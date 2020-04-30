Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BUILDING 1
DUBAI CREEK HARBOUR
YOUR RESORT HOME IN A WORLD-CLASS CITY
A THRIVING WATERFRONT COMMUNITY
SUPREME STYLE AND SERENITY
DAZZLING DUBAI SKYLINE
A DELUXE CREEKSIDE HAVEN
MODERN LIVING SPACES
--- - -
RELAX AND PLAY, EVERY DAY
F LO O R P L A N S BUILDING 1
02 03 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Bath 1.80m X 2.65m Utility/ Store Room 1.45m x 0.95m Living Room 4.67m x 3.25m Kitchen &...
02 03 01 Balcony 1.80m wide Balcony 1.50m wide Powder Room 1.52m x 2.46m Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 2.96m Bath 1.29m x 2.96m...
02 03 01 Balcony 1.80m wide Terrace 1.50m wide Foyer Dress Living Room 6.22m x 3.62m Kitchen 4.32m x 2.85m Corridor 3.70m ...
02 0304 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Bath 1.80m X 2.65m Utility/ Store Room 1.45m x 0.95m Living Room 4.67m x 3.25m Kitchen...
02 0304 01 Balcony 1.80m wide Balcony 1.50m wide Powder Room 1.52m x 2.46m Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 2.96m Bath 1.29m x 2.9...
02 0304 01 Balcony 1.80m wide Terrace 1.50m wide Foyer Dress Living Room 6.22m x 3.62m Kitchen 4.32m x 2.85m Corridor 3.70...
02 0304 01 Terrace 1.89m wide Foyer Dress Bath 2.92m x 2.00m Utility / Store 3.55m x 1.38m Ensuite 2.92m x 2.00m Living Ro...
02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Bath 1.80m X 2.65m Utility/ Store Room 1.45m x 0.95m Living Room 4.67m x 3.25m ...
02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.80m wide Balcony 1.50m wide Powder Room 1.52m x 2.46m Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 2.96m Bath 1.29...
02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.80m wide Terrace 1.50m wide Foyer Dress Living Room 6.22m x 3.62m Kitchen 4.32m x 2.85m Corrid...
02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Bath 2.00m x 2.87m Utility/ Store Room 1.15m x 0.95m Living Room 4.17m x 5.08m ...
02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 2.50m Utility/ Store Room 1.35m x 1.45m Ensuite 2.92m x 2.00...
02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Balcony 1.80m wide Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 3.10m Utility/ Store Room 1.03m x1.22m La...
02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Balcony 1.80m wide Foyer Dress Living Room 5.20m x 3.72m Kitchen 3.40m x 2.74m Master...
02 03040506 07 01 Building 01 1 BEDROOM UNIT 01 / LEVEL 10 Suite Area 58.95 Sqm. / 634.53 Sqft. Balcony Area 8.01 Sqm. /...
02 03040506 07 01 Building 01 3 BEDROOM UNIT 02 / LEVEL 10 Suite Area 150.28 Sqm. / 1617.60 Sqft. Balcony Area 21.31 Sqm...
Balcony 1.80m wide Terrace 1.50m wide Foyer Dress Living Room 6.22m x 3.62m Kitchen 4.32m x 2.85m Corridor 3.70m x 2.00m M...
02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Bath 2.00m x 2.87m Utility/ Store Room 1.15m x 0.95m Living Room 4.17m x 5.08m ...
02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 2.50m Utility/ Store Room 1.35m x 1.45m Ensuite 2.92m x 2.00...
02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Balcony 1.80m wide Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 3.10m Utility/ Store Room 1.03m x1.22m La...
02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Balcony 1.80m wide Foyer Dress Living Room 5.20m x 3.72m Kitchen 3.40m x 2.74m Master...
Laundry 3.33m x 2.95m Powder Room 2.77m x 2.40m Ensuite 1.60m x 2.72m Ensuite 1.60m x 2.72m Master Ensuite 2.86m x 3.70m E...
Terrace 1.50m wide Building 01 4 BEDROOM UNIT 02/ LEVELS 20 Suite Area 291.70 Sqm. / 3139.83 Sqft. Terrace Area 91.33Sqm. ...
