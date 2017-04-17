หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved

1 หลักสูตรศึกษาศาสตรบัณฑิต สาขาวิชาคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา (5 ปี) หลักสูตรปรับปรุง พ.ศ. 2559 ชื่อสถาบันอุดมศึกษา มหาวิทยาลัยเทคโน...
2 6. สถานภาพของหลักสูตรและการพิจารณาอนุมัติ/เห็นชอบหลักสูตร  หลักสูตรใหม่ พ.ศ. ....  หลักสูตรปรับปรุง พ.ศ. 2559 สภาวิชาก...
3 11. สถานการณ์หรือการพัฒนาทางเศรษฐกิจ 11.1 สถานการณ์หรือการพัฒนาทางเศรษฐกิจ ในยุคเศรษฐกิจดิจิทัล (Digital Economy) ที่มีก...
4 11.2 สถานการณ์หรือการพัฒนาทางสังคมและวัฒนธรรม ในปี พ.ศ. 2558 ประเทศไทยได้ก้าวเข้าสู่ประชาคมอาเซียน ซึ่งในกลุ่มประเทศอาเซ...
5 12. ผลกระทบจากข้อ 11 ต่อการพัฒนาหลักสูตรและความเกี่ยวข้องกับพันธกิจของมหาวิทยาลัย 12.1 การพัฒนาหลักสูตร ผลกระทบจากสถานกา...
6 หมวดที่ 2 ข้อมูลเฉพาะของหลักสูตร 1. ปรัชญา ความสาคัญ และวัตถุประสงค์ของหลักสูตร 1.1 ปรัชญา หลักสูตรศึกษาศาสตรบัณฑิต สาขา...
7 แผนการพัฒนา/เปลี่ยนแปลง กลยุทธ์ หลักฐาน/ตัวบ่งชี้ 3. พัฒนาบุคลากรสายผู้สอน ให้มีคุณภาพทั้งทางวิชาการและ วิชาชีพ 1. สนับส...
8 หมวดที่ 3 ระบบการจัดการศึกษา การดาเนินการ และโครงสร้างหลักสูตร 1. ระบบการจัดการศึกษา 1.1 ระบบ การจัดการศึกษาเป็นระบบทวิภ...
9 2.5 แผนการรับนักศึกษาและผู้สาเร็จการศึกษาในระยะ 5 ปี จานวนนักศึกษา จานวนนักศึกษาแต่ละปีการศึกษา 2559 2560 2561 2562 2563...
10 2.7 ระบบการศึกษา ระบบการศึกษาเป็นแบบชั้นเรียน และเป็นไปตามข้อบังคับมหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราชมงคล ธัญบุรี ว่าด้วยการศึกษาร...
11 3.1.3 รายวิชา
12 - รายวิชา 1. หมวดวิชาศึกษาทั่วไป 30 หน่วยกิต 1.1 กลุ่มวิชาสังคมศาสตร์และมนุษยศาสตร์ 6 หน่วยกิต ให้เลือกศึกษาจากรายวิชาต...
13 01-320-006 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยี English for Science and Technology 3(2-2-5) 01-320-007 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่...
14 1.4 กลุ่มวิชาพลศึกษาหรือนันทนาการ ไม่น้อยกว่า 1 หน่วยกิต ให้เลือกศึกษาจากรายวิชา ต่อไปนี้ 01-610-001 กีฬาประเภทบุคคล In...
15 02-141-402 การออกแบบและพัฒนาหลักสูตร 3(3-0-6) Curriculum Design and Development 02-142-302 การจัดการเรียนรู้ 3(2-2-5) 0...
16 02-331-205 เครือข่ายคอมพิวเตอร์และการสื่อสาร Computer Network Data Communication 3(2-2-5) 02-331-306 การแก้ปัญหาและบารุ...
17 02-333-406 การออกแบบและพัฒนาเกมคอมพิวเตอร์เพื่อการศึกษา Design and Development of Computer Games for Education 3(2-2-5)...
18 02-333-307 การสร้างสรรค์งานเทคโนโลยีทางการศึกษา Creativity in Educational Technology 3(2-2-5) 02-333-308 การออกแบบและผล...
19 3.1.4 แผนการศึกษาเสนอแนะ ปีที่ 1 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 1 หน่วย กิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 01-210-xxx เลือกศึกษาจากราย...
20 ปีที่ 2 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 2 หน่วยกิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 01-32x-xxx เลือกศึกษาจากกลุ่มวิชาภาษา 3 2 2 5 02-121-...
21 ปีที่ 3 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 2 หน่วยกิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 02-131-301 การวัดผลประเมินผลการเรียนรู้ 3 3 0 6 02-14...
22 ปีที่ 4 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 1 หน่วยกิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 02-132-401 การวิจัยการศึกษาเพื่อพัฒนาการ เรียนรู้ 3 2...
23 ปีที่ 5 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 2 หน่วยกิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 02-144-504 ปฏิบัติการสอนในสถานศึกษา 2 6 0 40 0 รวม 6 ...
24 1.3.5 คาอธิบายรายวิชา 01-110-003 มนุษยสัมพันธ์ 3(3-0-6) Human Relations ความสาคัญและทฤษฎีที่เกี่ยวข้องกับวิชามนุษยสัมพั...
25 01-110-012 ปรัชญาเศรษฐกิจพอเพียงเพื่อการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืน 3(3-0-6) Sufficiency Economy for Sustainable Development ความหม...
26 01-210-004 จิตวิทยากับชีวิตประจาวัน 3(3-0-6) Psychology and Daily Life พื้นฐานทางจิตวิทยากับพฤติกรรมมนุษย์ ปัจจัยที่มีอ...
27 01-320-001 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อการสื่อสาร 1 3(2-2-5) English for Communication 1 คาศัพท์ สานวน ภาษาที่ใช้ในการบอกข้อมูลเกี่ย...
28 01-320-005 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อการสมัครงาน 3(2-2-5) English for Job Application คาศัพท์ สานวน และโครงสร้างภาษาในเอกสารที่เกี...
29 01-341-001 ภาษาเขมรเบื้องต้น 3(3-0-6) Basic Khmer ระบบเสียง ตัวอักษร คาศัพท์พื้นฐาน โครงสร้างไวยากรณ์ ประโยคที่ใช้ใน ชี...
30 09-000-001 ทักษะการใช้คอมพิวเตอร์และเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ 3(2-2-5) Computer and Information Technology Skills ความรู้พื้นฐา...
31 09-121-047 หลักพื้นฐานทางคณิตศาสตร์และสถิติ 3(3-0-6) Fundamental of Mathematics and Statistics ระบบจานวน สมการ อสมการ เ...
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved

25 views

Published on

หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ฉบับปรับปรุง-2559-v2-สกอapproved

  1. 1. 1 หลักสูตรศึกษาศาสตรบัณฑิต สาขาวิชาคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา (5 ปี) หลักสูตรปรับปรุง พ.ศ. 2559 ชื่อสถาบันอุดมศึกษา มหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราชมงคลธัญบุรี คณะ/ภาควิชา/สาขาวิชา คณะครุศาสตร์อุตสาหกรรม ภาควิชาเทคโนโลยีและสื่อสารการศึกษา สาขาวิชาคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา หมวดที่ 1 ข้อมูลทั่วไป 1. ชื่อหลักสูตร ภาษาไทย: หลักสูตรศึกษาศาสตรบัณฑิต สาขาวิชาคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ภาษาอังกฤษ: Bachelor of Education Program in Computer Education 2. ชื่อปริญญาและสาขาวิชา ชื่อเต็ม (ไทย): ศึกษาศาสตรบัณฑิต (คอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา) ชื่อย่อ (ไทย): ศษ.บ. (คอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา) ชื่อเต็ม (อังกฤษ): Bachelor of Education (Computer Education) ชื่อย่อ (อังกฤษ): B.Ed. (Computer Education) 3. วิชาเอก คอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา 4. จานวนหน่วยกิตที่เรียนตลอดหลักสูตร 168 หน่วยกิต 5. รูปแบบของหลักสูตร 5.1 รูปแบบ หลักสูตรระดับปริญญาตรี หลักสูตร 5 ปี 5.2 ภาษาที่ใช้ ภาษาไทย 5.3 การรับเข้าศึกษา นักศึกษาไทย และนักศึกษาต่างประเทศที่สามารถใช้ภาษาไทยได้เป็นอย่างดี 5.4 ความร่วมมือกับสถาบันอื่น เป็นหลักสูตรเฉพาะของมหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราชมงคลธัญบุรี 5.5 การให้ปริญญาแก่ผู้สาเร็จการศึกษา ให้ปริญญาเพียงสาขาวิชาเดียว
