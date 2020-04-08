BCI East of England Chapter committee meeting minutes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Publication Version V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 1 BCI Eastof EnglandForum Committee Meeting:09:00-13:3021st December 2018 Queen Mary Function Room, Park Inn by Radisson Palace, Church Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS1 2AL Minutes Attendees Mark Suttle,Chair RichardVerrinder,Vice Chair Brian Kinch,Secretary Tim Cracknell,CommitteeMember JimBarrow, Committee Member AdrianJolly,Committee Member Apologies KenClark,Committee Member JoshSubair,Committee Member DavidWest,Ex-officioMember Welcome andChair’s OpeningRemarks MS drewthe meetingtoorder- initiallyconsistingof BK,TC, JB andAJ - andexpressedhisthanks,on behalf of the Committee,toBKand to Visafor organisingthe meetingroomandassociated arrangements. BK provideddetailsof the locationof “The Mews”,a short walkfromthe meetingroom, where the Committee ChristmasMeal wastobe heldlaterinthe day. BKexplainedthatthe usual Christmas venue,the Pipe of Port,hadbeenbookedtosuchan extentthattheywere unable toaccommodate a table for 8-9 personsas had originallybeenexpected.Theycouldhave arrangedforatable for6 people butthe apologiesfromKCandJS had onlycome inrelativelyrecently. The Committee wishedKCaspeedyrecoveryfromhisillnessandJSeveryluckwithhishouse move. RV joinedthe meeting. Note publicationof last two meetingminutes,17th August 2018 and 21st September2018
  2. 2. Publication Version V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 2 BK notedthatboth setsof minuteshadbeenpreviouslyapprovedbythe Committeeandhadbeen dulypublishedbyDWon the BCI Forum page on the BCI website. MS andBK especiallyacknowledgedthe timelyassistance fromRV insteppinginandproducingthe minutesfromthe meetingon21st SeptemberowingtoBK’sabsence. Note/recordupdate on actions, 17th August 2018 and 21st September2018 Prior meeting actionsbroughtforward: 06/180518 – Closed.MShas not specificallyaskedasyetthatSurveyMonkeyof the BCI’sCRM systemreplacementincludesarequestforconfirmationof Forumregistrantaccessibilityneeds owingtocurtailmentof the October2018 Forumevent.However,thisdoesstill needtobe factored into the nextmeetingpublication. Action 01/211218 – MS to raise withDW the needto add accessibilityneedsto the next Forum event. 16/180518 – Complete.MSdidraise issuesregardingthe BCIwebsitewithDavidThorpatthe Septembersession. 17/180518 – Complete.MSconfirmedthatthe suggestionof the BCIhavingacentral charity that it publiclysupportshadbeenraisedwithDavidThorpasevidencedfromitem9inthe September minutes.DavidhadindicatedthishadbeenconsideredbeforeatBCIBoard level butthere wasa lack of interestin engagingwiththat.BKexpressedsurprise anddisappointmentinthatmostbusinesses, whentheyreacha level of organisationalmaturity,setoutaltruisticaimsinorderto putsomething back intothe community.The Committee concurredandsuggestedthat the adoptionof a nominatedcharityprobablyoughttobe linkedtothe BCI’sformal communicationsstrategy,likely discussedatthe Forum/ChapterLeaders’meetinginNovember Action 02/211218 – KC to be askedto provide any additional feedbackfrom the Leaders’meeting regarding whetherthistopic was raised/discussed,albeitfromKC’sinitial notes it wouldappear not. 04/150618 – Complete. MShadprovidedaverbal summaryto DavidThorp of the actions,successes and challengesof the Forumatthe Septembermeeting;thisseemedtobe well receivedandDavid seemedgenerally aware of mostof what wasraisedby wayof background. [Atthispointthe proceedingswere brieflyandunexpectedlyinterruptedbyMS’ssmartwatch and MS providedanamusingstoryaboutorderinghisChristmasturkeyandhow technology,withall its advantages,still presentedbothunexpectedoutcomesandcommunicationchallenges!] 05/150618 – Closed. BKconfirmedthatLondonStanstedare still veryhappytosupportandhost a Forumevent,despite the apparenthiatusanddeferral of the OctoberForumplans,butthatthe airportcan onlyhosteitherinFebruary2019 or afterJuly2019 owingto logistical challengesaround premiseschangesinthe interveningperiod.The Committee acknowledgedthatthe nextevent arrangementswere due tobe discussedlateronthismeetingagenda.
