BCI East of England Chapter committee meeting minutes

February 2019

BCI East of England Chapter committee meeting minutes

  1. 1. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 1 BCI Eastof EnglandForum Committee Meeting:09:00-11:0015th February 2019 ARM3, 110 Fulbourn Road, Cambridge CB1 9NJ or by telephone: Toll Free Local Participant/HostPIN +44 800 640 1727 +44 2078 663 566 7569159 Minutes Attendees JimBarrow, ActingChair KenClark,Host & Committee Member Brian Kinch,Secretary(byphone) Tim Cracknell,CommitteeMember(byphone) JoshSubair,Committee Member(byphone) AdrianJolly,Committee Member(byphone) Apologies Mark Suttle,Chair RichardVerrinder,Vice Chair DavidWest,Ex-officioMember Welcome andChair’s OpeningRemarks JB drewthe meetingtoorderand welcomedthose attendingbyteleconferenceandthankedKCand ARMfor providingthe meetingroomandconnectivity. The Committee were pleasedtonote KC’sreturntobetterhealth. JB thankedBKfor providingasuggestedagendabut,recognisingthe shorttimeframeavailablefor the meeting,wantedtofocuspredominatelyonthe deferral of the MarchForum event.The Committee concurred. Revisedarrangementsfor deferredMarch Forum
  2. 2. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 2 JB recognisedthatthe deferral of the StanstedeventinMarch wasnow the secondoccasionof deferral andthatis wasimportantto secure definitive arrangementsforrescheduling.JSexpressed concernas to whetheranotherdate mightalsobe at riskof slippingbecauseof the variable nature of airportbusiness.BKassuredthatthe firstdeferral (inOctober2018) actuallycame fromthe Committee itself because theyhadbeenunable toreachthe Stanstedrepresentative tore-confirm arrangements,eventhoughtheywerefullysecured.Alsothe seconddeferral hascome about because of changesto meetingroomsatthe airport,not because of airportlogistics. JB consideredthatanairportvenue andpresentationsisstillhighlytopical andlikelytoattract significantinterestand,inpreference,he wouldlike tosee the Stanstedrepresentative presentin theirownenvironment,whilstalsoallowingthe Forumthe opportunitytoattendthe airportsite.BK advisedthiswouldlikelypushthe deferral backuntil atleastSeptember,likely 18October2019 to allowforsome contingency. The Committee concurredwiththisproposal,anditwasagreedthatas far as possible the entire agenda/itineraryfromthe originallyplannedMarchForumwouldbe “liftedanddropped”into October,butKC queriedwhetherthismeantthe onlyForumeventin2019 wouldnow be October. JB advisedhe didnotnecessarilyseeitthatwayand feltthere were otherpotential opportunities still tobe exploredearlierinthe year. Action 01/150219 – BK to go back to the Stansted representative toascertain if a revisedOctober bookingcan be definitivelysecuredandthenbriefKC/JS so that they can coordinate and work toward that date. Future Committee and Forum meetingplans JB suggestedthe Committee considerhostinganotherForumeventinJune 2019. Ata level of principle thiswasagreed,butKCenquiredwhere thiscouldbe accommodated?JBsuggestedthat perhapsthiscouldbe Essex Fire,givingthemalittle more notice,andthatRV wasobviouslyalready engagedinleadingdiscussionswithEssex Fire Service. Action 02/150219 – RV is to be asked to reach out again to the EssexFire representative tosee if they couldaccommodate a Forum eventon 21 June 2019 or, failingthat, if NorfolkCounty Hall or Aviva could potentiallystand-in? BK suggestedthat,asan additional fallback,he couldpotentiallyofferthe use of Visapremises,but thiswouldobviouslybe extra-region(inPaddington,London) andmaymateriallychange the nature of the suitable topicstobe presented asitwouldprobablyembrace Visa’sInnovationCentre and theirCyberFusionCentre.AJagreedandfeltthat aneventina financial orpaymentprocessing contextwouldprobablymosttopicallyfocusonbankingsystemfrailtyandassociatedissues, especiallybearinginmindthe challengesthatevenbigbankswere experiencing.BKacknowledged thisand mentioned the issue thathadhitthe pressin the pastfew days regardingaSWIFT attack, and potential cyberintrusion,whichhadledtomonetarylossandthe switchingoff of all electronic systemsbythe Bank of VallettainMalta. On balance,JBand BK feltthat a Fire Service-basedtopicwouldbe mostpreferablebearinginmind the lengthof time since theirinterestwasfirstexpressed.The Committee thankedBKforthe Visa offerandwill holdthe considerationof usingthatasa fallbackforan entire eventand not, specifically,forthe potential June Forum.
