Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Charla TestingUy 2019 - Ready Tester One? Go!

12 views

Published on

Expositor: Melissa Eaden

Resumen: Based on my blog post, “Ready Tester One? Go!” I take a look at my own career development and the need to understand a probable career development path for testers in software development. By using and identifying with gaming techniques such as “leveling”, testers are encouraged to find where they think they are in their career growth and then find out how they should continue along the “tester” path and what that might look like as you gain levels. Includes a nifty character sheet people can use to chart their own learning path!

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×