Building 01 4 BEDROOM UNIT 01/ LEVELS 21 Suite Area 331.27 Sqm. / 3565.76Sqft. Balcony Area 101.43 Sqm. / 1091.78Sqft. Tot...
Building 01 4 BEDROOM UNIT 02/ LEVELS 21 Suite Area 291.70 Sqm. / 3139.83 Sqft. Terrace Area 69.87 Sqm. / 752.07Sqft. Tota...
For more information on The COVE at Dubai Creek Harbour, please call 800 36227(UAE) or +971 4 366 1688 (International). Vi...
The Cove Building 1 Dubai Creek Harbour Residences Brochure Dubai The Black Book Luxury Properties
The Cove Building 1 Dubai Creek Harbour Residences Brochure Dubai The Black Book Luxury Properties
The Cove Building 1 Dubai Creek Harbour Residences Brochure Dubai The Black Book Luxury Properties
The Cove Building 1 Dubai Creek Harbour Residences Brochure Dubai The Black Book Luxury Properties
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Cove Building 1 Dubai Creek Harbour Residences Brochure Dubai The Black Book Luxury Properties

39 views

Published on

Please find here the PDF brochure of The Cove Building 1 Dubai Creek Harbour Residences project.

Leverage TIME and market KNOWLEDGE
www.TheBlackBook.ae
Search, Compare and Save what it matches your DISTINCT SPIRIT!

FOLLOW US:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-tK7q6QDU6JYLVDuJxTe8Q
Vimeo: https://www.vimeo.com/dubaitheblackbook/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dubai.black.book/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DubaiTheBlackBook/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-black-book-dubai/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DubaiBlackBook
Tumblr: dubaitheblackbook.tumblr.com
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/dubaitheblackbook/
Issuu: https://issuu.com/the.black.book
SlideShare: https://www.slideshare.net/TheBlack13/

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Cove Building 1 Dubai Creek Harbour Residences Brochure Dubai The Black Book Luxury Properties

  1. 1. BUILDING 1
  2. 2. DUBAI CREEK HARBOUR
  3. 3. YOUR RESORT HOME IN A WORLD-CLASS CITY
  4. 4. A THRIVING WATERFRONT COMMUNITY
  5. 5. SUPREME STYLE AND SERENITY
  6. 6. DAZZLING DUBAI SKYLINE
  7. 7. A DELUXE CREEKSIDE HAVEN
  8. 8. MODERN LIVING SPACES
  9. 9. --- - -
  10. 10. RELAX AND PLAY, EVERY DAY
  11. 11. F LO O R P L A N S BUILDING 1
  12. 12. 02 03 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Bath 1.80m X 2.65m Utility/ Store Room 1.45m x 0.95m Living Room 4.67m x 3.25m Kitchen & Dining 2.53m x 3.69m Bedroom 4.10m x 3.47m Building 01 1 BEDROOM UNIT 01 / LEVEL GF Suite Area 69.63 Sqm. / 749.49 Sqft. Balcony Area 8.01 Sqm. / 86.22 Sqft. Total Area 77.64 Sqm. / 835.71 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  13. 13. 