  3. 3. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 3 TC feltthat the fire event shouldextendintogaininginsightintohow incidentsare preparedforand handledatmajor installationsorwhere there are particularhazards.Thingslike the nearbyoil refinery(AJ) andnuclearpowerplant(KC) were raisedasespeciallyinteresting.The Committee agreed. JB and TC indicatedfurtherthattheywouldliketosee the Fire Service provide detail of whatthey typicallydouponarrival at the scene of an incident(especiallywhere theyassumedirectcontrol), and howtheywouldtypicallyleave ascene intermsof handovertootherservicesorrestorationand recovery.Additionally,itwassuggesteditwouldbe useful tohearfromthemon mattersof fire preventionand howbusinessescanbestengage withthe service. In the contextof a fire event,AJsuggestedthatRussTimpsonmightbe willingandable topresent once more.KC questionedwhetherthismightbe toosoonto feature Russagainbearinginmindhis presentationatthe GDPR eventinIpswich,butAJandTC feltthatthis time couldveryeasilybe a materiallydifferenttopicandstructure forRuss,andthat fire issuesare verymuch“in hisback yard”. JB agreedandconsidersthatas longas Russ’presence wouldnotbe anissue forthe Fire Service,he wouldbe awelcome addition.TCwonderedwhetherRusscouldevenfeaturesomething on Grenfell bearinginmindthe locationwithinourconstituencyof the claddingsuppliertothe tower,Celotex. Action 03/150219 – RV is to be asked to check with the Fire Service that theyhave no issues with Russ presentingat the same eventas themselves,andto ask whethertheycan cover issuesof major installations,particular hazards, managing an incidentscene (arrival to and exitfrom), how businessescanbest engage with them,and fire prevention. Action 04/150219 – Assumingno issuesfrom action 03/150219, above,BK to contact Russ Timpson and see ifhe would be available for the June Forum and, on this occasion, to make a standard BC/EP presentationon fire issues,potentiallyreprisingsome ofthe work he has done previouslyon Grenfell. Action 05/150219 – TC to make enquiriesofBelforand ISS restorationservicesto see whether eitherwouldbe willingto presentto the June Forum on salvage and recoveryissuespost fire/flood. JB surmisedthatif the three presenterswereall willingandavailablethiscouldprobablycover2-2.5 hoursof a Forum.BK indicatedhe mayhave anotherpresentationoptionfromsomethingthathe had seenata national securityconference c14 monthsago, 999eye,essentiallyinvolvingmembers of the publicwithsmartphonesenablinggeo-locationandtakingphotographsof the incidentto allowthe rightand mosttimelyresponse: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8E-DVij0km8 The Committee feltthatthiswasan innovativeuse of currenttechnologyandthe principle couldaid not justthe Fire Service butalsothe likesof GoldCommandinthe eventof remote managementof an incident. Action 06/150219 – JS to liaise withCapita/PageOne and WestMidlandsFire Service to see if they wouldbe willingand able to presentto the June Forum as part of a fire event. Withfour potential presentations,the Committee surmisedthatthe June Forumcouldeasilyextend intoeitheralengthy(9am/930am-1pm/130pm) half day of presentations,ormaybe afull day.KC indicatedthatitwas commonforsome attendeesto“slipawayearly”ona full dayeventand proposedgoingforthe half day andendingwithanoptional buffet.The Committeeagreedwiththis as a workingpremise.
