Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 1 BAB X - MEMBUAT APLIKASI HELLO PUSS Tujuan Pembelajaran: Setelah mem...
BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 2 5. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan daftar dari nama project-project An...
BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 3 8. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan halaman Design seperti tampak pada ...
BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 4 Gambar 5.8 Label telah diletakkan pada viewer 11. Langkah selanjutny...
BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 5 13. Langkah selanjutnya, ubah properties Text pada komponen label me...
BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 6 Gambar 5.14 Properties Image 18. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan list ...
BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 7 20. Klik pada button Browse. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan dialog Fi...
BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 8 24. Pada Gambar 4.20 terdapat sedikit kejanggalan, yaitu terdapat te...
BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 9 27. Letakkan komponen Sound pada Viewer. Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat...
BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 10 30. Klik pada button Add. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan jendela Upl...
BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 11 B. Membuat Kode Block Program Setelah mendesain tampilan interface,...
BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 12 3. Ambil method Blocks Button1.Click. Letakan pada Block Viewer di ...
BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 13 8. Anda harus menambahkan milisecs value ke dalam Block Sound1.Vibr...
BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 14 Gambar 5.10 Tampilan Connect AI Companion 3. Berikut adalah tampila...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BAB X - MEMBUAT APLIKASI HELLO PUSS