02 03 01 Balcony 1.80m wide Balcony 1.50m wide Powder Room 1.52m x 2.46m Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 2.96m Bath 1.29m x 2.96m Utility/ Store Room 1.98m x 3.11m Ensuite 2.92m x 1.80m Living Room 6.22m x 3.62m Kitchen 4.32m x 2.85m Corridor 6.82m x 1.20m Master Bedroom 3.75m x 3.74m Bedroom 01 3.20m x 3.74m Bedroom 02 3.20m x 3.74m Dining 4.32m x 2.59m Building 01 3 BEDROOM UNIT 02 / LEVEL GF Suite Area 150.21 Sqm. / 1616.85 Sqft. Balcony Area 21.31 Sqm. / 229.38 Sqft. Total Area 171.52 Sqm. / 1846.23 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  14. 14. 02 03 01 Balcony 1.80m wide Terrace 1.50m wide Foyer Dress Living Room 6.22m x 3.62m Kitchen 4.32m x 2.85m Corridor 3.70m x 2.00m Master Bedroom 3.75m x 3.74m Bedroom 01 3.20m x 3.74m Bedroom 02 3.20m x 3.74m Dining 4.32m x 2.59m Powder Room 1.52m x 2.46m Bath 1.60m x 2.96m Bath 1.29m x 2.96m Utility/ Store Room 1.98m x 3.11m Ensuite 2.92m x 1.80m Building 01 3 BEDROOM UNIT 03 / LEVEL GF Suite Area 149.80 Sqm. / 1612.43 Sqft. Balcony Area 21.33 Sqm. / 229.59 Sqft. Total Area 171.13 Sqm. / 1842.03 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  15. 15. 02 0304 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Bath 1.80m X 2.65m Utility/ Store Room 1.45m x 0.95m Living Room 4.67m x 3.25m Kitchen & Dining 2.53m x 3.69m Bedroom 4.10m x 3.47m Building 01 1 BEDROOM UNIT 01 / LEVEL 01 Suite Area 69.73 Sqm. / 750.57 Sqft. Balcony Area 8.01 Sqm. / 86.22 Sqft. Total Area 77.74 Sqm. / 836.79 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  16. 16. 02 0304 01 Balcony 1.80m wide Balcony 1.50m wide Powder Room 1.52m x 2.46m Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 2.96m Bath 1.29m x 2.96m Utility/ Store Room 1.98m x 3.11m Ensuite 2.92m x 1.80m Living Room 6.22m x 3.62m Kitchen 4.32m x 2.85m Corridor 6.82m x 1.20m Master Bedroom 3.75m x 3.74m Bedroom 01 3.20m x 3.74m Bedroom 02 3.20m x 3.74m Dining 4.32m x 2.59m Building 01 3 BEDROOM UNIT 02 / LEVEL 01 Suite Area 150.33 Sqm. / 1618.14 Sqft. Balcony Area 21.31 Sqm. / 229.38 Sqft. Total Area 171.64 Sqm. / 1847.52 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  17. 17. 02 0304 01 Balcony 1.80m wide Terrace 1.50m wide Foyer Dress Living Room 6.22m x 3.62m Kitchen 4.32m x 2.85m Corridor 3.70m x 2.00m Master Bedroom 3.75m x 3.74m Bedroom 01 3.20m x 3.74m Bedroom 02 3.20m x 3.74m Dining 4.32m x 2.59m Powder Room 1.52m x 2.46m Bath 1.60m x 2.96m Bath 1.29m x 2.96m Utility/ Store Room 1.98m x 3.11m Ensuite 2.92m x 1.80m Building 01 3 BEDROOM UNIT 03 / LEVEL 01 Suite Area 149.80 Sqm. / 1612.43 Sqft. Balcony Area 21.33 Sqm. / 229.59 Sqft. Total Area 171.13 Sqm. / 1842.03 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  18. 18. 02 0304 01 Terrace 1.89m wide Foyer Dress Bath 2.92m x 2.00m Utility / Store 3.55m x 1.38m Ensuite 2.92m x 2.00m Living Room 3.43m x 4.21m Kitchen 2.45m x 3.34m Master Bedroom 3.20m x 3.56m Bedroom 3.20m x 3.56m Dining 4.12m x 4.81m Building 01 2 BEDROOM UNIT 04 / LEVEL 01 Suite Area 116.37 Sqm. / 1252.60 Sqft. Terrace Area 36.67 Sqm. / 394.71 Sqft. Total Area 153.04 Sqm. / 1647.31 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  19. 