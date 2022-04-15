Successfully reported this slideshow.

Cập nhật tình hình kinh tế xã hội và dự đoán xu hướng kinh doanh năm 2022

Cập nhật tình hình kinh tế xã hội và dự đoán xu hướng kinh doanh năm 2022.
Nguồn: https://goodgood.vn/cap-nhat-tinh-hinh-kinh-te-xa-hoi-va-du-doan-xu-huong-kinh-doanh-nam-2022/

Cập nhật tình hình kinh tế xã hội và dự đoán xu hướng kinh doanh năm 2022.
Nguồn: https://goodgood.vn/cap-nhat-tinh-hinh-kinh-te-xa-hoi-va-du-doan-xu-huong-kinh-doanh-nam-2022/

  1. 1. 3 tháng đầu năm 2022 ghi nhận những thay đổi theo hướng tích cực. Hãy cùng Goodgood.vn cập nhập một vài thông tin về số liệu và dự đoán xu hướng kinh doanh năm 2022 trong bài viết này nhé! Điểm danh sơ bộ bối cảnh kinh tế trong nước và thế giới Trong 3 tháng đầu năm 2022, bối cảnh kinh tế thế giới nhìn chung vẫn đang duy trì hồi phục. Các hoạt động sản xuất – kinh doanh được đẩy mạnh và chuỗi cung ứng trên toàn cầu bắt đầu kết nối khơi thông trở lại. Tuy vậy, do xung đột giữa Ukraine và Nga đã tạo ra một cuộc khủng hoảng toàn cầu. Vì vậy, giá một số hàng hóa trên thị trường thế giới tăng cao (đặc biệt là giá của khí đốt, dầu thô, khí tự nhiên hóa lỏng). Đối với thị trường trong nước, với nhiều chính sách phát triển và hồi phục sau dịch bệnh, tình hình kinh tế xã hội trong những tháng đầu năm 2022 ghi nhận nhiều kết quả tích cực. Hầu hết các ngành và các lĩnh vực đều có xu hướng phục hồi. Xu hướng kinh doanh năm 2022 được dự đoán khởi sắc và tăng trưởng trở lại. Dưới đây là thông tin chi tiết những thành tựu đạt được của các ngành và lĩnh vực trong quý I năm 2022.
  2. 2. So sánh tăng trưởng tổng sản phẩm quý I các năm 2021 và 2022 Tổng sản phẩm trong nước trong quý I.2022 tăng hơn 5% so với cùng kỳ năm trước, cao hơn tốc độ tăng 4,72% củaquý I năm 2021. Trongđó, nông – lâm thủy sản tăng 2,45% (đóng góp 5,76% vào consốtăng trưởng chung), khu vực côngnghiệp và xây dựng tăng 6,38%, đónggóp 51,08%; khuvực dịch vụ tăng 4,58%, đónggóp 43,16%.  Ngành công nghiệp chế biến, chế tạo là ngành dẫn đầu và có vai trò quan trọng đối với việc tăng trưởng của nền kinh tế (đạt mức tăng 7,79% so với cùng kì năm 2021).  Một số ngành dịch vụ có sự đóng góp đáng kể gồm: Hoạt động tài chính, ngân hàng và bảo hiểm; ngành vận tải, kho bãi, ngành buôn bán – bán lẻ,… Riêng ngành dịch vụ lưu trú và ăn uống giảm 1,79% (do ảnh hưởng của dịch bệnh Covid). Xem thêm: Báo cáo số liệu ngành F&B năm 2021 và dự đoán xu hướng kinh doanh năm 2022
  3. 3. Tổng mức bán lẻ hàng hóa và thông tin doanh thu dịch vụ tiêu dùng giai đoạn 2018 đến 2022 Xét đến cơ cấu kinh tế trong 3 tháng đầu năm 2022, nông – lâm nghiệp và thủy sản chiếm tỷ trọng cao nhất (10,94%); khu vực công nghiệp và xây dựng chiếm 37,97%; khu vực dịch vụ chiếm 41,70%; thuế sản phẩm trừ trợ cấp sản phẩm chiếm 9,39%. Tình hình xã hội 3 tháng đầu năm 2022 Lực lượng lao động Nhờ những chính sách thích ứng linh hoạt, giúp kiểm soát sự phát triển của dịch bệnh, số người có việc làm và thu nhập bình quân tháng của người lao động tăng so với quý 1 năm 2021.  Lao động trên 15 tuổi của cả nước rơi vào khoảng hơn 51 triệu người (tăng khoảng 441,1 nghìn người so với quý IV năm 2021 và tăng khoảng 158,9 nghìn người so với cùng kì năm 2021)  Tỷ lệ thất nghiệp trong độ tuổi lao động khoảng 2,46%, tỷ lệ thiếu việc làm trong độ tuổi lao động là 3,01%.
