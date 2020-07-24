Successfully reported this slideshow.
Join Elite Finance Forex 2.0 The world's first crypto token combining traditional Forex markets with fast growing crypto markets.

  1. 1. ELITE FINA NCE FOREX EFX 2.0 WWW.EFX2.IO
  2. 2. FINANZAS ELITE NEGOCIO DE LA CRIPTOCURRENCIA Únete a la Revolución! EFX Token será el primer token criptográfico del mundo que combina los mercados tradicionales de divisas con los mercados criptográficos de rápido crecimiento.
  3. 3. Visión y Misión Nuestro enfoque de inversión está impulsado por una combinación de investigación fundamental, análisis de mercado avanzado, una plataforma tecnológica revolucionaria y un esfuerzo persistente por sobresalir en nombre de nuestros inversores. Disfrutamos de una buena reputación en la industria al ofrecer a nuestros clientes servicios de administración de fondos consistentemente confiables. Hemos establecido nuestra credibilidad en la industria ofreciendo a nuestros clientes un servicio transparente y honesto. servicios.Year in Review
  4. 4. SERVICIOS INCREÍBLES Inversión Sistemática Cuentas administradas sistemáticamente sin cargos ocultos Suite completa de productos Opere con divisas, opciones y criptocurrencias Conviértase en socio Conviértase en socio de nuestra experimentada gestora de fondos Potentes herramientas para operar Metatrader para seguimiento en vivo
  5. 5. Efx 2.0 Plan de Compensación Mejorado Venta directa y binaria y comisiones unilevel de hasta $50k/día 20€ de bonificación por inscripción gratuita Mayores ingresos residuales: hasta un 15 % mensual EFX Token es el primer token Crypto del mundo que combina mercados forex y crypto
  6. 6. Paquete Efx Basic Bonificación por remisión directa 5 Prima binaria 8 % Roi hasta el 10 % p.m. Efx basic - A $ 100 Efx basic - B $ 250 Efx basic - C $ 500 Efx basic - D $ 1000 a
  7. 7. Paquete Robot Efx Bonificación por remisión directa 6 % Prima binaria 9 % Roi hasta el 12 % p.m. Efx Robot - A $ 2500 Efx Robot - B $ 5000 Efx Robot - C $ 10000
  8. 8. Paquete Efx AI Bonificación por remisión directa 7 % Prima binaria 10 % Roi hasta el 15 % p.m. Efx AI - A $ 25000 Efx AI - B $ 50000 Efx AI - C $ 100000
  9. 9. Metas para la libertad financiera CONSTRUYA SU NEGOCIO FINANCIERO Conviértase en un Inversionista Popular de Elitefinfx y gane hasta un 15% de ROI mensual. Ejemplo: Si usted invierte $1,000 usted ganará más de 3.000 dólares al año. En última instancia, confirme la devolución de hasta un 300% aprox. Obtenga más dinero a través de nuestro Programa de Referidos. 300% Hasta la Oportunidad de Ganar
  10. 10. Bonificación binaria Up to 10% of matching of your business as per your invetment package Left point 23000 Right point 17000 Binary bonus payout 1700 USD ( 1 Ponts = 1 USD )
  11. 11. Unilevel Revenue STAR - 1 1000 POINTS RANK 1 STAR - 2 4 0 0 0 POINTS RANK 2 STAR - 3 2 0 , 0 0 0 POINTS RANK 3 STAR - 4 5 0 , 0 0 0 POINTS RANK 4 STAR - 5 2 0 0 , 0 0 0 POINTS RANK 5 STAR - 6 5 0 0 , 0 0 0 POINTS RANK 6 + BONUS STAR - 7 1,500,000 POINT RANK 7 + BONUS STAR - 8 3 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 POINTS RANK 8 + BONUS STAR - 9 5 , 0 0 0 , 0 0 0 POINTS RANK 9 + BONUS STAR - 10 10 ,0 0 0 ,0 0 0 POIN TS RANK 10 + BONUS STAR POINTS RANK Gane el 2 % de las ganancias binarias de su equipo.
  12. 12. Bonos deLujo RA N K 6 RA N K 7 RA N K 8 RA N K 9 RA N K 10 A PPLE IPA D / A PPLE W ATCH M A CBOOK A IR / TIFFA N Y D IA M ON D EARRINGS A LL IN CLUSIVE TRIP EUROPE FOR COUPLE / CARTIER LOVE BRACELET MERCEDES BENZ- E CLASS / ROLEX SUBMARINER BM W 8 SERIES / ROYA L CA RA BIA N CRUISE PARTY WITH TEAM
  13. 13. TÉRMINOS Y CONDICIONES L ' i m p o r t o m i n i m o d i p r e l i e v o è d i $ 5 0 . L e s p e s e p e r l e r i c h i e s t e d i p r e l i e v o s o n o d e l 3 % s e e f f e t t u a t e s u b a s e m e n s i l e , d e l 1 0 % s e e f f e t t u a t e s u b a s e s e t t i m a n a l e e d e l 1 5 % s e e f f e t t u a t e s u b a s e g i o r n a l i e r a . I p r e l i e v i s a r a n n o e l a b o r a t i d a l l u n e d ì a l v e n e r d ì e i m p i e g h e r a n n o d a 2 4 - 7 2 o r e p e r e s s e r e c o m p l e t a t i . T u t t i i p a g a m e n t i ( R O I I n c o m e + D i r e c t S a l e C o m m i s s i o n s , Te a m B u i l d i n g C o m m i s s i o n s e U n i l e v e l C o m m i s s i o n s ) s a r a n n o p a g a t i i n m o n e t a E F X . E F X C o i n h a l i q u i d i t à i s t a n t a n e a i n U S D c h e p u o i r i t i r a r e . I l p r e z z o d e l l a m o n e t a E F X n o n è f i s s o e p u ò c a m b i a r e i n b a s e a l l e c o n d i z i o n i d i m e r c a t o , a i f o n d i n e l p o o l d i n e g o z i a z i o n e d i s p o n i b i l i e a l n u m e r o d i p e r s o n e c h e v e n d o n o l a m o n e t a o g n i g i o r n o . I p r o f i t t i p a s s i v i g i o r n a l i e r i s o n o p a g a t i 2 4 o r e d o p o l ' a c q u i s t o d e l p a c c h e t t o d a l l u n e d ì a l v e n e r d ì . L i m i t e d i r e d d i t o b i n a r i o g i o r n a l i e r o = l a v o s t r a p i ù a l t a q u a n t i t à d i p a c c h e t t o ( q u i n d i s e i l v o s t r o p i ù a l t o p a c c h e t t o a t t i v o è $ 5 0 0 0 , è p o s s i b i l e g u a d a g n a r e p o i f i n o a $ 5 0 0 0 i n r e d d i t o b i n a r i o g i o r n a l i e r o ) O g n i v o l t a c h e i l v o s t r o r e d d i t o t o t a l e r a g g i u n g e i l 3 0 0 % d e l v o s t r o i n v e s t i m e n t o , è n e c e s s a r i o a c q u i s t a r e u n n u o v o p a c c h e t t o d i r e d d i t o p e r c o n t i n u a r e . I l l o r o n o n è u n m o d o p e r a c q u i s t a r e i l g e t t o n e E F X : N o n s i a m o u n I C O . . . . T u t t i h a n n o b i s o g n o d i g u a d a g n a r e i l g e t t o n e E F X i n v e s t e n d o i n p a c c h e t t i F o r e x a r e d d i t o p a s s i v o e p e r Te a m B u i l d i n g .

×