together, not just academics and administrators:  Poor and underserved, Technology transfer offices  Journalists, Lawyers, VC Invetors  Artists, local governments, students  ...and more! • All have valuable perspectives to share on how to get the most impact to the most amount of people  Science isn’t just for scientists and science policymakers to decide • Builds off concepts of public participation (Rowe and Frewer, 2000) and Collective Impact framework (Kania and Kramer, 2011)
  7. 7. 7 How to Utilize Them? • Scientific merit evaluated by academics/funding agencies, social impact evaluated by the multistakeholder group at every step:  During the research proposal  Checking in during the research itself  Collaborating around technology transfer opportunities  Helping to shape (not just fix) the relevant markets • This helps scientists!  Some rail against the “impact agenda” – being told how their research has to be relevant  But the purpose here is to help researchers find the alignment between their work and its potential value • This gets everyone on the same page  No problems with publications vs commercialization vs impact, etc.
  8. 8. 8 Conclusion • Participatory R&D Evaluation aligns stakeholders and incentives  Researchers will gain much more specific ideas about broader impacts if they regularly connect with a broad population • Ensures all relevant perspectives are heard throughout  Difficult to conduct world-changing research if everyone has different plans for it  Science & society have always influenced one another – let’s make that clear in our processes!  Jeremy Pesner jpesner@andrew.cmu.edu

×