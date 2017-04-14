Fast & Furious 8: The Most Anticipated Movie of the Year is releasing today
• • The eighth part of the Fast and Furious series titled, The Fate Of The Furious, is going to release today which is eag...
• The movie is directed by F. Gary Gray and it is the first installment of Fast & Furious 8 series which will be without t...
  1. 1. Fast & Furious 8: The Most Anticipated Movie of the Year is releasing today
  2. 2. • • The eighth part of the Fast and Furious series titled, The Fate Of The Furious, is going to release today which is eagerly awaited by the long lasting fans of the movie. The trailer of the eighth installment shows promise to be different from the earlier movies, as Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto ditched his friends and become the ally of Cipher (Charlize Theron) who is playing the negative role in the movie. Dwayne Johnson, who plays the character of Hobbs, announced to his team in the trailer "Dominic Toretto just went rogue". This installment of Fast and Furious will also showcase the most advanced use of technology as one can sense in the trailer that Cipher is digitally controlling every car on the road. The main cast of Fat and Furious 8 include Vin Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood who are going to play crucial role in the movie.
  3. 3. • The movie is directed by F. Gary Gray and it is the first installment of Fast & Furious 8 series which will be without the actor Paul Walker. He died during in an unfortunate car accident and Fast and Furious 7 was his last movie. The seventh installment was the first Hollywood movie which has made the business of more than 100 crores at Indian box office. And with same eagerness and madness, the fans all over the world are waiting for the release of the movie. • Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Tyrese Gibson, Kurt Russell, Ludacris, Lucas Black, Charlize Theron

