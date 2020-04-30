Successfully reported this slideshow.
02 Find yourself in a branded waterfront home, located next to the Palace hotel and infuse your lifestyle with an array of...
5-STAR LIFESTYLE 03 T&Cs Apply Creek Palace is adjacent to the Palace hotel, allowing easy access to a world of 5-star ser...
04 PALACE HOTELS As a part of the portfolio of Address Hotels + Resorts, the award-winning Palace brand perfectly encapsul...
5-STAR VIEWS 06 Be inspired by the exceptional views of the Dubai skyline, from the comfort of your elegant new home in th...
07 5-STAR DESIGN Taking cues from natural elements and combining them with modern design, the luxurious interiors exude an...
5-STAR LEISURE 9 Embrace a lifestyle where vibrant living and tranquil calmness converge. Relax and recharge with a fully-...
RETAIL 11 Step outside your home and find yourself on the vibrant promenade with a selection of retail and dining options....
DUBAI CREEK RESIDENCES THE COVE DUBAI CREEK RESIDENCES THE GRAND ADDRESS HARBOUR POINT CREEK CREEK EDGE RISEISLAND PARK II...
CREEK MARINA 13 The Creek Marina’s elegant oyster design transports you back to the city’s rich pearling history. Experien...
ISLAND PARK 15 The lush and serene Island Park — the size of six football pitches — will be bustling with fun adventures a...
CREEK BEACH 16 Creek Beach is bound to deliver excellent financial returns for our investors. Its key attraction is a fres...
SHEIKH ZAYED BIN HAMDAN AL NAHYAN STREET EMIRATES ROAD EMIRATES ROAD B E A C H F R O N T DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CEN...
CREEK MARINA D U B A I C R E E K T O W E R D U B A I S Q U A R E ISLAND PARK Connectivity to DXB Airport, Dubai Festival C...
DUBAI CREEK HARBOUR 19 The first residents of Dubai Creek Harbour have all moved into their new homes at the 6-tower Dubai...
For more information on C R E E K PA L A C E i n D U B A I C R E E K H A R B O U R , please call 800 36227 (UAE) / +971 4 ...
CREEK PALACE HARBOUR Residences Brochure Dubai
CREEK PALACE HARBOUR Residences Brochure Dubai The Black Book Luxury Properties
CREEK PALACE HARBOUR Residences Brochure Dubai The Black Book Luxury Properties
CREEK PALACE HARBOUR Residences Brochure Dubai The Black Book Luxury Properties
CREEK PALACE HARBOUR Residences Brochure Dubai The Black Book Luxury Properties
CREEK PALACE HARBOUR Residences Brochure Dubai The Black Book Luxury Properties

  1. 1. 02 Find yourself in a branded waterfront home, located next to the Palace hotel and infuse your lifestyle with an array of world-class amenities and 5-star services. 5-STAR LUXURY MEETS WATERFRONT LIVING 10-min Walk to Creek Marina 3-bedroom Waterfront Villas 24/7 Concierge Service 1, 2, 3-bedroom Apartments Valet Parking 5-min Walk to Island Park
  2. 2. 5-STAR LIFESTYLE 03 T&Cs Apply Creek Palace is adjacent to the Palace hotel, allowing easy access to a world of 5-star services. Whether you’d like to pamper yourself at the spa or indulge in exceptional gourmet dining, the Palace hotel will give you access to: AT YOUR BECK AND CALL On-demand Housekeeping Services Priority Discounts at Hotel Facilities On-demand Hotel Service
  3. 3. 04 PALACE HOTELS As a part of the portfolio of Address Hotels + Resorts, the award-winning Palace brand perfectly encapsulates Dubai’s concept of a lavish and expertly crafted hotel. KNOWN BY REPUTATION BBC Good Food ME Awards 2019 Best Thai Restaurant in Dubai and Northern Emirates - Thiptara Fact dining awards Dubai 2019 Favourite Boutique Spa in Dubai Timeout Dubai Restaurant Awards 2019 Best Romantic & Best Thai Restaurant - Thiptara
  4. 4. 5-STAR VIEWS 06 Be inspired by the exceptional views of the Dubai skyline, from the comfort of your elegant new home in the beating heart of Creek Island. ICONIC VIEWS OF DUBAI’S SKYLINE Burj Khalifa Creek Canal Creek Beach Bay Bridge
  5. 5. 07 5-STAR DESIGN Taking cues from natural elements and combining them with modern design, the luxurious interiors exude an aura of sophistication. A HOME THAT EMBODIES ELEGANCE
  6. 6. 5-STAR LEISURE 9 Embrace a lifestyle where vibrant living and tranquil calmness converge. Relax and recharge with a fully-equipped recreational area - roll out your yoga mat as the sun rises over the Burj Khalifa or simply unwind with unique views. ELEVATE YOUR EVERY DAY Infinity-edge Pool Kids’ Play Area & Pool State-of-the-art Gym Dedicated Yoga Room
  7. 7. RETAIL 11 Step outside your home and find yourself on the vibrant promenade with a selection of retail and dining options. Here you take in the prime views of the waterfront as the walk is right below our Creek Palace villas. A VIBRANT RETAIL FRONT AT YOUR DOORSTEP Retail Area Bigger than Two Tennis Courts Gourmet Dining Dedicated Lift to the Retail Area