  2. 2. 2 6. สถานภาพของหลักสูตรและการพิจารณาอนุมัติ/เห็นชอบหลักสูตร  หลักสูตรใหม่ พ.ศ. ....  หลักสูตรปรับปรุง พ.ศ. 2559 สภาวิชาการ เห็นชอบในการนาเสนอหลักสูตรต่อสภามหาวิทยาลัยฯ ในการประชุม ครั้งที่ 3/2559 วันที่ 3 มีนาคม 2559 สภามหาวิทยาลัยฯ ให้ความเห็นชอบหลักสูตร ในการประชุม ครั้งที่ 4/2559 วันที่ 27 เมษายน 2559 เปิดสอน ภาคการศึกษาที่ 1 ปีการศึกษา 2559 7. ความพร้อมในการเผยแพร่หลักสูตรคุณภาพและมาตรฐาน หลักสูตรมีความพร้อมเผยแพร่คุณภาพและมาตรฐานตามมาตรฐานคุณวุฒิระดับปริญญาตรี สาขา ครุศาสตร์และศึกษาศาสตร์ สาขาวิชาคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ในปีการศึกษา 2561 8. อาชีพที่สามารถประกอบได้หลังสาเร็จการศึกษา 8.1 ครูวิชาชีพคอมพิวเตอร์ 8.2 นักวิชาการคอมพิวเตอร์ 8.3 นักวิเคราะห์ และออกแบบระบบคอมพิวเตอร์ 8.3 ผู้ดูแล และบริหารฐานข้อมูล 8.4 นักออกแบบคอมพิวเตอร์กราฟิก/พัฒนาแอพพลิเคชันเพื่อการศึกษา 8.5 ผู้ดูแลระบบคอมพิวเตอร์ 9. ชื่อ-สกุล ตาแหน่ง และคุณวุฒิการศึกษาของอาจารย์ผู้รับผิดชอบหลักสูตร ลาดับ ชื่อ-นามสกุล ตาแหน่ง วิชาการ คุณวุฒิ - สาขาวิชา สาเร็จจาก ปีที่จบ 1 นางธัญญาภรณ์ บุญยัง* อาจารย์ ปร.ด.(เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ) วท.ม.(เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ) วท.บ.(วิทยาการคอมพิวเตอร์) มหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีพระจอมเกล้า พระนครเหนือ สถาบันเทคโนโลยีพระจอมเกล้า พระนครเหนือ สถาบันราชภัฎนครศรีธรรมราช 2557 2545 2541 2 นายเอกรัฐ หล่อพิเชียร ผู้ช่วย ศาสตราจารย์ วศ.ม.(วิศวกรรมสารสนเทศ) วศ.บ.(วิศวกรรมสารสนเทศ) สถาบันเทคโนโลยีพระจอมเกล้า เจ้าคุณทหารลาดกระบัง สถาบันเทคโนโลยีพระจอมเกล้า เจ้าคุณทหารลาดกระบัง 2545 2541 3 นายวิเชษฐ์ พลายมาศ อาจารย์ พบ.ม.(สถิติประยุกต์- คอมพิวเตอร์) พธ.บ.(ปรัชญา-ตรรกศาสตร์) สถาบันบัณฑิตพัฒนบริหารศาสตร์ มหาจุฬาลงกรณ์ราชวิทยาลัย 2537 2533 4 นางสาวศิริลักษณ์ อึ้งเจริญสุกานต์ อาจารย์ ศษ.ม.(เทคโนโลยีการศึกษา) ศษ.บ.(การประถมศึกษา) มหาวิทยาลัยขอนแก่น มหาวิทยาลัยขอนแก่น 2541 2536 หมายเหตุ * ประธานหลักสูตร 10. สถานที่จัดการเรียนการสอน คณะครุศาสตร์อุตสาหกรรม มหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราชมงคลธัญบุรี
  3. 3. 3 11. สถานการณ์หรือการพัฒนาทางเศรษฐกิจ 11.1 สถานการณ์หรือการพัฒนาทางเศรษฐกิจ ในยุคเศรษฐกิจดิจิทัล (Digital Economy) ที่มีการใช้เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ และการสื่อสารเป็น แกนหลักในการขับเคลื่อนเศรษฐกิจ ซึ่งเป็นการบูรณาการของการเข้าถึงและการเผยแพร่ข้อมูลอันมหึมา (Big Data) ผ่านอุปกรณ์แบบเคลื่อนที่ (Mobile Devices) คอมพิวเตอร์แบบสวมใส่ (Wareableware) และแพร่กระจายผ่านทางเครือข่ายทางสังคม (Social Network) ภายใต้สภาพแวดล้อมทางเทคโนโลยี คอมพิวเตอร์แบบกลุ่มเมฆ (Cloud Computing) จนก่อให้เกิดการสร้างสรรค์สิ่งใหม่ๆ หรือนวัตกรรมใน ด้านต่างๆ ได้อย่างรวดเร็ว จนนาไปสู่การใช้วิถีชีวิตแบบดิจิทัล (Digital Lifestyle) สอดคล้องกับนโยบายดิจิทัลเพื่อเศรษฐกิจและสังคม (Digital Economy) ซึ่งเป็นนโยบายที่สาคัญ เกี่ยวข้องกับการนาเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศมาประยุกต์ใช้กับกิจกรรมทางเศรษฐกิจ และสังคมที่รัฐบาลแถลง ต่อรัฐสภาเมื่อวันที่ 18 กันยายน 2557 ในส่วนของนโยบายในการสร้างศักยภาพทางเศรษฐกิจของประเทศ รัฐบาลได้กาหนดนโยบายให้มีการส่งเสริมภาคเศรษฐกิจดิจิทัล และวางรากฐานของเศรษฐกิจดิจิทัลของ ประเทศอย่างจริงจัง ซึ่งจะทาให้ทุกภาคเศรษฐกิจก้าวหน้าไปได้ทันโลกและสามารถแข่งขันในโลกสมัยใหม่ ได้ ทั้งด้านการผลิต และการค้าผลิตภัณฑ์ดิจิทัลโดยตรง และการใช้ดิจิทัลให้รองรับการให้บริการของภาค ธุรกิจการเงินและธุรกิจบริการอื่นๆ โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่ง ภาคสื่อสาร และบันเทิง ตลอดจนการใช้ดิจิทัล รองรับการผลิตสินค้าอุตสาหกรรม และการพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจสร้างสรรค์ จากความสาคัญของกระแส เทคโนโลยีและนโยบายดังกล่าวส่งผลต่อการเปลี่ยนแปลงทั้งด้านเศรษฐกิจ ธุรกิจ เทคโนโลยี และ การศึกษา ดังนั้น นโยบายภาครัฐที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการศึกษาด้านคอมพิวเตอร์และเทคโนโลยีที่เกี่ยวข้องใน ปัจจุบัน นอกจะเป็นสิ่งจาเป็นอย่างยิ่งแล้ว วิธีการและกระบวนการเรียนรู้ วิธีการประเมินผล ก็จาเป็นต้อง ปรับตัวให้เท่าทันกับเทคโนโลยีที่เปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรวดเร็วนั้นด้วย ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับพระราชบัญญัติ การศึกษาแห่งชาติ พ.ศ.2553 ว่าด้วยเทคโนโลยีเพื่อการศึกษา ในหมวด 9 และเกี่ยวกับการใช้เทคโนโลยี เพื่อการศึกษาในการจัดการโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน การพัฒนาบุคลากรให้มีทักษะและความสามารถในการ พัฒนาและใช้เทคโนโลยีเพื่อการศึกษาได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ในมาตรา 63-69 ทั้งนี้ เพื่อให้เป็นไปตาม นโยบายการศึกษาของกระทรวงศึกษาธิการ ที่มุ่งเน้นในการยกระดับคุณภาพการศึกษาของคนไทยอย่างมี บูรณาการที่สอดคล้องกันโดยคานึงถึงการผลิตและพัฒนาครูผู้สอนให้มีคุณภาพและคุณธรรมอย่างทั่วถึง รวมทั้งส่งเสริมการนาเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศมาใช้ในการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการเรียนการสอน และการเรียนรู้ อย่างจริงจัง โดยยึดหลักเน้นผู้เรียนเป็นสาคัญ ทั้งนี้ ผู้เรียนทุกคนสามารถเรียนรู้และพัฒนาตนเองได้ โดยเฉพาะเรื่องการจัดกระบวนการเรียนรู้ให้จัดเนื้อหาสาระและกิจกรรมที่สอดคล้องกับความสนใจ ความ ถนัดของผู้เรียนและคานึงถึงความแตกต่างระหว่างบุคคลมากที่สุด ดังนั้นการวางแผนหลักสูตรจะต้องมี ความสอดคล้องกับเรื่องต่าง ๆ ดังนี้ 1. แผนพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมแห่งชาติฉบับที่ 11 (พ.ศ. 2555-2559) ซึ่งมีข้อมูล ที่ http://www.nesdb.go.th 2. ข้อมูลเศรษฐกิจซึ่งมีข้อมูล ที่ http://www.nesdb.go.th 3. Thailand Digital Economy ที่ http://www.digitaleconomy.in.th/ 4. นโยบายดิจิทัลเพื่อเศรษฐกิจและสังคม (Digital Economy) ที่ http://www.mict.go.th/view/1/Digital%20Economy
  4. 4. 4 11.2 สถานการณ์หรือการพัฒนาทางสังคมและวัฒนธรรม ในปี พ.ศ. 2558 ประเทศไทยได้ก้าวเข้าสู่ประชาคมอาเซียน ซึ่งในกลุ่มประเทศอาเซียน มีจุดมุ่งหมายสาคัญร่วมกันในการยกระดับการแข่งขันของภูมิภาคการร่วมแบ่งปันทรัพยากรทางการศึกษา ระหว่างกัน นาไปสู่การส่งเสริมการพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมเป็นตลาดและฐานการผลิตเดียวกัน (single market) เพื่อรองรับการปรับตัว การเคลื่อนย้ายสินค้า บริการ การลงทุน และแรงงานเสรี โดยเฉพาะการ พัฒนามาตรฐานทางการศึกษาร่วมกันของสถาบันการศึกษาในภูมิภาค และการรับรองระบบเทียบหน่วย กิต ระหว่างกัน จะนาไปสู่การขยายโอกาสทางการศึกษาของบุคลากรในภูมิภาคมากยิ่งขึ้น ประเทศไทยจึงมีความจาเป็นที่จะต้องพัฒนากาลังคนเป็นมาตรฐานเทียบกับอาเซียนหรือ นานาชาติ ตลอดจนเตรียมความพร้อมประชากรวัยเรียนให้มีทักษะเพื่อการดาเนินชีวิตในศตวรรษที่ 21 ซึ่ง หมายความว่า หลักสูตรการศึกษาในปัจจุบันจาเป็นต้องเปลี่ยนเพื่อให้ ได้วิชาแกนและแนวคิดสาคัญสาคัญ ในศตวรรษที่ 21 และได้ทักษะ 3 ด้าน คือ ทักษะการเรียนรู้และนวัตกรรม ทักษะด้านสารสนเทศ สื่อและ เทคโนโลยี และทักษะชีวิตและอาชีพ เพื่อความสาเร็จทั้งด้านการทางานและการดาเนินชีวิต อุดมศึกษามีหน้าที่หลักในการจัดการศึกษาเพื่อพัฒนากาลังคนของประเทศให้มีขีดความสามารถ และศักยภาพในการแข่งขันบนเวทีโลก จึงได้มีแผนการปฏิรูปการศึกษาทั้งระบบ (พ.ศ. 2558–2564) มีแผนการผลิตและพัฒนากาลังคน เพื่อเพิ่มศักยภาพการแข่งขัน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับนโยบายของชาติ (พ.