Oficina de defesa pessoal para mulheres com enfoque em violência doméstica WEBINÁRIO D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S ,...
ORIENTAÇÕES PARA A PARTICIPAÇÃO Durante a apresentação: Áudio desligado Perguntas pelo chat BEM-VINDAS! O Webinário estará...
Eleva a qualidade de vida. Aumenta a autoestima. Contribui para as habilidades físicas. Melhora o aspecto emocional. Ajuda...
Simplicidade Objetividade Versatilidade Efetividade Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊ...
Os principais alvos estão localizados na linha central do corpo. Devemos procurar alcançar os alvos mais efetivos, ou seja...
Dentes: podem ser utilizados para sair quando a mulher é agarrada Dedos e unhas: para empurrar ou rasgar; Palma da Mão: pa...
A defesa pessoal não deve ser aplicada para agressão. Uma técnica bem aplicada lhe dará a chance de fugir e buscar ajuda. ...
Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S ,...
Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S ,...
Webinario: Oficina de defesa pessoal para mulheres

  1. 1. Oficina de defesa pessoal para mulheres com enfoque em violência doméstica WEBINÁRIO D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S ORGANIZAÇÃO E COCRIAÇÃO: NATHALIA DUARTE (ZR) SUELLEN WANESSA (ZR) THAYNAH LEAL (ABJJ) PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL: DÓRIS CAVALCANTI (SEE-PE)
  2. 2. ORIENTAÇÕES PARA A PARTICIPAÇÃO Durante a apresentação: Áudio desligado Perguntas pelo chat BEM-VINDAS! O Webinário estará sendo gravado, dessa forma, poderá ser acessado no youtube em até 5 dias Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S
  3. 3. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S HISTÓRIAS NEFD - UFPE (2017)
  4. 4. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S 2017 I SEMANA PEDAGÓGICA DO CENTRO DE EDUCAÇÃO - UFPE XVIII ENCONTRO REGIONAL DE ESTUDANTES DE LETRAS - NORDESTE
  5. 5. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S 2017 II ENCONTRO DE GÊNERO DE EDUCAÇÃO FÍSICA - UFPE TRABALHO SOBRE AS OFICINAS APRESENTADO NO ENAMEC
  6. 6. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S 2018 II SEMANA PEDAGÓGICA DO CE CENEF TRABALHO APRESENTADO SOBRE A OFICINA EM EVENTO DE EDUCAÇÃO
  7. 7. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S 2019 VIVÊNCIA NO COLÉGIO DE APLICAÇÃO UFPE
  8. 8. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S 2019 EVENTO MULHERES NA CIÊNCIA
  9. 9. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S 2019 III SEMANA PEDAGÓGICA DO CENTRO DE EDUCAÇÃO UFPE
  10. 10. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S 2019 VIVÊNCIA NA ESCOLA ESTADUAL LEAL DE BARROS
  11. 11. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S 2019 MOVIMENTO CORALINAS  ESCOLA ESTADUAL PRESIDENTE CASTELO BRANCO EREM AMAURY DE MEDEIROS
  12. 12. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S 2020 SEMANA DA MULHER UFPE MATCH FIT
  13. 13. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S SOBRE A OFICINA NASCE DA NECESSIDADE DE ROMPER COM O ANDROCENTRISMO NAS ARTES MARCIAIS E DEFFESA PESSOAL DAR VISIBILIDADE AO TRABALHO DE MULHERES ARTISTAS MARCIAIS OFERECER UM LOCAL PARA REFLEXÃO E DEBATE SOBRE A VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA
  14. 14. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S POR QUE A NOSSA OFICINA É DIFERENTE? SE BASEIA EM DADOS SOBRE A VIOLÊNCIA CONTRA AS MULHERES LEVA EM CONSIDERAÇÃO AS PRINCIPAIS CARACTERÍSTICAS DA VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA OFERECE UM ESPAÇO DE ACOLHIMENTO, EMPODERAMENTO SÓCIO-POLÍTICO E PRÁTICA DE ATIVIDADE FÍSICA
  15. 15. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S TEORIAS
  16. 16. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S O QUE É A DEFESA PESSOAL? Conceito Formal – Defesa Pessoal é o conjunto de movimentos de defesa e ataque, abstraídos de um ou mais estilos de Artes Marciais, que objetivam promover a defesa pessoal própria ou de terceiros, conjugando, ao máximo, as potencialidades físicas, cognitivas e emocionais do agente.
