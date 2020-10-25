Test 45 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THPTNG TEST FOUR 2018 - 2019 Time: 45 minutes Name: ....................................................... Class: 10.... ...
THPTNG TEST FOUR (45 minutes) Name:……………………………………………………Class: 10…… I. Grammar and Vocabulary ( 2.5 points) Choose the best...
  1. 1. THPTNG TEST FOUR 2018 - 2019 Time: 45 minutes Name: ....................................................... Class: 10.... I. Grammar and Vocabulary ( 2.5 points) Choose the best option to each of the following sentences. Write A, B, C or D in the boxes beside (2,5p): * There was an accident here yesterday, the ______________ were taken to hospital immediately. A. poor B. disabled C. injured D. sick * A new factory ______________ in our town recently. A. was built B. has been built C. is built D. will be built * Which underlined part is incorrect in this sentence? "Susan agreed to help us to go shopping for our trip to Thay Pagoda, that was very kind of her" A. to help B. shopping C. to D. that * Tomorrow my classmates ______________ on a picnic to Cuc Phuong National Park . A. are going B. are going to go C. is going D. have gone * Lan is trying to ______________ her parents so that she will be able to join her classmates on the excursion. A. help B. see C. invite D. persuade * I have decided not to become a ______________. A. photographer B. photographic C. photograph D. photography * A: Can you tell me _____________? B: Well, it is used to record moving pictures and sounds. A. what is a camcorder used for B. what a camcorder is used for C. how to use a camcorder D. how often you use a camcorder * The fax machine is the instrument ______________ can send and receive letters quickly. A. who B. whom C. which D. when Choose the word whose underlined part is pronounced differently from that of the others * A. cave B. spacious C. guitar D. radio * A. doctor B. computer C. shopping D. floppy II. Reading (2.5 POINTS) Part 1. Read the passage carefully and choose the correct answer. For the last few months I have spent every Saturday in my flat and have done nothing more exciting than work at home, read the newspapers and watch television. I had begun feeling, bored with this and so, last weekend I thought I would do something different. I rang up several of my friends and we decided to go to London for the day. I was really excited as I hadn't been to London since I was ten. We decided to go by coach as this was by far the cheapest means of transport that was available even though it meant that we needed to get up very early. Once in London we decided to take a sightseeing tour as we wanted to see some of the famous buildings. After the tour we bought some sandwiches and ate them in a small park. In the afternoon two of us went shopping and the others went to the theater. We met up again at 6:30 p.m. and went to a small restaurant in Soho. The meal was really good but, unfortunately, it took much longer than we had expected. We had to get a taxi back to the coach station. Luckily, we got there just two minutes before our coach left. 1. According to the passage the writer __________. A. usually spends his weekend at home. B. went to London with some of his friends. C. has lived in London for ten years. D. feels bored with his life. 2. He felt so excited about going to London because __________. A. he hadn't been there before. B. he hadn't been there for ten years. C. he went there ten years ago. D. he hadn't been there for a long time. 3. Why did they decide to go by coach? A. Because it was available. C. Because it was one of the most efficient means of transport. B. Because they wanted to start early. D. Because other means of transport were more expensive. 4. Which of the following is true? A. They all went shopping before going to theater. . B. They made a sightseeing tour of London and then had lunch. C. They had lunch in a small restaurant
  2. 2. D. They left the city at 6:30 p.m. 5. It can be inferred from the text that __________. A. they nearly missed the coach because of the meal. B. they didn't enjoy the meal in the restaurant very much. C. the coach had already left when they got to the station. D. they missed the coach and had to take a taxi back. 2. Which notice ( A-H) says this (1-5) 6. Not all drivers can stop here. 7. Children cannot come here in the evening. 8. Drivers must be careful 9. Not everyone can make a call from here 10. Only adults have to pay here. Your answers: 6…….. 7……… 8………. 9……. 10……. A. SWIMMING POOL adults only 6-8 pm B. TELEPHONE- for customers’ use only C. DANGER! No Traffic Lights Ahead D. Parking for police cars only E. LEES CASTLE -free admission for children F. Film matinee 2 pm - £3.00 G. Bookshop- Closed afternoon H. Telephone on second floor III. LISTENING ( 2.5 points) Part 1: Listen and choose the correct answer (A, B, C or D) 1. What music will they have at the party? 2. When will the man go on holiday? 3. What will the weather be like tomorrow? 4. What color is Mary’s coat ? 5. What did the woman repair ? A. The guitar B. The piano C. New CDs A. June B. July C. August A. Sunny B. Windy C. Rainy A. Blue B. Yellow C. Brown A. The shelf B. The chair C. The desk Part 2: Listen to Sue talking to Jim about the new sports center. Then choose the correct answer (A, B, C or D) for each question 6. Which bus goes to the sports center ? A. 15 B. 18 C. 25 7. From Monday to Saturday, the new sports center is open from……… A. 6 am B. 7 am C. 9 am 8. If Sue goes swimming, she must take…………… A. soap B. swimming hat C. towel 9. At the sports center you can buy………. A. sandwiches B. fruit C. drinks 10. Jim and Sue are going to the sports center next……. A. Wednesday B. Thursday C. Saturday