ศ. 2557) ที่ให้ความสาคัญในการพัฒนาคนอย่างยั่งยืน และจากแนวโน้มการปฏิรูปการศึกษาในหลายประเทศ ได้ให้ความสาคัญอย่างมากกับ “ทักษะ” (Skill) หรือความชานาญในการปฏิบัติมากยิ่งกว่าเนื้อหาตามตารา (Content) ซึ่งองค์การยูเนสโกได้แนะนาว่า ผู้เรียนควรมีทักษะที่ครอบคลุม 3 กลุ่ม ได้แก่ ทักษะพื้นฐาน คือ ทักษะที่จาเป็นต่อการดารงชีวิต เช่น อ่านออก เขียนได้ คิดเลขเป็น ทักษะเพื่อทางาน คือ ทักษะ พื้นฐานในการทางานของทุกอาชีพ ได้แก่ เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ การคิดวิเคราะห์การคิดสร้างสรรค์ การ ทางานเป็นทีม และการสื่อสารและทักษะเฉพาะอาชีพ และทักษะเฉพาะอาชีพ สถิติจากการสอบแอดมิชชั่น 20 คณะ/สาขาที่มีอัตราการแข่งขันสูงสุดในปี 2558 ปรากฏว่า คณะ ครุศาสตร์/ศึกษาศาสตร์ มีอัตราการแข่งขันสูงสุดถึง 13 อันดับ จาก 20 อันดับ และติดอันดับถึง 4 อันดับที่มีผู้สมัครแข่งขันสูงสุดใน 5 อันดับแรก จากสถิติดังกล่าวสะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความนิยมเลือกศึกษา ด้านอาชีพครูในระดับอุดมศึกษาสูงมากขึ้น เมื่อพิจารณาพระราชบัญญัติมหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราชมงคล มาตรา 7 กล่าวถึงการผลิตบัณฑิตด้านวิชาชีพและเทคโนโลยี ครูวิชาชีพ รวมทั้งพัฒนางานวิจัยและ นวัตกรรม รวมทั้ง การปลูกฝังค่านิยมที่ดีให้กับบัณฑิตทุกด้านตามมาตรฐานคุณวุฒิระดับอุดมศึกษา ทั้งนี้ กระบวนการจัดการศึกษาจะต้องส่งเสริมให้ผู้เรียนสามารถพัฒนาตามธรรมชาติและเต็มศักยภาพ ซึ่ง รูปแบบการจัดการเรียนรู้ในระดับอุดมศึกษาที่เน้นผู้เรียนเป็นสาคัญมีหลายรูปแบบ (สานักงานรับรอง มาตรฐานและประเมินคุณภาพการศึกษา, 2555) ตัวอย่างเช่น การเรียนรู้เชิงบูรณาการกับการทางาน (Work-integrated Learning: WiL) การเรียนรู้เชิงประสบการณ์ (Experience-Based Learning: EBL) การเรียนรู้โดยใช้ปัญหาเป็นฐาน (Problem-Based Learning : PBL) การเรียนรู้โดยใช้โครงงานเป็นฐาน (Project-Based Learning: PjBL) การเรียนรู้เป็นรายบุคคล (Individual Study) การเรียนรู้แบบ สรรคนิยม (Constructivism) การเรียนรู้จากการสอนแบบเอสไอพี (S I P - Based Learning) การ เรียนรู้แบบแสวงหาความรู้ได้ด้วยตนเอง (Self -Study) การเรียนรู้จากการทางาน (Work - Based Learning) การเรียนรู้ที่ใช้วิธีสร้างผลงานจากการตกผลึกทางปัญญา(Crystal-Based Approach) เป็นต้น
  5. 5. 5 12. ผลกระทบจากข้อ 11 ต่อการพัฒนาหลักสูตรและความเกี่ยวข้องกับพันธกิจของมหาวิทยาลัย 12.1 การพัฒนาหลักสูตร ผลกระทบจากสถานการณ์ภายนอกทางด้านเทคโนโลยีการสื่อสารและสารสนเทศ นาไปสู่สังคม การเรียนรู้ การแลกเปลี่ยนข้อมูลข่าวสาร การใช้สื่อนวัตกรรมในการจัดการเรียนรู้ การสื่อสารแบบไร้ ขีดจากัด ส่งผลให้ เศรษฐกิจ สังคม และวัฒนธรรม เกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลงในชีวิตประจาวันของผู้คนในยุค ข่าวสารหรือยุคสารสนเทศเฟื่องฟูมากยิ่งขึ้น คณะครุศาสตร์อุตสาหกรรม จึงมีความจาเป็นต้องพัฒนา หลักสูตรศึกษาศาสตรบัณฑิต สาขาวิชาคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ในเชิงรุกเพื่อรองรับการเจริญเติบโตของ เศรษฐกิจดิจิทัล ที่มีการแข่งขันในอนาคต ให้ตอบสนองต่อการพัฒนาทางเศรษฐกิจ สังคมและวัฒนธรรม รวมทั้งการเปลี่ยนแปลงและความก้าวหน้าทางเทคโนโลยีดังกล่าว รวมทั้งเพื่อตอบสนองความต้องการของ หน่วยงานสถานศึกษาทั้งภาครัฐและเอกชนที่ต้องการบุคลากรที่มีคุณภาพ หลักสูตรคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา เป็นหลักสูตรที่มีศักยภาพและสามารถปรับเปลี่ยนได้ตามวิวัฒนาการของคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา และรองรับ การพัฒนาไปสู่มาตรฐานสากลทั้งในประเทศและต่างประเทศ โดยการผลิตบุคลากรทางคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา ที่มีศักยภาพสูงในการพัฒนาตนเองให้เข้ากับลักษณะงานทั้งด้านวิชาการและวิชาชีพ มีความเข้าใจถึง ผลกระทบของคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษาต่อสังคม คานึงถึงผลกระทบทางด้านสภาพแวดล้อม โดยยึดหลัก ปรัชญาเศรษฐกิจพอเพียง ซึ่งเป็นไปตามนโยบายและวิสัยทัศน์ของมหาวิทยาลัยฯ ที่มุ่งสู่ความเป็นเลิศใน ด้านเทคโนโลยีและการวิจัย และการผลิตบัณฑิตที่ดีและมีประสิทธิภาพ 12.2 ความเกี่ยวข้องกับพันธกิจของมหาวิทยาลัย มหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราชมงคลธัญบุรี เป็นมหาวิทยาลัยด้านวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยีที่ผลิต บัณฑิตนักเทคโนโลยีและนักอุตสาหกรรมที่เน้นการปฏิบัติ การจัดการศึกษาวิชาชีพ บนพื้นฐานของ วิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยี มีวัตถุประสงค์ให้การศึกษา ส่งเสริมวิชาการและวิชาชีพชั้นสูง การใช้ เทคโนโลยีในด้านต่างๆ สร้างงานวิจัยสิ่งประดิษฐ์ นวัตกรรม และให้บริการทางวิชาการในด้านวิทยาศาสตร์ และเทคโนโลยีแก่สังคม ทานุบารุงศิลปะและวัฒนธรรม และอนุรักษ์สิ่งแวดล้อม พันธกิจหลักของ มหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราชมงคลธัญบุรีคือ “ผลิตบัณฑิตนักปฏิบัติ (Hands-On)” 13. ความสัมพันธ์กับหลักสูตรที่เปิดสอนในคณะ/ภาควิชาอื่นของมหาวิทยาลัย 13.1 กลุ่มวิชา/รายวิชาในหลักสูตรนี้เปิดสอนโดยคณะ/ภาควิชา/หลักสูตรอื่น หลักสูตรนี้มีรายวิชาหมวดศึกษาทั่วไปและวิชาเลือกเสรีที่จะต้องให้คณะ/วิทยาลัย ภายในมหาวิทยาลัยฯ จัดการเรียนการสอนให้ 13.2 กลุ่มวิชา/รายวิชาในหลักสูตรที่เปิดสอนให้ภาควิชา/หลักสูตรอื่นต้องมาเรียน รายวิชาในหลักสูตรเปิดโอกาสให้นักศึกษาในคณะอื่นๆ สามารถเลือกเรียนในรายวิชาเลือกเสรีได้ และคาอธิบายรายวิชามีความยืดหยุ่น สามารถจัดการเรียนการสอนได้อย่างมีคุณภาพ 13.3 การบริหารจัดการ กาหนดอาจารย์ผู้รับผิดชอบหลักสูตร ประสานงานกับอาจารย์ที่ดาเนินการสอน เพื่อบริหาร จัดการเรียนการสอนให้มีผลตามมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้เป็นไปตามที่ระบุในหลักสูตร
  6. 6. 6 หมวดที่ 2 ข้อมูลเฉพาะของหลักสูตร 1. ปรัชญา ความสาคัญ และวัตถุประสงค์ของหลักสูตร 1.1 ปรัชญา หลักสูตรศึกษาศาสตรบัณฑิต สาขาวิชาคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา (5 ปี) เป็นหลักสูตรผลิตครูนักปฏิบัติ มืออาชีพที่มีสมรรถนะในการสร้างสรรค์ การประยุกต์ใช้นวัตกรรม และเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศเพื่อการ จัดการเรียนรู้ ที่มีคุณธรรม จริยธรรม และจรรยาบรรณในวิชาชีพครู 1.2 วัตถุประสงค์ 1.2.1 เพื่อผลิตบัณฑิตที่มีคุณธรรม จริยธรรม ปฏิบัติตามจรรยาบรรณวิชาชีพครู และวิชาชีพ เฉพาะสาขา มีความรับผิดชอบต่อหน้าที่และสังคม 1.2.2 เพื่อผลิตบัณฑิตที่มีความรู้ความสามารถตามเกณฑ์มาตรฐานวิชาชีพครู และวิชาชีพ เฉพาะสาขา สามารถบูรณาการความรู้ด้านการศึกษากับด้านคอมพิวเตอร์ มีความสามารถในการ ค้นคว้า วางแผน ผลิตสื่อและการจัดการทางด้านการศึกษาในสาขาวิชาชีพได้อย่างมีคุณภาพ 1.2.3 เพื่อผลิตบัณฑิตที่มีทักษะทางปัญญา โดยวิเคราะห์ที่มาของปัญหา และกาหนดแนวทาง แก้ไขปัญหาได้อย่างเหมาะสม 1.2.4 เพื่อผลิตบัณฑิตที่มีทักษะความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างบุคคล มีความเป็นผู้นา และผู้ตามได้ อย่างเหมาะสม และมีความรับผิดชอบต่อส่วนรวม 1.2.5 เพื่อผลิตบัณฑิตที่มีทักษะการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลสารสนเทศ มีความสามารถในการใช้ เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศในการทางาน และการสื่อสารอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ 1.2.6 มีความเชี่ยวชาญในการจัดการเรียนรู้ด้วยรูปแบบที่หลากหลาย สาหรับผู้เรียนที่มีความ หลากหลาย และการจัดการเรียนรู้ทางคอมพิวเตอร์อย่างบูรณาการที่เหมาะสมกับผู้เรียน 2. แผนพัฒนาปรับปรุง แผนการพัฒนา/เปลี่ยนแปลง กลยุทธ์ หลักฐาน/ตัวบ่งชี้ 1. ปรับปรุงหลักสูตรให้มี มาตรฐานไม่ต่ากว่าที่ สกอ. กาหนดและสอดคล้องกับ มาตรฐานคุณวุฒิระดับปริญญา ตรีและมาตรฐานวิชาชีพที่ เกี่ยวข้อง 1. ติดตามประเมินหลักสูตร ใช้แบบสอบถามประเมินโดย นักศึกษา อาจารย์ บัณฑิต และสถานศึกษา 2. ติดตามกรอบมาตรฐาน คุณวุฒิของประเทศไทย 1. รายงานผลการประเมิน หลักสูตร 2. รายงานผลการ ดาเนินการและประเมิน หลักสูตร 2. ปรับปรุงหลักสูตรให้ สอดคล้องกับความต้องการของ สถานศึกษาและสถาน ประกอบการ สร้างเครือข่ายกับหน่วยงาน ภาครัฐและภาคเอกชนเพื่อ วิเคราะห์ความต้องการและ แนวโน้มความเปลี่ยนแปลงของ สถานศึกษาและสถาน ประกอบการ 1. รายชื่อหน่วยงาน ภาครัฐและภาคเอกชน หลักฐาน 2. รายงานสรุปผลการ ประชุม