19. 02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Bath 1.80m X 2.65m Utility/ Store Room 1.45m x 0.95m Living Room 4.67m x 3.25m Kitchen & Dining 2.53m x 3.69m Bedroom 4.10m x 3.47m Building 01 1 BEDROOM UNIT 01 / LEVELS 02-09, 11-19 Suite Area 69.75 Sqm. / 750.78 Sqft. Balcony Area 8.01 Sqm. / 86.22 Sqft. Total Area 77.76 Sqm. / 837.00 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  20. 20. 02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.80m wide Balcony 1.50m wide Powder Room 1.52m x 2.46m Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 2.96m Bath 1.29m x 2.96m Utility/ Store Room 1.98m x 3.11m Ensuite 2.92m x 1.80m Living Room 6.22m x 3.62m Kitchen 4.32m x 2.85m Corridor 6.82m x 1.20m Master Bedroom 3.75m x 3.74m Bedroom 01 3.20m x 3.74m Bedroom 02 3.20m x 3.74m Dining 4.32m x 2.59m Building 01 3 BEDROOM UNIT 02 / LEVELS 02-09, 11-19 Suite Area 150.28 Sqm. / 1617.60 Sqft. Balcony Area 21.31 Sqm. / 229.38 Sqft. Total Area 171.59 Sqm. / 1846.98 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  21. 21. 02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.80m wide Terrace 1.50m wide Foyer Dress Living Room 6.22m x 3.62m Kitchen 4.32m x 2.85m Corridor 3.70m x 2.00m Master Bedroom 3.75m x 3.74m Bedroom 01 3.20m x 3.74m Bedroom 02 3.20m x 3.74m Dining 4.32m x 2.59m Powder Room 1.52m x 2.46m Bath 1.60m x 2.96m Bath 1.29m x 2.96m Utility/ Store Room 1.98m x 3.11m Ensuite 2.92m x 1.80m Building 01 3 BEDROOM UNIT 03 / LEVELS 02-09, 11-19 Suite Area 149.83 Sqm. / 1612.76 Sqft. Balcony Area 21.31 Sqm. / 229.38 Sqft. Total Area 171.14 Sqm. / 1842.14 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  22. 22. 02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Bath 2.00m x 2.87m Utility/ Store Room 1.15m x 0.95m Living Room 4.17m x 5.08m Kitchen & Dining 3.95m x 2.94m Bedroom 3.30m x 3.40m Building 01 1 BEDROOM UNIT 04 / LEVELS 02-09, 11-19 Suite Area 61.53 Sqm. / 662.30 Sqft. Balcony Area 6.78 Sqm. / 72.98 Sqft. Total Area 68.31 Sqm. / 735.28 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  23. 23. 02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 2.50m Utility/ Store Room 1.35m x 1.45m Ensuite 2.92m x 2.00m Living Room 3.58m x 3.58m Kitchen 3.11m x 2.44m Master Bedroom 3.20m x 3.71m Bedroom 3.20m x 3.71m Dining 2.60m x 3.58m Building 01 2 BEDROOM UNIT 05 / LEVELS 02-09, 11-19 Suite Area 109.15 Sqm. / 1174.88 Sqft. Balcony Area 10.65 Sqm. / 114.64 Sqft. Total Area 119.80 Sqm. / 1289.52 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  24. 24. 