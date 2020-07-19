Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PHOTOSYNTHESIS DARK REACTION
Dark reaction  Light independent reaction  It can occur either in presence or in absence of light  Also called as Black...
➢Dark reaction ➢It is CO2 assimilation cycle ➢Also called Calvin Benson Cycle /Calvin Cycle/ C3 Cycle/ reductive pentose p...
RuBisCO / RUBISCO  Most abundant enzyme in the biosphere  Seen in all photosynthetic plants  Found in chloroplast strom...
CARBOXYLATION •RUBP is converted to its enediol •It Combines with CO2 and forms an intermediate compound (2- carboxy 3 ket...
C3 cycle
Stages in C3 cycle 1. Carboxylation / C fixation : RUBP + CO2 → 3 phosphoglycerate 2. Reduction : 3phosphoglycerate + ATP ...
1. Carboxylation ➢ The CO2 is accepted by Ribulose 1,5 Bisphosphate which is already present in the cell ➢ A 6c unstable i...
2. Reduction (formation of triose phosphate) ➢3PGA is reduced to 3- phosphoglyceraldehyde by the assimilatory power (ATP &...
3. Formation of sugars and regeneration of RUBP ➢Some of the Glyceraldehyde 3 phosphate molecule is isomerised to DHAP. ➢B...
➢Fructose 1,6 bisphosphate is hydrolysed to form fructose 6 phosphate with the help of phosphatase enzyme ➢Some of this fr...
Some of the glyceraldehyde 3 PO4 formed are diverted to regenerate RUBP in the system ➢Glyceraldehyde 3 PO4 2- reacts with...
Erythrose 4- PO4 2- combines with DHAP in presence of aldolase to form 7C Sedoheptulose 1,7 bis-PO4 2 - Sedoheptulose 1,7 ...
Sedoheptulose 7 -PO4 2 - reacts with glyceraldehyde 3-PO4 2 - in the presence of transketolase to form Xylulose 5- PO4 2- ...
Ribose 5 phosphate is also converted to ribulose 5 phosphate with the help of phophopentose isomerase. Ribulose 5 phosphat...
Energetics  C3 cycle uses 2 molecules of NADPH & 3 molecules of ATP to assimilate 1 molecule of CO2  Triose phosphate ar...
Photosynthesis (dark reaction)
Photosynthesis (dark reaction)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Photosynthesis (dark reaction)

18 views

Published on

Dark reaction of photosynthesis. C3 cycle.
steps involved in C3 cycle.

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Photosynthesis (dark reaction)

