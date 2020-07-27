Citarasu tnjfu 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALTERNATIVE MEDICATIONS IN SHRIMP HEALTH MANAGEMENT FOR IMPROVED PRODUCTION
SHRIMP FARMING Lucrative food producing industry Asia is the largest producer- 80 % India is the second place of Asia & fi...
CURRENT PROBLEMS IN AQUACULTURE Culture methods • Extensive: 0-5 m3 • Moderate extensive : 5-15 m3 • Semi intensive : 15-3...
CURRENT PROBLEMS IN DISEASE CONTROL Current disease treatment protocols – difficult Chemicals & Synthetic drugs Antibiotic...
Chloramphenicol Metronidazole Nitrofurans Ronidazole Neomycin Ipronidazole Nalidixic acid nitroimidazoles Sulphamethoxazol...
Herbal Medicines- Natures’ Gift Storehouses of safer & cheaper compounds Low cost, effective, no side effects & biodegrada...
AntibacterialAntibacterial Piper longumMurraya koeniji Quercus infectoria Psoralea corylifolia Effectively controlled the ...
Anti parasitic - EHP White Feces Syndrome (WFS) is reported to be a serious problem in L. vannamei culture The causative p...
Anti EHP
Herbal Antiviral & Immunostimulants Phyllanthus niruri Leucus aspara Ocimum basilicum Effectively controlled aquatic virus...
Agathi grandiflora, Aegle marmelos, Cyperus rotundus, Cynodon dactlylon, Eclipta alba, Picrorhiza kurroa, Tinospora cordif...
MODE OF ACTION (Immunostimulation) Possibility to activate the PRPs in SPC to activate proPO system and immunity developed...
In silico Drug designing COMPUTATIONAL DRUG SCREENING Antiviral, immunostimulant, anti apoptotic inhibitors and PO negativ...
MOLECULAR DOCKING –Antiviral Computational simulation of a candidate ligand binding to a receptor and form a stable comple...
Inhibition of anti apoptotic protein WSSV hijack protein AAP1 (Anti Apoptotic Protein) Designing drugs for inhibiting the ...
ALGAL DRUGS SEAWEEDS Broad spectrum of activities antiviral, anthelmintic, antifungal & antibacterial Brominated, aromatic...
MICRO ALGAE Polyketides, amides, alkaloids, peptides and beta carotenoids antiviral and antibacterial Antioxidants Euglena...
Pharmacological Important Biosurfactants Extracellular Amphiphilic compounds Glycolipids, lipopeptides, fatty acids, polym...
Mannosamine- Polymeric nature9-Octadecenamide -Fatty acid
OTHER BIOSURFACTANTS IN AQUACULTURE Glycolipids from Vibrio natriegens MK3 – anti-pathogenic - V. harveyi Brevibacterium c...
PREBIOTICS Compounds in food that induce the growth or activity of beneficial microbes in gut, can alter the composition o...
Probiotics have been defined as “live microbial food supplements which beneficially affect the host by improving the intes...
VACCINE DEVELOPMENT
Vaccine Generations First Generation of vaccine Live, attenuated and killed forms killer Cellular immune responses Second ...
Demerits of Conventional Vaccines Gives positive effects and have some demerits such as week and shorter immunity, reversi...
Immunization with a circular piece of DNA that code for an antigen Plasmids consist of strong viral promoter (SV-40/CMV ) ...
Recombinant plasmids enter to the host cell Gene of interest is transcribed by the RNA polymerase II & synthesis of messen...
Immune system Aquatic species Shell Fishes Innate immune system No clear responses No antibody production Pathogen persist...
Fast production of proteins with large quantities Short generation times, as bacteria grow and multiply rapidly The expres...
Subunit vaccines through Baculovirus Expression Viral recombinant proteins from baculovirus infected cells - Fast producti...
Subunit Vaccines through Yeast Expression System The galactose induction system in Saccharomyces cerevisiae GAL1 promoter ...
Micro algal Recombinant vaccines Antigens expressed in the chloroplast or anchored to the surface of plasma membrane Safe ...
EDIBLE ANTIBODY OR EDIBLE VACCINES
PRODUCTION OF YOLK ANTIBODY Principle When chickens are faced with a foreign virus or bacterium, they produce antibodies t...
IgY production & purification Yolk DDH2O Wash Cut Open Isoproponanl wash 1: 3 – 2 times Acetone wash- 1 time Fitered & sto...
Anti WSSV IgY (37 k Da) M C IgY IgY- Adj
Need for Transgenic fish Growth enhancement Adaptation for environments Increase disease resistance Sexual maturation Enha...
Shrimp that resist infection by a major viral pathogen. Highly immunogenic proteins like capsid and coat protein is used E...
RNA Interference (RNAi) against Viral disease “A process in which the introduction of double-stranded RNA into a cell inhi...
Post Translational Gene Silencing (PTGS) Pathway ds RNA in the cytoplasm triggers the multi domain ribonuclease II enzyme ...
ROLE OF RNA INTERFERENCE IN AQUATIC DISEASE CONTROL Crustaceans such as penaeid shrimp, which can be infected by more than...
PHAGE THERAPY
Phage Therapy is the therapeutic use of lytic bacteriophages to treat pathogenic bacterial infections. Bacteriophages, the...
Phage activity is very specific, attacking only host bacterial cells without affecting other (normal) micro flora The capa...
Gene editing (CRISPR-Cas9)
Applications in shrimp aquaculture CRISPR-Cas technology can also be used to control the viral and bacterial diseases part...
CONCLUSIONS & FUTURE DIRECTIONS
Improved health and wealth Environmental spoilage can be avoided Preventing emergence of resistant strains and biomagnific...
Citarasu tnjfu 2020