02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Balcony 1.80m wide Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 3.10m Utility/ Store Room 1.03m x1.22m Laundry 1.03m x 1.42m Ensuite 2.92m x 2.00m Living Room 5.20m x 3.72m Kitchen 3.40m x 2.74m Master Bedroom 3.20m x 3.70m Bedroom 3.20m x 3.70m Dining 5.20m x 2.67m Building 01 2 BEDROOM UNIT 06 / LEVELS 02-09, 11-19 Suite Area 105.01 Sqm. / 1130.32 Sqft. Balcony Area 19.52 Sqm. / 210.11 Sqft. Total Area 124.53 Sqm. / 1340.43 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  25. 25. 02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Balcony 1.80m wide Foyer Dress Living Room 5.20m x 3.72m Kitchen 3.40m x 2.74m Master Bedroom 3.20m x 3.70m Bedroom 3.20m x 3.70m Dining 5.20m x 2.67m Bath 1.60m x 3.10m Utility/ Store Room 1.03m x1.22m Laundry 1.03m x 1.42m Ensuite 2.92m x 2.00m Building 01 2 BEDROOM UNIT 07 / LEVELS 02-09, 11-19 Suite Area 105.40 Sqm. / 1134.52 Sqft. Balcony Area 19.65 Sqm. / 211.51 Sqft. Total Area 125.05 Sqm. / 1346.03 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  26. 26. 02 03040506 07 01 Building 01 1 BEDROOM UNIT 01 / LEVEL 10 Suite Area 58.95 Sqm. / 634.53 Sqft. Balcony Area 8.01 Sqm. / 86.22 Sqft. Total Area 66.96 Sqm. / 720.75 Sqft. Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Bath 1.60m x 2.50m Utility/ Store Room 1.64m x 0.95m Living Room 2.72m x 3.25m Kitchen 2.15m x 2.49m Bedroom 3.90m x 3.47m Dining 2.15m x 3.25m FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  27. 27. 02 03040506 07 01 Building 01 3 BEDROOM UNIT 02 / LEVEL 10 Suite Area 150.28 Sqm. / 1617.60 Sqft. Balcony Area 21.31 Sqm. / 229.38 Sqft. Total Area 171.59 Sqm. / 1846.98 Sqft. Balcony 1.80m wide Balcony 1.50m wide Powder Room 1.52m x 2.46m Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 2.96m Bath 1.29m x 2.96m Utility/ Store Room 1.98m x 3.11m Ensuite 2.92m x 1.80m Living Room 6.22m x 3.62m Kitchen 4.32m x 2.85m Corridor 6.82m x 1.20m Master Bedroom 3.75m x 3.74m Bedroom 01 3.20m x 3.74m Bedroom 02 3.20m x 3.74m Dining 4.32m x 2.59m FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  28. 28. Balcony 1.80m wide Terrace 1.50m wide Foyer Dress Living Room 6.22m x 3.62m Kitchen 4.32m x 2.85m Corridor 3.70m x 2.00m Master Bedroom 3.75m x 3.74m Bedroom 01 3.20m x 3.74m Bedroom 02 3.20m x 3.74m Dining 4.32m x 2.59m Powder Room 1.52m x 2.46m Bath 1.60m x 2.96m Bath 1.29m x 2.96m Utility/ Store Room 1.98m x 3.11m Ensuite 2.92m x 1.80m 02 03040506 07 01 Building 01 3 BEDROOM UNIT 03 / LEVEL 10 Suite Area 149.75 Sqm. / 1611.90 Sqft. Balcony Area 21.33 Sqm. / 229.59 Sqft. Total Area 171.08 Sqm. / 1841.49 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  29. 29. 02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Bath 2.00m x 2.87m Utility/ Store Room 1.15m x 0.95m Living Room 4.17m x 5.08m Kitchen & Dining 3.95m x 2.94m Bedroom 3.30m x 3.40m Building 01 1 BEDROOM UNIT 04 / LEVEL 10 Suite Area 61.53 Sqm. / 662.30 Sqft. Balcony Area 6.78 Sqm. / 72.98 Sqft. Total Area 68.31 Sqm. / 735.28 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  30. 30. 