  4. 4. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 4 KC questionedwhetherthe Committee wouldseektocharge to coverany costsassociatedwiththe June Forum.JB and BKboth feltthatcharging,generally,didnotworkashad beenseenfrompast attempts.JBsuggesteditmaybe more palatable (nopunintended!)forhalf dayeventstoremain free andto endwithoutcateringratherthanto charge. BK,however,isconcernedthathavingseta longstandingprecedentof almostinvariablyfree,cateredevents,tochange thatnow mightbe viewedunfavourablybe the membership.BKalsocontrastedwiththe BCI’sowncentral events, some of whichhe has attendedinLondon,whichare invariablybothfree and cateredfor,and expressedthatinanenvironmentwhere,acrosssome 16 years,the Forum (eitherSouthEastor East) hasprobablyonlyrequestedfundingforc 3 events,itfeelschurlishandundulypennypinching to lookto cut back now. Action 07/150219 – RV is to be asked to enquire whetherthe host/venue ofthe nextmeeting wouldmeet buffetcateringcosts and, if so, any limitations. Action 08/150219 – BK to place an item on the next Committee meetingagendaregardingthe impositionof“match funding” from the BCI Central Office. Havingcompleteddiscussionsaboutdeferringthe MarchForum (toOctober2019) andsecured likelyarrangementsforasecondForumeventfor2019 (June),JBreturnedtothe original agenda. Formal approval of last meeting Minutes,21st December2018 There had beenone prior,notedamend,fromJBinan e-mail exchangebeforethe meeting. Otherwise the minuteswere unanimouslyapproved. Action 09/150219 – BK to have the minuteschangedto a publicationversionand sentto DW for inclusionon the Forum web-page. Note/recordupdate on actions from last Minutes,21st December2018 Prior meetings  08/150618 – CarriedForward. MS to include in hisForum eventopening/briefingabout the use of a “post-it-poll” duringthe meeting,lookingforconfirmationfrom the attendees of other areas of interestto feature at future Forum events.  02 /170818 – Closed.KCadvisedthe possibilityof 7Futuresappearingasa presenteratthe 2019 BCI World had not beendiscussed duringthe Forum/ChapterLeaders’meetingin November2018 but it wasagreedthat,if theywere interestedinpresenting,theyshould pitchdirectlythroughthe standardBCI Worldcall for presentationsexercise  07/170818 – CarriedForward. WhilstKCis sure that they will oblige,he is still to confirm whetherhis contact at Helixmight offeran alternative presentationif requiredat a future Forum. 21st December  Action 01/211218 – CarriedForward. MS to raise withDW the needto add accessibility needsto the nextForum event.
  5. 5. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 5 Action 10/150219 – JB to check whethera prompt for accessibilityneedsispresentin the event planner/tracker.  Action02/211218 – Closed.KCconfirmedthatthe ideaof a central charityfor the BCI to affiliate witheachyearwasdiscussedatthe Forum/ChapterLeaders’meeting,andthere had evenbeensome debateabouteachForumpotentiallyrunningeventstoraise money, but thisinitiative hadpeteredout.  Action03/211218 – Complete. KChasconfirmed he isstill happytorunthe administrationof the people-basedForumevent atStanstedin October2019, alongside JS.  Action04/211218 – Complete. KCisincontactwithJS regardingrevisedarrangementsfor rearrangedOctoberForumevent.  Action05/211218 – Complete RV hadestablishedthe Fire Service couldnotaccommodate the March 2019 Forum event. See alsoaction02/150219, above.  Action06/211218 – Closed.Whilst,inthe interestsof time,BKhadnotaddeda follow-upto the Forum/ChapterLeaders’meetingtothismeeting’sagenda,inthattime now permitted, KC proceededtoofferaverbal update asfollows. KC advisedhe hadreallyenjoyedthe sessionandthatithad gone beyondhisexpectations. He saida commontheme generatingalotof focus wason the subjectof,especiallygender, inclusivityanddiversity.Thiswasfollowedbyadedicatedsessiononthe same topicby GiannaDetoni. Frustratingly,though,the BCIrefusedtodivulgeinformationonthe current gendersplit,owingtoGDPRand data privacyconcerns,otherthanto say that younger memberstendtohave a largerpopulationof females.KCassertedthatitisverydifficultto helpredressanagendaimbalance withoutdata.BKagreedbut alsowonderedwhetherany imbalance withinthe BCImembershipisnota true reflectionof