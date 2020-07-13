Successfully reported this slideshow.
CTET CHILD DEVELOPMENT AND PEDAGOGY
OBJECTIVE QUESTIONS
A teacher engages her learners in a number of group such as group discussion, group project etc. The learning dimension th...
According to Piaget stage of cognitive development, a child displays object performance in: a. Formal Operational Stage b....
When you recall your first day in nursery school you utilize. a. Semantic Memory b. Procedural Memory c. Episodic Memory d. Sensory Memory Answer: b
Adult Intelligent Scale of Weschler comprises of: a. Non verbal and Performance test b. Verbal and Pictorial test c. Verba...
If we learn a motor activity with the right hand it becomes easier on that account to learn that activity using the left h...
The psychologist who had the idea that children perform better as they grow older. a. J.M.C. Cattell b. Alfred Binet c. Sir Francis Galton d. Woodworth Answer: b
The expansion of CCE. a. Continuous and Comprehensive Education b. Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation c. Cognitive an...
Teacher should use one of the following to draw the attention of children more quickly is. a. Real Object b. Colorful Object c. Colorful Pictures d. Moving Objects Answer: d
The thinking of the scientists is an example for a. Concrete Thinking b. Abstract Thinking c. Creative Thinking d. Reflective Thinking Answer: c
Main role of moral development is. a. Attitude b. Conscience c. Mental ability d. Feelings Answer: a
At present the society expects that school education may develop. a. Thinking b. Generosity c. Cognitive ability d. Moral values Answer: d
One of the techniques followed by teachers to test the creativity of students. a. Brine - Storming b. Brain - Forming c. Brain - Wasting d. Brain - Drain Answer: a
To help the students understand various concepts, the teacher explaining concepts should. a. Start from unknown concept to...
The word Adolescence means. a. To develop b. To create c. To think d. To grow Answer: d
The satellite used for telecasting educational Programme is. a. Apple b. Aryabhata c. Insat - 1 d. Chandrayan Answer: c
The psychological factor helpful for learning is. a. Classroom climate b. Family c. Skill d. Physical health Answer: a
