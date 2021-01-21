CAS No.: 18472-51-0

Molecular Formula: C34H54Cl2N10O14

Formula Weight: 897.76

Appearence: White or white crystalline powder

Boiling Point: 1121.4°C at 760 mmHg

Flash Point: 632°C

Vapour Pressure: 0mmHg at 25°C

Chlorhexidine Digluconate #Pharmaceutical Ingredients is a powerful anti-microbial agent.

It is notable for its effectiveness for killing a wide range of bacteria,

including both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria.

(the two largest classes of bacteria)

It is also an effective anti-fungal and anti-spore agent.

Chlorhexidine Digluconate is commonly used as an active ingredient

in germicidal mouthwash pet shampoo, surgical lubricants and wipes, and hand soap.