  4. 4. Đời sống dân cư và công tác an sinh xã hội Quý I năm 2021 ghi nhận giá trị quà tặng cho những đối tượng thuộc diện bảo trợ xã hội là gần 1 nghìn tỉ đồng. Có hơn 25 triệu thẻ BHYT/thẻ/số khám chữa bệnh miễn phí đã được phát hành. Có thể thấy, Nhà nước liên tục triển khai các chương trình để đảm bảo người dân không bị thiếu đói. Giáo dục Ngành giáo dục đã triển khai rất nhiều các phươngpháp để đảm bảo côngtác dạy học được linh hoạt. Vớiphương châm “tạm dừng đến trường nhưng không dừng học”, các em học sinh, sinh viên vẫn đảm bảo tiếp nhận lượng kiến thức đầy đủ và kịp thời bất chấp diễn biến của Covid. Hiện nay, nhiều địa phương đã mở cửa đón học sinh trở lại trường để học tập trực tiếp. Xem thêm: Xu hướng kinh doanh sau dịch được dự đoán ra sao? Tình hình giao thông Số vụ, số người tử vong và số người bị thương từ các vụ việc tai nạn giao thông đều giảm. Tổng quan, số vụ tai nạn giao thông giảm so với cùng kỳ năm trước nhưng số người tử vong tăng. Tính chung quý I năm 2022, trên địa bàn cả nước xảy ra 2.762 vụ tai nạn giao thông, bao gồm 1.966 vụ tai nạn giao thông từ ít nghiêm trọng trở lên và 796 vụ va chạm giao thông, làm 1.676 người chết, 947 người bị thương và 794 người bị thương nhẹ. Tình hình hoạt động và phát triển của các doanh nghiệp
  5. 5. Tình hình đăng ký doanh nghiệp trong quý I năm 2022 Số liệu ghi nhận từ THÔNG CÁO BÁO CHÍ VỀ TÌNH HÌNH KINH TẾ – XÃ HỘI QUÝ I NĂM 2022 từ Tổng cục thống kê, tháng 3 năm 2022 ghi nhận 14,3 nghìn doanh nghiệp thành lập mới (số vốn đăng ký là 193,6 nghìn tỷ đồng) So với cùng kỳ năm trước, tăng 28% về số doanh nghiệp, tăng 71,3% về số vốn đăng ký và tăng 28,8% về số lao động. Tuy nhiên, số doanh nghiệp ngừng kinh doanh có thời hạn trong quý I năm 2022 ghi nhận là 35,7 nghìn doanh nghiệp ( tăng 49,7% so với cùng kỳ năm trước). Bình quân một tháng có 17,1 nghìn doanh nghiệp rút lui khỏi thị trường. Xu hướng kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp năm 2022 Một số khảo sát dành cho các doanh nghiệp trong ngành công nghiệp chế biến, chế tạo cho thấy có khoảng 28,4% doanh nghiệp đánh giá quý I năm 2022 tốt hơn quý IV năm 2021. Dự kiến quý II năm 2022, có 50% số doanh nghiệp đánh giá xu hướng sẽ tốt lên so với quý I năm 2022; 32,3% số doanh nghiệp cho rằng tình hình sản xuất kinh doanh sẽ ổn định và 17,7% số doanh nghiệp dự báo khó khăn hơn.
  6. 6. Một số yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp quý I năm 2022 Như bạn có thể thấy, các xu hướng kinh doanh năm 2020 và 2021 có sự thay đổi ít nhiều do chịu ảnh hưởng từ dịch covid 19. Trong năm kế tiếp, xu hướng kinh doanh năm 2022 sẽ thay đổinhư thế nào? Một vài gợi ý giúp các nhà kinh doanh tương lai có thể tham khảo gồm  Kinh doanh các sản phẩm dinh dưỡng sạch  Nâng cao trải nghiệm khách hàng  Tận dụng kênh online, chú ý cải thiện các vấn đề về giao hàng  Ship hàng, vận chuyển hàng hóa  … Xem thêm: Cập nhật xu hướng kinh doanh online hiện nay Dịch bệnh đã ngày một được kiểm soát, bằng cách này hay cách khác, các hoạt động kinh doanh rục rịch quay trở lại và chắc chắn sẽ có những thay đổi để thích ứng trong giai đoạn mới. Hy vọng những thông tin chia sẻ về tình hình kinh tế xã hội sẽ giúp bạn đọc tìm kiếm được xu hướng kinh doanh năm 2022 phù hợp và tiềm năng nhất.