  7. 7. 7 แผนการพัฒนา/เปลี่ยนแปลง กลยุทธ์ หลักฐาน/ตัวบ่งชี้ 3. พัฒนาบุคลากรสายผู้สอน ให้มีคุณภาพทั้งทางวิชาการและ วิชาชีพ 1. สนับสนุนให้อาจารย์ประจา หลักสูตรได้รับการพัฒนาในด้าน ต่างๆ ได้แก่ การศึกษาต่อใน ระดับที่สูงขึ้น การศึกษาดูงาน การฝึกอบรมสัมมนาเพื่อเพิ่ม ความรู้ และประสบการณ์ ทั้ง ในประเทศและต่างประเทศ และการขอตาแหน่งทางวิชาการ 2. สนับสนุนให้อาจารย์ประจา หลักสูตร พัฒนาตนเองในด้าน ต่างๆ ได้แก่ 2.1 การเผยแพร่ผลงาน วิชาการ/วิจัย ในการประชุม วิชาการระ ดับ ชาติหรื อ นานาชาติ หรือตีพิมพ์ใน วารสารวิชาการระดับชาติหรือ นานาชาติ 2.2 ผลิตตารา หรือหนังสือ หรืองานแปล หรือผลงานอื่นๆ 1. รายงานผลการ ฝึกอบรม 2. รายงานผลการเข้าร่วม พร้อมบทความวิชาการ/วิจัย 4. ปรับปรุงปัจจัยสนับสนุน การเรียนการสอน 1. สารวจความต้องการของ นักศึกษา อาจารย์ประจ า หลักสูตร และอาจารย์ผู้สอน เกี่ยวกับปัจจัยสนับสนุนการเรียน การสอน 2. จัดหาและจัดสรรทุนเพื่อ ปรับปรุงปัจจัยสนับสนุนการเรียน การสอน เช่น วัสดุ ครุภัณฑ์ โสตทัศนูปกรณ์ อาคารและ ห้องสมุดให้มีความทันสมัยและมี ประสิทธิภาพยิ่งขึ้น 1. รายงานความต้องการ ของนักศึกษา อาจารย์ ประจาหลักสูตร และ อาจารย์ผู้สอนเกี่ยวกับ ปัจจัยสนับสนุนการเรียน การสอน 2. รายงานครุภัณฑ์
  8. 8. 8 หมวดที่ 3 ระบบการจัดการศึกษา การดาเนินการ และโครงสร้างหลักสูตร 1. ระบบการจัดการศึกษา 1.1 ระบบ การจัดการศึกษาเป็นระบบทวิภาค ในปีการศึกษาหนึ่งจะแบ่งออกเป็นสองภาคการศึกษาซึ่งเป็น ภาคการศึกษาบังคับ มีระยะเวลาศึกษาไม่น้อยกว่าสิบห้าสัปดาห์ต่อหนึ่งภาคการศึกษา ทั้งนี้ไม่รวมเวลา สาหรับการสอบด้วย และข้อกาหนดต่างๆ เป็นไปตามข้อบังคับมหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราชมงคลธัญบุรี ว่าด้วยการศึกษาระดับปริญญาตรี พ.ศ. 2550 (ภาคผนวก ค) และฉบับเพิ่มเติม พ.ศ.2556 (ภาคผนวก ง) 1.2 การจัดการศึกษาภาคฤดูร้อน มีการจัดการเรียนการสอนภาคการศึกษาฤดูร้อน ทั้งนี้ขึ้นอยู่กับการพิจารณาของคณะกรรมการ ผู้รับผิดชอบหลักสูตร 1.3 การเทียบเคียงหน่วยกิตในระบบทวิภาค - 2. การดาเนินการหลักสูตร 2.1 วัน-เวลาในดาเนินการเรียนการสอน ภาคการศึกษาที่ 1 เดือนสิงหาคม – ธันวาคม ภาคการศึกษาที่ 2 เดือนมกราคม – พฤษภาคม ภาคการศึกษาฤดูร้อน เดือนมิถุนายน – กรกฎาคม 2.2 คุณสมบัติของผู้เข้าศึกษา 2.2.1 รับผู้สาเร็จการศึกษาระดับมัธยมศึกษาตอนปลาย กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้วิทยาศาสตร์ / คณิตศาสตร์ /คอมพิวเตอร์ /เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ หรือให้เป็นไปตามดุลยพินิจของคณะกรรมการ ประจาหลักสูตร หรือสาเร็จการศึกษาระดับประกาศนียบัตรวิชาชีพ (ปวช.) ประเภทวิชาคอมพิวเตอร์ คอมพิวเตอร์ธุรกิจ 2.2.2 มีคุณสมบัติอื่นๆ ตามข้อบังคับมหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราชมงคลธัญบุรี ว่าด้วยการศึกษา ระดับปริญญาตรี พ.ศ. 2550 (ภาคผนวก ค) และฉบับเพิ่มเติม พ.ศ. 2556 (ภาคผนวก ง) 2.3 ปัญหาของนักศึกษาแรกเข้า 2.3.1 นักศึกษาใหม่ที่เข้าศึกษาในหลักสูตรมีทักษะความรู้ และมีความสามารถที่แตกต่างกัน โดยเฉพาะในรายวิชาพื้นฐานทางวิชาชีพเฉพาะ วิชาคณิตศาสตร์ และวิชาภาษาอังกฤษ 2.3.2 ปัญหาการปรับตัวจากการเรียนในระดับมัธยมศึกษา มาเป็นการเรียนที่มีรูปแบบ แตกต่างไปจากเดิมที่คุ้นเคย มีสังคมที่กว้างขึ้น ต้องดูแลตนเองมากขึ้น 2.4 กลยุทธ์ในการดาเนินการเพื่อแก้ไขปัญหา/ข้อจากัดของนักศึกษาในข้อ 2.3 2.4.1 อาจารย์ประจาหลักสูตรจัดโครงการเตรียมความพร้อมก่อนเข้าศึกษา โดยจัดโครงการ ปฐมนิเทศนักศึกษาใหม่เพื่อแนะนา สร้างความเข้าใจกับระบบการเรียนการสอนในระดับมหาวิทยาลัยฯ และมีการปรับพื้นฐานความรู้สาหรับผู้ที่มีคะแนนต่ากว่าเกณฑ์มาตรฐานของมหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราช มงคลธัญบุรีกาหนด หรือตามความเห็นชอบของอาจารย์ผู้รับผิดชอบหลักสูตร 2.4.2 กาหนดอาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาให้แก่นักศึกษาทุกกลุ่ม เพื่อทาหน้าที่ติดตาม ดูแล ตักเตือน และให้คาแนะนาแก่นักศึกษา
  9. 9. 9 2.5 แผนการรับนักศึกษาและผู้สาเร็จการศึกษาในระยะ 5 ปี จานวนนักศึกษา จานวนนักศึกษาแต่ละปีการศึกษา 2559 2560 2561 2562 2563 ชั้นปีที่ 1 60 60 60 60 60 ชั้นปีที่ 2 - 60 60 60 60 ชั้นปีที่ 3 - - 60 60 60 ชั้นปีที่ 4 - - - 60 60 ชั้นปีที่ 5 60 รวม 60 120 180 240 300 คาดว่าจะสาเร็จการศึกษา 60 2.6 งบประมาณตามแผน 2.6.1 งบประมาณรายรับ (หน่วย:บาท) * รายละเอียดรายรับ ปีงบประมาณ 2559 2560 2561 2562 2563 ค่าบารุงการศึกษาและค่าลงทะเบียน 4,500,000 4,500,000 4,500,000 4,500,000 4,500,000 เงินอุดหนุนจากรัฐบาล 2,478,000 2,478,000 2,478,000 2,478,000 2,478,000 รวมรายรับ 6,975,000 6,975,000 6,975,000 6,975,000 6,975,000 2.6.2 งบประมาณรายจ่าย (หน่วย:บาท) หมวดเงิน ปีงบประมาณ 2559 2560 2561 2562 2563 ก. งบดาเนินการ 1. ค่าใช้จ่ายบุคลากร 1,600,000 1,756,000 1,921,000 210,000 2,286,000 2. ค่าใช้จ่ายดาเนินงาน (ไม่รวม 3) 637,500 671,500 711,800 754,500 799,800 3. ทุนการศึกษา - - - - - 4. รายจ่ายระดับมหาวิทยาลัย 318,768 788,568 1,420,884 190,000 1,931,400 (รวม ก) 2,552,268 3,216,068 4,053,684 4,754,500 5,017,200 ข. งบลงทุน ค่าครุภัณฑ์ 68,000 74,800 82,280 90,500 99,500 (รวม ข) 68,000 74,800 82,280 90,500 99,500 รวม (ก) + (ข) 2,620,268 3,290,868 4,135,964 4,845,000 5,116,700 จานวนนักศึกษา 60 150 270 360 420 ค่าใช้จ่ายต่อหัวนักศึกษา 43,601.13 21,939.12 15,318.39 13,458.33 12,182.62 *หมายเหตุ จานวนนักศึกษารวมหลักสูตรเก่าและหลักสูตรปรับปรุง ค่าใช้จ่ายต่อหัวนักศึกษา 28,000 บาทต่อปี
  10. 10. 10 2.7 ระบบการศึกษา ระบบการศึกษาเป็นแบบชั้นเรียน และเป็นไปตามข้อบังคับมหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราชมงคล ธัญบุรี ว่าด้วยการศึกษาระดับปริญญาตรี พ.ศ. 2550 (ภาคผนวก ค) และฉบับเพิ่มเติม พ.ศ. 2556 (ภาคผนวก ง) 2.8 การเทียบโอนหน่วยกิต รายวิชา และการลงทะเบียนเรียนข้ามสถาบันอุดมศึกษา นักศึกษาที่เคยศึกษาในสถาบันอุดมศึกษาอื่นมาก่อน เมื่อเข้าศึกษาในหลักสูตรนี้ สามารถเทียบ โอนหน่วยกิตได้ ตามข้อบังคับมหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราชมงคลธัญบุรี ว่าด้วยการศึกษาระดับปริญญาตรี พ.ศ. 2550 (ภาคผนวก ค) และฉบับเพิ่มเติม พ.ศ. 2556 (ภาคผนวก ง) และตามระเบียบมหาวิทยาลัย เทคโนโลยีราชมงคลธัญบุรีว่าด้วยการเทียบโอนผลการเรียน พ.ศ. 2550 (ภาคผนวก ฉ) และฉบับเพิ่มเติม พ.ศ. 2552 (ภาคผนวก ช) 3. หลักสูตร และอาจารย์ผู้สอน 3.1 หลักสูตร 3.1.1 จานวนหน่วยกิต รวมตลอดหลักสูตร 168 หน่วยกิต 3.1.2 โครงสร้างหลักสูตร 1. หมวดวิชาศึกษาทั่วไป 30 หน่วยกิต 1.1 กลุ่มวิชาสังคมศาสตร์และมนุษยศาสตร์ 6 หน่วยกิต 1.2 กลุ่มวิชาภาษา 12 หน่วยกิต 1.3 กลุ่มวิชาวิทยาศาสตร์กับคณิตศาสตร์ 6 หน่วยกิต 1.4 กลุ่มวิชาพลศึกษาหรือนันทนาการ 1 หน่วยกิต 1.5 กลุ่มวิชาบูรณาการ 5 หน่วยกิต 2. หมวดวิชาเฉพาะด้าน 132 หน่วยกิต 2.1 กลุ่มวิชาชีพครู 47 หน่วยกิต 2.1.1 วิชาชีพครู 35 หน่วยกิต 2.1.2 วิชาฝึกประสบการณ์วิชาชีพครู 12 หน่วยกิต 2.2 กลุ่มวิชาเอก 85 หน่วยกิต 2.2.1 วิชาเอกบังคับ 64 หน่วยกิต 2.2.2 วิชาการสอนวิชาเอก 6 หน่วยกิต 2.2.3 วิชาชีพเลือก 15 หน่วยกิต 3. หมวดวิชาเลือกเสรี 6 หน่วยกิต
  11. 11. 11 3.1.3 รายวิชา
  12. 12. 12 - รายวิชา 1. หมวดวิชาศึกษาทั่วไป 30 หน่วยกิต 1.1 กลุ่มวิชาสังคมศาสตร์และมนุษยศาสตร์ 6 หน่วยกิต ให้เลือกศึกษาจากรายวิชาต่อไปนี้ 1.1.1 รายวิชาสังคมศาสตร์ 3 หน่วยกิต 01-110-003 มนุษยสัมพันธ์ Human Relations 3(3-0-6) 01-110-004 สังคมกับสิ่งแวดล้อม Society and Environment 3(3-0-6) 01-110-009 การพัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิตและสังคม Development of Social and Life Quality 3(3-0-6) 01-110-012 ปรัชญาเศรษฐกิจพอเพียงเพื่อการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืน Sufficiency Economy for Sustainable Development 3(3-0-6) 1.1.2 รายวิชามนุษยศาสตร์ 3 หน่วยกิต 01-210-001 สารนิเทศและการเขียนรายงานทางวิชาการ Information and Academic Report Writing 3(3-0-6) 01-210-002 การสืบค้นสารนิเทศ Information Retrieval 3(3-0-6) 01-210-004 จิตวิทยากับชีวิตประจาวัน Psychology and Daily Life 3(3-0-6) 01-210-008 การใช้เหตุผลและจริยธรรม Reasoning and Ethics 3(3-0-6) 01-210-012 ไทยศึกษา Thai Studies 3(3-0-6) 1.2 กลุ่มวิชาภาษา 12 หน่วยกิต โดยให้ศึกษา 9 หน่วยกิต จากรายวิชาต่อไปนี้ 01-320-001 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อการสื่อสาร 1 English for Communication 1 3(2-2-5) 01-320-002 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อการสื่อสาร 2 English for Communication 2 3(2-2-5) 01-320-003 สนทนาภาษาอังกฤษ English Conversation 3(2-2-5) และให้เลือกศึกษาจานวน 3 หน่วยกิต จากรายวิชาต่อไปนี้ 01-320-004 การอ่านภาษาอังกฤษ English Reading 3(2-2-5) 01-320-005 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อการสมัครงาน English for Job Application 3(2-2-5)