70 views

Published on

Oleh John Friadi

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

BAB X - MEMBUAT APLIKASI HELLO PUSS

  1. 1. BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 1 BAB X - MEMBUAT APLIKASI HELLO PUSS Tujuan Pembelajaran: Setelah mempelajari bab ini siswa diharapkan dapat mampu: 1. Membuat desain aplikasi hello puss 2. Membuat kode block aplikasi hello puss 3. Menjalankan aplikasi aplikasi hello puss Aplikasi yang pertama kali dibuat dalam penggunaan App Inventor adalah aplikasi Hello Puss. Aplikasi Hello Puss adalah aplikasi yang menampilkan gambar kucing. Jika ditap, gambar tersebut akan mengeluarkan suara meow, kemudian ponsel Anda akan bergetar. Aplikasi ini adalah aplikasi yang mudah dan sangat simple. Jika penasaran dan ingin segera membuat aplikasi pertama Anda, baca lebih lanjut pada bab ini. A. Membuat Desain Langkah pertama yang harus Anda lakukan sebelum membuat kode aplikasi adalah mendesain tampilan antarmuka. Agar lebih jelas, berikut adalah langkah-Iangkah untuk membuat tampilan antarmuka untuk aplikasi Hello Puss. 1. Jalankan aplikasi App Inventor 2 Ultimate (AI2U) Portable, Klik Start Invent 2. Selanjutnya akan tampil username dan password Gmail. Kemudian masukkan email pada username anda dan password email ada pada password. 3. Selanjutnya akan tampil jendela Project dari App Inventor. 4. Selanjutnya, klik pada menu My Projects seperti tampak pada gambar berikut Gambar 5.1 Menu My Projects A
  2. 2. BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 2 5. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan daftar dari nama project-project Anda. Untuk membuat project baru, klik pada button New. Untuk lebih jelasnya, perhatikan gambar berikut. Gambar 5.2 Button New 6. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan jendela New App lnvontor for Android Project seperti tampak pada gambar. Gambar 5.3 Jendela New App Inventor for Android Project 7. Langkah selanjutnya, pada Project name isikan dengan Hello_puss, kemudian klik pada button OK. Selanjutnya, Anda akan dibuatkan sebuah project baru bernama Hello_uss, seperti tampak pada gambar berikut. Gambar 5.4 Project Hello Puss
  3. 3. BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 3 8. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan halaman Design seperti tampak pada gambar berikut Gambar 5.6 Halaman Design 9. Langkah pertama adalah mengambil komponen Label dari Palette. Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat pada gambar berikut Gambar 5.7 komponen Label pada palet 10. Drag komponen Label tersebut, kemudian drop pada Viewer. Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat pada gambar berikut.
  4. 4. BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 4 Gambar 5.8 Label telah diletakkan pada viewer 11. Langkah selanjutnya, sorot pada komponen Label Gambar 5.9 Menyorot komponen label 12. Lihat pada Properties. Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat pada gambar berikut. Gambar 5.10 Properties Menampilkan Properti dari Komponen Label
  5. 5. BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 5 13. Langkah selanjutnya, ubah properties Text pada komponen label menjadi My Name is Pussy.Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat pada Gambar 4.10 14. Setelah mengubah properties Text, pada Viewer tampilannya akan berubah seperti yang telah diatur sebelumnya. Untuk lebih jelasnya, llhat pada gambar berikut. Gambar 5.11 Properties Text pada Komponen Label telah Berubah 15. Selanjutnya, ambil komponen Button dari Palette. Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat pada gambar berikut. Gambar 5.12 Komponen Button pada Pallet 16. Selanjutnya, letakkan komponen Button tersebut pada Viewer. Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat pada gambar berikut. Gambar 5.13 Komponen Button pada Viewer 17. Langkah selanjutnya adalah memberi gambar pada komponen Button. Pada Properties klik pada Image. Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat pada gambar berikut.
  6. 6. BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 6 Gambar 5.14 Properties Image 18. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan list seperti tampak pada gambar berikut. Gambar 5.15 List Media 19. Klik pada button Add. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan jendela upload file, seperti tampak pada gambar berikut. Gambar 5.16 Upload File
  7. 7. BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 7 20. Klik pada button Browse. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan dialog File Upload seperti tampak pada gambar berikut. Gambar 5.17 Jendela File Upload 21. Pilih file gambar kucing yang akan di-upload. Dalam hal ini file yang akan diupload bernama pussy.jpg. Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat pada gambar berikut Gambar 5.18 Upload File 22. Klik pada button OK. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan proses status upload pada bagian atas App Inventor. 23. Setelah proses upload selesai, pada button akan tampak gambar kucing Gambar 5.20 File gambar telah berhasil ter-upload
  8. 8. BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 8 24. Pada Gambar 4.20 terdapat sedikit kejanggalan, yaitu terdapat teks di atas gambar. Untuk menghilangkan teks yang terdapat pada komponen Button tersebut, lihat pada Properties seperti tampak pada gambar berikut: Gambar 5.21 Properties 25. Pada properties Text, hilangkan teks yang terdapat di dalamnya 26. Langkah selanjutnya adalah menambahkan komponen Sound. Pada Palette tab Media, klik pad a Sound. Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat pada gambar berikut. Gambar 5.22 Komponen Sound
  9. 9. BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 9 27. Letakkan komponen Sound pada Viewer. Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat pada gambar berikut: Gambar 5.23 Komponen Sound pada Viewer 28. Pada Properties dari komponen Sound, klik pada Source. Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat pada gambar berikut. Gambar 5.24 Properties 29. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan list media seperti tampak pada gambar berikut. Gambar 5.25 Source
  10. 10. BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 10 30. Klik pada button Add. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan jendela Upload File : Gambar 5.26 Jendela Upload File 31. Klik pada button Browse. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan jendela File Upload : Gambar 5.27 Jendela File Upload 32. Langkah selanjutnya, pilih file MP3 yang mengeluarkan bunyi suara kucing. Dalam hal ini file MP3 yang dimaksud adalah meoww.mp3 Gambar 5.28 Upload File 33. Klik OK untuk memulai proses upload. 34. Tunggu hingga file berhasil di-upload.
  11. 11. BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 11 B. Membuat Kode Block Program Setelah mendesain tampilan interface, tahap selanjutnya adalah membuat program Block. Untuk lebih jelasnya, ikuti langkah-Iangkah berikut. 1. Buka Block Editor. Block Editor ada dibagian sudut kanan atas sebelah bagian Designer. Selanjutnya, akan ditampilkan jendela Block Editor seperti tampak pada gambar berikut: Gambar 5.29 Jendela Block Editor 2. Pada Block Palette, klik Button 1, selanjutkan akan ditampilkan daftar method Block seperti yang tampak pada gambar berikut: Gambar 5.3 Method Blocks
  12. 12. BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 12 3. Ambil method Blocks Button1.Click. Letakan pada Block Viewer di bagian tengah. Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat pada gambar berikut ini: Gambar 5.4 Meletakkan Block 4. Selanjutnya pilih Block Sound1.Play, kemudian pasangkan dengan Button1.Click. Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat pada gambar berikut. Gambar 5.5 Memasangkan blocks 5. Pasangan Block pada Gambar 5.5 dapat diibaratkan merepresentasikan program jika Button1 diklik, maka akan keluar pada Sound1. 6. Pada aplikasi ini, tidak hanya suara yang akan ditampilkan, akan tetapi jika gambar kucing diklik, ponsel juga akan bergetar. Untuk menambahkan fungsi getar tersebut, klik pada Sound1, kemudian pilih method Block Sound1.Vibrate. Seperi yang terlihat pada pada gambar berikut. Gambar 5.6 Memilih Method Block 7. Pada method Block Sound1.Vibrate masih terdapat lubang yang harus ditutup. Jika lubang tersebut tidak ditutup, kemungkinan akan terjadi eror atau statement not final. Gambar 5.7 Statement not final
  13. 13. BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 13 8. Anda harus menambahkan milisecs value ke dalam Block Sound1.Vibrate. Klik pada Viewer Block, Klik pada pilihan Math. Selanjutnya, masukkan angka misal 500. Untuk lebih jelasnya, lihat pada gambar berikut: Gambar 5.8 Math 9. Nilai tersebut digunakan untuk mengatur lama waktu getaran Yang akan dieksekusi oleh method Block Sound1.Vibrate C. Menjalankan Aplikasi Untuk menjalankan aplikasi yang telah Anda buat, Anda harus menginstalnya langsung ke perangkat Android Anda. Setetah Anda menginstal aplikasi tersebut, selanjutnya jalankan aplikasinya. Berikut adalah penjelasan mengenai aplikasi yang telah dibuat. 1. Jalankan aplikasi yang sudah dibuat dengan mengklik Connect dan AI Companion (pastikan AI Companion telah terinstall di Perangkat Bergerak Android Anda), seperti gambar dibawah ini: Gambar 5.9 Menjalankan aplikasi dengan AI Companion 2. Maka berikutnya akan muncul tampilan menu AI Companion meminta Anda untuk memasukkan digit karakter yang tampil di layar monitor komputer Anda ke perangkat begerak Android anda atau bisa scan barcode yang yang muncul dilayar monitor computer Anda seperti yang terlihat pada gambar dibawah ini:
  14. 14. BAHAN AJAR | PEMROGRAMAN WEB DAN PERANGKAT BERGERAK 14 Gambar 5.10 Tampilan Connect AI Companion 3. Berikut adalah tampilan user interface dari aplikasi Pussy yang telah Anda buat. Gambar 5.11 Tampilan User Interface

×