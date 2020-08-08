Magento 2 Email Quote Pro extension by MageComp, store owners can get the product requirements from customers, prepare the products accordingly and send the order quotes in an Email back to customers. Thus, the extension reduces the time to understand the custom requirements of the customers, makes a significant impact on them, provides better shopping experience.

Why Choose Email Quote Pro extension by MageComp:

• Set button label for the Email Quote in frontend.

• Set Email ID on which admin wants to get quote and select template to get customers’ product cart into Email.

• Customers can select custom options, quantity and click on button to fill the details and Email Quote to admin.

• Once submitted by customers, admin gets the whole cart with selected product options in Email and also the details get saved in backend in a separate grid.

• Customers receive thanks Email immediately after submitting a quote from the frontend.

• Create order with products from backend and send order quotes in Emails to customers.

• Admin can also apply coupon code directly while creating quotes from backend.

• Admin can make use of the custom price feature while creating quote from backend.

• Customers get Emails with the products already added to cart and they can directly checkout to place the order.

• Option for admin to edit created Email Quotes from backend and send them back to the customers from a separate grid named "Email Quote Statistics".