02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 2.50m Utility/ Store Room 1.35m x 1.45m Ensuite 2.92m x 2.00m Living Room 3.58m x 3.58m Kitchen 3.11m x 2.44m Master Bedroom 3.20m x 3.71m Bedroom 3.20m x 3.71m Dining 2.60m x 3.58m Building 01 2 BEDROOM UNIT 05 / LEVEL 10 Suite Area 109.15 Sqm. / 1174.88 Sqft. Balcony Area 10.65 Sqm. / 114.64 Sqft. Total Area 119.80 Sqm. / 1289.52 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  31. 31. 02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Balcony 1.80m wide Foyer Dress Bath 1.60m x 3.10m Utility/ Store Room 1.03m x1.22m Laundry 1.03m x 1.42m Ensuite 2.92m x 2.00m Living Room 5.20m x 3.72m Kitchen 3.40m x 2.74m Master Bedroom 3.20m x 3.70m Bedroom 3.20m x 3.70m Dining 5.20m x 2.67m Building 01 2 BEDROOM UNIT 06 / LEVEL 10 Suite Area 105.01 Sqm. / 1130.32 Sqft. Balcony Area 19.52 Sqm. / 210.11 Sqft. Total Area 124.53 Sqm. / 1340.43 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  32. 32. 02 03040506 07 01 Balcony 1.50m wide Balcony 1.80m wide Foyer Dress Living Room 5.20m x 3.72m Kitchen 3.40m x 2.74m Master Bedroom 3.20m x 3.70m Bedroom 3.20m x 3.70m Dining 5.20m x 2.67m Bath 1.60m x 3.10m Utility/ Store Room 1.03m x1.22m Laundry 1.03m x 1.42m Ensuite 2.92m x 2.00m Building 01 2 BEDROOM UNIT 07 / LEVEL 10 Suite Area 105.40 Sqm. / 1134.52 Sqft. Balcony Area 19.65 Sqm. / 211.51 Sqft. Total Area 125.05 Sqm. / 1346.03 Sqft. FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  33. 33. Laundry 3.33m x 2.95m Powder Room 2.77m x 2.40m Ensuite 1.60m x 2.72m Ensuite 1.60m x 2.72m Master Ensuite 2.86m x 3.70m Ensuite 2.86m x 3.70m Dress Dress Terrace 1.50m wide Terrace 1.50m wide Terrace 2.70m wide Living Room 6.53m x 5.84m F.O.H Kitchen 2.85m x 3.2m B.O.H Kitchen 2.70m x 3.3m Maids Room Master Bedroom 4.28m x 3.63m Bedroom 1 4.28m x 3.40m Bedroom 3 3.37m x 3.65m Bedroom 2 3.13m x 3.82m Dining 4.25m x 4.35m Foyer Building 01 4 BEDROOM UNIT 01/ LEVELS 20 Suite Area 331.27 Sqm. / 3565.76 Sqft. Balcony Area 123.31 Sqm. / 1327 Sqft. Total Area 454.58 Sqm. / 4893.06 Sqft.0201 Building 01 Level 20 Penthouse Floor Plan - Unit 01 FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  34. 34. Terrace 1.50m wide Building 01 4 BEDROOM UNIT 02/ LEVELS 20 Suite Area 291.70 Sqm. / 3139.83 Sqft. Terrace Area 91.33Sqm. / 983.07 Sqft. Total Area 383.03 Sqm. /4122.90 Sqft. Laundry 1.80m x 1.40m Powder Room 3.30m x 1.50m Master Ensuite 3.38m x 3.16m Ensuite 1.85m x 2.60m Ensuite 2.94m x 2.75m Ensuite 2.94m x 2.75m Dress Dress Dress Terrace 1.45m wide Terrace 3.82m wide Terrace 3.82m wide Terrace 2.64m wide Living Room 6.12m x 5.62m B.O.H Kitchen 2.70m x 3.30m F.O.H Kitchen 2.85m x 3.21m Maids Room Master Bedroom 5.03m x 3.69m Bedroom 1 4.37m x 3.48m Bedroom 3 3.43m x 4.16m Bedroom 2 4.35m x 3.25m Dining 5.15m x 4.26m Foyer 0201 Building 01 Level 20 Penthouse Floor Plan - Unit 02 FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  35. 