CAS No.: 18472-51-0
Molecular Formula: C34H54Cl2N10O14
Formula Weight: 897.76
Appearence: White or white crystalline powder
Boiling Point: 1121.4°C at 760 mmHg
Flash Point: 632°C
Vapour Pressure: 0mmHg at 25°C
Chlorhexidine Digluconate #Pharmaceutical Ingredients is a powerful anti-microbial agent.
It is notable for its effectiveness for killing a wide range of bacteria,
including both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria.
(the two largest classes of bacteria)
It is also an effective anti-fungal and anti-spore agent.
Chlorhexidine Digluconate is commonly used as an active ingredient
in germicidal mouthwash pet shampoo, surgical lubricants and wipes, and hand soap.
