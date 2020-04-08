Successfully reported this slideshow.
BCI East of England Chapter committee meeting minutes

December 2019

BCI East of England Chapter committee meeting minutes

  1. 1. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 1 BCI Eastof EnglandForum Committee Meeting:09:00-13:0020th December 2019 Queen Mary Meeting Room, 1st Floor Park Inn by Radisson Palace, Church Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, SS1 2AL Minutes Attendees Mark Suttle,Chair RichardVerrinder,Vice-Chair Brian Kinch,Secretary JimBarrow, Committee Member AdrianJolly,Committee Member Tim Cracknell,CommitteeMember Apologies KenClark,Committee Member JoshSubair,Committee Member DavidWest,Ex-officioMember Welcome andChair’s OpeningRemarks MS indicatedthatitwasgood to see somany of the Committee.He acknowledgedthatrecent monthshad beenatime of significantchange bothpersonallyandprofessionallyformanyof them. MS reflectedonthe heavyagendaforthe daybuthopedthat itwouldbe possible todojustice toall the topics. Formal approval of last meetingMinutes,20th September2019 MS expressedhisthankstoRV for steppinginasChair for thispriormeeting.
  2. 2. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 2 The minutes were approvedwithout anyrequired change,andBKwas thankedforthe comprehensive recordof the meeting. Note/recordupdate on actions from last Minutes,20th September2019  15/211218 – CLOSED – MS reflectedthatthe Forumcommunicatione-mailswere only available tothose whospecificallyregisteredfororsoughtthem, and isconcernedthat manypotential oractual membersfromfurtherafieldmaybe veryinterestedinthe work and eventsof the Forumbutdo not getproactive exposure tothis. Action 01/201219 – MS to ensure this issue featuresagain on the next discussionbetween the Committee andDavid Thorp as it is still considered a “miss” and a priority to redress.  03/150319 – CLOSED – MS has confirmedthatthe use of a Regusoffice maybe available on request,butthiswouldhave tobe on a case-by-case basis.MSadvisedthe sense wasthat the use of Regusshouldbe byexceptionandnota regularoccurrence,andthat inevery instance the requestshouldgoviaDW.Some of the Committee reflectedthatRegus businessloungescouldbe usedona“guestbasis”as frequentlyasone wouldwant,aslong as a Regusmembershipnumberisheld,butthese maynotbe conducive astheyare often smaller,sharedfacilities.  08/150319 – CLOSED – MS had askedwhetherProfessional Indemnitycovercouldbe a feature of BCI membership,andfora copyof all currentmembershipbenefits,buthe has not yetheardback. Action 02/201219 – MS to ensure this issue featuresagain on the next discussionbetween the Committee andDavid Thorp.  01/200919 – CLOSED – The availabilityof vacanciesonthe Committee isnow beingfurther extendedbaseduponthe additional,immediate lossof KCandJS. The Committee expressed itscongratulationsforKC,whohas a recentnew role at ARM, and reiterateditsgoodwishes to JS whorelocatedoutof the area some time ago.The Committee alsorecordeditssincere thanksto bothKC and JS fortheirmany valuedpastcontributions. Thisleavestwo immediate Committee vacancies,butalsostill the potential toextendbyanothertwoif desired. Action 03/201219: ALL to think about who to invite to join the Committee and make a consciouseffort indiscussionswith interestedpartiesattendingForum events to promote the Committee vacancies. Action 04/201219: MS to check whetherKC and JS may have an alternate/replacementas they were representingabroader geographic spread for the Committee. TC additionallysuggestedpromotingvacancies throughBCICentral Office and/oron the web-site. Action 05/201219: BK to liaise withDW about e-mailingand promotingthe Committee vacancies; also through WomeninResilience re diversityand inclusivity.  02/200919 – COMPLETE – The promotionof the Stanstedeventhadgone aheadtoplan.