the industryandcitedhis ownfirmwho have a far greaterproportionof femalesinBCMpositions.KCsuggestedit wouldbe interestingtosee howthe genderinclusivityprogramme playsoutsince the appointmentof HeatherMerchantothe BCIBoard. KC indicatedthatRuthMasseyhad some greatideasforwhat shouldbe includedinfuture in the academicjournal. KC alsoreferencedthe progressive approachbeingtakentocontinuityinIndiaand suggestedthatitmightbe useful forthe Committee toforge some connectionsthere.JB agreedandadvisedthathe had previouslyseensome collateral regardingdevelopmentof the professioninIndiawhichhe wouldtrytodigout and socialise. Action 11/150219 – JB to circulate the paperon Indiato the Committee. KC suggestedthatthere hadbeenmuchself-congratulatoryfocusaboutchanges toCentral Office andoverall recruitment. Rachael Elliotthadbeenparticularlywell receivedregardingherpresentationand discussionsaroundthoughtleadership. Deedee Doke hadspokenaboutthe changesto,andnew formatand direction,forthe ContinuityandResilience magazine andKCindicatedhe reallylikedthe changes. KC advisedthat,forthe firsttime,he hadbecome aware that appointmentstothe BCIBoard can onlybe votedfor byForum or ChapterMembers.None of the Committee were aware of
  6. 6. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 6 thiseitherandBK indicated,constitutionally,thatwasprobablya flawedmodelinwhatisa membershipassociation.BKalsocontendedthatitwaslikelythe BCIdidnotknow precisely whowas (orwas not) on eachForum or ChapterCommittee,andthatcertainlythere had beenapparentomissionsinthose listsonthe web-page,forexample. Overall,KCconsideredthatthe strategyandtempowas verymuchupbeatand forward- looking.He isconcernedthatthere are a lotof qualitativereferencesratherthanhardfacts, and the infrequencyof the gatheringraisedthe riskof itbeingseenasan annual “talking shop”;however,he considersthe scope isthere tomake the BCImuch more relevantand vibrantacross sectors.JBconcurred butindicatedthatthere wouldbe logistical challenges of tryingtodo somethingmore frequently (whethertravel ortime-zonerelated),albeithe didexpressconcernthatthere were noformal notesof the proceedingsproduced. KC worriesthat,directionally,muchof the currentstrategyresideswithDavidThorpandDW and that if eitherof these were tomove inthere maybe a lack of depthto see that strategy and commondrive through. JS questionedhow,asa Committee,we canfeedbacktothe Forum/ChapterLeaders’ meeting,andalsohowprogressagainstthe mattersraisedinthatenvironmentcanbe trackedand evidenced. BK expressedthathe wasencouragedgenerallythatbothJB andKC, whenattendingthese events,hademergedwithoverall favourable views,butwasworriedthatthe discussions theretooftendidnottranslate intomuchovertime. On balance the Committee feltthatthere were several thingswhichshouldbe considered/debatedmore fullyatthe nextCommittee meetinginordertodecide whether theyshouldbe takenbackformally,byMS, to BCI Central Office;specifically: 1. The needforminutesof the Forum/ChapterLeaders’meeting 2. Central Office,andRachael Elliottinparticular,tofocusonwhyBCM professionals are oftennotBCI members,andthe rate of andreasonfor membershipattrition 3. The needforcurrent and prospective BoardMemberstohave greatervisisbility “at grass roots”,perhapsthroughofferingSkype sessiontoeachone inturn at successive meetings 4. The current engagementstrategywithdisruptorssuchasDRIIand the Resilience Association. Action 12/150219 – BK to place an agenda item on the next Committee meetingregardingBCI Central Office feedback. The Committee thankedKCforhisdetailedaccount.  Action 07/211218 – CarriedForward. MS isawaiting response from Rachael Elliott regarding ifand whenthe planned researchsurveys are goingto be issued.  Action08/211218 – Closed.KCadvisedthatthe lackof progressagainstthe original CRM plans,andthe associatedcost/time incurred,hadbeenraisedatthe AGM as a matterof membershipconcern butthe discussionhadpeteredoutowingtothe factthat there had beena cited“lackof definition”.Thiswasa hardlysatisfactoryreplybutthe Committee consideredithadbeentakenasfar as possible.  Action 09/211218 – CarriedForward. MS has enquiredwhetherany formal minutesare beingissuedfrom the AGM and a response fromDW awaited.
