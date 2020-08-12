Everything about me

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thamsanqa Ngonyama
  1. 1. Thamsanqa Ngonyama
  2. 2. About me • I am a third-year undergraduate student in the University of Johannesburg, and I major in English and History. • I was born and breed in the Eastern Cape in a small town called Xhorha. • I am an isiXhosa speaking person and I pride myself in practicing my culture. • The motto I live by is achieving your dream you must work hard with determination
  3. 3. Why did I choose teaching as a profession? • It is because in my matric year I became very fascinate about the teaching and that lead to be pursuing it as a career. • Teaching gives one the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of many young people • Its because I want to be one of the teacher that influence students positively and gives them hope for a better future. • And lastly it is because I want to be able to equip the future generation with knowledge.
  4. 4. Spare Time • I like to play rudgy. • And reading short stories.
  5. 5. •The end

