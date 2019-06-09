Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!

Expositor: Melissa Eaden



Resumen: Based on my blog post, “Ready Tester One? Go!” I take a look at my own career development and the need to understand a probable career development path for testers in software development. By using and identifying with gaming techniques such as “leveling”, testers are encouraged to find where they think they are in their career growth and then find out how they should continue along the “tester” path and what that might look like as you gain levels. Includes a nifty character sheet people can use to chart their own learning path!