  7. 7. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 7  Action10/211218 – Complete. TChadcirculatedthe e-mail material he hadseenfromthe BCI to those whohad apparentlynotbeeninreceipt.BKconfirmedhe hadthensearchedfor the e-mailsdirectlyandfoundthat,forhim, theyhadbeencapturedbythe Google junk/spamfilterandnotroutedto the Primaryinbox.  Action11/211218 – Closed.The Committeeconsideredthatthe issue of communications fromBCI Central Office seemstobe aperennial problemandwill thereforedoubtlessbe a consistenttopicmovingforward.BKsuggestedthatmaybe amore effective,andstrategic, meansof managingcommunicationsistostopthembeingconstrained,inthe UK,by arbitraryboundariessuchas geographyorwhethersomeone hasregistered.BKcontended that, arguably,the “Forum”formatin the UK had had itsday and,instead,perhapsthere shouldbe a single UKChapterinthe same wayas othercountrieshave separate Chapters. Thismakesall communicationsclearerandmore inclusive.The Committee recognisedthis as a radical ideabutthe sense wasthat the easierfirststepwouldbe a proposedgreater flexibility incommunications,relatedtoaction15/211218, carriedforward,below  Action12/211218 – Complete. KChadarticulatedthe discussions onpositioning/strategy fromthe Forum/ChapterLeaders’meeting earlierinthissection.  Action 13/211218 – CarriedForward. MS has requestedconfirmationofwho is on the BCI mediapanel listand is awaiting a response.  Action 14/211218 – CarriedForward. BK to requestthat David Thorp return again at or near the October 2019 Forum to see how thingshave further advanced; these are seenas beneficial sessions,butthere shouldalso be some sense ofaccountability.  Action 15/211218 – CarriedForward. MS has requestedaccessto confirmation of distributionrecords for future Forum eventsand communiquesand is awaiting a reply.  Action 16/211218 – CarriedForward. MS has enquiredwhat the publicationschedulesare for the 25th anniversary communicationsto inform the Forumsinput/action and is awaiting DW’sresponse  Action17/211218 – Complete.BKhadcheckedwhetherthe Stanstedrepresentative would be willingtostill presentata Forumeventevenif notrunat Stansted,andhadmentioned the Committee’sinterestinthe topical subjectof drones.The responsehadbeenpositive.  Action18/211218 – Closed.RevisedForumeventarrangements/logistics were covered earlierinthismeeting.  Action 19/211218 – CarriedForward. BK to cancel July ManagementCommittee meeting.  Action20/211218 – Closed.AJ/BKhadnotsourceda Governmentrepresentativewillingto talkabout Brexitatthe June Forumbutthat Forum isnow likelytobe onthe Fire Service.  Action21/211218 – Closed.AlthoughMShad triedtosecure Rachael Elliottorone of her teamfor the June Forumhe hadnot heardback definitivelyandthe subjectmatterthereto ischanging.  Action22/211218 – Closed.The March Forumeventhadbeendeferred.  Action23/211218 – Complete.BKhadremovedthe BCIweb-site fromstandard ManagementCommittee agendatemplates.  Action 24/211218 – CarriedForward. MS to raise the “availabilityfor 2 more” in his next Forum eventpresentationabout the ManagementCommittee,andthen to broaden scope by e-mail iflack ofinterest. Any other matters arising from past meetingMinutes
  8. 8. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 8 There were noothermattersarising. South and London Forum: shared plans JB indicatedhe hadnofurtherinformationonthis. Any other business JS advisedthat,havingcompletedhisworkonInformationSecurityandBC,he isdue to leave Blue Chipcome the endof March and will thenbe joiningLRQA asan assessor.He will now be working fromhome (inBedfordshire) andtravellingtowhereverthe clients’requirementsmightdictate.JS askedwhetherhe wouldstillbe eligible toremainonthe Eastof EnglandForum. The Committee thankedJSforthe informationandwishedhimluckinhisnew role.JBindicated that, as far as he was aware,there wasabsolutelynorestrictiononhimremainingaspart of the ManagementCommittee,andhe wouldbe mostwelcome;andcertainlywhenNickHeatonhad retiredandstartedtouringEurope,he had initially stayedasaCommittee Member,sothere isapast precedent. JB askedwhenthe nextManagementCommittee meetingisscheduledfor.BKindicatedthat,with the deferral of the March Forum,that placeholderwould“fallback”tobeingaManagement Committee insteadunlessthe Committeewantedtoleave thingsuntil April.JBconsidered,bearing inmindthe June Forum plans,thata March date for the nextmeetingisfarbetter. Action 13/150219 – BK to change the March placeholderto a ManagementCommittee. Action 14/150219 – MS isto be asked whetherhe couldaccommodate the Committee meetingon 15 March 2019. KC enquiredhowwell the teleconference technologyhadworkedforthismeeting.Mostparticipants had foundthistobe veryeffective apartfromthe initial accessproblemwiththe wrongPIN,butBK indicatedhe wouldprefertobe face-to-face assome of the notetakinghadprovenverychallenging. JB concurredand said,as Chair,he wouldfarrather be speakingtopeople directlyratherthanacross a phone line. BeingnofurtherbusinessJBdrewthe meetingtoaclose at 11am.

