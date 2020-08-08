Successfully reported this slideshow.
Magento 2 Email Quote Pro extension by MageComp, store owners can get the product requirements from customers, prepare the products accordingly and send the order quotes in an Email back to customers. Thus, the extension reduces the time to understand the custom requirements of the customers, makes a significant impact on them, provides better shopping experience.
Why Choose Email Quote Pro extension by MageComp:
• Set button label for the Email Quote in frontend.
• Set Email ID on which admin wants to get quote and select template to get customers’ product cart into Email.
• Customers can select custom options, quantity and click on button to fill the details and Email Quote to admin.
• Once submitted by customers, admin gets the whole cart with selected product options in Email and also the details get saved in backend in a separate grid.
• Customers receive thanks Email immediately after submitting a quote from the frontend.
• Create order with products from backend and send order quotes in Emails to customers.
• Admin can also apply coupon code directly while creating quotes from backend.
• Admin can make use of the custom price feature while creating quote from backend.
• Customers get Emails with the products already added to cart and they can directly checkout to place the order.
• Option for admin to edit created Email Quotes from backend and send them back to the customers from a separate grid named "Email Quote Statistics".

  1. 1. Email Quote Pro © MageComp.com Email Quote Pro extension User Manual Magento 2 Email Quote Pro Extension allows your customers to send their shopping cart in Email to admin and admin can prepare quote from backend and send back Email to customers for purchase. Table of Content 1. Extension Installation Guide 2. Configuration 3. PDF Attachment Configuration 4. Email Quote Pro on Frontend 5. Email Quote Pro from Backend 6. Email Quote Pro Statistics 7. Setting up Custom Price & Apply Coupon Code from Backend 8. Quotation Email to customers 9. My Quotes in Customer Account 10. Deactivation of Extension in Case of Emergency 11. FAQs
  2. 2. Email Quote Pro © MageComp.com 1. Extension Installation Guide  Go to My downloadable products. The file that you download normally is a zip file.  Use FTP client (such as Filezilla, WinSCP, cuteFtp) to upload or copy all folders in the zip package to your Magneto site root folder. This will not overwrite any existing files, just add new files to the folder structure.  Open Command line in folder root of Magento and run following command respectively: o php bin/magento setup:upgrade o php bin/magento setup:static-content:deploy o php bin/magento indexer:reindex o php bin/magento cache:flush  Navigate to Stores/Configuration, if you can see the extension tab, it is installed properly.  If you need professional help regarding Magento Extension Installation, Feel free to contact us any time. 2. Configuration Once you have successfully installed the extension, go to System  Configuration to configure the extension for use. Here you can find various settings for the extension.  Email Quote: Option to enable or disable extension.  Email Quote Label: Set label of the button to open Email Quote Pro form on product page.  Email ID of Admin: Enter a valid Email ID on which you want to receive mails.  Admin Email Template: Choose template for the Email you receive.  Customer Email Template: Choose template using which you want to send an email.  Email Sender: Select sender of Email.
  3. 3. Email Quote Pro © MageComp.com Email Quote Pro for Admin Configuration:  Email Quote Pro: Option to enable or disable extension.  Customer Email Template: Select email template to send cart to customers.  Email Sender: Select Email sender. 3. PDF Attachment Configuration: The admin can also enable or disable PDF Quote Attachment feature and one can set footer text for the same PDF Email Quote Attachment.
  4. 4. Email Quote Pro © MageComp.com 4. Email Quote Pro on Frontend: Once you save the configurations and settings, you can see Email Quote Pro enabled in the frontend. When any customer chooses all the product options, quantities and add product to cart, on checkout page customer will able to see ”Share Cart” button in the frontend.  Email Quote Pro on cart page:  Email Quote Pro form: Once customers click on “Email Quote Pro” button, it open ups the form to fill up details and send shopping cart to admin via Email.
  5. 5. Email Quote Pro © MageComp.com  Email to admin: Once customers submit the form, the admin will receive an Email with whole shopping cart and form details.
  6. 6. Email Quote Pro © MageComp.com  Email to Customers: Once customers submit the form, they get an Email copy of requested quote.
  7. 7. Email Quote Pro © MageComp.com 5. Email Quote Pro from Backend: To create Quote from the backend, simply create new order by picking customer and make selection of products and rather than submitting it, click an Email Quote button to send cart to your customers via Email. 6. Email Quote Pro Statistics: Once Email Quote is sent to your customers, the quote details and status are stored in backend with information of customer name, Email, product SKU, grand total, create date and status. The admin can easily edit created & sent quotes from backend by clicking on Edit button.
  8. 8. Email Quote Pro © MageComp.com 7. Setting up Custom Price & Apply Coupon Code from Backend: Apart from normal products, admin can also set custom price for products and apply coupon code directly from the backend if he or she wants to offer discount to their customers from the backend.
  9. 9. Email Quote Pro © MageComp.com 8. Quotation Email to customers: Once the admin has created quote from the backend and sent quote to the customer, the pro extension will automatically send one quotation email along with attached PDF file copy to the customer if enabled. Email to customers:
  10. 10. Email Quote Pro © MageComp.com Attached Email Quote PDF File: 9. My Quotes in Customer My Account: The extension allows login customer to see their sent quotes from the account section and can also know the quote status.
  11. 11. Email Quote Pro © MageComp.com 10. Deactivation of Extension in Case of Emergency  Go to app  etc  config.php and find 'Magecomp_Emailcartpro' => 1, and replace 1 with 0.  If something goes wrong, please contact us at https://magecomp.com/supportor send us an email at support@magecomp.com 11. FAQs  What if I get “Access denied” error after installation of the extension? Whenever you get Access denied error while clicking on the extension tab after installation, log out admin panel and re-login.
  12. 12. Email Quote Pro © MageComp.com Thank You! Take a look at our other feature rich extensions: Magento 2 Call for Price extension helps hiding product price and “Add to Cart” and replace it with “Call For Price” button to encourage visitors to contact you for quote. Know More… Magento 2 Order Status allows store owners to create unlimited order statuses to ease order processing and inform customers for status change. Know More…

