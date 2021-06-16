Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EPub Surgical Recall (Lippincott Connect) DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Favorit Book Lippincott® Connect Featured Title Purchase...
DETAIL Description Lippincott® Connect Featured Title Purchase of the new print edition of this Lippincott® Connect title ...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! EPub Surgical Recall (Lippincott Connect)
EPub Surgical Recall (Lippincott Connect)
EPub Surgical Recall (Lippincott Connect)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Career
18 views
Jun. 16, 2021

EPub Surgical Recall (Lippincott Connect)

"Favorit Book

Lippincott® Connect Featured Title
Purchase of the new print edition of this Lippincott® Connect title includes lifetime access to the digital version of the book, plus related materials such as videos and multiple-choice Q&A and self-assessments.Build the Confidence for Success on Your Exams and in the Operating Suite! Written in a rapid-fire question-and-answer format ideal for learning on the go, this best-selling clerkship resource covers both general surgery and surgical subspecialties and provides accurate, on-the-spot answers to the questions most likely encountered during rotations and on the shelf exam. This enhanced 9th edition reflects the latest advances in key areas, as well as additional Rapid-Fire Review questions and new Rapid-Fire Vignettes to prepare students for success on exams and beyond.
Rapid-Fire Reviews
at the end of most chapters and a pre-and post-book test evaluate students’ knowledge, demonstrate students’ level of mastery, and identify areas for further focus.NEW!
Three-Dimensional Surgical Vignette Chess
offers a novel, three-column format to practice handling patient scenarios and to assess knowledge.
Surgical Overview
and 
Background
sections deliver practice advice and tricks of the trade.Hundreds of mnemonics, acronyms, tips, prompts, and hints help students master and retain essential knowledge.Concise procedure descriptions and a strategic two-column format prepare students for active participation in the operating suite.Lippincott® Connect features:Lifetime access to the digital version of the book with the ability to highlight and take notes on key passages for a more personal, efficient study experience.Carefully curated resources, such as interactive diagrams, video tutorials, organ sounds, and self-assessment, all designed to facilitate further comprehension.Lippincott® Connect also allows users to create Study Collections to further personalize the study experience. With Study Collections you can:Pool content from books across your entire library into self-created Study Collections based on discipline, procedure, organ, concept or other topics.Display related text passages, video clips and self-assessment questions from each book (if available) for efficient absorption of material.Annotate and highlight key content for easy access later.Navigate seamlessly between book chapters, sections, self-assessments, notes and highlights in a single view/page.
"

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
The Fix: Overcome the Invisible Barriers That Are Holding Women Back at Work Michelle P. King
(5/5)
Free
The Upside of Being Down: How Mental Health Struggles Led to My Greatest Successes in Work and Life Jen Gotch
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition Kerry Patterson
(5/5)
Free
Failing Forward: Turning Mistakes into Stepping Stones for Success John C. Maxwell
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
One Small Step Can Change Your Life: The Kaizen Way Robert Maurer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Law of Influence: Lesson 2 from The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership John C. Maxwell
(4/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4/5)
Free
Writing Great Books for Young Adults: Everything You Need to Know, from Crafting the Idea to Getting Published Regina L Brooks
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Pressure Makes Diamonds: Becoming the Woman I Pretended to Be Valerie Graves
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Nailing the Interview: A Comprehensive Guide to Job Interviewing Imran Afzal
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Inclusify: The Power of Uniqueness and Belonging to Build Innovative Teams Stefanie K. Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Billion Dollar Brand Club: How Dollar Shave Club, Warby Parker, and Other Disruptors Are Remaking What We Buy Lawrence Ingrassia
(4.5/5)
Free
Invent and Wander: The Collected Writings of Jeff Bezos, With an Introduction by Walter Isaacson Walter Isaacson
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Lead: Wisdom from the World's Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers David M. Rubenstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Humanocracy: Creating Organizations as Amazing as the People Inside Them Gary Hamel
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

EPub Surgical Recall (Lippincott Connect)