  3. 3. Publication Version V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 3 06/150618 – Complete. KChadoffereda“positioningtitle”regardingthe people-basedeventthat had beentargetedforthe OctoberForum.Inthat dateshad changed the Committee are keento ensure thatthe positioningisstillcorrectforthe nextForumevent. Action 03/211218 – KC to be askedto confirmhe is still happy to run the administrationof the people-basedForumeventsimilarto what had beenplannedfor October. 08/150618 – CarriedForward. MS to include in hisForum eventopening/briefingaboutthe use of a “post-it-poll” duringthe meeting,lookingforconfirmationfrom the attendeesofother areas of interestto feature at future Forum events. 01/170818 – Complete.BKhadprovidedMSwithan “issueslist”toraise withDavidThorpat the Septembermeeting. 02 /170818 – Carried Forward. KC to be asked whetherhe had raisedthe possibilityof7Futures appearing as a presenterat the 2019 BCI Worldduring the Forum/Chapter Leaders’meetingin November 03/170818 – Complete.David Thorphad providedanoverview of the reportedBCIcyberbreachand associatedGDPRimpactsat the Septembermeeting(see item6inthe Septemberminutes), butMS advisedthatDavidhad stressedhe was “nota techie”andwas therefore talkinginlayman’sterms. Davidadvisedthe BCIhad employedcyberbreachexpertsandthe compromise wasconfirmed as containedtoa limitednumberof Membersandtheircontactdetailsandthatall those knownto be effected hadbeen notified. 04/170818 – Complete.AlanCain fromHEBCoN hadconfirmedavailabilityandwillingnesstopresent at the OctoberForumand,indeed,anyrevisedevent 05/170818 – Complete.Anagendaandlunch invite hadbothbeenextendedtoDavidThorpand any colleaguesattendingthe Septembermeeting 06/170818 – Complete.JShadsharedhissuggestedpresentationcontentforthe OctoberForum. Action 04/211218 – KC to be askedto follow-upwithJS regardingrevisedarrangementsfor rearranged October Forum event. 07/170818 – CarriedForward. KC to confirm whetherhiscontact at Helixmight offeran alternative presentationifrequiredat a future Forum. 08/170818 – Closed. Promotionforthe OctoberForumeventwasnotneededowingtodeferral. 09/170818 – Complete.DecembermeetingandChristmasfunctionhadbeenarranged. 10/170818 – Complete.BKhaddeletedthe November2018 Committee meetingplaceholder 11/170818 – Complete. RV hadhadan assurance from his Fire Brigade contactthat theywouldstill be happyto host a Forum eventbutnospecificdate hasbeensecured. Action 05/211218 – RV to establishifthe Fire Service could accommodate the March 2019 Forum eventin that, from earlierdiscussions,Stanstedcannot support that. 12/170818 – Complete.The evaluationof the suitabilityof anin-perpetuityagendaitemonthe BCI website isonthe agendaandthe subjectof furtherdiscussionlaterinthismeeting.
