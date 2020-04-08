BCI East of England Chapter committee meeting minutes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 1 BCI Eastof EnglandForum Committee Meeting:10:00-12:00- 20th September 2019 Held at57 ValkyrieRoad, Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex SS0 8AN Minutes Attendees RichardVerrinder,ActingChair&Host Brian Kinch,Secretary JimBarrow, Committee Member AdrianJolly,Committee Member KenClark,Committee Member Tim Cracknell,CommitteeMember(byphone only) Apologies Mark Suttle,Chair JoshSubair,Committee Member DavidWest,Ex-officioMember Welcome andChair’s OpeningRemarks RV welcomedeveryone tothe meetingandthe Committee expresseditsgratitude tohimforkindly providingthe meetingaccommodationandrefreshments. RV notedthatJS wouldunfortunately,owingtohischange of employmentandhisworkinglocation (beingeffectivelyoutside of the Forumcatchment;asindeedishisresidence),be steppingdown fromthe Committee atthe endof 2019. The Committee notedbothitssincere thanksforJS’smany past contributions,andalsothathis extendedexitwouldatleastgive anopportunityto bothmark a properfarewell and hopefullysecure areplacement. Action 01/200919: KC to highlightthe availabilityof Committee vacancieswhenintroducingthe forthcomingLondon Stansted Forum Event. RV indicatedthatthe mainpurpose of thisCommittee Meetingwastodiscussandensure adequate preparationforthe forthcomingLondonStanstedForumEventinOctober2019, and therefore he intendedto majoronthose mattersfirst;the Committee duly acknowledged.
  2. 2. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 2 Promotional Text for the London StanstedForum Event The Committee consideredthatthe suggestedpromotional textproducedbyBKwasgenerally hittingthe righttone and content.A few style,grammatical andcontentchangeswere recommended,especiallybyJB. Action 02/200919: BK to effectchangesto the promotional text and have the final version providedto DW/BCI Central Office for e-mailing/publication Logistics for the London Stansted Forum Event The Committee acknowledged the logistical proposal forthe eventascirculatedinadvance of the meetingbyBK.The Committee proposedcertainchangessuchthatthe itinerary,asnow agreed,is as follows: 0900 Arrival andwelcome refreshments 0915 Chair’sintroductionandadministrationforthe day(KCas MS’s proxy) 0930 Keeping the AirportRunning ThroughoutAdversity - Emergency Planning and Business ContinuityCoordination froma PeoplePerspective (AdrianBattaini,BusinessContinuity&Risk Manager, LondonStanstedAirport) 1020 Handling the ManchesterArena Attack (AlanCain,HonoraryMemberof the Higher EducationBusinessContinuityNetwork) 1110 RefreshmentBreak 1125 CaseStudy:Managing theResponseto a MeningitisOutbreakatthe University of Surrey – TransferableLessonsin Resilience Planning (JustinCuckow,BusinessContinuityManager,University of Surrey) 1215 Practical Experiencesin Managing MajorIncidents,and theGovernmentResponse (Roger Kember,Associate Consultant,IntegratedContinuitySolutions) 1305 Chair’sthanksand closing(KCasMS’s proxy) 1315 NetworkingLunch 1400 Close Action 03/200919: BK to check with Adrian Battaini regarding additional administration arrangements for the day includingsecurity,car parking,cut-off times,etc.and to circulate the Pre-EventPlannerif there were other tasks needinghelpwithcompletion. RV didexpresssome concernthatthe daybefore the plannedForumEvent,ContinuityLogic(Paul Gant) isrunninga cyber-basedcrisiseventinLondonandtherefore theremightbe some cannibalisationof attendance https://www.continuitylogic.com/events/cyberattack/.Forexample, our oldForumcolleague, MarkBrown, whowe wouldexpectatthe Stanstedevent,actuallyworks at ContinuityLogic.Whilst the Committee acknowledged itwasunfortunate tohave twoquality eventsconvenedinsuchclose proximitytoone another,itwasfeltthatthe events,itineraries and locationswere sufficientlydistinct nottorequire are-think.