  13. 13. 13 01-320-006 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยี English for Science and Technology 3(2-2-5) 01-320-007 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อการนาเสนอ English for Presentations 3(2-2-5) 01-330-002 การสนทนาภาษาจีนเบื้องต้น Basic Chinese Conversation 3(3-0-6) 01-330-006 ภาษาญี่ปุุนพื้นฐาน Basic Japanese 3(3-0-6) 01-341-001 ภาษาเขมรเบื้องต้น Basic Khmer 3(3-0-6) 01-342-001 ภาษาบาฮาซาเบื้องต้น Basic Bahasa 3(3-0-6) 01-343-001 ภาษาพม่าเบื้องต้น 3(3-0-6) Basic Burmese 01-344-001 ภาษาเวียดนามเบื้องต้น 3(3-0-6) Basic Vietnamese 1.3 กลุ่มวิชาวิทยาศาสตร์กับคณิตศาสตร์ 6 หน่วยกิต โดยให้ศึกษา 3 หน่วยกิต จากรายวิชา ต่อไปนี้ 09-000-001 ทักษะการใช้คอมพิวเตอร์และเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ Computer and Information Technology Skills 3(2-2-5) และให้เลือกศึกษาจานวน 3 หน่วยกิต จากรายวิชาต่อไปนี้ 09-111-050 คณิตศาสตร์ทั่วไป General Mathematics 3(3-0-6) 09-121-015 หลักสถิติ Principles of Statistics 3(2-2-5) 09-121-047 หลักพื้นฐานทางคณิตศาสตร์และสถิติ Fundamental of Mathematics and Statistics 3(3-0-6) 09-210-033 เทคโนโลยีสีเขียว Green Technology 3(3-0-6) 09-311-051 ชีวิตกับสิ่งแวดล้อม Life and Environment 3(3-0-6) 09-410-044 วิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยี Science and Technology 3(3-0-6)
  14. 14. 14 1.4 กลุ่มวิชาพลศึกษาหรือนันทนาการ ไม่น้อยกว่า 1 หน่วยกิต ให้เลือกศึกษาจากรายวิชา ต่อไปนี้ 01-610-001 กีฬาประเภทบุคคล Individual Sports 1(0-2-1) 01-610-002 กีฬาประเภททีม Team Sports 1(0-2-1) 01-610-003 นันทนาการ Recreation 1(0-2-1) 1.5 กลุ่มวิชาบูรณาการ 5 หน่วยกิต โดยให้ศึกษา 3 หน่วยกิต จากรายวิชาต่อไปนี้ 01-000-001 ทักษะทางสังคม Social Skills 3(3-0-6) และให้เลือกศึกษาไม่น้อยกว่า 2 หน่วยกิต จากรายวิชาต่อไปนี้ 01-010-001 วิถีชีวิตสังคมไทยในยุคโลกาภิวัตน์ Thai Life Style in Globalization 3(3-0-6) 01-010-006 ภูมิปัญญาไทยเพื่อชีวิตที่พอเพียง Thai Wisdom for Sufficiency Life 2(2-0-4) 01-010-007 มองชีวิตผ่านฟิล์ม Life on Films 3(3-0-6) 01-010-009 ทักษะการเรียนรู้สู่ความสาเร็จ Learning Skill for Success 2(2-0-4) 01-010-010 การพัฒนาบุคลิกภาพ Personality Development 3(3-0-6) 2. หมวดวิชาเฉพาะ 132 หน่วยกิต 2.1 กลุ่มวิชาชีพครู 47 หน่วยกิต 2.1.1 วิชาชีพครู 35 หน่วยกิต ให้ศึกษาจากรายวิชาต่อไปนี้ 02-111-302 จิตวิทยาสาหรับวิชาชีพครู 3(3-0-6) Psychology for Professional Teachers 02-121-202 หลักการจัดการศึกษาและปรัชญาการศึกษา 3(3-0-6) Management and Educational Philosophy 02-121-301 การประกันคุณภาพเพื่อการพัฒนาการศึกษา 3(2-2-5) Quality Assurance for Educational Development 02-131-301 การวัดผลประเมินผลการเรียนรู้ 3(3-0-6) Learning Measurement and Evaluation 02-132-401 การวิจัยการศึกษาเพื่อพัฒนาการเรียนรู้ 3(2-2-5) Educational Research for Learning Development
  15. 15. 15 02-141-402 การออกแบบและพัฒนาหลักสูตร 3(3-0-6) Curriculum Design and Development 02-142-302 การจัดการเรียนรู้ 3(2-2-5) 02-143-302 Learning Management คุณธรรม จริยธรรมและจรรยาบรรณวิชาชีพครู Morals, Ethics and Code of Ethics of the Teaching Profession 3(3-0-6) 02-143-401 จิตวิญญาณความเป็นครู 3(3-0-6) Spirituality for Teachers 02-143-403 ภาษาและวัฒนธรรมสาหรับครู 3(3-0-6) Language and Culture for Teachers 02-311-104 นวัตกรรมและเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศทางการศึกษา 3(2-2-5) Educational Innovation and Information Technology 02-144-401 ประสบการณ์วิชาชีพครูระหว่างเรียน 1 Practicum 1 1(0-8-0) 02-144-402 ประสบการณ์วิชาชีพครูระหว่างเรียน 2 Practicum 2 1(0-8-0) 2.1.2 วิชาฝึกประสบการณ์วิชาชีพครู 12 หน่วยกิต ให้ศึกษาจากรายวิชาต่อไปนี้ 02-144-503 ปฏิบัติการสอนในสถานศึกษา 1 Professional Teaching Experience 1 6(0-40-0) 02-144-504 ปฏิบัติการสอนในสถานศึกษา 2 Professional Teaching Experience 2 6(0-40-0) 2.2 กลุ่มวิชาเอก 85 หน่วยกิต 2.2.1 วิชาเอกบังคับ 64 หน่วยกิต 1) กลุ่มวิชาความรู้เบื้องต้นเกี่ยวกับคอมพิวเตอร์ 17 หน่วยกิต ให้ศึกษาจาก รายวิชาต่อไปนี้ 02-331-101 โปรแกรมประยุกต์เพื่อการศึกษา Application Programs for Education 3(2-2-5) 02-331-102 ฝึกปฏิบัติการใช้ซอฟต์แวร์ประยุกต์เพื่อการศึกษา 2(0-6-2) Application Programs for Education Practice 02-331-203 02-331-204 สถาปัตยกรรมคอมพิวเตอร์และระบบปฏิบัติการ Computer Architecture and Operating Systems กฎหมายและจริยธรรมด้านเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ Legal and Professional Issues in Information Technology 3(3-0-6) 3(3-0-6)
  16. 16. 16 02-331-205 เครือข่ายคอมพิวเตอร์และการสื่อสาร Computer Network Data Communication 3(2-2-5) 02-331-306 การแก้ปัญหาและบารุงรักษาคอมพิวเตอร์ Troubleshooting and Maintaining 3(2-2-5) 2) กลุ่มวิชาการออกแบบระบบงานคอมพิวเตอร์การศึกษา และการเขียนโปรแกรม 23 หน่วยกิต ให้ศึกษาจากรายวิชาต่อไปนี้ 02-332-101 คณิตศาสตร์คอมพิวเตอร์ Computer Mathematics 3(3-0-6) 02-332-102 การเขียนโปรแกรมคอมพิวเตอร์ Computer Programming 3(2-2-5) 02-332-103 ฝึกปฏิบัติการเขียนโปรแกรมคอมพิวเตอร์ 2(0-6-2) Computer Programming Practice 02-332-204 ระบบฐานข้อมูล Database System 3(2-2-5) 02-332-205 ระบบการจัดการฐานข้อมูลทางการศึกษา Database Management System for Education 3(2-2-5) 02-332-206 การวิเคราะห์และออกแบบระบบงานคอมพิวเตอร์การศึกษา System Analysis and Design in Computer Education 3(2-2-5) 02-332-307 การจัดการระบบสารสนเทศทางการศึกษา Educational Information System Management 3(3-0-6) 02-332-308 การเขียนโปรแกรมคอมพิวเตอร์ขั้นสูง Advanced Computer Programming 3(2-2-5) 3) กลุ่มวิชาการออกแบบและพัฒนาสื่ออิเล็กทรอนิกส์เพื่อการศึกษา 18 หน่วยกิต ให้ศึกษาจากรายวิชาต่อไปนี้ 02-333-101 หลักการออกแบบ Design Principles 3(2-2-5) 02-333-202 การออกแบบคอมพิวเตอร์กราฟิกเพื่อการศึกษา Computer Graphics Design for Education 3(2-2-5) 02-333-203 การออกแบบและผลิตสื่ออิเล็กทรอนิกส์เพื่อการศึกษา Electronic Media Design and Production for Education 3(2-2-5) 02-333-204 การออกแบบโปรแกรมการสอนผ่านเว็บ Web Based Instruction Design 3(2-2-5) 02-333-305 การออกแบบบทเรียนมัลติมีเดียและแอนิเมชั่น Multimedia and Animation Instruction Design 3(2-2-5)
