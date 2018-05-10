4 practical ways_to_make_healthy_living_fit_your_life_1_

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PRACTICAL WAYS  YOUR LIFE TO MAKE HEALTHY LIVING FIT 4
  2. 2. I LOVE helping people figure out how to make healthy living fit their life by sharing simple, smart and sustainable solutions. I've been living healthy for about 5 years now. It's been a fun and crazy journey, filled with ups and downs. And lots of trial and error. There are so many awesome examples out there of people rocking their healthy living journey. If you're anything like me, you've tried things other people recommended, hoping you'd achieve the same results as they did. And, if you're like me, what worked for other people doesn't always work for you. The truth is: there's not secret sauce when it comes to healthy living. What works for you, might not work for me and vise versa. So, where do we start then? I'm sharing 4 practical steps to  help you start living your healthiest, most awesome life. These are the steps I personally took to make healthy living fit my life and I'm so excited to share them with you! I BELIEVE HEALTHY LIVING IS FOR EVERYONE.  xo, jen THIS GUIDE! 
  3. 3. PRIORITIZE Whether you are just starting your healthy living journey or you've been in it for a couple of years, it's easy to get caught up in wanting to do alllll the things. We want to eat a certain way because someone else is. Maybe we feel like we need to eat that way to achieve a certain body type. Or take this supplement because this celebrity said it worked miracles and we want miracles in our life, so we need to take the supplement too! With my gut issues, I always wanted to try the next best thing to ensure that my gut was the healthiest it could be. This meant lots of elimination diets. When it came to fitness, I wanted those 6 pack abs and a slender frame, so I tired training to achieve that body type. One day, I had to re-examine my priorities. Was what I was doing simple, smart or sustainable in the long term? The answer was no. It took some time to figure out what I really wanted, which was a healthy body that looked and felt great, and was strong and capable. What do you want? What way of eating makes YOU feel good? What exercises / workouts do YOU enjoy? Do you really need to have a magical-unicorn-narwhal latte every morning? What does healthy mean to YOU? Realize that there will be seasons of life where priorities will change. I recommend having a baseline priority - one that helps govern your choices. For me, it looks like this: FITNESS: workout 3 - 4 days per week doing mainly lifting, coupled with cardio. Listen to my body and don't be afraid to take extra rest days. NUTRITION: Carbs, protein and fat for every meal. Unlimited veggies. Homemade, healthy meals 80% of the time. Don't be afraid to enjoy the sweets. SELF-CARE: Do it and do it often. You can't give your best to other people if you don't give your best to yourself. PRACTICAL ACTION STEP: Define your priorities. Write down your baseline priority for  fitness and nutrition. Keep it someplace where you can see it all the time until it becomes second nature. 
  4. 4. STOP TRYING TO BE PERFECT  If you are working towards a nutrition or fitness goals, think back to a time when you met a goal in another area of your life. What helped you meet that goal? How have you formed habits in other areas of your life? How have you found success in other areas of your life? Get to know yourself. Read books on personalities and forming habits and reaching goals. The more you understand yourself, the easier it is to make healthy living fit your life. PRACTICAL ACTION STEP: Take the 4 Tendencies Quiz from Gretchen Rubin. Figure out your tendency and get to know yourself better. Take it one step further and read the book! I'm a self-proclaimed recovering perfectionist. Type A, overachiever to my core, attempting to be perfect in everything was what I strived for. When it came to healthy living - nutrition and fitness, specifically - I wanted to give the appearance of perfection, especially as a blogger and personal trainer. I would restrict foods in favor of only 'healthy foods' and make sure I never missed a day at the gym. Stressing and obsessing over my food left me feeling stressed and obsessed all the time. Everyone has their breaking point and I hit mine…a few times. When I started to prioritize things, when I started moderating, when I stopped trying to be perfect, healthy living became easier. I started owning my food choices. I started giving myself permission to take more than one off day in a week…and enjoy it! I started to relax. And you know what happened? I felt better. I didn't have to 'try' as hard. Things just fell into place. I didn't lose my progress in the gym if I skipped a few days, or even a week. I didn't gain weight from enjoying ice cream occasionally. And I didn't feel the need to eat the entire pint in 1 sitting…because the next day I wanted to 'start over and only eat healthy stuff.'  KNOW YOURSELF Learning about my personality, how I operate, how I can be successful, areas where I might need a little accountability has done wonders for my healthy living journey. After my first elimination diet, which lasted 6 months, I did A LOT of other elimination diets. Some were recommended by my dietician and some were because I felt like I need to 'be healthier' or be a 'cleaner eater'. After so many,  I would end up not finishing. Or 'cheating', feel guilty and start over again the next day. I couldn’t stick with it.  Gretchen Rubin's book Better Than Before (affiliate) was a game changer for me. She discussed moderators and abstainers. All along, I thought I was an abstainer. I tried the moderator route and I was amazed that it worked! Sure, I still abstain from some things, but overall, moderation works well for me. 
  5. 5. You might not know exactly what will happen when you make the choice to stop obsessing over cutting out sweet treats and just enjoy the damn piece of cake. But if you want to find out, you have to try. And the thing is, you might not get it right the first time. When I stopped obsessing over sweet treats myself, I'd eat the whole pint and not give two shits. It took more than a few times of this happening for me to realize that I didn't always need the whole pint. That I can make the choice to have a little and still be okay. You need to make the choice to try. You need to be okay with the fact that it might not work out like you plan. You need to be okay with tweaking. Because  - your priorities. PRACTICAL ACTION STEP: Think back to your priorities and that thing you can stop stressing and obsessing over. how can you take action. Let's say you need to work on taking consistent rest days each week. You can either take 1 - 2 rest days cold turkey OR take an active rest day and a full rest day. On the active rest day, focus on mobility work, walking or light yoga. Don't be afraid to take baby steps! It's easy for me to say the things above, right? You might be wondering how you'd even go about attempting to stop being perfect or how to prioritize things. The simple answer is: you just have to try it.  A few years ago, anytime I gave myself an off day, I'd end up doing something anyway. What's a 3 mile run?! I had to make an active choice to rest. Once I was able to do that, I wanted to try more than one off day. So I tried it. I wasn't sure what would happen. I had an idea and I knew my body probably needed it. So I made the choice to try. TRY IT OUT What areas of your life are you trying to be perfect? Why are you trying to be perfect? What do you think will happen if you chill out a bit? What do you think will ACTUALLY happen if you chill out? PRACTICAL ACTION STEP: Write down 1 area of your life that you are stressing and obsessing over. Why are you stressing and obsessing? What will happen if you stop obsessing and stressing? Like really - what will happen? How can you chill out a bit?