  3. 3. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 3  03/200919 – COMPLETE – All administrationforthe Stanstedeventhadbeencompleted.  04/200919 – COMPLETE – BK had forwardedthe FebruaryandMarch 2019 minutestoDW for publicationandthese nowappearonthe Forum’sweb-page.  05/200919 – CARRIED FORWARD - MS is to look to incorporate the practice of promoting, say, 3 high-level topicsatthe endof each Forum event,togetherwith an option for “other”,inorder to help with future eventplanning.  06/200919 – CLOSED – JB advisedthere hadnotbeenan optionforopendiscussionat the ChapterLeaders’Conference so there hadbeennoreal wayto raise the “talkingheads” issue there.Tobe fairJB advisedthe topicwasreferenced,inthatall seemedtorecognise a need,butthere hadbeennodefinitive progress. MS indicated thatthishasbeen a longstandingissue of concernforthe Committee and recalledthatDavidThorphad previously indicateditneededtobe embraced,butthere continuestobe a lack of progress. The Committee discussedhow thismaybe advanced, but there isa realisationthere isnotreallyamediacommunicationsowner,andthatmedia trainingwouldbe anexpensive overhead. BK indicatedhe hada businessmediacontactwhowouldbe a sympatheticaudience if the BCI wantedtotry to gain a greaterprofile,butthatthiswouldneedtobe a prescriptive, systematicseriesof communicationsnotsimplyaone-off. The Committee wonderedwith Rachael Elliott,asthe BCI’sHead of ThoughtLeadership,mightbe someonetoembrace the “talkingheads”challenge,butMS suggestedthatshe,andherteam, are more focusedon researchmattersthan mediacommentary. MS citeda recentexample of BCICentral Office havingthe chance tobrief a Londoncouncil on continuityandresilience issues butthatthe BCI reactionhadleftthe sense of “notime” to do it.RV indicated socialisingthe opportunitytopractitionersfailedtorecognise the impracticalityof availability(evenings/weekendsversusthe “dayjob”) andthatchances are the requestcame to nothing. Action 06/201219: MS to ensure this issue featuresagain on the nextdiscussionbetween the Committee andDavid Thorp as it is still considereda “miss” and a priority to redress.  07/200919 – CLOSED – DavidThorp hadnot been notifiedintime toattendthe Christmas function. Action 07/201219: BK to extendan invite to David Thorp for a forthcoming (early2020) Committee meeting.  08/200919 – COMPLETE – RV advisedthathalf fees hadbeen agreedforhisretiredstatus.JB feltthatthisshould be zero.BK expressed concernsthatseasoned/retiredprofessionals are not recognised/leveragedinthe bestwayinlightof theirexperience.  09/200919 – COMPLETE – BK had addedthe Grenfell issuesreview/reprise tothe potential future topicslist.