  17. 17. 17 02-333-406 การออกแบบและพัฒนาเกมคอมพิวเตอร์เพื่อการศึกษา Design and Development of Computer Games for Education 3(2-2-5) 4) กลุ่มวิชาบูรณาการความรู้ระหว่างรายวิชาชีพครูกับรายวิชาชีพเฉพาะ 6 หน่วยกิต ให้ศึกษาจากรายวิชาต่อไปนี้ 02-334-401 การพัฒนาโครงงานทางคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา 1 Project in Computer Education 1 3(1-4-4) 02-334-402 การพัฒนาโครงงานทางคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา 2 Project in Computer Education 2 3(1-4-4) 2.2.2 วิชาการสอนวิชาเอก 6 หน่วยกิต ให้ศึกษาจากรายวิชาต่อไปนี้ 02-334-403 พัฒนาการจัดการเรียนรู้วิชาคอมพิวเตอร์ Development of Learning Management in Computer Education 3(1-4-4) 02-334-404 ปฏิบัติการสอนวิชาคอมพิวเตอร์ Teaching practice in Computer Education 3(1-4-4) 2.2.3 วิชาชีพเลือก 15 หน่วยกิต ให้เลือกศึกษาจากรายวิชาต่อไปนี้ 02-331-307 ภาษาอังกฤษสาหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา English for Computer Education 3(2-2-5) 02-332-309 ระบบฐานความรู้ Knowledge-based System 3(3-0-6) 02-332-310 การบริหารความมั่นคงของสารสนเทศ Information Security Management 3(3-0-6) 02-332-311 การบริหารทรัพยากรทางเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ Management of Information Technology Resources in Education Organization 3(2-2-5) 02-332-312 การวางแผนเชิงกลยุทธ์ระบบสารสนเทศ Strategic Planning of Information Systems 3(3-0-6) 02-332-313 ปฏิสัมพันธ์ระหว่างมนุษย์และคอมพิวเตอร์ Human Computer Interaction 3(2-2-5) 02-332-314 การเขียนโปรแกรมบังคับหุ่นยนต์ Robotic Control Programming 3(2-2-5) 02-333-306 เทคโนโลยีเครือข่ายไร้สายเพื่อการศึกษา Wireless Technology for Education 3(2-2-5)
  18. 18. 18 02-333-307 การสร้างสรรค์งานเทคโนโลยีทางการศึกษา Creativity in Educational Technology 3(2-2-5) 02-333-308 การออกแบบและผลิตสื่อกราฟิก 3 มิติ Design and Production of 3 Dimensions Graphic 3(2-2-5) 02-334-305 การศึกษาเฉพาะเรื่องทางคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา Selected Topic in Computer Education 3(2-2-5) 02-334-306 พิพิธภัณฑ์การศึกษาและการจัดแสดงนิทรรศการ Educational Museum and Exhibition 3(2-2-5) 02-334-307 สัมมนาทางคอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา Seminar in Computer Education 3(2-2-5) 02-334-308 การผลิตรายการวิทยุและโทรทัศน์เพื่อการศึกษา Radio and Television Production for Education 3(2-2-5) 3. หมวดวิชาเลือกเสรี 6 หน่วยกิต ให้เลือกศึกษาจากรายวิชาที่เปิดสอนในหลักสูตรมหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีราชมงคลธัญบุรี โดยไม่ซ้ากับ รายวิชาที่ศึกษามาแล้ว และต้องไม่เป็นรายวิชาที่กาหนดให้ศึกษาโดยไม่นับหน่วยกิต โดยได้รับความ เห็นชอบจากอาจารย์ที่ปรึกษา
  19. 19. 19 3.1.4 แผนการศึกษาเสนอแนะ ปีที่ 1 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 1 หน่วย กิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 01-210-xxx เลือกศึกษาจากรายวิชา มนุษยศาสตร์ 3 3 0 6 01-320-001 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อการสื่อสาร 1 3 2 2 5 01-000-001 ทักษะทางสังคม 3 3 0 6 01-610-00x เลือกศึกษาจากกลุ่มวิชาพลศึกษา หรือนันทนาการ 1 0 2 1 09-000-001 ทักษะการใช้คอมพิวเตอร์และ เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ 3 2 2 5 02-332-101 คณิตศาสตร์คอมพิวเตอร์ 3 3 0 6 02-333-101 หลักการออกแบบ 3 2 2 5 รวม 19 หน่วยกิต ปีที่ 1 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 2 หน่วย กิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 01-110-xxx เลือกศึกษาจากรายวิชาสังคมศาสตร์ 3 3 0 6 01-320-002 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อการสื่อสาร 2 3 2 2 5 09-xxx-xxx เลือกศึกษาจากกลุ่มวิชา วิทยาศาสตร์กับคณิตศาสตร์ 3 3 0 6 02-311-104 นวัตกรรมและเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ ทางการศึกษา 3 2 2 5 02-331-101 โปรแกรมประยุกต์เพื่อการศึกษา 3 2 2 5 02-332-102 การเขียนโปรแกรมคอมพิวเตอร์ 3 2 2 5 รวม 18 หน่วยกิต ปีที่ 1 / ภาคการศึกษาฤดูร้อน หน่วย กิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 02-331-102 ฝึกปฏิบัติการใช้ซอฟต์แวร์ประยุกต์ เพื่อการศึกษา 2 0 6 2 02-332-103 ฝึกปฏิบัติการเขียนโปรแกรม คอมพิวเตอร์ 2 0 6 2 รวม 4 หน่วยกิต
  20. 20. 20 ปีที่ 2 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 2 หน่วยกิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 01-32x-xxx เลือกศึกษาจากกลุ่มวิชาภาษา 3 2 2 5 02-121-202 หลักการจัดการศึกษาและปรัชญา การศึกษา 3 3 0 6 02-332-205 ระบบการจัดการฐานข้อมูล ทางการศึกษา 3 2 2 5 02-332-206 การวิเคราะห์และออกแบบ ระบบงานคอมพิวเตอร์การศึกษา 3 2 2 5 02-331-205 เครือข่ายคอมพิวเตอร์และการ สื่อสาร 3 2 2 5 02-333-204 การออกแบบโปรแกรม การสอนผ่านเว็บ 3 2 2 5 รวม 18 หน่วยกิต ปีที่ 2 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 1 หน่วยกิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 01-320-003 สนทนาภาษาอังกฤษ 3 2 2 5 01-010-xxx เลือกศึกษาจากกลุ่มวิชาบูรณาการ 2 x x x 02-331-203 สถาปัตยกรรมคอมพิวเตอร์และ ระบบปฏิบัติการ 3 3 0 6 02-331-204 กฎหมายและจริยธรรมด้าน เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ 3 3 0 6 02-332-204 ระบบฐานข้อมูล 3 2 2 5 02-333-202 การออกแบบคอมพิวเตอร์กราฟิก เพื่อการศึกษา 3 2 2 5 02-333-203 การออกแบบและผลิตสื่อ อิเล็กทรอนิกส์เพื่อการศึกษา 3 2 2 5 รวม 20 หน่วยกิต
  21. 21. 21 ปีที่ 3 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 2 หน่วยกิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 02-131-301 การวัดผลประเมินผลการเรียนรู้ 3 3 0 6 02-142-302 การจัดการเรียนรู้ 3 2 2 5 02-332-308 การเขียนโปรแกรมคอมพิวเตอร์ ขั้นสูง 3 2 2 5 02-331-306 การแก้ปัญหาและบารุงรักษา คอมพิวเตอร์ 3 2 2 5 02-3xx-xxx เลือกศึกษาจากกลุ่มวิชาชีพเลือก 3 x x x 02-3xx-xxx เลือกศึกษาจากกลุ่มวิชาชีพเลือก 3 x x x รวม 18 หน่วยกิต ปีที่ 3 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 1 หน่วยกิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 02-121-301 การประกันคุณภาพเพื่อการพัฒนา การศึกษา 3 2 2 5 02-143-302 คุณธรรม จริยธรรมและ จรรยาบรรณวิชาชีพครู 3 3 0 6 02-111-302 จิตวิทยาสาหรับวิชาชีพครู 3 3 0 6 02-332-307 การจัดการระบบสารสนเทศทาง การศึกษา 3 3 0 6 02-333-305 การออกแบบบทเรียนมัลติมีเดีย และแอนิเมชั่น 3 2 2 5 02-3xx-xxx เลือกศึกษาจากกลุ่มวิชาชีพเลือก 3 x x x 02-3xx-xxx เลือกศึกษาจากกลุ่มวิชาชีพเลือก 3 x x x รวม 21 หน่วยกิต
  22. 22. 22 ปีที่ 4 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 1 หน่วยกิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 02-132-401 การวิจัยการศึกษาเพื่อพัฒนาการ เรียนรู้ 3 2 2 5 02-141-402 การออกแบบและพัฒนาหลักสูตร 3 3 0 6 02-143-403 ภาษาและวัฒนธรรมสาหรับครู 3 3 0 6 02-334-401 การพัฒนาโครงงานทาง คอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา 1 3 1 4 4 02-334-403 พัฒนาการจัดการเรียนรู้วิชา คอมพิวเตอร์ 3 1 4 4 02-144-401 ประสบการณ์วิชาชีพครูระหว่าง เรียน 1 1 0 8 0 xx-xxx-xxx วิชาเลือกเสรี 3 x x x รวม 19 หน่วยกิต ปีที่ 4 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 2 หน่วยกิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 02-143-401 จิตวิญญาณความเป็นครู 3 3 0 6 02-333-406 การออกแบบและพัฒนาเกม คอมพิวเตอร์เพื่อการศึกษา 3 2 2 5 02-334-402 การพัฒนาโครงงานทาง คอมพิวเตอร์ศึกษา 2 3 1 4 4 02-334-404 ปฏิบัติการสอนวิชาคอมพิวเตอร์ 3 1 4 4 02-144-402 ประสบการณ์วิชาชีพครูระหว่าง เรียน 2 1 0 8 0 02-32x-xxx เลือกศึกษาจากกลุ่มวิชาชีพเลือก 3 x x x xx-xxx-xxx วิชาเลือกเสรี 3 x x x รวม 19 หน่วยกิต
  23. 23. 23 ปีที่ 5 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 2 หน่วยกิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 02-144-504 ปฏิบัติการสอนในสถานศึกษา 2 6 0 40 0 รวม 6 0 40 0 ปีที่ 5 / ภาคการศึกษาที่ 1 หน่วยกิต ทฤษฎี ปฏิบัติ ศึกษาด้วย ตนเอง 02-144-503 ปฏิบัติการสอนในสถานศึกษา 1 6 0 40 0 รวม 6 0 40 0