  4. 4. Publication Version V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 4 13/170818 – Closed. The OctoberBRFcancelled.MSadvisedthe nextone is“tba” butlikelyMarch 2019. The formercontact at the BRF, Amanda,has now retired.MSconfirmedhe has promoted/introducedthe BRFto DW. MS encouragedall the Committee toconsiderattending future BRF eventsasvery worthwhile. 14/170818 – Complete. MSadvisedthatthe Committee recommendationona“giftedgrade”had beentoolate for this inclusioninthe 2018 cohort,but assuredthatthisis notforgotten.Meantime the Committee are happythroughthese minutestoformallyrecognise RV’slongstanding commitmentandcontributions,withthanks. 15/170818 – Complete.ZertoCloudHostinghave beenadded asasuggestedtopictothe Future Forumevaluationlist. 16/170818 – Complete. KChadbeenbriefedonkeyissuestoraise atthe Forum/ChapterLeaders’ meeting.KChadproducedane-mail summaryof keyoutputsfromthe meeting,butMSadvisedit wouldbe worthwhilehavingaface-to-face discussion withKCwhenhe returnsfromsickleave. Action 06/211218 – BK to add a follow-upto the Forum/Chapter Leaders’meetingto the next Committee meetingagenda. 01/210918 – Complete.The priormeetingminuteshadbeenformallypublished. Any other matters arising from past meetingMinutes JB notedthat the Agendaforthismeeting erroneouslyreferencesthe Septembermeetingasbeing withDW not DavidThorp.BK extendedhisapologies. It was subsequentlynotedthatacouple of the datesquotedon the agendareferencedthe previous meetingyearasbeing2019. There were noothermattersarising. Feedbackfrom Forum discussionwith David Thorp The Committee registeredsincere thanksto David,andRachael Elliott,forthe time,consideration and contributionstothe Septembermeeting.The Committeethoughtitwasgoodto hearabout the BCI’splans“from the top” andto gain insightsinto future structure arrangements, etal. The Committee notedthat,since Rachael’smentionof researchactivity,nospecificcontacthad beenreceivedbyanyof them. Action 07/211218 – MS to check ifand whenthe plannedsurveysare going to be issued. The Committee reflectedonthe contentsof,andrecounted,the Septemberminutes andother qualitative recollectionsfromthe meetings.  The Committee expressedconcernsatthe apparentlackof implementationplansfroma CRM perspective,especiallyasthathad beena previousstrategicpriorityforBCICentral Office.
  5. 5. Publication Version V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 5 Action 08/211218 – KC to be askedwhetherthe lack of progress against the original CRM plans, and the associatedcost/time incurred, had beenraisedat the AGM as a matter of membership concern.  JB advised he hadheard more positive feedbackgenerally aboutthisyear’sBCI World/Conference. Action 09/211218 – MS to enquire whetherany formal minutesare beingissuedfrom the AGM  MS indicatedthatthe pointhadbeenmade aboutthe “clumsy”website andnocentral meansof accessingnextevents. Alsothe issueregardingsomeoneelse’smaterial onthe East of England Forumwebpage.The BCIargumentisthat links toevents are made available on e-mails,andthatthe additional material wasconsideredtobe somethingof interesttoall Forums.MS considersitunlikelythatthere will be anysignificantchangesmade tothe website oraccessibility.  RegardingBCIbranding,JBindicatedhe isseeingmaterialsandpromotionreferencing “BC/R” - i.e.BusinessContinuity/Resilience- andthisseemstobe an inexorable move.BK enquiredwhetheranyone hadknowledge of anyprogresson the BANG“Resilience Institute”. None of the Committee wereaware of currentstatus,albeititisunderstoodthe intentionisstill there,eventhoughBANGitself seemstohave beenwounddown.Post meetingresearchhasrevealedthatBANGmayactuallyhave beenreplacedbythe “Resilience Association”,see: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/resilience-association- keeping-the-phones-ringing-tickets-54829836517.  Regardingresearchindices,TCbelievedthatmaterial hadbeencirculatedon24th September (webinarcommunique) and2nd October(Brexitpreparednesstracker) albeitMS,BKand AJ all believedthesehadnotbeenreceived. Action 10/211218 – TC to circulate the e-mail material he had seenregardingthese matters. Action 11/211218 – ALL to consider at the nextCommittee meetingwhetherthe issue of communicationsfrom BCI Central Office again needsto be raised.  The Committee consideredthatCentral Office are still “feelingtheirway”through developingandfulfillingthe future BCIpositioning/strategy. Action 12/211218 – KC to be askedif there was anything more definitive onpositioning/strategy from the Forum/ChapterLeaders’ meeting.  