  4. 4. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 4  10/200919 – COMPLETE – BK had addedBelfor/ISSsalvageandrestorationtothe potential future topicslist.  11/200919 – CLOSED – JB hadnot had the chance to raise the match fundingissue atthe ChapterLeaders’Conference. Action 08/201219: MS to ensure this issue featuresagain on the nextdiscussionbetween the Committee andDavid Thorp.  12/200919 – COMPLETE – The February2019 Committee minuteshave since beenpublished on the Forumweb-page.  13/200919 – COMPLETE – The Fire HQ Forumeventpresentationsare available onthe Forumweb-page. Action 09/201219: BK to ensure the Forum web-page getsproperly updatedand is consistentas current formatting is all over the place.  14/200919 – CARRIED FORWARD - (Alsocross-referaction07/201219) BK to indicate,in invitingDavid Thorp to a ManagementCommittee meeting,thatsome of the thingsthey wouldlike to coverinclude: i. The needfor minutesof the Forum/Chapter Leaders’meeting; ii. Central Office,and Rachael Elliott inparticular, to focus on why BCM professionals are oftennot BCI members,and the rate of and reason for membershipattrition; iii. The needfor current and prospective Board Membersto have greater visibility“at grass roots”, perhaps through offeringSkype sessionto each one in turn at successive meetings; iv. The current engagementstrategywith disruptors such as DRII and the Resilience Association.  15/200919 – CLOSED – The circulationof the Disruptive Technologiesdocumenthasnot beendone,butcouldpotentiallybe the sortof promotional materialsthatattendeesat future Forumeventsmightwelcome. Action 10/201219: MS to approach DW regarding gettingBCI promotional materials for distributionto attendeesat each future Forum event. Any other matters arising from past meetingMinutes None. Feedbackfrom Chapter Leaders’Conference JB advisedthe eventhadbeenwell recountedonthe BCIweb-site,herewith: https://www.thebci.org/news/bci-volunteers-conference-2019.html
  5. 5. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 5 He thenwentonto recountseveral pointsthathe hadadditionallynoted. JB advisedrepresentativesfrom“Womenin Resilience”were wellinevidence,andthe pointhad beenmade thatwomenwere unrepresentedonthe Board.It wassuggestedthatthe “Womenin Resilience”memberswhowantedthe chance tobe a Board directorneededtovolunteerandshould expectonlytogeta role onmerit. JB advisedthere wasanewHead of Training,butthe directioninthis areacontinued generally to followthe pastcourse. MS askedif there hadbeenanyevidence of areal change of strategy?JBadvisednotparticularly, albeitthe BCIwas once againlookingatbeingmore member-led,andisalsoconsideringthe suitabilityof charging/billinglevels. JB advisedthe Conference venue isnow movingtoBirmingham andthatthiswill be aninteresting divergence intermsof costdynamicsandfund-raising.There isspeculationastohow thismight change,especially whenconsideringthe ease of accessof the location. MS expressed histhankstoJBfor attendingonCommittee’sbehalf. MS suggested combiningthe nexttwoagendaitems. Thiswasunanimouslyagreed - BREAK - Reviewof London StanstedForum Event/Roundtable:Reviewof Year MS askedwhatfeedbackthe Committee hadtothe StanstedForumevent.Those attendingthe Forumadvisedthe venue wasexcellent andwell appointed,onthe 3rd flooroverlooking the runway. The car park was veryconvenientbut itwasfeltthe availabilityof free parking waspoorly communicatedasbeingtoolimited. The Stanstedhostswere consideredverywelcomingandgreatpresenters. There wassome surprise expressedatthe apparentlow levelsof buildingaccesssecurity,butthis had notdetracted. The London Stansted Director’sopeningspeechwasconsidered firstclass.AdrianBattaini,AlanCain, and RogerKemberwere all receivedtoconsiderable acclaim. All the presentationswereengaging and enlighteningandthere wasuniversallygreatfeedback. RV inparticularreflectedonsome of the revelationsinAlanCain’spresentation,suchasthe universitiesbeingthe “biggestproviderof accommodation”inManchester;andthe implicationsin havingto shutdownhallsof residence;andthe unforeseenconsequencesof asuspectcar being parkedoutside.BKagreedithadbeena verydifferentandenlighteningviewpointfromAlan,albeit he didreflectthatthe original purpose of highlightingHEBCoN hadnot reallybeenfulfilled.