  24. 24. 24 1.3.5 คาอธิบายรายวิชา 01-110-003 มนุษยสัมพันธ์ 3(3-0-6) Human Relations ความสาคัญและทฤษฎีที่เกี่ยวข้องกับวิชามนุษยสัมพันธ์ พฤติกรรมของมนุษย์ มนุษย สัมพันธ์ในครอบครัว มนุษยสัมพันธ์ตามพื้นฐานวัฒนธรรมไทย หลักธรรมของศาสนากับ มนุษยสัมพันธ์ มนุษยสัมพันธ์ในหน่วยงานกับการปฏิบัติงาน แรงจูงใจในการทางาน ผู้นา กับมนุษยสัมพันธ์ การติดต่อสื่อสารกับมนุษยสัมพันธ์ และการฝึกอบรมเพื่อมนุษยสัมพันธ์ ที่ดี Importance and theories related to human relations, human behavior, human relations in families, human relations based on Thai culture, religious doctrine in human relations, corporate human relations in work, work motivation, leadership and human relations, communication and training for good human relations 01-110-004 สังคมกับสิ่งแวดล้อม 3(3-0-6) Society and Environment ความสาคัญของสังคมกับสิ่งแวดล้อมแนวคิดพื้นฐานทางนิเวศวิทยากับการศึกษา ทรัพยากรธรรมชาติ และสิ่งแวดล้อม มลพิษสิ่งแวดล้อม และการควบคุม การวิเคราะห์ ระบบและการประเมินผลกระทบสิ่งแวดล้อมเพื่อการจัดการสิ่งแวดล้อมที่เหมาะสม Importance of society and environment, basic concepts in ecology, natural resources and environment, environment pollution and control, system analysis and assessment of impacts on environment for appropriate environment management 01-110-009 การพัฒนาคุณภาพชีวิตและสังคม 3(3-0-6) Development of Social and Life Quality ปรัชญาและหลักธรรมในการดารงชีวิตของบุคคลการสร้างแนวคิดและเจตคติของตนเอง หลักธรรมในการสร้างคุณภาพชีวิต บทบาทหน้าที่และความรับผิดชอบของบุคคล หลักการบริหารและการพัฒนาตนเอง การมีส่วนร่วมในกิจกรรมทางสังคม เทคนิคการ ครองใจคน หลักการพัฒนางานให้มีประสิทธิภาพ คุณธรรม จริยธรรมและจรรยา วิชาชีพ Philosophy and Dharma principles in daily life, creating their own ideas and attitudes, Dharma principles of creating life quality, individual roles and responsibilities, management principles and self-development, participation in social activities, technique of winning the one’s hearts, principles for effective job development, ethics and code of conduct
  25. 25. 25 01-110-012 ปรัชญาเศรษฐกิจพอเพียงเพื่อการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืน 3(3-0-6) Sufficiency Economy for Sustainable Development ความหมาย ความเป็นมาความสาคัญของปรัชญาเศรษฐกิจพอเพียง และการพัฒนา เศรษฐกิจแบบยั่งยืน แนวคิดและแนวปฏิบัติของปรัชญาเศรษฐกิจพอเพียงเพื่อนาไปสู่ การพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจแบบยั่งยืนการประยุกต์ใช้ปรัชญาเศรษฐกิจพอเพียงกับการแก้ไข ปัญหาเศรษฐกิจและสังคมของไทย กรณีตัวอย่างเศรษฐกิจพอเพียงที่ประสบ ความสาเร็จ Concepts of sufficiency economy philosophy and sustainable development, application of the philosophy in dealing with social and economic problems in Thailand, case study on successful sufficiency- economy activities in Thailand 01-210-001 สารนิเทศและการเขียนรายงานทางวิชาการ 3(3-0-6) Information and Academic Report Writing สารสนเทศ รายงานทางวิชาการ แหล่งสารสนเทศ ทรัพยากรสารสนเทศและบริการ สารสนเทศ การสืบค้นและรวบรวมบรรณานุกรม การประเมิน การวิเคราะห์ การ สังเคราะห์และการอ้างอิง การจัดทารูปเล่มรายงานทางวิชาการ Information, academic report writing, information source, information service and resource, information and bibliography retrieval, evaluating, analyzing, synthesizing and citation, compilation of papers with academic report writing standards 01-210-002 การสืบค้นสารนิเทศ 3(3-0-6) Information Retrieval เทคนิคและกระบวนการการสืบค้นสารนิเทศ การสืบค้นทรัพยากรสารนิเทศห้องสมุด การสืบค้นฐานข้อมูลสาขาวิทยาศาสตร์ การสืบค้นฐานข้อมูลสาขาสังคมศาสตร์ การ สืบค้นฐานข้อมูล สหสาขาวิชา และการสืบค้นสารนิเทศบนอินเทอร์เน็ต Techniques information retrieval, information retrieval in a library, information retrieval in scientific field and social science, multi data Retrieval, and information retrieval in an internet
  26. 26. 26 01-210-004 จิตวิทยากับชีวิตประจาวัน 3(3-0-6) Psychology and Daily Life พื้นฐานทางจิตวิทยากับพฤติกรรมมนุษย์ ปัจจัยที่มีอิทธิพลต่อพัฒนาการของมนุษย์ การรับรู้ การเรียนรู้ การตระหนักรู้และการเห็นคุณค่าในตนเอง การแก้ปัญหาและ การตัดสินใจ การปรับตัว จิตวิทยากับการประยุกต์ใช้ในชีวิตประจาวัน Fundamental concepts of psychology and human behavior, factors Influencing human development, perception, learning, self-esteem and self-awareness, problem solving and decision, adjustment, psychology and its application in daily life Concepts of sufficiency economy philosophy and sustainable development, application of the philosophy in dealing with social and economic problems in Thailand, case study on successful sufficiency-economy activities in Thailand 01-210-008 การใช้เหตุผลและจริยธรรม 3(3-0-6) Reasoning and Ethics การคิด การอ้างเหตุผล การใช้เหตุผลที่ใช้ในชีวิตประจาวัน จริยศาสตร์และจริยธรรม ทางศาสนา การเรียนรู้จริยธรรมและการพัฒนาจริยธรรม ค่านิยมทางจริยธรรมของ สังคมไทยและจรรยาบรรณทางวิชาชีพ Thinking, argumentation, everyday life reasoning, ethics and morals, learning and development of ethics, ethical virtue in Thai society, and professional code of ethics 01-210-012 ไทยศึกษา 3(3-0-6) Thai Studies ความเป็นมาของชนชาติไทย สังคม เศรษฐกิจและการปกครอง พุทธศาสนา ประเพณี ไทย ภาษาและวรรณกรรม ทัศน์ศิลป์และหัตถกรรมไทย นาฏศิลป์ไทยและดนตรีไทย อาหารไทย มรดกทางภูมิปัญญา The origin of Thai, Socio-economy and politics, Buddhism, tradition, language and literature, fine arts and Thai handicrafts, Thai music and drama, Thai food, and heritage of Thai wisdom
  27. 27. 27 01-320-001 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อการสื่อสาร 1 3(2-2-5) English for Communication 1 คาศัพท์ สานวน ภาษาที่ใช้ในการบอกข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับตนเอง กิจวัตรประจาวัน ความ สนใจ การสนทนาสั้นๆ ในสถานการณ์ต่างๆ การเขียนข้อความสั้นๆ การฟังและอ่าน ข้อความสั้นๆ จากสื่อต่าง ๆ Vocabulary, expressions and language patterns for giving personal information, routines and interests, short conversations in various situations, writing short statements, and listening to and reading short and simple texts 01-320-002 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อการสื่อสาร 2 3(2-2-5) English for Communication 2 คาศัพท์ สานวน ภาษาที่ใช้ในการเล่าเรื่อง อธิบาย และให้เหตุผล การสนทนาอย่าง ต่อเนื่องในสถานการณ์ต่างๆ ในชีวิตประจาวัน การเขียนบรรยายสั้น ๆ การฟังและ การอ่านเนื้อหาในเรื่องที่เกี่ยวข้องจากสื่อ Vocabulary, expressions and language patterns used in daily life for telling stories, giving explanations and reasons, exchanging information continuously, writing short and connected descriptions, listening to and reading longer texts 01-320-003 สนทนาภาษาอังกฤษ 3(2-2-5) English Conversation คาศัพท์ สานวน และโครงสร้างภาษาในการสนทนาตามสถานการณ์ต่างๆที่เหมาะสม กับวัฒนธรรมของเจ้าของภาษา Vocabulary, expressions and language structures appropriately used in various situations according to the native speaker’s culture 01-320-004 การอ่านภาษาอังกฤษ 3(2-2-5) English Reading การหาความหมายของคาศัพท์ สานวนและข้อความจากเรื่องที่อ่าน กลวิธีการอ่าน การ พัฒนาความสามารถการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษ Finding meanings of words, expressions and statements from reading texts, reading strategies, development of reading abilities
