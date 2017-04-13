Mule flows

Mule Flow
The Anatomy of a Flow
Flow Configuration • Configured in XML using the <flow> element • Basic Structure • There are many elements that leverage ...
Example • Simple Book Order Processing Flow
Flow Behavior
Private Flows • Cannot be accessed from outside the JVM via a Mule Endpoint because it has no message source defined • Onl...
Private Flow Example
  1. 1. Mule Flow
  2. 2. Introduction • A flow is a simple yet very flexible mechanism that enables orchestration of services using the sophisticated message flow capabilities of Mule • Automate integration processes and construct Mule message
  3. 3. When to Use a Flow • Simple integration tasks • Scheduled data processing • Connecting cloud and on-premise applications • Event processing where multiple services need to be composed
  4. 4. The Anatomy of a Flow • A flow is in essence just a chain of Message Processors • A flow also has a message source, the source of messages that are processed by the Message Processor chain
  5. 5. The Anatomy of a Flow
  6. 6. Flow Configuration • Configured in XML using the <flow> element • Basic Structure • There are many elements that leverage expressions, including: – Transformers – Filters – Routing – Message Enricher
  7. 7. Example • Simple Book Order Processing Flow
  8. 8. Flow Behavior
  9. 9. Private Flows • Cannot be accessed from outside the JVM via a Mule Endpoint because it has no message source defined • Only used if they are referenced from another construct running in the same Mule instance • Has it’s own context and exception strategy where as when a processor chain is referenced, it is executed in the context of the flow that references it
  10. 10. Private Flow Example
  11. 11. Question and answer