  6. 6. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 6 RV suggestedthataformercolleague of his,AlastairLee (fromImperial College), isareal enthusiast aboutHEBCoN and may be anotherfuture presentertoconsider. Action 11/201219: BK to add Alastair/Imperial College and HEBCoN to the listof potential future events. The foodwas excellentandplentiful. Formal thankshave beenconferredtoall concerned. The Committee notedthattimingwouldhave beentightif the otherplannedspeakerhadnothad to cancel. MS observedthatthe Forumeventshave struggledintermsof gettingthe timingrightona fewoccasionsnow. RV suggestedthatthe Committee shouldperhaps lookatarrangingfull-day Forumevents if there are goingto be more than 3 presenters. The Committee notedthatthere were 21 attendees intotal,whichwasalittle disappointing, but that meant6-7 people were registered,but“no-shows”. Communicationsforthe eventhadbeen about3weeksinadvance (30th September2019); witha 4th Octoberfollow-up.TCfelt,otherthanthe confusionaboutparking (maybe dissuadingpeople because of the message,especiallyinthatthe alternative of traintravel maynothave suitedmost), thishad beengoodandto the rightcadence. BK notedthatthe BCI Central Office (Sergio)hadbeen putintodirectcontactwith AdrianBattaini, and that thisworkedrelativelywellintermsof “cuttingoutthe middle man”on the logistics.BK acceptedthe parkingmessage neededbetterpositioning, butdidstressthatitwould have been far worse if 40 cars had shown up! AJfeltthat the stewardshiponthe dayfromthe Committee hadfeltalittle rushedanddisjointed and BK concededithadnot beenasslick/seamlessaspriorevents MS extended hissincerethanks toall of the Committee involvedinthe event.He advisedhe had receivedgreatpersonal feedbackfromRogerKember,whichwasveryencouraging. Turingto the year’sbroaderevents, MS reflectedon the Fire HQ Forum.The Committee considered thisa fantasticvenue, withgreathostsandstrongpresentations.TCnotedthe Forumhadbeen plannedforearlierinthe year,butthe deferral didnotimpactattendance andthe extratime to prepare hadbeenwelcomed. MSindicatedhe would farratherhave twohighqualityeventsrather than three average ones.BK agreedbutremindedthe Committeethatthe aspirationfromtheir termsof operationsisforthree eventsannually,albeithe concededthiswouldbe easierto accommodate if there were “more hands”available onthe Committee. JB advisedthat,inhisexperience,the Eastof EnglandForum eventsare betterqualityandmore regularthan manyothersinthe fieldsof continuityandresilience management. In othermatters, BKquestionedwhether,inlightof the maturityof the Committee andthe desire to reflectonand measure performance of Forumevents,itistime toconsidersettingForum objectives.AJaskedwhatmetricsthismightentail andMSruminatedthatobjectivesare only beneficial if the measurementandachievement(orfailure)againstthemleadstomaterial change.
  7. 7. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 7 RV agreedandquestionedwhetheranyone coulddefinitivelydistinguishsuccessandfailure,andMS indicatedthatwhilstthe Committee alreadyholdsitselftoaccountin fulfillingaqualityevent agenda,he wouldnotwantto see anyone beingundulypressurisedtoachieve targetsina volunteer-onlyenvironment. TC wonderedwhetherthe BCIhave particulartargetstheywouldlike ForumsandChapterstofulfil, and whetherthe Committee shouldaimtobenchmarkitself againstothers.MSconsidersthatthe BCI objectivesoverallare positionedanddiscussedatthe BCI’sAnnual General Meetingeachyear, but itis notentirelyclearhowthese relate specificallytograssrootexpectations. Action 12/201219: MS is to ask David Thorp whetherthey are any centrally definedobjectivesfor the BCI which the Forum could be askedto support BK alsoraisedwhetheritwaspossible toensure