  28. 28. 28 01-320-005 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อการสมัครงาน 3(2-2-5) English for Job Application คาศัพท์ สานวน และโครงสร้างภาษาในเอกสารที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการสมัครงาน และการ สัมภาษณ์งาน Vocabulary, expressions, language structures and documents used in job application and job interview 01-320-006 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยี 3(2-2-5) English for Science and Technology คาศัพท์ สานวน และโครงสร้างภาษาในการฟัง พูด อ่านและเขียน เพื่อการสื่อสารใน สถานการณ์ต่างๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับสิ่งแวดล้อม วิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยี Vocabulary, expressions and language structures used in listening, speaking, reading and writing based on environment, science and technology topics 01-320-007 ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อการนาเสนอ 3(2-2-5) English for Presentations คาศัพท์ สานวน โครงสร้างภาษาในการนาเสนองานในแต่ละขั้นตอน การใช้วจน ภาษาและอวจนภาษา การใช้สื่อประกอบการนาเสนองาน การใช้เลขภาพ การตั้ง คาถามและการตอบคาถามระหว่างนาเสนองาน Language used for presentation stages, verbal and non-verbal languages in presentations, use of visual aids, describing facts and figures, and asking and answering questions 01-330-002 การสนทนาภาษาจีนเบื้องต้น 3(3-0-6) Basic Chinese Conversation ทักษะการฟังและการพูดในหัวข้อที่เกี่ยวข้องกับชีวิตประจาวัน เน้นการออกเสียงที่ ถูกต้องความสามารถในการถ่ายทอดความต้องการเป็นภาษาจีนโดยใช้สถานการณ์ จาลองได้ Listening and speaking on topics in everyday life focusing on correct pronunciation and expressions in Chinese by means of model situations 01-330-006 ภาษาญี่ปุ่นพื้นฐาน 3(3-0-6) Basic Japanese อักษรญี่ปุุนฮิระงะนะและคะตะคะนะ คาศัพท์ในชั้นเรียน คาทักทายในชีวิตประจาวัน ตัวเลข รวมทั้งฝึกการสร้างรูปประโยคพื้นฐาน Japanese alphabets: Hiragana, Katakana, vocabulary, greeting in daily life, numbers and sentence structures
  29. 29. 29 01-341-001 ภาษาเขมรเบื้องต้น 3(3-0-6) Basic Khmer ระบบเสียง ตัวอักษร คาศัพท์พื้นฐาน โครงสร้างไวยากรณ์ ประโยคที่ใช้ใน ชีวิตประจาวัน ทักษะการฟัง การพูด การอ่าน และการเขียนภาษาเขมรเบื้องต้น Phonetic system, alphabets, basic vocabulary, grammatical structure, sentences used in everyday life, practicing skills in listening, speaking, reading and writing basic Khmer 01-342-001 ภาษาบาฮาซาเบื้องต้น 3(3-0-6) Basic Bahasa ระบบเสียง ตัวอักษร คาศัพท์พื้นฐาน โครงสร้างไวยากรณ์ ประโยคที่ใช้ใน ชีวิตประจาวัน ทักษะการฟัง การพูด การอ่าน และการเขียนภาษาบาฮาซาเบื้องต้น Phonetic system, alphabets, basic vocabulary, grammatical structure, sentences used in everyday life, practicing skills in listening, speaking, reading and writing basic Bahasa 01-343-001 ภาษาพม่าเบื้องต้น 3(3-0-6) Basic Burmese ระบบเสียง ตัวอักษร คาศัพท์พื้นฐาน โครงสร้างไวยากรณ์ ประโยคที่ใช้ใน ชีวิตประจาวัน ทักษะการฟัง การพูด การอ่าน และการเขียนภาษาพม่าเบื้องต้น Phonetic system, alphabets, basic vocabulary, grammatical structure, sentences used in everyday life, practicing skills in listening, speaking, reading and writing basic Burmese 01-344-001 ภาษาเวียดนามเบื้องต้น 3(3-0-6) Basic Vietnamese ระบบเสียง ตัวอักษร คาศัพท์พื้นฐาน โครงสร้างไวยากรณ์ ประโยคที่ใช้ใน ชีวิตประจาวัน ทักษะการฟัง การพูด การอ่าน และการเขียนภาษาเวียดนามเบื้องต้น Phonetic system, alphabets, basic vocabulary, grammatical structure, sentences used in everyday life, practicing skills in listening, speaking, reading and writing basic Vietnamese
  30. 30. 30 09-000-001 ทักษะการใช้คอมพิวเตอร์และเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ 3(2-2-5) Computer and Information Technology Skills ความรู้พื้นฐานการใช้คอมพิวเตอร์ การใช้โปรแกรมสานักงาน ได้แก่ โปรแกรม ประมวลผลคา การใช้โปรแกรมตารางคานวณ การใช้โปรแกรมนาเสนอ การใช้ อินเทอร์เน็ตและการสื่อสารสังคมออนไลน์ ได้แก่ เครือข่ายคอมพิวเตอร์ เทคโนโลยีการ สื่อสารข้อมูล จดหมายอิเล็กทรอนิกส์แบบภายในและภายนอกองค์กร การท่อง เครือข่ายอินเทอร์เน็ต และความรู้ทั่วไปเกี่ยวกับโลกออนไลน์ Computing fundamentals, key application such as word processor (Microsoft Word ),Spreadsheets (Microsoft Excel), presentation (Microsoft PowerPoint) living online such as computer network, communication technology, electronic mails for inside and outside organization, internet explorer and general knowledge about online living 09-111-050 คณิตศาสตร์ทั่วไป 3(3-0-6) General Mathematics เรขาคณิตวิเคราะห์ ฟังก์ชัน กราฟของฟังก์ชัน ฟังก์ชันผกผัน ฟังก์ชันพีชคณิต ฟังก์ชัน เลขชี้กาลัง ฟังก์ชันลอการิทึม ฟังก์ชันกรีโกณมิติ ฟังก์ชันตรีโกณมิติผกผัน ฟังก์ชันไฮ เพอร์โบลิก ลิมิตและความต่อเนื่อง อนุพันธ์ อนุพันธ์ของฟังก์ชันพีชคณิต การประยุกต์ ของอนุพันธ์เบื้องต้น ปริพันธ์และการประยุกต์ปริพันธ์เบื้องต้น Analytic Geometry, functions, graph of functions, inverse functions, algebraic functions, exponential functions, logarithmic functions, trigonometry functions, inverse trigonometry functions, hyperbolic functions, limits and continuity, derivatives, derivatives of algebraic functions, introduction to applications of derivatives, introduction to integral and applications of integrals 09-121-015 หลักสถิติ 3(2-2-5) Principles of Statistics ความรู้พื้นฐานทางสถิติ ทฤษฎีความน่าจะเป็น การแจกแจงความน่าจะเป็นแบบไม่ ต่อเนื่องและต่อเนื่อง การสุ่มตัวอย่างและการแจกแจงของตัวอย่าง การประมาณ ค่าพารามิเตอร์ การทดสอบสมมติฐาน การวิเคราะห์ความแปรปรวนทางเดียว การ วิเคราะห์การถดถอยและสหสัมพันธ์อย่างง่าย Basic concepts of statistics, probability theory, probability distribution of discrete and continuous, random variable sampling and sampling distribution, estimation, hypothesis testing, one way analysis of variance, simple correlation and regression analysis
  31. 31. 31 09-121-047 หลักพื้นฐานทางคณิตศาสตร์และสถิติ 3(3-0-6) Fundamental of Mathematics and Statistics ระบบจานวน สมการ อสมการ เซต สถิติเชิงพรรณนา ความน่าจะเป็นเบื้องต้น คะแนน มาตรฐานและพื้นที่ภายใต้โค้งปกติ Number system, equality, inequality, set, descriptive statistics, introduction to probability, standard score and area under normal curve 09-210-033 เทคโนโลยีสีเขียว 3(3-0-6) Green Technology ปัญหาสิ่งแวดล้อมจากการพัฒนาด้านวิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนโลยี หลักการและ กระบวนการของเทคโนโลยีสีเขียว การประเมินวัฏจักร ชีวิตผลิตภัณฑ์การออกแบบเชิง นิเวศเศรษฐกิจ กรณีศึกษาการบริหารจัดการและการเลือกใช้ เทคโนโลยีที่เป็นมิตรต่อ สิ่งแวดล้อม Environmental problems from science and technology development, principle and process of green technology, product life cycle assessment, eco-design, case study of managing and appropriate use of friendly environmental technology 09-311-051 ชีวิตกับสิ่งแวดล้อม 3(3-0-6) Life and Environment ความรู้พื้นฐานเกี่ยวกับสิ่งมีชีวิตและสิ่งแวดล้อม นิเวศวิทยา ทรัพยากรธรรมชาติและการ อนุรักษ์ มลพิษสิ่งแวดล้อม และการจัดการสิ่งแวดล้อม Fundamental knowledge of organisms and environment, ecology, natural resources and conservation, environmental pollutants and environmental management 09-410-044 วิทยาศาสตร์และเทคโนà

×