  1. 1. PHOTOSYNTHESIS DARK REACTION
  2. 2. Dark reaction  Light independent reaction  It can occur either in presence or in absence of light  Also called as Blackman’s reaction  Takes place in stroma  Purely enzymatic reaction  Slower reaction  The conversion of CO2 to carbohydrate with the help of assimilator power (NADPH + H+ & ATP)  Investigated by MELVIN CALVIN, A. A. BENSON and their co-workers  The metabolic path of carbon assimilation is explained  The path of carbon is in cyclic manner and is called Calvin Benson Cycle (Calvin Cycle/ C3 Cycle).
  3. 3. ➢Dark reaction ➢It is CO2 assimilation cycle ➢Also called Calvin Benson Cycle /Calvin Cycle/ C3 Cycle/ reductive pentose phosphate pahway ➢The primary assimilatory form of carbon compound is glyceraldehyde 3 phosphate, hence called C3- cycle. ➢Major enzyme in this cycle is RuBisCO (ribulose 1,5 bis phosphate carboxylase oxygenase) C3 cycle
  4. 4. RuBisCO / RUBISCO  Most abundant enzyme in the biosphere  Seen in all photosynthetic plants  Found in chloroplast stroma  It consists of 8 large subunits (55KD) and 8 smaller subunit (14KD)  Active contain lysine side chain with Mg2+ as cofactor  The substrate is RUBP (ribulose 1,5-bis phosphate)  Fixes only 3CO2/ sec  It provides 2 functions ◼ Carboxylation (RUBP + CO2 to moles of 3-phosphoglycerate- occur in photosynthesis) ◼ Oxygenation(RUBP + O2 to 2-phosphoglycolate & 3- phosphoglycerate- occur in photorespiration)
  5. 5. CARBOXYLATION •RUBP is converted to its enediol •It Combines with CO2 and forms an intermediate compound (2- carboxy 3 ketoarabinitol 1,5- bis phosphate) •The hydration triggers the cleavage of C-C bond between C2 & C3 •The cleavage yields 2 molecules of 3 phosphoglycerate OXYGENATION •RUBP is converted to its enediol •It Combines with O2 and forms an intermediate compound (2- hydroperoxy 3 ketoarabinitol 1,5- bis phosphate •The hydration triggers the cleavage of C-C bond between C2 & C3 •The cleavage yields 1 molecules of 3 phosphoglycerate and 1 molecule of 2-phosphoglycolate
  6. 6. C3 cycle
  7. 7. Stages in C3 cycle 1. Carboxylation / C fixation : RUBP + CO2 → 3 phosphoglycerate 2. Reduction : 3phosphoglycerate + ATP + NADPH → Glyceraldehyde 3 phosphate 3. Formation of sugars Regeneration of RUBP & : Glyceraldehyde 3 phosphate → Sucrose+ Starch Glyceraldehyde 3 phosphate →→→ RUBP
  8. 8. 1. Carboxylation ➢ The CO2 is accepted by Ribulose 1,5 Bisphosphate which is already present in the cell ➢ A 6c unstable intermediate compound is formed. ➢ It soon get hydrolysed into 2 molecules of 3 Phosphoglyceric acid (3PGA) ➢ The reaction takes place in presence of Ribulose 1,5 Bisphosphate Carboxylase (RUBISCO) ➢ 3PGA is the first stable product of Dark Reaction
  9. 9. 2. Reduction (formation of triose phosphate) ➢3PGA is reduced to 3- phosphoglyceraldehyde by the assimilatory power (ATP & NADPH- generated in light reaction) in the presence of triose phosphate dehydrogenase ➢This takes in 2 steps ➢3PGA is converted to 1,3 bis phosphoglycerate with the help of ATP in presence of Phosphoglycerate kinase ➢1,3 bis phosphoglycerate is then reduced to 3, phosphoglyceraldyhyde with the help of NADPH in presence of triose phosphate dehydrogenase.
  10. 10. 3. Formation of sugars and regeneration of RUBP ➢Some of the Glyceraldehyde 3 phosphate molecule is isomerised to DHAP. ➢Both of which then unite in presence of enzyme aldolase to form fructose 1,6 bis phosphate
  11. 11. ➢Fructose 1,6 bisphosphate is hydrolysed to form fructose 6 phosphate with the help of phosphatase enzyme ➢Some of this fructose 6 phosphate (hexose sugar) is tapped off the calvin cycle and is converted to glucose sucrose and starch. ➢Sucrose is synthesised in cytosol and starch is synthesised in chloroplast. Glucose Starch Sucrose
  12. 12. Some of the glyceraldehyde 3 PO4 formed are diverted to regenerate RUBP in the system ➢Glyceraldehyde 3 PO4 2- reacts with Fructose 6 - PO4 2- in the presence of transketolase to form Xylulose 5- PO4 2- (5C) and Erythrose 4- PO4 2- (4C) Xylulose 5- PO4 2- is epimerised to another 5C sugar Ribulose 5-PO4 2- with the help of phopshoketopentose epimerase
  13. 13. Erythrose 4- PO4 2- combines with DHAP in presence of aldolase to form 7C Sedoheptulose 1,7 bis-PO4 2 - Sedoheptulose 1,7 bis-PO4 2 - loses one phosphate in presence of phosphatase to form Sedoheptulose 7 -PO4 2 -
  14. 14. Sedoheptulose 7 -PO4 2 - reacts with glyceraldehyde 3-PO4 2 - in the presence of transketolase to form Xylulose 5- PO4 2- (5C)and Ribose 5- PO4 2- (5C) Xylulose 5- PO4 2- is epimerised to another 5C sugar Ribulose 5-PO4 2- with the help of phopshoketopentose epimerase
  15. 15. Ribose 5 phosphate is also converted to ribulose 5 phosphate with the help of phophopentose isomerase. Ribulose 5 phosphate is finally converted into another 5C compound Ribulose 1,5 bisphosphate (RUBP) in presence of ATP and phosphopentose kinase, thus completing the cycle
  16. 16. Energetics  C3 cycle uses 2 molecules of NADPH & 3 molecules of ATP to assimilate 1 molecule of CO2  Triose phosphate are formed in the first 2 phases of calvin benson cycle using ATP(energy) and NADPH (reducing equivalents):  3 CO2 + 3 H20 +3 RUBP + 6 NADPH + 6H+ + 6 ATP → 6 Triose phosphate (Glyceraldehyde 3 phoshate) + 6NADP+ + 6ADP + 6Pi  From 6 triose phosphate, 5 are used in regeneration phase that restore RUBP:  5 Triose phosphate + 2 H20 + 3 ATP → 3 RUBP + 3ADP + 2Pi  The 6th triose phosphate represents the net synthesis of the storage molecules (starch/sucrose/glucose). The fixation of 3 CO2 into 1 triose phosphate uses 6NADPH & 9 ATP  3 CO2 + 5 H20 + 6 NADPH + 9 ATP → Glyceraldehyde 3 phoshate + 6NADP+ + 9ADP + 8Pi

×