someonefromBCICentral Office attendedaleasta minimumnumberof ManagementCommitteemeetings(and/orForumevents) overacertain period.DWhad attendedseveral ManagementCommitteeswhenthe oldSouthEastof England Forumwas beingdevolvedintoconstituentsub-regions,buthisattendance hadsince largelyceased, and thisdespite the apparentchallengesthe Southof EnglandForumhave faced. Action 13/201219: BK isto lookat adding thissort of BCI Central Office attendance requirementto the ManagementCommittee Termsof Reference,forratification. RV recommendedthe Committee lookatpromotingitsForumeventsthroughitsownsocial media channels.The CommitteeconsideredthisagoodideaandAJsuggestedhe lookedatcreatinga suitable LinkedIngroupforthissortof purpose:promotionof events, conversations,blogs,etc.MS expressedsomereticence abouttryingtoassume the BCImonikeronsocial media,evenif onlyfor the East of Englandregion,andRV questionedwhetherthere are anyBCI social mediaguidelines that mighthelp. BK suggested thatanysocial mediagroupdidnot have topositionitself asanauthorisedagentof the BCI, butinsteaditcouldsimplyprovide linksto eventpromotiononthe BCIsite proper.JB agreedandconsideredthatmanyindividualsprovide comments,references toevents,and promotional linkstoBCImaterialsalreadyontheirownpersonal socialmedia,soanextensiontodo the same sort of social mediapresence forthe Forumshouldbe fine.The Committee feltthiswasa non-controversial option,andalsonoted boththatotherBCI Forumshad alreadyestablishedtheir ownsocial mediapresence (e.g.SouthMidlandsForum https://www.linkedin.com/groups/2964433/) and thatnon-affiliatedgroups(suchasthe Berkshire ContinuityForum https://www.linkedin.com/in/berkshire-business-continuity/,endorsedbyRobin Gaddum) alsoexist. Action 14/211219: MS is to discusswith David Thorp the requirementsfor,and acceptabilityof, the Forum establishingitsown social media group and presence for promotional and communicationpurposes inparticular. Action 15/211219: AJ to look into the feasibilityofa LinkedIn,or similar, social mediagroup.
  8. 8. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 8 Constitutionof ManagementCommittee.Successionplanningand promotion The Committee formallyrecordeditscongratulationstoRV forhis BCI Achievementaward.RV expressed hissincere thankstothe Committeeforitssupportandfor nominatinghim.MSindicated RV isrichlydeservingof the accolade. Action 16/201219: RV is to provide the Committee witha copy of the photoof him receivinghis award. This couldbe usedon any Forum promotion,especiallyintrying to recruit newCommittee members. RV noted thata sketchartisthad beenpresentduringthe BCIConference event,capturingthe essence of discussionsandthe sessionspresented.He indicatedthiswouldbe avaluable and interestingreference piece. Action 17/201219: BK isto ask DW whetherthe BCI has retaineda copy of the mural and ifit can be socialised. MS reiterated the discussionsfromearlierinthe meeting,vis:  JS has been findingitmore difficulttoattend the ManagementCommittee meetingsin recenttimes and, now beingofficiallyoutsideof the Eastof Englandcatchment,he is formallyleavingthe Committee.MSrecorded thanksand good wishes tohimonbehalf of the Committee.  