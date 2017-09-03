Smoking FENTANYL an Officer Safety Risk in your Community A Calgary Transit peace officer is recovering after coming into ...
tries then start with it sublingually or orally don't jump straight it to smoking it. Fentanyl is often smoked from tin fo...
dermis), type of patch, dosage of patch. Most tolerant users will find 24 hours to be about the limit whereas naive users ...
MCV 4848 Formal Name N- phenyl- N- [1- (2- phenylethyl)- 4- piperidinyl]- acetamide, monohydrochloride CAS Number 117332-8...
• Severe confusion. • Obtundation (altered level of consciousness). Side effects of Fentaynl: • Nausea and vomiting (in ab...
his ability to make rational decisions. When dope sickness (withdrawal symptoms) kick in hard, it is terribly difficult to...
In the WORLD of Narcotics and bad guys in my day we didn't get these updates, not because it didn't exist, we just were not street wise and did not think outside the box like the street addicts. As with heroin, fentanyl is sometimes smoked. The gel or liquid inside the patch is removed and heated, and the resulting smoke and vapor are then inhaled. The drug enters the bloodstream through the thin membranes in the lungs, so it quickly reaches the brain. So as you enter a world that most dont talk about have you covered the risks that can kill you, and as first time risk!

Smoking fentanyl an officer safety risk in your community

  1. 1. Smoking FENTANYL an Officer Safety Risk in your Community A Calgary Transit peace officer is recovering after coming into contact with some kind of drug early Sunday morning. Police said the officer was making an arrest at the Whitehorn C-Train station around 2:30 a.m. when he partially collapsed. It's not believed fentanyl was the cause of the medical distress as naloxone, used to combat the effects of opioids, was administered to no effect. The suspect being arrested admitted to smoking meth, according to police. The transit officer was taken to hospital in stable condition. F Is the New H People on the street call it the Dragons Breath or SWIM. It can only be purchased by the quarter gram and if snorted will give a opiate intolerant user a good high with about .1g for a good hour or two whereas smoking gives an initial rush every hit for up to 30 minutes after the last hit (one also has to smoke an entire .25g to get high, which is not cheap.) I was wondering if anybody else has had experience with powdered fent or any ideas on where something like this would come from, because the only reason I am convinced it actually is fent (which he was not for a while) is because SWIM has extracted the fent from a patch and ingested it to compare the high. Any person who uses fentanyl and doesn't have an opioid tolerance is risking his health. In other words, a first time user who decides to 'experiment' or use Fentanyl recreationally places themselves in extreme danger of overdose. Firstly smoking fentanyl should taken very seriously, it's very very easy to overdose on for everyone even opiate tolerant people. Overdosing can easily mean death Smoke too much and You might not wake up again. Secondly it really shouldn't be done by anyone completely inexperienced in opiates as even if it is treated with the respect it needs chances are you will puke. If it is one of the first opiates You
  2. 2. tries then start with it sublingually or orally don't jump straight it to smoking it. Fentanyl is often smoked from tin foil, so the short answer is yes, but it is not actually smoking, but vaporizing. I have never smoked fentanyl myself and I strongly suggest anyone else to not even think about it. Fentanyl addiction is one of the hardest addictions to beat. Once they knew how their body reacted to it they started to smoke it. A Fentanyl high is very similar to heroin, providing: • Reduced feelings of pain. • Euphoria. • Relaxation. Those seeking the effects above will often abuse fentanyl by taking it without a prescription, using high doses, or mixing it with other drugs - all of these situations can turn fatal. Street Level Drug Users and Abuser have noted: Make a spoon out of foil, cure the foil then stick a square sticky side down in the bowl. Lightly heat the bowl underneath and inhale the white fumes with a paper/foil/whatever tube. Doing this does lead to some fumes from the plastic of the patch being inhaled. STREET ADDICTS never experienced any problems from this, no cough or harsh smoke but it is possible to stick the patch to the foil, heat it to transfer the fent to the foil, then peal off the patch and reheat the residue. Fentanyl has little rush, and almost no joy. Furthermore, it has a very short half life, meaning that a few hours later you'll be wanting for more. So it's straight to nodville, and then it wears off. If you do a lot of opiates, it's easy to tell when something is cut with Fentanyl, which is also bad for business. Tolerance soon builds as with most opiates and it is very very morish. Street people would do it until it was all gone usually doing 2mg in a session. Bioavailability: varies per manufacturer; there is higher ba in the enclosed-satchel (such as Sandoz) vs the adhesive-matrix (such as Mylan) patches. The difficulty with ba in patches is separating the drug from the adhesive or carrier. It is difficult to extract a dose from either vehicle with sufficient accuracy to prevent harm in a recreational setting. Comeup time: 20 to 60 minutes. Duration: 24 to 72 hours; varies based upon ambient temperature, body temperature, skin salinity and perspiration, location of patch (volume of adipose tissue under the