RegardingBCImediapresence,AJcommentedonthe apparentlackof publicrelations commentandpresence surroundingthe recenthighprofilediscontinuityissue owingtothe proximityof unidentifieddronesaroundGatwickairport.Itisunclearwhois on the media panel listwiththe BCI,nor whytheyseemtobe relativelysilent.AJconsidersthatthe “talkinghead”shouldbe anelectedofficial.However,itisacknowledgedthatDavidThorp had commentedonthe factelementsof mediapresence are lowerpriority. Action 13/211218 – MS to requestconfirmationof who is on the BCI mediapanel list.  In termsof training,educationandContinuousProfessional Development(CPD),the Committee are concernedthatthisappearstobe in a state of disrepair.WhilstDavidhad indicatedthathe had beenunhappywithpreviouseducation efforts,itappearsthat potential changes tothe approachare iterative ratherthandefinitive.There hadbeena recentenforcedHeadof Trainingchange,anda new Chief Examiner,but,all the whilethere
  6. 6. Publication Version V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 6 isrelativelylow demandonfranchise courses,there isaquestionmarkasto whythe BCI shouldgetmore involvedintraining.BKwasconcernedthatthisisa defeatistapproach(and activelydetrimental tothose whohadfaithfullytriedtodo CPD inthe past),and that there was a riskthat a BCI educationandtrainingvacuummightsimplybe filledbyotherswilling to pickup the mantle. BKalsoindicatedthata lack of CPD wouldprobablypreclude the Institute applyingforandachievingCharteredstatus. David’sgreaterplanningintermsof a qualityeducationandinformationexchange agendaseemstobe vestedaroundBCI World/Conference,though;potentiallymuchneededintermsof the qualityandsuitability of whatisbeingpresented.BKindicatedthathisownConferenceofferingshadbeenputon holduntil a weekbefore the event,whichthenprovedtoolate toaccommodate! MS indicatedhe hascolleagueswhose trainingexperience hadbeenverypoorrelativeto the BCI, contrastingsignificantlywiththatforISO/BSI.  In termsof the insightsteam,4personsseemsquite aheavyresource allocationandthe Committee feel the litmustestforthe effectivenesswill be inayear’stime andlookingat whathas beenmateriallyadvancedbythen.Rachael didindicate thatshe wouldreachout to the Committee andcertainlyBKhadreceivedsuchanapproachpost event.  On the topicof the value of membership,the Committee feltthere remainedalackof true tangibilityof benefits.RV indicatedthatthe majorityof Membersare practitionersbutthat seemstobe overlookedbyCentral Office.BK,AJandTC are concernedatthe measurement of effectivenessof the BCIagendainwhat isa rapidlychanginganddynamicenvironment. Action 14/211218 – BK to requestthat David Thorp return again in 12 months’ time to see how things have further advanced as these are seenas beneficial sessions,butthere shouldalso be some sense of accountability.  MS considereditwasgoodnewsthatDavidhad agreedall Forumeventscouldlegitimately be publishedtoMembersandinterestedparties acrossthe UKbut MS querieshow canwe make it happen?RV indicatedhe feelsthe Committee needdirectevidenceof who materials/promotionalsare beingsenttoandnot simply anassurance,andTC agreedand wonderedif the Committee canbe offered“view only”accesstothe despatchrecords.BK endorsedthisandindicatedthere wasariskthat a general communicationwouldbe limited, as referencedearlierinthese minutes,tomaterial simplybeingpostedtoeachForum’s webpage asof “potential interest”ratherthana pro-active communication. Action 15/211218 – MS to requestaccess to confirmationof distributionrecords for future Forum eventsand communiques.  RV notedthatthe sessionwithDavidandRachael ran out of time.BKenquiredwhether otheritemswhichthe Committee wantedtoraise shouldbe sentseparatelytoDavidbyMS indicatedhe feltthose itemswere lowerpriorityandshouldbe heldovertonexttime if still salientbythen.The Committee acknowledgedthis.  JB notedthe final commentaboutthe BCI’s25th anniversaryin2019 and askedwhat,as a Committee,we plannedtosuggest/do.BKexpressedconcernthatthe requestwasverylate inthe dayand, followingthe “destroyrecords”instructionaroundGDPRmeansthatthere is verylimitedpastmaterial thatcanbe offeredinanhistorical context.MSencouraged anyone withideastogo directto DavidThorpwiththem.JB felta surveytoMembersto ask whattheywouldlike tosee/celebratemightbe appropriate.MSagreedandfeltthisshould be organisedcentrallyandresponsesfedbacktothe Forumsand Chaptersfor implementationlocallywhereappropriate.
