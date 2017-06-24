BLOG DA THATHA MÍDIA KIT Confira aqui todos os dados importantes do Blog da Thatha
Blog da Thatha - Midia kit

Blog da Thatha - Midia kit 2017

Blog da Thatha - Midia kit

  1. 1. BLOG DA THATHA MÍDIA KIT Confira aqui todos os dados importantes do Blog da Thatha
  2. 2. HISTÓRIA  Criado em 24 de março de 2011  O blog surgiu de forma repentina, na ideia de levar para o mundo um pouquinho de mim e do meu ponto de vista  Caindo e levantando, aprendendo e ensinando eu pude ver os dias se passarem e o meu pequeno cantinho virtual crescer muito mais do que um dia eu havia imaginado, eu cresci junto ao Blog da Thatha
  3. 3. AUTORA  Thayene Rani da Silva  Nascida em 18 de fevereiro de 1999  Apaixonada por natureza, escritos e fotografia  Moradora de uma pequena cidade do interior de São Paulo
  4. 4. ASSUNTOS ABORDADOS  Seriados e Filmes  Culinária  Esmaltes e Unhas  Animais  Moda e Beleza  Decoração  DIY  Tecnologia
  5. 5. ESTATÍSTICAS Mais de 750 page views por mês Mais de 53 mil page views desde sua estreia • Dados via: blogger statistics
  6. 6. PÚBLICO O Blog da Thatha pelo mundo Brasil Estados Unidos Portugal Rússia Alemanha • Dados via: blogger statistics
  7. 7. VISUALIZADO POR Navegador Chrome I. Explorer Firefox Safari Sistema operacional Windows Android Linux iPhone • Dados via: blogger statistics
  8. 8. REDES SOCIAIS Instagram Mais de 355 seguidores Twitter Mais de 200 seguidores Facebook Mais de 97 seguidores Youtube Mais de 50 seguidores
  9. 9. ENTRE EM CONTATO  Email – thayene_rani@hotmail.com  Blog – http://blogdathayene.blogspot.com.br/  Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/thayenerani/  Twitter – https://twitter.com/thayenerani  Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/blogdathatha/