  3. 3. ANSWER SHEET FOR TEST FOUR Name :………………………………………………………………………………………Class: 10…… Multiple choices I.Language Focus 1_________ 2_________ 3_________ 4_________ 5_________ 6_________ 7_________ 8_________ 9_________ 10________ II. Reading 1_________ 2_________ 3_________ 4_________ 5_________ 6_________ 7_________ 8_________ 9_________ 10_________ III. Listening 1_________ 2_________ 3_________ 4_________ 5_________ 6_________ 7_________ 8_________ 9_________ 10_________ IV. Writing Part 1. Rewrite the sentences with the same meaning to the given ones (1p) 1. I last saw Marie three years ago. I haven’t…………………………………………………………………………………….. 2. I don’t eat much meat now. I used to……………………………………………………………………………………. 3. They have built a new school in my hometown. A new school ………………………………………………………………………….. 4. We have decided to visit Nha Trang this summer. We are……………………………………………………………………………………. Part 2. Your friend, Susan, is visiting Vietnam for the first time soon. She asks you to pick her up at Noi Bai airport at 9 am this Sunday and to take her around the city on the next day. You agree to help her. Now write a confirmation letter to response to Susan's (1.5 p): ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ………………………………………………………………………………………………………
  4. 4. THPTNG TEST FOUR (45 minutes) Name:……………………………………………………Class: 10…… I. Grammar and Vocabulary ( 2.5 points) Choose the best option to each of the following sentences. Write A, B, C or D in the boxes beside * My friend, Joe, ______________ in Vancouver since 2005. A. lives B. is living C. has lived D. lived *Nga isn't on the phone, ______________ makes it difficult to contact her. A. that B. which C. who D. this * The ______________ are those who cannot see anything. A. deaf B. dumb C. proud D. blind * A new school for the disabled ______________ in our town recently. A. is built B. has built C. has been built D. will build * Lan and her classmates ______________ for a picnic next Sunday morning. They have bought a lot of things. A. went B. will go C. are going to go D. are going * Last Sunday, we ______________ a visit to the Botanical Garden. A. paid B. did C. took D. went * A: How often do you use a camera? B: ______________ A. Well, I always use it to take photos. B. Well, it is used to take photos. C. OK. I’ll show you how to use it. D. Well, I sometimes use it. * When I was a little boy, I ______________ to the cinema with my parents on Sundays. A. was used to go B. used to go C. used to going D. got used to go Choose the word whose underlined part is pronounced differently from that of the others * A. suggestion B. formation C. opposition D. destination * A. problem B. software C. open D. borrow II. Reading (2.5 points) Part1.Read the following passage and choose the best option to each question For the last few months I have spent every Saturday in my flat and have done nothing more exciting than work at home, read the newspapers and watch television. I had begun feeling, bored with this and so, last weekend I thought I would do something different. I rang up several of my friends and we decided to go to London for the day. I was really excited as I hadn't been to London since I was ten. We decided to go by coach as this was by far the cheapest means of transport that was available even though it meant that we needed to get up very early. Once in London we decided to take a sightseeing tour as we wanted to see some of the famous buildings. After the tour we bought some sandwiches and ate them in a small park. In the afternoon two of us went shopping and the others went to the theater. We met up again at 6:30 p.m. and went to a small restaurant in Soho. The meal was really good but, unfortunately, it took much longer than we had expected. We had to get a taxi back to the coach station. Luckily, we got there just two minutes before our coach left. 1. According to the passage the writer __________. A. usually spends his weekend at home. B. went to London with some of his friends. C. has lived in London for ten years. D. feels bored with his life. 2. He felt so excited about going to London because __________. A. he hadn't been there before. B. he hadn't been there for ten years. C. he went there ten years ago. D. he hadn't been there for a long time. 3. Why did they decide to go by coach? A. Because it was available. B. Because they wanted to start early. C. Because it was one of the most efficient means of transport. D. Because other means of transport were more expensive. 4. Which of the following is true?
