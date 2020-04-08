Successfully reported this slideshow.
BCI East of England Chapter committee meeting minutes

  1. 1. PublicationVersion V2.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 1 BCI Eastof EnglandForum Committee Meeting:10:00-12:00- 15th March 2019 Held atRegusOffices, 4th floor Victoria House, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 1JR Minutes Attendees Mark Suttle, Chair RichardVerrinder,Vice Chair JimBarrow, Committee Member Tim Cracknell,CommitteeMember Apologies Brian Kinch,Secretary KenClark,Committee Member AdrianJolly,Committee Member JoshSubair,Committee Member DavidWest,Ex-officioMember Welcome andChair’s OpeningRemarks MS drewthe meetingtoorderandwelcomedthose attendingandthankswere offeredtoDW for the BCI arrangingand providingthe meetingroomatRegus. MS alsoreminiscedabouthisinterview inthe building27yearspreviously! Due to the numberof apologiesMSrecommendedthatsome itemsonthe agendabe deferreduntil a greaternumberof committee members wereinattendance and thatthe focuswouldbe predominatelyonthe June Forumevent.The Committeeconcurred. MS thankedJBfor chairingthe previousmeetingandthose presentagreedthataface to face meetingworksbetterthanlongteleconferences. Approval of last meetingminutes The pre-publicationversionof the previousmeetingsminuteswere approvedbythose whohad beeninattendance withoutanyamendments. Update on actions from 15th Februaryminutes
  2. 2. PublicationVersion V2.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 2 Action 01/150219 – BK to go back to the Stansted representative toascertain if a revisedOctober bookingcan be definitivelysecuredandthenbriefKC/JS so that they can coordinate and work toward that date. Carry actionforward – awaitingconfirmationfromBK. Action 02/150219 – RV is to be asked to reach out again to the EssexFire representative tosee if they couldaccommodate a Forum eventon 21 June 2019 or, failingthat, if NorfolkCounty Hall or Aviva could potentiallystand-in? RV confirmedthatEssex Fire wouldbe happytohoston 21st June and alsoto provide speakersto covera varietyof fire related topics. Action 03/150219 – RV is to be asked to check with the Fire Service that theyhave no issueswith Russ presentingat the same eventas themselves,andto ask whethertheycan cover issuesof major installations,particular hazards, managing an incidentscene (arrival to and exitfrom), how businessescanbest engage with them,and fire prevention. Deferreduntil afterJB& RV meetwiththe Essex Fire BCmanager. Action 04/150219 – Assumingno issuesfrom action 03/150219, above,BK to contact Russ Timpson and see ifhe would be available for the June Forum and, on this occasion, to make a standard BC/EP presentationon fire issues,potentiallyreprisingsome ofthe work he has done previouslyon Grenfell. Deferreduntil afterJB& RV meetwiththe Essex Fire BCmanager. Action 05/150219 – TC to make enquiriesofBelforand ISS restorationservicesto see whether eitherwouldbe willingto presentto the June Forum on salvage and recoveryissuespost fire/flood. TC explainedthatJLT hadusedBelforaftera majorincidentina Knightsbridgehotel andfeltthey wouldbe a useful additiontoa fire relatedincidentevent.However,contactwiththemisdeferred until afterJB & RV meetwiththe Essex Fire BC manager. Action 06/150219 – JS to liaise withCapita/PageOne and WestMidlandsFire Service to see if they wouldbe willingand able to presentto the June Forum as part of a fire event. Deferreduntil afterJB& RV meetwiththe Essex Fire BCmanager. Action 07/150219 – RV is to be asked to enquire whetherthe host/venue ofthe nextmeeting wouldmeet buffetcateringcosts and, if so, any limitations. Essex Fire will notprovide buffetcateringcosts. Action 08/150219 – BK to place an item on the next Committee meetingagendaregardingthe impositionof“match funding” from the BCI Central Office. Carry actionforward – awaitingconfirmationfromBK. Action 09/150219 – BK to have the minuteschangedto a publicationversionand sentto DW for inclusionon the Forum web-page. Carry actionforward – awaitingconfirmationfromBK.
  3. 3. PublicationVersion V2.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 3 Action 10/150219 – JB to check whethera prompt for accessibilityneedsispresentin the event planner/tracker. JB confirmedthatthishasbeenincluded.Actionclosed. Action 11/150219 – JB to circulate the paperon Indiato the Committee. RV queriedwhatthe reference wastoa progressive approachinIndia.MSexplainedthatBCis a very importanttopicinIndiaand wasboth a regulatedactivityandalsoavaluedprofession.MSfurther commentedthatdue to outsourcingIndianBCpractice is an importanttopicforBritishcompanies. JB explainedthatthere was plentyof material onthe IndianChapterpage onBCIwebsite andhad the most upto date versionof the material he referredto.Actionclosed. Action 12/150219 – BK to place an agenda item on the next Committee meetingregardingBCI Central Office feedback. Carry actionforward – awaitingconfirmationfromBK. Action 13/150219 –BK to change the March placeholderto a Management Committee. Actioncomplete. Action 14/150219 –MS is to be asked whetherhe could accommodate the Committee meetingon 15 March 2019. Actioncomplete. Note/recordupdate on actions from previousminutes Prior meetings  08/150618 – CarriedForward. MS to include in hisForum eventopening/briefingabout the use of a “post-it-poll” duringthe meeting,lookingforconfirmationfrom the attendees of other areas of interestto feature at future Forum events.  07/170818 – CarriedForward. WhilstKCis sure that they will oblige,he is still to confirm whetherhis contact at Helixmight offeran alternative presentationif requiredat a future Forum. 21st December  Action 01/211218 – CarriedForward. MS to raise withDW the needto add accessibility needsto the nextForum event.  Action 07/211218 – Complete.MSis awaitingresponse from Rachael Elliott regardingif and when the plannedresearch surveysare goingto be issued.A schedule has been created.  Action 09/211218 – Complete.MShas enquiredwhetherany formal minutesare being issuedfrom the AGM and a response fromDW awaited. MS reportedthat the minutesare in the BCI website.  Action 13/211218 – CarriedForward. MS has requestedconfirmationofwho is on the BCI mediapanel listand is awaiting a response.MSreported that he has beenassuredthere is a nominatedspokesperson– leave action open.