KC has alsohad tostand down fromthe Committee owingtonew,extendedrole. MS expressedcongratulations tohimonbehalf of the Committee andall wishhim the verybest. MS notedthatthe Committee willcertainlymisshissupport (andthe breakfastsin Cambridge)! MS advisedthat,throughJSand KC,he hopedthat the Committee will retaina strongnetworkof contacts. BK notedthat,in accordance withstandardconvention,the Committee hasthree “statutoryofficer” positionsavailable: Chair,Vice-Chair,andSecretary. MS hasindicated hisrecentchange of employerisleadingto lessopportunityforhimtomake himself availableforChairduties.MSfeelsthere shouldbe aconsistentfigureheadand worrieshe will struggle todojustice tothisfroman availabilityperspective. Several of the Committee had indicatedtheywere happyforhim toremainas Chairdespite the logistical challengesandMS expressedhisappreciationforthe commentsreceived andsupport. Inconclusion,he indicatedhe is happyto remainas Chairso longas all the Committee appreciateandaccepthe is likelytobe less visible. Thiswasupheldunanimously. BK expressedhe isalsofindingitdifficulttodevote asmuchtime as he wouldlike tothe Secretary role,andis veryconsciousthatsome dutieshave slipped.Beingnovolunteerstosucceedhimas Secretary,however,BKqueriedwhetherthe Committeewouldbe happyforhimtoretainthe role as Secretarybutto use his daughter,Lauren,asan administrativeofficerwhocouldundertakesome of the time-consumingsecretarial taskssuchasminute taking,whichhe wouldsimplyoversee.The
  9. 9. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 9 Committee debatedthis;manyof themwere aware of Laurenfroma Forum eventheldsome years ago at FICO’sofficeswhichshe hadhelpedtofacilitate,andtheynotedshe isnow workinginthe continuityandresiliencefieldandwould thereforebenefitfromhavingacloseraffiliationtothe BCI. TC queriedwhetherthere shouldbe remunerationforLauren’srole,evenif onlybasedontravel expenses. BKadvisedthatshouldnotbe necessary,especiallyif the Committee weretouse the KnightEnterprisesGroup - whichcovers BK’sowncompany,BlackKnightEnterprisesLtd - officesin Hockleyforfuture meetings,andherworkwiththe Forumwouldactuallyhelpherinher(separate) salariedrole.MSwas happyto propose acceptance of the idea;JBseconded.The proposal wasduly carried. RV expressedthatwhilsthe remainshappytostayasVice-Chair,andtostepinoccasionallyinMS’ absence,he isconcernedhisretiredstatusmeanshe will become disconnectedbecausehe isno longerworkingactivelyinthe industry.RV hadthe full andcontinuingconfidenceof the Committee. MS summarisedthe “statutoryofficer”statusasone of flux.He suggested,unlessthere wasany particularor changeddesire fromJB,TC or AJ,that each officercarriesonas previouslytooffer continuityasfar as possible inthe comingyear.Thereafter,asnew membersjointhe Committee, hopefullythe situationcanbe lookedatagain.Thiswas agreed. MS acknowledgedthatthe agendatopicof successionplanningisverypertinentandreiteratedthat withthe age andstatus of the majorityof the Committee itwillbe veryimportanttonurture new talentintothe Committee environment. AJindicatedhisformerIFDScolleague, MattNeall,ishappytojoin.AJhas knownhimfor15 years, he has experience withISO22301 andis active inthe local communitythroughthingslike the Parish Council.AJnotedhe isa “do-er”and the Committee acknowledgedthatMattsoundedlike agreat addition. Action 18/201219: BK isto invite Matt to the nextsuitable Committee meeting. Action19/201219: MS to have BCI Central Office promote Committee vacancies. Action 20/201219: (see also15/201219) AJ to use the LinkedInGroup,whencreated in the New Year, to promote Committee vacancies. Action 21/201219: BK isto lookat and consult previousCommittee Members or active Forum colleaguesto see ifany may have an interestin (re-)joininge.g.maybe IanDunlop, or Chris Aldred. Future Committee and Forum meetingplans The Committee notedthatthe placeholdersall look acceptable,butif there are particularconcerns overdatesthese shouldbe advisedbacktoBK. Action 22/211219: BK isto change the plannedJanuary ManagementCommittee date as it clashes with hiswife’sbirthday. The listof suggestedtopicsincludesanumberof elementsthatare now veryold/stale.TC recommendedthatall of the oldtopicsare struck out,plusthe one onpandemics,andthiswas agreed.
