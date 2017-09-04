Máy ra vào lốp xe ga, máy ép vá vỏ xe honda bao nhiêu tiền

Giá máy ra vào lốp xe tay ga là bao nhiêu? SPRO.VN cung cấp máy ép vá vỏ xe Honda giá chỉ từ 14 triệu, giao hàng tận nơi, ...
Máy tháo vỏ xe tay ga, ô tô NK NK318E Xem video hướng dẫn sử dụng: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOwaxN3JHkY
Máy ra vào vỏ Bright LC810E Xem chi tiết: http://spro.vn/may-thao-vo-o-to-va-xe-tay-ga-lc-810e.html
Máy ép vá vỏ xe Konia K2080 2. Máy tháo vỏ chuyên dùng cho xe tay ga - Mở được hầu hết các loại vỏ xe máy từ xe Attila đến...
Máy ra vào lốp xe tay ga NK24M
Máy tháo lốp Bright M806B Dịch vụ bán hàng, vận chuyển, bảo hành khi mua máy tháo vỏ tại SPRO - Hỗ trợ lắp đặt tận nơi. Có...
Lưu ý: về xuất xứ máy ra vào lốp - Trên thị trường hiện nay, 98% là máy tháo vỏ Trung Quốc và 1 số ít nhập khẩu từ Ý nhưng...
  1. 1. Giá máy ra vào lốp xe tay ga là bao nhiêu? SPRO.VN cung cấp máy ép vá vỏ xe Honda giá chỉ từ 14 triệu, giao hàng tận nơi, bảo hành lên đến 2 năm Miền Nam gọi là vỏ xe, trong khi miền bắc gọi là lốp xe. Bởi vậy, máy ra vào lốp cũng có rất nhiều cách gọi khác nhau như máy tháo vỏ, máy ra vào vỏ, máy tháo lốp, máy ra vào lốp, máy ép vá vỏ xe, máy cậy mở vỏ xe, hay máy làm lốp…. Bởi vậy, Mình sẽ đa dạng cách gọi khác nhau trong bài viết này, hi vọng các bạn đọc sẽ không bị bỡ ngỡ Các thương hiệu máy ra vào lốp xe máy mà quý khách nên tìm hiểu là + NK – thương hiệu máy tháo vỏ duy nhất của Pháp được bảo hành 2 năm. + Bright, Tamca, Konia, Bigbin…. – thương hiệu máy ép vá vỏ xe của Pháp, bảo hành 1 năm Xét về cấu tạo và chức năng thì máy ra vào lốp xe ga có 2 loại: - Máy tháo vỏ đa năng: Đây là dòng máy ra vào lốp có thể mở được cả vỏ xe tay ga và xe du lich, xe tải nhỏ Đối với những bác thợ vừa làm vỏ xe máy vừa làm vỏ xe du lịch hoặc làm xe tay ga nhưng tương lai mở rộng sang kết hợp làm vỏ ô tô thì nên mua máy ra vào vỏ loại này - Máy tháo vỏ chuyên dụng cho xe tay ga: Mở được hầu hết các loại vỏ xe máy từ xe Attila đến các dòng xe SH hoặc mô tô. Thậm chí, mở được vỏ xe có đĩa, xe số, xe mô tô 1 cách dễ dàng Loại Máy tháo vỏ này có vấu kẹp cao hơn nên dễ kẹp và dễ quan sát hơn. Vì vậy, loại máy này dành cho các bác thợ chỉ chuyên làm về xe tay ga, và không có ý định làm thêm về xe ô tô con SPRO.VN giới thiệu 1 vài máy ra vào lốp thông dụng đang được ưa chuộng nhất 1. Máy tháo vỏ đa năng - Mở vỏ các loại xe tay ga từ Attila đến SH hay Exciter... - Mở các loại xe du lịch từ 16 chỗ trở xuống - Mở các loại xe tải nhỏ, bán tải từ 2.5 tấn trở xuống
  2. 2. Máy tháo vỏ xe tay ga, ô tô NK NK318E Xem video hướng dẫn sử dụng: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOwaxN3JHkY
  3. 3. Máy ra vào vỏ Bright LC810E Xem chi tiết: http://spro.vn/may-thao-vo-o-to-va-xe-tay-ga-lc-810e.html
  4. 4. Máy ép vá vỏ xe Konia K2080 2. Máy tháo vỏ chuyên dùng cho xe tay ga - Mở được hầu hết các loại vỏ xe máy từ xe Attila đến các dòng xe SH hoặc mô tô. - Mở được vỏ xe có đĩa, xe số, xe mô tô 1 cách dễ dàng
  5. 5. Máy ra vào lốp xe tay ga NK24M
  6. 6. Máy tháo lốp Bright M806B Dịch vụ bán hàng, vận chuyển, bảo hành khi mua máy tháo vỏ tại SPRO - Hỗ trợ lắp đặt tận nơi. Có kỹ thuật đi kèm để hướng dẫn - Bảo hành tận nơi - Nhận quà tặng hấp dẫn - Miễn phí vận chuyển trong tp HCM, hoặc 40 km tính từ công ty nếu ở ngoại thành - Nhận máy rồi mới thanh toán tiền
  7. 7. Lưu ý: về xuất xứ máy ra vào lốp - Trên thị trường hiện nay, 98% là máy tháo vỏ Trung Quốc và 1 số ít nhập khẩu từ Ý nhưng rất ít, không hề có máy tháo vỏ Đài Loan, các bạn nhớ lưu ý nhé. Máy vỏ của Ý như HPA thường rất đắt và khó có phụ tùng thay thế. Tuy là máy ra vào lốp Trung Quốc nhưng là hàng nhập công ty nên các bác thợ có thể yên tâm về chất lượng, thậm chí sử dụng đến 7 – 8 năm mới có dấu hiệu hư hỏng, đặc biệt là phụ tùng thay thế để sửa chữa bảo dưỡng sau này luôn có sẵn và rất dễ tìm SPRO.VN – đơn vị tư vấn, cung cấp thiết bị và hỗ trợ thi công hoàn thiện cho các head Honda, tiệm sửa xe chuyên nghiệp trên toàn quốc như máy nén khí, bàn nâng xe máy, máy súc béc, súng bắn ốc, máy đọc lỗi, tủ đựng đồ nghề….. Nguồn tham khảo: http://spro.vn/may-ra-vao-lop-xe-ga-may-ep-va-vo-xe-honda-bao- nhieu-tien Cần tư vấn miễn phí hoặc đặt hàng, vui lòng liên hệ - Mr Phú ( 0986 954 423 ) - Mr Biển ( 0965 570 643 ) - Ms Hường ( 0909 115 704 ) SPRO.VN - Kênh cung cấp thiết bị công nghiệp và dân dụng trực tuyến TP HỒ CHÍ MINH Địa chỉ: 167 - 169 Bình Lợi (Nơ Trang Long nối dài), P13, Q. Bình Thạnh, TP Hồ Chí Minh Điện thoại: 028 3553 4298 - Fax: 028 - 35 534 310 Email: hotrospro@gmail.com - Website: Spro.vn Facebook: Facebook.com/SproStore HÀ NỘI Địa chỉ: Số 39 Đường Ngọc Hồi, Quận Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội (Gần bến xe nước ngầm) Hotline: 0964 063 553 (Mr. Đạo) - 0975382253 (Ms Bình) Email: Sprohanoi@gmail.com

×