  3. 3. dermis), type of patch, dosage of patch. Most tolerant users will find 24 hours to be about the limit whereas naive users will more likely see 72 hours. Medium (typical) dose: 50µg/hr + (depending on tolerance) Patches are available in doses ranging from 12.5µg/hr to 100µg/hr, with patches previously available at strengths to 200µg/hr having been discontinued. Total fentanyl content of these patches are 1.25mg to 10mg; not all of this is available to the body from the patch and would have to be extracted using e.g., ethanol for "complete" usage. The patch may be taken orally (sublingually) by sectioning into doses (such as 1/10th of a 10mg patch being 1mg delivered), but it is not recommended, and requires a solvent such as overproof ethanol for sufficient absorption. List of total fentanyl content for Durogesic Patches: 12mcg/h - 5.25cm² - 2.1mg (2100mcg) total content 25mcg/h - 10.5cm² - 4.2mg (4200mcg) total content 50mcg/h - 21cm² - 8.4mg (8400mcg) total content 75mcg/h - 31.5cm² - 12.6mg (12600mcg) total content 100mcg/h - 42cm² - 16.8mg (16800mcg) total content EDIT: The Sandoz 25, 50, 75 and 100mcg/hr patches contain the same amount and there 12.5mcg/hr patch contains the same as the Durogesic 12mcg/hr. Not sure if they are equal in area however. They also do a 37.5mcg/hr patch containing 6.3mg in total. Acetyl fentanyl (hydrochloride) is a mu opioid receptor agonist (EC50 = 676 nM in vitro) with receptor binding properties similar to that of morphine.1 It is a known process impurity in the synthesis of the opioid analgesic, fentanyl (EC50 ~30 nM).2,3,4 This product is intended for forensic and research applications. Actiq (Fentanyl Citrate) treats severe, ongoing pain that cannot be controlled with other medicines. This medicine is a narcotic pain reliever. Synonyms • NIH 10485 Desmethyl fentanyl
  4. 4. MCV 4848 Formal Name N- phenyl- N- [1- (2- phenylethyl)- 4- piperidinyl]- acetamide, monohydrochloride CAS Number 117332-89-5 Molecular Formula C21H26N2O • HCl Formula Weight 358.9 • To give 100ug squares (Durogesic and Sandoz patches): 12 or 12.5mcg/hr - Cut 1/2, the 1/2 then into 5 pieces 25mcg/hr - Cut 1/2 then 1/2 then 1/2 then into 5 pieces 37.5mcg/hr (Sandoz only) - Cut 1/2 then 1/2 then 1/2 then 1/2 then into 4 pieces 50mcg/hr - Cut 1/2 then 1/2 then 1/2 then 1/2 then into 5 pieces 75mcg/hr - Cut 1/2 then 1/2 then 1/2 then 1/2 then 1/2 then into 4 pieces 100mcg/hr - Cut 1/2 then 1/2 then 1/2 then 1/2 then 1/2 then into 5 pieces For 200ug squares just cut in half 1 less time than stated. There are other brands of patches which may have different total fentanyl contents or different mcg/hr levels. If you have any data for other brands post it in this thread. There are two sets of effects for fentanyl - one for use of the drug and the other for withdrawal from this drug. In both cases, they are essentially the same as symptoms associated with other opiates. But because fentanyl is so strong, these other effects of the drug can also be very strong. Taking an excess amount of fentanyl can lead to a serious and life-threatening overdose. Watch for the following signs and symptoms of overdose: • Difficulty swallowing. • Extreme fatigue. • Dizziness and fainting. • Shallow, difficult breathing / respiratory arrest. • Cardiac arrest. • Non-responsiveness to painful stimuli.
  5. 5. • Severe confusion. • Obtundation (altered level of consciousness). Side effects of Fentaynl: • Nausea and vomiting (in about one-quarter of the people who use the drug) • Dizziness • Drowsiness • Lethargy, tiredness, weakness • Shortness of breath • Difficulty breathing • Swelling of hands, feet, ankles • Headaches • And of course, addiction and risk of overdose Effects of fentanyl withdrawal: • Extreme restlessness • Yawning • Sweating • Watery eyes and runny nose • Chills • Muscle and bone pain • Anxiety • Irritability • Weakness • Stomach cramps • Insomnia • Nausea and vomiting • High blood pressure It’s obvious from this list of effects that abusing fentanyl is a very dangerous and often miserable practice. A person who is addicted to drugs like this very often loses
  6. 6. his ability to make rational decisions. When dope sickness (withdrawal symptoms) kick in hard, it is terribly difficult to stick with one’s decision to get sober. This is why so many people fail and is also the reason for the various forms of drug replacement therapy. Methadone, Suboxone and even pharmaceutical heroin (diacetylmorphine) are used in various locations to prevent withdrawal, but help a person discontinue illicit abuse of different opiates.