  7. 7. Publication Version V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 7 Action 16/211218 – MS to enquire what the publicationschedulesare for the 25th anniversary communicationsto informthe Forums input/action - BREAK Forum Leaders’Conference update In the absence of KC reference wasmade tohishighlevel summarynote of the eventthathe had producedimmediatelyafterwards.Keytopicsdrawn outincluded: - DavidThorp makingmentionof hisvisittothe Forumat ChelmsfordinSeptember - ChangesinCentral Office - A StephenNuttall presentation onmentors(c70 registered),andasubsequentworkshop on mentoring - A DW workshoponcompetence framework - Informationaboutthe newmagazine formatandapproachfromDeeDee Doke - IntroductiontoRuthMassey (Chief Examiner);includingthe (re?)introductionof an academicjournal;deeperdetail/referencing/citation/peerreview - Introductiontothe newChair,TimJanes - Rachael Elliott’spiece on thoughtleadership - IndiaMembers’2020 nextpractices - Genderbalance;positivediscriminationforwomen(butchallenged);age diversity JB indicatedfromhisexperience inthe past,thisisa reallygoodevent,andhe encouragesothersto go infuture yearsas KC has done thistime. Reviewof the Year (2018) MS reflectedthat,unfortunately,there hadonlybeenone fullForumeventconductedin2018 owingtothe fact that the DavidThorp sessionhadtakenoverfroma mid-yearForum;andStansted had neededtobe deferredowingtolate confirmationof logisticsandalack of time to promote. Thissaid,the Ipswich-basedeventonGDPRhadgenerallybeenincrediblywellreceivedandhad allowedthe Committee toventure furthernorthintoadifferentpartof the constituency,sothere were certainlysome positivestobe had.MS didacknowledge,though,thatthere are significant logistical challengesof tryingtoalignwiththe strategyof travellingtoall partsof the region. BK questionedwhetherthe Committee should,for2019, make a more consciousdecisionasto whetherthere shouldbe 2or 3 full Forumeventsplanned.He isconcernedthatthere are potential reputational risksif the Committee fallsbacktoorganisingonlyone eventif,like withStansted, somethinggoesawry. RV questionedwhetheranyof the membershiphadcommentedaboutevents(orthe lackof) in 2018. MS advisedhe doesoccasionallyreceivemembersreachingouttorequestwhenandwhere and to whattopicsthe nexteventswill be run. MS indicatedhisonlyworryfortryingtoachieve 3 eventsisthe administrationoverheadandthe balancingof othercommitments.Hisrecommendationisthatthe Committee “playsitbyear”for
  8. 8. Publication Version V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 8 2019 and aimsfor 3 but does not getcaught up inself-criticismif thisprovesnotpossible.The Committee generallyagreedwiththe flexibilityof thatapproach. BK recordedthe fact that itwas a great shame thatboth the Southof EnglandForum(previouslyco- devolvedfromthe SouthEastForumas, also,wasthe East of EnglandForum) and the London Forum,beingthe nearestneighbours,hadbothapparentlyfallenintosomedegreeof disrepair.For Members,andthose interested,inthe mostpopulatedregionforthe BCIthismeansthat onlythe East of EnglandForumiscurrentlytrulyactive. AJquestionedwhether,atleasttemporarily,the Committee shouldoffertosupportor eventotake back the Southof EnglandForumunderitswing?MS advised,though,thatsucha decisionwould needtocome fromand be orchestratedbyBCI Central Office,whoshouldtake amore positive involvementinthese developments.Meantime MSindicatedthatthe principleof multi-regional communicationforForumevents,referencedearlier,shouldmeanthatthose constituentsinthe Southor in Londonwhoare feelingunder-servedwouldatleasthave the opportunitytohearabout and attendthe East of EnglandForumeventsif theysowished. Future Committee and Forum meetingplans MS drewthe Committee’sattentiontothe