  10. 10. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 10 In termsof potential replacementtopics…..  RV askedwhatthe currentfocus isfor mostpractitioners.MSindicatedthat,forhim, it centredupontwothings:thirdpartiesanddata managementissues.Infinancial services,at thisstage,there isa lot of attentiontothe Bank of Englandpaperonoperational resilience. TC agreedbut addedthat,for him, itisto do withcyberexposure too,withverysignificant insurance arrangementsbrokeredinthisspace.Inthatthe last cyberForumeventwasa few yearsago nowat FICO,itis probablyworthreconsidering.  JB askedwhetherTC’semployer,Marsh,mightbe able tohelpona cyberinsurance presentation,andTCagreedthismightbe possible albeitMarshwouldnotbe a natural choice.The Committee discussedthe moderndayrisksof SAN-to-SAN back-upswiththe risk of mutual corruption,andthe absence of delineationbetweensiteswhere tape back-ups and serversare housed.  RV suggestedthatRobinGaddumcouldpresentonwhatto doin a cybercontextif somethingbreaks.Orthatmaybe the oldsuggestedtopicfromZerto(“notall data centres are createdequal”) couldbe applicabletoo.MSagreedand suggestedthatanypresentation neededtogobeyondmerelyscaringandfocusinsteadonthe practical.He advisedthe Zerto contact was made originallythroughBCICentral Office but,owingtothe age,thismaynow have witheredasanopportunity.  RV questionedwhethermore traditional businesscontinuitytopicsare still relevantandMS agreedtheyare,as evidencedbythe Fire HQForumevent.The Committee agreedthey mustnot lose sightof this.  MS wonderedwhetherBREXITas a subjectmightgetcombinedwithsomethingonbroader global marketchanges(e.g.China) andrestrictionsof trade.The Committee agreedthis couldbe of topical interest.Restrictionsof trade couldcertainlyhappenevenif insome controlledfashionratherthana‘bigbang’.  TC queriedwhetherSungardora similarWorkplace Recoveryproviderisstill viableandof interest.RV indicateditshouldbe withphysical invocationtypicallybeingindays,whereas cyberinvocationbeingseveral weeks.MSadvisedhe hasanofferfromSungardto all Forum leaders(havinghostedthe NorthWestForumandpresentedatthe DublinForumrecently) to presenta“thoughtleadership”piece.TCqueriedwherethe nearestSungardsite isand MS adviseditisinE14. BK advisedthatif we were thinkingof Londonforthissortof supplier,the Committeemayalsowantto considerFortress. Action 23/201219: MS is to reach out to Sungard and to see what optionsand contentthey can suggestfor a Forum presentation/event  AJaskedwhetherthere maybe an interestinaneventfocusedonstadiaandhow they manage an incident,especiallylogistics.He gave agolfingvenue examplewherethe ticket providerrefusedtocontactticketholderswhenanevengotcancelledforfearof breaching GDPR! AJadvisedhe hasa contact at White Hart Lane andcould potentiallyaimtocombine an eventwithatour. The Committee endorsedthatthissoundedveryattractive,especially bearinginmindthe positive feedbacktothe priorForumeventatPortmanRoad (Ipswich Town).TC suggestedthat,if TottenhamHotspurwere notavailable,maybe anothersmaller groundsuch as the Ricoh stadium(ColchesterTown). Action 24/201219: AJ is to investigate the art of the possible concerninga stadium-based event.
  11. 11. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 11  RV suggesteditmightbe interestingtohostan eventat FelixstowePort.The Committee agreedthat thisisnot the sort of venue previouslyconsidered. Action 25/201219: RV is to see whetheran eventat Felixstowe couldresultin topics coveringpeople trafficking,explosives,portlogistics,etc. Action 26/211219: BK isto update the suggestedtopicslist basedupon the above discussionsand to make sure what remains are only recent/current. MS advisedthat,inorderto allowadequate time forthe developmentof qualityevents,the Committee shouldaimto meettowardendof January 2020 and,if arrangementsare not already advancedfora March Forumeventbythen,theyshouldconsideredforegoingMarchand aiming for twoevents in,say, June andOctoberinstead. Any Other Business RV askedwhetherthe BCI simulationgame previouslypromotedcentrallycouldbe offeredto members forfree. Action 27/201219: MS will ask DW whether thisdispensationisavailable. Beingnofurtherbusiness,MSexpressedhisthankstoBKand Visafor organisingthe meetingand the formal proceedingswithadjournedat1315 withall goodwishesforChristmas.