35. Building 01 4 BEDROOM UNIT 01/ LEVELS 21 Suite Area 331.27 Sqm. / 3565.76Sqft. Balcony Area 101.43 Sqm. / 1091.78Sqft. Total Area 432.70 Sqm. / 4657.54 Sqft.0201 Powder Room 2.77m x 2.40m Ensuite 1.60m x 2.72m Ensuite 1.60m x 2.72m Master Ensuite 2.86m x 3.70m Ensuite 2.86m x 3.70m Dress Dress Living Room 6.53m x 5.84m F.O.H Kitchen 2.85m x 3.2m B.O.H Kitchen 2.70m x 3.3m Maids Room Master Bedroom 4.28m x 3.63m Bedroom 1 4.28m x 3.40m Bedroom 3 3.37m x 3.65m Bedroom 2 3.13m x 3.82m Dining 4.25m x 4.35m Foyer Balcony 1.37m wide Balcony 2.64m wide Balcony 0.95m wide Laundry 3.33m x 2.95m Building 01 Level 21 Penthouse Floor Plan - Unit 01 FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  36. 36. Building 01 4 BEDROOM UNIT 02/ LEVELS 21 Suite Area 291.70 Sqm. / 3139.83 Sqft. Terrace Area 69.87 Sqm. / 752.07Sqft. Total Area 361.57 Sqm. / 3891.90 Sqft. Foyer 0201 Laundry 1.80m x 1.40m Powder Room 3.30m x 1.50m Master Ensuite 3.38m x 3.16m Ensuite 1.85m x 2.60m Ensuite 2.94m x 2.75m Ensuite 2.94m x 2.75m Dress Dress Dress Balcony 1.97m wide Balcony 2.64m wide Living Room 6.12m x 5.62m B.O.H Kitchen 2.70m x 3.30m F.O.H Kitchen 2.85m x 3.21m Maids Room Master Bedroom 5.03m x 3.69m Bedroom 1 4.37m x 3.48m Bedroom 3 3.43m x 4.16m Dining 5.15m x 4.26m Foyer Balcony 1.37m wide Building 01 Level 21 Penthouse Floor Plan - Unit 02 FLOOR PLAN to change without notice, at developer’s absolute discretion. 4. Actual area may vary from the stated area. 5. Drawings not to scale. 6. All images used are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual
  37. 37. For more information on The COVE at Dubai Creek Harbour, please call 800 36227(UAE) or +971 4 366 1688 (International). Visit our online sales centre at emaar.com or any of our sales centres across the UAE. DUBAI Dubai Creek Harbour Sales Pavilion, Ras Al Khor Emaar Sales Centre, Downtown Dubai Dubai Hills Estate Sales Pavillion, Umm Suqeim Road ABU DHABI Emaar Sales Centre: Al Nahda Tower, Ground Floor, 4th Street, Corniche, Al Muroor Road Open from Saturday - Thursday, from 8.30am - 6pm ‫دبي‬ ‫خور‬ ‫في‬ ‫ـوف‬‫ـ‬‫ك‬ ‫ذي‬ ‫ـول‬‫ـ‬‫ح‬ ‫ـات‬‫ـ‬‫المعلوم‬ ‫ـن‬‫ـ‬‫م‬ ‫ـد‬‫ـ‬‫للمزي‬ ‫المتحدة‬ ‫العربية‬ ‫اإلمارات‬ ‫داخـل‬ ‫من‬ )٨٠٠٣٦٢٢٧( ‫الرقـم‬ ‫علـى‬ ‫االتصـال‬ ‫الرجـاء‬ )‫(دولي‬ +971 4 366 1688 ‫أو‬ emaar.com ‫الموقع‬ ‫على‬ ‫اإللكتروني‬ ‫مبيعاتنا‬ ‫مركز‬ ‫بزيارة‬ ‫قم‬ ‫أو‬ ‫دبي‬ ‫الخور‬ ‫رأس‬ ‫في‬ ‫دبي‬ ‫خور‬ ‫مبيعات‬ ‫مركز‬ ‫دبي‬ ‫مدينة‬ ‫وسط‬ ‫في‬ ‫إعمار‬ ‫مبيعات‬ ‫مركز‬ ‫سقيم‬ ‫أم‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫على‬ ‫استيت‬ ‫هيلز‬ ‫دبي‬ ‫مبيعات‬ ‫مركز‬ ‫أبوظبي‬ ،‫الرابع‬ ‫الشارع‬ ،‫النهدة‬ ‫برج‬ ‫في‬ ‫إعمار‬ ‫مبيعات‬ ‫مركز‬ ‫أبوظبي‬ ،‫المرور‬ ‫طريق‬ ،‫الكورنيش‬ ً‫مساء‬ 6 ‫الساعة‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫صباحًا‬ 8:30 ‫الساعة‬ ‫من‬ ،‫الخميس‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫السبت‬ ‫من‬

×