  5. 5. A. They all went shopping before going to theater. . B. They made a sightseeing tour of London and then had lunch. C. They had lunch in a small restaurant D. They left the city at 6:30 p.m. 5. It can be inferred from the text that __________. A. they nearly missed the coach because of the meal. B. they didn't enjoy the meal in the restaurant very much. C. the coach had already left when they got to the station. D. they missed the coach and had to take a taxi back. 2. Which notice ( A-H) says this (1-5) 6. Children pay less than adults here. 7. Be careful because this will burn. 8. We don’t want any money yet. 9. Things are cheaper here. 10. You must pay with cash. A. SUMMER SALE LOW PRICES IN ALL DEPARTMENTS B. FIRE DOOR – KEEP CLOSED C. LIFT NOT WORKING D. TOY SHOP NOW OPEN E. BUY NOW! PAY NEXT YEAR! F. KEEP THIS NIGHTDRESS AWAY FROM FIRE! G. WE DO NOT TAKE CHEQUES OR CREDIT CARDS. H. UNDER 12S – HALF PRICE Your answers: 6……… 7………. 8…………. 9…………. 10…………. III. LISTENING ( 2.5 points) Part 1: Listen and choose the correct answer (A, B, C or D) 1. What music will they have at the party? 2. When will the man go on holiday? 3. What will the weather be like tomorrow? 4. What color is Mary’s coat ? 5. What did the woman repair ? B. The guitar B. The piano C. New CDs B. June B. July C. August B. Sunny B. Windy C. Rainy A. Blue B. Yellow C. Brown B. The shelf B. The chair C. The desk Part 2: Listen to Sue talking to Jim about the new sports center. Then choose the correct answer (A, B, C or D) for each question 6. Which bus goes to the sports center ? A. 15 B. 18 C. 25 7. From Monday to Saturday, the new sports center is open from……… A. 6 am B. 7 am C. 9 am 8. If Sue goes swimming, she must take…………… A. soap B. swimming hat C. towel 9. At the sports center you can buy………. A. sandwiches B. fruit C. drinks 10. Jim and Sue are going to the sports center next……. A. Wednesday B. Thursday C. Saturday
  6. 6. ANSWER SHEET FOR TEST FOUR Name :………………………………………………………………Class: 10…… Multiple choices I. Language Focus 1_________ 2_________ 3_________ 4_________ 5_________ 6_________ 7_________ 8_________ 9_________ 10________ II. Reading 1_________ 2_________ 3_________ 4_________ 5_________ 6_________ 7_________ 8_________ 9_________ 10_________ III. Listening 1_________ 2_________ 3_________ 4_________ 5_________ 6_________ 7_________ 8_________ 9_________ 10_________ IV. Writing ( 2.5 points) Part 1. Rewrite the sentences with the same meaning to the given ones 1. The last time I went to cinema was three months ago. I haven’t……………………………………………………………………………………. 2. He doesn’t now go jogging every morning. He used to…………………………………………………………………………………… 3. He has just sent an e-mail to his best friend. An e-mail ………………………………………………………………………………… 4. Do you intend to eat out tonight? Are you………………………………………………………………………………………. Part 2. Your friend, David, is going for a picnic next Sunday. He wants to borrow a camera. He is coming for the camera at 5p.m this Saturday. You accept his request but suggest a later time. Now write a confirmation letter to respond to David's ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................................