  3. 3. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 3 Minutesof Last Committee Meeting,15th March 2019 The Committee thankedRV forhishardwork incompilingthe minutesfromthe lastCommittee meetinginBK’sabsence.The amountof outstandingactions,some overaprotractedperiod,had givenrise toa “rainboweffect”of coloursonthe minutesof recordtotry to distinguishthose that were new,open,carriedforward,orlate.The mix of coloursappearedalittle confusingbut,inthat manyactionshave since beenadvancedorclosed,the Committee agreedtoapprove the minutes “as is” and to runan update fromthe minutestothismeeting. Action 04/200919: BK to produce a PublicationVersionof the previousminutesand to ask DW/BCI Central Office to post these on the Forum web page. Update of Actions from Last Committee Meeting,15th March 2019 PreviousActions  08/150618 – CLOSED - “Postit” or similarpollsare now usedtosolicitfeedbackfrom attendeesateachForumevent.AJsuggestedaskinginsteadof (orinadditionto) feedback, for attendee recommendations/votingonthree possible “nexttopics”whichthe Committee determine inadvance. Action 05/200919: MS to look to incorporate this with effectfromthe first Forum Eventin 2020.  07/170818 – CLOSED – KCadvisedthatARMare in the processof changingsuppliersand therefore he will nolongerretainthe same connectionswithHelix.  01/211218 – COMPLETE – Accessibilityneedsisnow akeyconsiderationineachPre-Event Planner.  13/211218 – CLOSED – The BCI MediaPanel wasa matter of discussionsome time ago amongstChapterLeaders.The sense wasthere needstobe greaterengagementneeding structure,formatand above all presence,especiallyacrosssocial mediachannels. Action 06/200919: JB to raise the issue of “talkingheads” and greater formalityaround mediaspokespeople atthe 2019 Chapter Leaders’Conference.  14/211218 – CLOSED – There isinsufficientcapacityof the LondonStanstedForumEventto alsoinclude asessionwithDavidThorp. Action 07/200919: BK to invite David to the ManagementCommittee Christmasfunction.  15/211218 – CARRIED FORWARD – MS is still awaiting confirmationof where Forum communicatione-mailsget distributedto from Central Office,albeitDW has indicatedhe shouldbe able to provide these on request. RV advisedthathe isconcernedthat,since hisretirementfrom work,he maynotbe receivingall of the e-mail communicationsthathe shouldeventhoughhe considershis membershipprofile isup-to-date.
  4. 4. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 4 Action 08/200919: RV to write to DW/BCI Central Office to confirm hisretirementstatus and that contact detailsare updatedand correct.  19/211218 – COMPLETE – BK had cancelledthe JulyManagementCommitteemeeting.  24/211218 – COMPLETE – MS had indicatedthe ManagementCommitteevacancies(2extra) inhis communicationsduringthe Fire HQForumEvent.There has unfortunatelynotyet beenanyfurtherinterest.  01/150219 – COMPLETE – BK has securedconfirmationof the LondonStanstedForumEvent inOctober.  03/150219 – COMPLETE – RV had checkedthe suitabilityof RussTimpsonpresentingatthe Fire HQ Forum Event.  04/150219 – CLOSED – WhilstRussTimpsonhadnot beenrequiredtoreprise onGrenfell issuesatthe Fire HQ ForumEvent,the Committee consideredthisisagoodtopic to retain for potential future use/reference atanotherForumEvent. Action 09/200919: BK to add Russ Timpson’s Grenfell issuesreprise/update tothe list of potential future eventtopics.  05/150219 – CLOSED – WhilstBelfor/ISShadnotbeenrequiredtopresentatthe Fire HQ ForumEventon salvage andrestorationfollowingfire/flood(TChavingcoveredthe Loss Adjusterviewinstead),the Committeeconsideredthisisagoodtopicto retainfor potential future use/reference atanotherForumEvent. Action 10/200919: BK to add Belfor/ISS salvage and restoration topics to the listof potential future eventtopics.  06/150219 – CLOSED – Essex Fire hadexpressednointerestinhaving999eye presentedat the summerFire HQ ForumEvent.  08/150219 – CLOSED – The BCI Central Office impositionof “matchfunding”(i.e.the BCIwill onlyfundan equal amounttothat the Forum funds) isa matterthat the Committee felt shouldbe raisedacrossthe ChapterLeaders. Thisisespecially pertinentintermsof the relative raritywithwhichthe Eastof EnglandForum, and itspredecessor,haseverrequested financial support. Action 11/200919: JB to raise the questionof why the BCI requiresa minimumof match fundingat the Chapter Leaders’Conference.  09/150219 – COMPLETE – ManagementCommittee minutesfromDecember2018 have beenpublishedandappearonthe Forumwebpage. Action 12/200919 – BK to chase up where the PublicationVersionof the February 2019 minutesare with DW/BCI Central Office.