  8. 8. DUBAI CREEK RESIDENCES THE COVE DUBAI CREEK RESIDENCES THE GRAND ADDRESS HARBOUR POINT CREEK CREEK EDGE RISEISLAND PARK II ISLAND PARK I CREEK HORIZON HARBOUR VIEWS CREEK GATE HARBOUR GATE 17 ICON BAY CREEKSIDE18 PALACE RESIDENCES VIDA HARBOUR POINT BOULEVARD BO ULEVARD LOCATION 12 DUBAI CREEK BAY BRID G E DOCKLANDS PARK CREEK QUAY CREEK BEACH HARBOUR PROMENADE Experience the island life and yet be close to everything you crave. The island houses leisure attractions like Creek Marina, Island Park, Creek Quay, and Harbour Promenade, promising family fun in a picturesque setting. THE HIGHLIGHT OF CREEK ISLAND DUBAI Steps Away from Bay Bridge Mins Away from Wildlife Sanctuary 3 Hotels in the Vicinity CREEK MARINA ISLAND PARK BURJ KHALIFA
  9. 9. CREEK MARINA 13 The Creek Marina’s elegant oyster design transports you back to the city’s rich pearling history. Experience endless leisure activities – from setting sail at the yacht club to finding inspiration at the open-air art gallery, or simply enjoy an array of exceptional services at the recently opened Vida Hotel. Now welcoming visitors. DISCOVER THE CRADLE OF DUBAI’S CULTURE Food Trucks Art Installations Yacht Club Marina with 81 Berths Sculptural Viewing Deck Licensed Vida Creek Harbour Hotel PHOTO OF CREEK MARINA
  10. 10. ISLAND PARK 15 The lush and serene Island Park — the size of six football pitches — will be bustling with fun adventures and attractions for the whole family. Welcoming visitors in August 2020 RELAX IN NATURE’S LAP Dog Park Kids’ Play Area Skating Areas Lawn Amphitheatre Splash Pad Fitness Plaza
  11. 11. CREEK BEACH 16 Creek Beach is bound to deliver excellent financial returns for our investors. Its key attraction is a fresh wave of beach activities, gourmet restaurants and world-class entertainment venues. Welcoming visitors in December 2022 WHERE THE CITY MEETS THE BEACH 300-metre Beach Breathtaking Sunset Views Restaurants by the Water Licensed Bars & Restaurants
  12. 12. SHEIKH ZAYED BIN HAMDAN AL NAHYAN STREET EMIRATES ROAD EMIRATES ROAD B E A C H F R O N T DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE SAFA PARK LANACIABUD MUSHRIF PARK ZABEEL PARK EMIRATES TOWERS DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTER ARABIAN RANCHES GOLF CLUB DUBAI HILLS GOLF CLUB DUBAI HEALTH CARE CITY RAS AL KHOR WILDLIFE SANCTUARY DUBAI CAMEL RACE COURSE SKY DIVE DUBAI EMIRATES GOLF CLUB DUBAI INTERNET CITY MADINAT JUMEIRAH JUMAIRAH BEACH HOTEL DUBAI STUDIO CITY GOLD & DIAMOND PARK QUEEN ELIZABETH 2 DUBAI INVESTMENTS PARK THE WORLD ISLAND ATLANTIS GLOBAL VILLAGE LA MER ISLAND DEIRA ISLAND DUBAI-ALAINROAD LEHBAB ROAD
  13. 13. CREEK MARINA D U B A I C R E E K T O W E R D U B A I S Q U A R E ISLAND PARK Connectivity to DXB Airport, Dubai Festival City) Nearest Metro Station Bridge Pedestrian Bridge Access from Ras Al Khor Rd (Now open) A B C D E EE DD CC BB AA Ras Al Khor Rd DUBAI CREEK HARBOUR 18 Dubai Creek Harbour features a fully-integrated transport system so you can get around Dubai with ease. Residents and visitors will enjoy: PERFECTLY CONNECTED 3 Bridges Connecting to Creek Island A Convenient Interchange Water Taxis to Downtown Dubai An Efficient Road & Bus Network 4 Metro Stations CREEK BEACH PARK CREEK PALACE DUBAI CREEK TOWER
  14. 14. DUBAI CREEK HARBOUR 19 The first residents of Dubai Creek Harbour have all moved into their new homes at the 6-tower Dubai Creek Residences last year. They were welcomed by a range of art installations adorning the boardwalks of Creek Marina, including a sculpture by the renowned South Korean artist Choi Jeong Hwa. From art installations to live entertainment, there’s something for everyone. WELCOMED OUR FIRST RESIDENTS IN 2019 2021 13,590 Capacity of Residents Occupancy 2020 8,112 Capacity of Residents Occupancy
  15. 15. For more information on C R E E K PA L A C E i n D U B A I C R E E K H A R B O U R , please call 800 36227 (UAE) / +971 4 366 1688 (international) or talk to our Property Advisor directly at +971 4888 8844 from 9 AM to 7 PM (GST), Sunday to Thursday. Visit our online sales centre at emaar.com or any of our Sales Centres across the UAE.  D U B A I Emaar Sales Centre, Downtown Dubai 9:30 AM to 10 PM, Saturday - Friday Dubai Hills Estate Sales Pavilion, Umm Suqeim Road Dubai Creek Harbour Sales Pavilion, Ras Al Khor 9:30 AM to 7 PM, Saturday - Thursday | Friday from 2 PM to 7 PM  A B U D H A B I Emaar Sales Centre, Al Nahda Tower, Ground Floor, 4th Street, Corniche, Al Muroor Road 9:30 AM to 7 PM, Saturday - Thursday