revisedarrangementsatStansted.The latest developmentsthere,meaningthe plannedmeetingroomswouldbe unavailable fromthe endof Februaryuntil July2019, makes – inthe Committee’sview –fortoo little planningtime toeffecta timelyreinterpretationof the October2018 Forum eventthathad neededtobe deferred.Especially inlightof KC’srecentillnessandabsence. The Committee wonderedwhetherdifferentpremisescouldbe securedsuchthatthe eventcould still be run,perhapsto the March 2019 timeframe,maybeevenstill requestingapresentationfrom AdrianBattaini at Stansted.CertainlyaStansted-basedpresentationwouldstillhave lotsof interest, not leastinlightof the Gatwickdrone issue andthe risk of repeatat anothermajorairport hub. Action 17/211218 – Brian to check with Adrian as to whetherhe would be willingto still presentat a Forum eventevenifnot run at Stansted and, ifso, whetherpart of that talk could focuson what might be consideredfor drone interference byway ofanticipation. Thoughts,as perearlierinthe meeting,turnedtothe possibilityof usingthe Fire HQprovideditcan accommodate upto 50 people 9am-4pm, recognisingthatthismightalsonecessitate someonefrom the Brigade beingofferedaspeakingslot.RV will follow uponthisaspart of action05/211218, above. JB suggestedthatif an alternate venue tothe Fire HQisneeded,itmaybe worthaskingthe BCI if theywouldcentrallyfundameetingroom.TCagreedandsuggestedperhapsagainusingCressing Temple (c£150 perday) The Committee concededthataMarch Forummightbe adverselyimpactedbythe proximityto Brexitand,therefore,if anothervenue becomesdifficulttosource,itmay be that the eventshould be pushedtoApril (postBrexit).Thiswillbe evaluatedfurtheronce venue availabilityissecured. If the March Forum(or similar) istogoahead,the Committee notionallyconsiderthatthe running orderfor the day shouldbe: - Stansted
  9. 9. Publication Version V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 9 - Ricardo - KC - JS - (potential fallbacktoHEBCoN) Action 18/211218 – ALL to conclude Forum eventarrangements/logisticsat Management Committee meetinginJanuary 2019. TC extendhisapologiesforthe Januarymeetinginadvance.He will be inthe USon business. Regardingotherplannedfuture Forumeventmeetings,AJindicatedhe cannotaccommodate the Julydate.MS indicatedhe wasunsurprisedas thisisveryclose toschool holidays. Action 19/211218 – BK to cancel July meetingand to aim for a June Forum eventinstead. The Committee suggested,assumingthe Stanstedpresentationcannotbe made atthe March Forum,maybe usingAdrianBattaini forthe June Foruminstead.TCand AJwonderedwhetherthe subjectof that eventshouldbe Brexit,andTCindicatedthat,froma practical perspective, he has alreadyheardquestionsabout the implicationsonthe HighSpeed(HS) Rail Projectsandits continuedviabilityinapost-BrexitBritain. AJsuggestedthatany eventpost-Brexitwouldhave greatesttopicalityinhavingviewsfrom Government,commerce (e.g.M&G decidingtosetupa businessinLuxembourg),transportationand the resiliencesector Action 20/211218 – AJ/BK to try to source a Governmentrepresentative willingtotalk about Brexit at the June Forum. JB/MS indicatedthatthe Rachael ElliottinsightsworkonBrexitshouldbe inpublicationbythenand, if so, wouldbe a useful piecetoreflecton. Action 21/211218 – MS to try to secure Rachael or one of her team for the June Forum. BK notedthathe isstill beingapproachedbyThinkingSoftware relativetotheirMusterdproduct. MS suggestedthesemaybe a reasonable fitforthe March Forumin replacementforone ormore of the Committee representatives. Action 22/211218 –KC to be asked to considercadence and running order optimisationforthe March Forum event Regardingthe potential OctoberForum,MSwonderedwhetherthiswouldbe agoodtime to invite DavidThorp back? BKsuggestedpossiblytryingtodoa multi-Forum(UKmulti-regional) eventfor this,perhapscentredinLondon.However,MSindicatedthatthe BCIdignitariesare likelytobe tied up withConference and/orForum/ChapterLeaders’ duties. The Committee agreedtoconsiderthe OctoberForummore once planningforthe precedingtwo Forumeventsisfurtheradvanced. BCI Web-site,Forumpage and Survey Monkey/CRM