  5. 5. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 5 Action 13/200919: RV to ensure copiesofavailable Fire HQ presentationsare available on the Forum webpage via contact with DW/BCI Central Office.  12/150219 – CLOSED – BCI Central Office feedbackisamatter that the Committee feels shouldbe raiseddirectwithDavidThorp,perhapsatthe Christmaseventif he attends Action 14/200919: BK to indicate,in inviting David Thorp to the ManagementCommittee Christmas meeting,that some of the thingsthey wouldlike to coverinclude: i. The needforminutesof the Forum/ChapterLeaders’meeting; ii. Central Office,andRachael Elliottinparticular,tofocusonwhyBCM professionals are oftennotBCI members,andthe rate of andreasonfor membershipattrition; iii. The needforcurrent and prospective BoardMemberstohave greatervisisbility“at grass roots”,perhapsthroughofferingSkype sessiontoeachone inturn at successive meetings; iv. The current engagementstrategywithdisruptorssuchasDRIIand the Resilience Association. Actionsfrom15th March 2019 Meeting. 1. COMPLETE – RV and JB hadmet withthe BusinessContinuityManagerat Fire HQ. 2. COMPLETE – BK had changedthe April 2019 ManagementCommitteedate. 3. CARRIED FORWARD - MS to ask DW whetherthe Regus venue isusable on a regular basis whenhe cannot book his own office as a committee venue. 4. CLOSED – The BCI AGMminutesare on the BCI website. 5. CLOSED – JB hadbeenunable toproduce an article totime regardingthe Forum achievementsforthe 25th Anniversaryblog. 6. CLOSED – RV’sreviewof JB’saction(5),above,wasnotnecessary. 7. CLOSED – BusinessContinuityAwarenessWeekhasprogressedwithoutaspecificForum engagementthisyear. 8. CARRIED FORWARD - MS to ask DW about Professional Indemnitycoveras a membership benefitandfor a copy of all current benefits. Matters Arising/AnyOther Business  KC advisedof hisinvitation tothe Disruptive Technologieslaunch event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bci-disruptive-technologies-research-launch-2019-tickets- 68473458959#. He advised Rachael Elliott,Headof Thought Leadership forthe BCI, dida great job. The turnouthad beenverysmall (<30),possiblydriveninpartby a 9am start in London, and there wasonlyone BCIattendee,butthe eventhadbeenverywell produced and KC hadfeaturedonthe panel. KC feltthatit wasprobablya misshavinganon-line meetingcapability,albeithe was pleasedtonote thatthe eventwasvideoed. KC advisedthatthere hadbeenmanyquestions,especiallyfromthe Editorof the Continuity & Resilience magazine.
  6. 6. PublicationVersion V1.1 – Approved after Committee Review Page 6 The thingthat remainsuncleariswhatis now goingto be takenforward,and bywhom, and the demonstrationof value,especiallyascapabilityisbeingbuiltoutfrommembershipfees. RV indicateditwouldbe goodtogeta hard copyof the Disruptive Technologiesdocument. Action 15/200919: KC will look to obtain and distribute,to the ManagementCommittee, hard copiesofthe Disruptive Technologiesdocumentat the October London Stansted Forum Event.  The Committee notedthat the BCIhas Board vacancies andqueriedwhetheranyone was intendingtostand.NoManagementCommitteemember,oranyothersto theirdirect experience andknowledge,intendstostand.  The nextmeetingsare the LondonStansted ForumEventon18th October2019 and the ManagementCommittee scheduledfor15th November2019. No furtherbusiness declared;RV called the meetingtoa close.