  1. 1. EPub Surgical Recall (Lippincott Connect) DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! Favorit Book Lippincott® Connect Featured Title Purchase of the new print edition of this Lippincott® Connect title includes lifetime access to the digital version of the book, plus related materials such as videos and multiple-choice Q&Aand self-assessments.Build the Confidence for Success on Your Exams and in the Operating Suite! Written in a rapid-fire question-and-answer format ideal for learning on the go, this best-selling clerkship resource covers both general surgery and surgical subspecialties and provides accurate, on-the-spot answers to the questions most likely encountered during rotations and on the shelf exam. This enhanced 9th edition reflects the latest advances in key areas, as well as additional Rapid-Fire Review questions and new Rapid-Fire Vignettes to prepare students for success on exams and beyond. Rapid-Fire Reviews at the end of most chapters and a pre-and post-book test evaluate students’ knowledge, demonstrate students’ level of mastery, and identify areas for further focus.NEW! Three-Dimensional Surgical Vignette Chess offers a novel, three-column format to practice handling patient scenarios and to assess knowledge. Surgical Overview and Background sections deliver practice advice and tricks of the trade.Hundreds of mnemonics, acronyms, tips, prompts, and hints help students master and retain essential knowledge.Concise procedure descriptions and a strategic two-column format prepare students for active participation in the operating suite.Lippincott® Connect features:Lifetime access to the digital version of the book with the ability to highlight and take notes on key passages for a more personal, efficient study experience.Carefully curated resources, such as interactive diagrams, video tutorials, organ sounds, and self-assessment, all designed to facilitate further comprehension.Lippincott® Connect also allows users to create Study Collections to further personalize the study experience. With Study Collections you can:Pool content from books across your entire library into self-created Study Collections based on discipline, procedure, organ, concept or other topics.Display related text passages, video clips and self-assessment questions from each book (if available) for efficient absorption of material.Annotate and highlight key content for easy access later.Navigate seamlessly between book chapters, sections, self-assessments, notes and highlights in a single view/page.
  2. 2. DETAIL Description Lippincott® Connect Featured Title Purchase of the new print edition of this Lippincott® Connect title includes lifetime access to the digital version of the book, plus related materials such as videos and multiple-choice Q&Aand self-assessments.Build the Confidence for Success on Your Exams and in the Operating Suite! Written in a rapid-fire question-and-answer format ideal for learning on the go, this best-selling clerkship resource covers both general surgery and surgical subspecialties and provides accurate, on-the-spot answers to the questions most likely encountered during rotations and on the shelf exam. This enhanced 9th edition reflects the latest advances in key areas, as well as additional Rapid-Fire Review questions and new Rapid-Fire Vignettes to prepare students for success on exams and beyond. Rapid-Fire Reviews at the end of most chapters and a pre- and post-book test evaluate students’ knowledge, demonstrate students’ level of mastery, and identify areas for further focus.NEW! Three-Dimensional Surgical Vignette Chess offers a novel, three-column format to practice handling patient scenarios and to assess knowledge. Surgical Overview and Background sections deliver practice advice and tricks of the trade.Hundreds of mnemonics, acronyms, tips, prompts, and hints help students master and retain essential knowledge.Concise procedure descriptions and a strategic two-column format prepare students for active participation in the operating suite.Lippincott® Connect features:Lifetime access to the digital version of the book with the ability to highlight and take notes on key passages for a more personal, efficient study experience.Carefully curated resources, such as interactive diagrams, video tutorials, organ sounds, and self-assessment, all designed to facilitate further comprehension.Lippincott® Connect also allows users to create Study Collections to further personalize the study experience. With Study Collections you can:Pool content from books across your entire library into self-created Study Collections based on discipline, procedure, organ, concept or other topics.Display related text passages, video clips and self-assessment questions from each book (if available) for efficient absorption of material.Annotate and highlight key content for easy access later.Navigate seamlessly between book chapters, sections, self-assessments, notes and highlights in a single view/page. EPub Surgical Recall (Lippincott Connect)
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! EPub Surgical Recall (Lippincott Connect)

×