  10. 10. Publication Version V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 10 The Committee agreedthatthere wasnoneedtokeepthisitemas an “in perpetuity”agendaitem, but insteadtomanage itas an ad hocagendaitemas and whenrequired. The Forum webpage isactive andregularlyupdatedonrequestbyDW.There is no censorshipbeing applied. The Committee hasexpresseditsconcernsaboutdifficultysearchingandfindingForummaterials, and lackof ease of accessibility,butthe BCICentral Office issatisfiedthatnavigationmeetsits strategicaims. Action 23/211218 – BK to remove this item from standard ManagementCommittee agenda templates. South and London Forum: shared plans MS advisedhe isnotaware of anycurrent activityoneitherForum. Gayle wasdownto attendForum/ChapterLeaders’Conference butitisunclearif she actually attended. Any Other Business - At a personal level, RV expressedconcerns,since hischange of circumstances, regarding keepinghimself uptodate. However,he greatlyappreciatedthe chance tocontinue – in semi-retirement–on the Committee. He worriesthathisoldemployers,incommonwith others,are focused more onsecuringterm-basedcontractorsratherthantrue continuity practitioners,withthe associatedriskof falteringcorporate memoryandlossof experience and knowledge.RV feelsthatthere isalreadyevidenceof afracturedawarenessamongst continuitypractitioners(he citedthe factthatthe Committee andthe BCIgenerallyseemed to be unaware of thingslike HEBCoN orthe formationof the Resilience Institute),and worriesthatthismightonlygetworse.How,he wondered,canthe Committee gettoknow aboutotherswithinterest/involvementincontinuity? - RV reflectedonthe discussionsaboutfuture Forumeventsandsuggesteditwasalways goingto be a challenge knowingwhattoput on as eventsof interestinorder to establish/maintainconnection. Thatsaid,he feltthe “post-it”initiative andthe summaryof potential topicshelpedbestinformthe Committee,andthe factthat Membersand those withBC interestare occasionallycontactingMSaboutfuture events isagood sign. - MS enquiredwhetheritwouldbe helpful tosolicitgreaterinterestinandattendance onthe Committee tohelpcontribute toandruneventsandto bringthroughnew ideas.AJ indicatedthatthere would,inhisview,be noharm. TC concurred butwonderedhow the potential volunteerscouldbe attracted/sourced. BK indicatedthatthe Termsof Reference allowsforupto10 statutoryMembers (sospace for potentially2more). BK cautionedthatone of the issuesof generatinggreaterManagementCommittee attendeesmightbe inconnectionwithstrictconstitutionjurisdictions.Atone pointJS’swork
  11. 11. Publication Version V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 11 locationhadbeenchallengedastosuitability,andcertainlyone othercandidate fora ManagementCommittee positionhadpreviouslybeenturneddownas“applyingtothe wrongregion”. MS suggestedthatthe vacanciesshouldbe socialisedatthe nextForumeventtosee what interestthatgeneratesregardlessof catchment.AJindicatedthatif we have anapproach extra-Forumwe mayneedtochange the Termsof Reference tocoverthatin due course. Action 24/211218 – MS to raise the “availabilityfor 2 more” in his nextForum eventpresentation about the ManagementCommittee,and thento broaden scope by e-mail iflack of interest. Beingnofurtherbusiness,the formal meetingwasdrawntoa close at 12:45pm. MS reiteratedhis thanksto BK and Visaforthe meetingroomarrangementandwishedall of the Committeeavery Merry ChristmasandHappy NewYear.