  17. 17. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S O QUE É A LEGÍTIMA DEFESA? Legítima defesa: Art. 25 CP – Entende-se em legítima defesa quem, usando moderadamente dos meios necessários, repele injusta agressão, atual ou iminente, a direito seu ou de outrem. Art. 188 CC – Não se constitui em atos ilícitos: I – os praticados em legítima defesa ou no exercício regular de um direito reconhecido; II – a deterioração ou destruição de coisa alheia, ou lesão a pessoa, a fim de remover perigo iminente.
  18. 18. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S MAS ENTÃO, PORQUE SURGIU A LEI MARIA DA PENHA? A Lei 11.340/06 foi inovadora em muitos sentidos. Ela criou mecanismos para coibir e prevenir a violência doméstica e familiar contra a mulher, algo que a inda não existia no ordenamento jurídico brasileiro.
  19. 19. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S PRÁTICAS
  20. 20. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S CLASSIFICAÇÃO DE ALGUMAS  ARTES  MARCIAIS E MEC’S DE ACORDO COM A DISTÂNCIA Curta distância:  São as de domínio, o objetivo dessa modalidade é agarrar ou puxar, derrubar ou imobilizar o adversário para vencer o combate, podemos citar o Judô, Jiu-Jitsu e Sumo. Média distância: São de percussão, cujo objetivo da modalidade é tocar o adversário para conseguir pontos e vencer o combate. Exemplos são Boxe, Taekwondo, Karatê, MuayThai.  Longa distância: Nesta modalidade os competidores manuseiam algum objeto durante o combate, como espadas. Podemos citar como exemplo a Esgrima, o Kendo e o Kung Fu. Mista: união de uma ou mais modalidades de combate.
  21. 21. Eleva a qualidade de vida. Aumenta a autoestima. Contribui para as habilidades físicas. Melhora o aspecto emocional. Ajuda no controle do peso. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S BENEFÍCIOS DA PRATICA DE UMA ARTE MARCIAL
  22. 22. Simplicidade Objetividade Versatilidade Efetividade Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S PRINCÍPIOS BÁSICOS DE DEFESA PESSOAL
  23. 23. Os principais alvos estão localizados na linha central do corpo. Devemos procurar alcançar os alvos mais efetivos, ou seja, que causem maior dor ou desconforto no agressor. Os alvos principais são: Alvos Relacionados aos Sentidos: Olhos, Ouvidos, Nariz; Alvos Relacionados à Dor: Olhos, Nariz, Testículos; Alvos Relacionados à Respiração: Nariz, Traqueia; Alvos Relacionados à Mobilidade: Joelhos, Pés. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S CONHEÇA OS ALVOS
  24. 24. Dentes: podem ser utilizados para sair quando a mulher é agarrada Dedos e unhas: para empurrar ou rasgar; Palma da Mão: para bater de forma contundente, tendo grande efetividade atingindo a região do nariz do agressor; Punhos: são bastante efetivos, mas devem ser treinados para evitar lesões quando utilizados; Cotovelos e joelhos: são armas poderosas a curta distância; Utilize qualquer tipo de arma que estiver disponível para equilibrar o combate: Uma caneta, uma garrafa ou qualquer outro objeto deve ser utilizado para aumentar suas chances de sobrevivência. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S O QUE PODE SER UTILIZADO?
  25. 25. A defesa pessoal não deve ser aplicada para agressão. Uma técnica bem aplicada lhe dará a chance de fugir e buscar ajuda. Pense bem antes de realizar uma das técnicas que serão vistas hoje. Nunca reagir a um agressor armado. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S IMPORTANTE!
  26. 26. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S Nathalia Duarte Andrade BJJ ZR TeamRilion Gracie Suellen Wanessa VÍDEO COMPLETO NA BIO! Thaynah Leal nathaliaduartebvhostel@gmail.com @nathyduarteeg swanoliveira@gmail.com @suellenwa tlealsm@gmail.com @tlealsm1
  27. 27. Webinário OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA D I A L O G A N D O P R Á T I C A S , T E O R I A S E H I S T Ó R I A S DÓRIS CAVALCANTI Educadora, Ex-Secretária Executiva de Políticas para as Mulheres do Governo de Pernambuco e membro da Câmara Técnica para o Enfrentamento da Violência contra a Mulher do Pacto Pela Vida. WEBINÁRIO: OFICINA DE DEFESA PESSOAL PARA MULHERES COM ENFOQUE EM VIOLÊNCIA DOMÉSTICA - ANO IV PRÁTICAS, TEORIAS E HISTÓRIAS 24/05 - 15h30 PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL

×