  4. 4. PublicationVersion V2.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 4  Action 14/211218 – CarriedForward. BK to requestthat David Thorp return again at or near the October 2019 Forum to see how thingshave further advanced; these are seenas beneficial sessions,butthere shouldalso be some sense ofaccountability.  Action 15/211218 – CarriedForward. MS has requestedaccessto confirmation of distributionrecords for future Forum eventsand communiquesand is awaiting a reply. MS reportedthat DW will provide these on request.  Action 16/211218 – Closed.MShas enquiredwhatthe publicationschedulesare for the 25th anniversary communicationsto informthe Forums input/actionand is awaitingDW’s response.Informationpublished.  Action 19/211218 – CarriedForward. BK to cancel July ManagementCommittee meeting. BK to confirm.  Action 24/211218 – CarriedForward. MS to raise the “availabilityfor 2 more” in his next Forum eventpresentationabout the ManagementCommittee,andthen to broaden scope by e-mail iflack ofinterest. Arrangementsfor June Forum RV reported thatEssex Fire wouldbe happytohost an eventon21st June at KelvedonPark(Fire HQ) and alsoto provide speakerstocoveravarietyof relatedfire topics. However,Fire were notable to provide lunchandsoit was feltthat a half-daysessionwouldbe the bestduration forthisevent. Expectthisto be from 9:30 to 1pm. RV expectsthatFire will provide teaandcoffee refreshments evenif notable to provide free food. The sessionsproposedbyFire were  House Fire  Road trafficcollision  Office Block/Highrise  Propertyownerliability/Fire prevention The third andfourthof these bulletpoints seemedappropriate foraBC relatedbusinessaudience and itwas proposedthatthese topicsalongwith COMAHsites, propertyliabilityinsurance,rolesand responsibilitiesforpreparingandrespondingtofires, terrorismcordons,mutual expectationsof Fire Service &Business, walkthroughof incidenttimelines, use of social mediaandcommunicationsare considered.Thiscouldinclude anEssex Fire view of the use of 999eye type apps. Discussionsthencoveredthe eventdetail itself,publicityrequiredandthe keymessagesthatshould be promoted. End resultshouldcoverJESIP(incidentmanagementprotocols),publicandbusinesscomms,advice for businesses. It was lefttoRV & JB to meetwiththe Fire BCmanagerto discussdetailsbythe middle of April. Needtosendeventpublicityoutbybeginningof May so needtofinalise arrangementsatcommittee meetingbefore endof April. May be able to use Belfortosupportthe Fire messages –dependingontype of infofromFire reps. MS raisedthe issue of Ricardoandtheir ongoingoffertopresent chemical response expertisebutit was feltthatkeepingaFire onlyviewforthiseventwas the correctapproach.
  5. 5. PublicationVersion V2.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 5 Action01/150319 – RV to contact Fire BC manager to arrange a face to face visitwithJBto discuss eventcontentand details Action02/150319 – BK to reschedule the committeemeetingfrom18th April to the weekafterasit clashedwithEaster Action03/150319 – MS to ask DW whetherthe Regusvenue couldbe usedonaregularbasiswhen he cannot bookhisown office asa committee venue. Action04/150319 – BK to circulate BCIAGM minutestocommittee BCAW and BCI 25th anniversary BCAW Runsfrom 13-17th May. Noactivityproposedforcommittee –butnotedwe are meetingon17/5. BCI 25th anniversary MS askedwhetheranyone waspreparedtowrite ablogonthe Forum’ssignificantachievementsas requestedbyBCI. JB agreedto lookforinformationinhisarchivesbutcommitteeagreedthattheywere onlylooking to provide ahistoryof activitiesandnotas requestedbyBCI. RV agreedtoassistin reviewinganywordingbyJB. Action05/150319 – JB to reviewhisBCIEoEarchive anddraftarticle for BCI Action06/150319 – RV to review JBarticle Action07/150319 – BK to add BCAWto agendafor nextmeeting Any other matters arising from past meetingMinutes There were noothermattersarising. South and London Forum: shared plans MS reportedthathe had no informationonthisandthatboth forumsseemveryquietatthe moment. Any other business MS - Otheragendaitemsdeferredtonextmeeting. RV – raisedconcernsaboutthe increase inBCIsubsgiventhe issueswe have withgetting agreement to fundeventsandirrelevanceof manyof the supposedbenefitslistedinthe email relatingtothis. One benefitthatcouldbe addedwouldbe professional indemnityinsurance.MStoask DW about thisas a membershipbenefit.
  6. 6. PublicationVersion V2.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 6 Action08/150319 – MS to ask DW aboutPI coveras a membershipbenefitandfora copy of all currentbenefits Beingnofurtherbusiness MSdrewthe meetingtoa close at 12midday.

