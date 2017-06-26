UNIVERSIDAD “FERMÍN TORO” VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO ESCUELA DE COMUNICACIÓN SOCIAL BARQUISIMETO- VENEZUELA RELACIONES PÚBLI...
Las relaciones públicas en los medios de comunicación

Las relaciones públicas en los medios de comunicación

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD “FERMÍN TORO” VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO ESCUELA DE COMUNICACIÓN SOCIAL BARQUISIMETO- VENEZUELA RELACIONES PÚBLICAS YOBERSI THAILY SUÁREZ MONTILLA C.I.: 24.158.414 ASUNTOS Y RELACIONES PÚBLICAS II YASMINA HERA SAIA A 2017/02 JUNIO ; 2017
  2. 2. Las relaciones publicas en los Medios De Comunicación. Las relaciones publicas no son más que una rama de la comunicación que se encarga de crear, modificar y mantener la imagen ideal de una empresa, organización, ente público, privado o persona; y asimismo lograr reforzar los vínculos con todos sus públicos utilizando diferentes estrategias, técnicas e instrumentos, su misión es generar un enlace entre la organización, la comunicación y las relaciones públicas. Las Relaciones Públicas tienen como primicia fortalecer los vínculos con los diferentes públicos, escuchándolos, informándolos y persuadiéndolos para lograr fidelidad y soporte de los mismos en presente o futuro.
  3. 3. Importancias De Las Relaciones Públicas: Constituyen una de las actividades organizacionales de nuestros tiempos” “Las RRPP interpretan el entorno de una empresa, son la antena el radar, y la conciencia de la misma para la toma de decisiones relacionadas con la integración de la empresa a la comunidad” “Las relaciones Publicas ayuda a las empresas a anticipar y enfrentar la crisis organizacional.
  4. 4. Las relaciones públicas se encuentran ligadas al derecho Debido a que, para lograr ejercer su actividad deben cumplir con ciertas leyes, reglamentos o normas establecidas por el Estado y la CONFIARP (Confederación Interamericana de Relaciones Públicas). Estas normas se encuentran en el código de ética profesional y declaración de principios con el fin de guiar y asegurar el ejercicio profesional de sus miembros.
  5. 5. Código de Ética Profesional El Código de Ética Profesional explica que las relaciones públicas deben ofrecer por parte de sus especialistas, una solvencia moral, una amplia formación intelectual, un pleno dominio de todos los aspectos técnicos de la disciplina, propiciar condiciones aptas para la interrelación y la intercomunicación de todos los sectores que constituyen al conjunto social. Deberán obrar subordinando a la verdad de los hechos y sus causas, preservar, defender e incrementar el nivel jerárquico profesional (formación universitaria y constante perfeccionamiento técnico) y en el desempeño de sus funciones cuidara de los intereses de la organización a la cual sirve.
  6. 6. Ley de Responsabilidad Social en Radio y Televisión (RESORTE) Es el nombre de la Ley aprobada por la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela promulgada y sancionada el 9 de diciembre de 2004 y en plena vigencia desde el 8 de marzo de 2005 y posteriormente reformada en diciembre de 2010, surge en el contexto en el que los medios no se han resistido a la tentación de llenar ese espacio y sustituir a los partidos insertándose cada vez más en el tejido político hasta ubicarse como actores de primera línea en la lucha por el poder político. En consecuencia, los medios de comunicación gradualmente se han convertido en el lugar de convergencia de la vida pública. Por otra parte, ante la falencia del sistema político y el deterioro en la imagen de otras instituciones estatales y públicas, en los últimos años de la democracia representativa, los medios, en particular las televisoras y las radios, han pretendido asumir cierto liderazgo en la confrontación política. A grandes rasgos, este es el contexto en el cual se elaboró y aprobó la Ley de Responsabilidad Social en Radio y Televisión la cual, tiene una gran importancia nacional por varias razones y una de las principales es la de propiciar y garantizar, en el marco de la pluralidad cultural de nuestro país, una programación diversa y de calidad que promueva los valores nacionales, la convivencia pacífica y el sentido participativo en la sociedad democrática venezolana. La opinión pública se forma a través de los criterios que se van difundiendo en los medios de comunicación. Hoy, el ser humano no valora la propia soledad o reflexión. No hay introspección y lo extremo se apodera de las personas. Parece que esto nos influye más. Somos más manipulables. No tenemos espíritu crítico porque los medios de comunicación nos manipulan. Hay derechos anteriores al Estado, como el Art 10: Derecho a la libertad. El estado no lo crea, pero si lo reconoce. La razón dice que el ser persona conlleva respeto a ese ser y que todo Estado lo respete para que haya justicia. En ese sentido, el ser humano es capaz de progresar moralmente.
