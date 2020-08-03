Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
1.
School Bus
Cleaning Safety
in Canada and
COVID19
Being the operator of a school bus
with school students on board can
be rewarding and scary at the same time. School bus operators are well trained
persons in loading and unloading plus maneuvering school buses on our busy
highways. On top to the countless items a driver must consider we have added
COVID19 and CLEANING your bus to certain INDUSTRY STANDARD. Student
transportation professionals must quickly become well-versed in properly warding off
infectious diseases in a school-bus environment without causing unintended
consequences.
In Canada The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is the lead federal agency
responsible for coordinating efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The
recommendations and guidance in this document are subject to change, based on the
evolution of transmission of COVID-19 and the discovery of new evidence.
Ensuring Measures Taken Reflect Risk of Exposure
The optimal way to prevent transmission of COVID-19 is to apply a combination of
controls from across the hierarchy of controls, not only PPE, in order to mitigate and/or
eliminate hazards drivers and passengers may be exposed to COVID19.
As outlined in the Federal safety guidance to protect commercial vehicle drivers, proven
interventions to limit the spread of COVID-19 include: hand washing, regular cleaning of
commonly touched surfaces, and respecting physical distancing by maintaining a 2
metre distance from other people. It is critical that these measures continue.
Before a Trip and prior to your pre-trip under the National Safety Code
2.
Monitoring for Symptoms
All children and drivers who experience symptoms, including mild cough or low-grade
fever (37.3 C or more), need to self-isolate and stay home. If another member of a
child’s or driver’s household develops symptoms of COVID-19, it is recommended that
the child or driver stay home and self-isolate.
A child who develops symptoms while at school should not be permitted to return
home on a school bus and should be picked up by a parent or guardian.
3.
Hand Hygiene
Thorough hand washing with plain soap and water is still the single most effective way
to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Bus drivers should wash their hands often, including before and after completing trips.
Children should be reminded by parents or teachers to wash their hands with soap and
water for 20 seconds before they leave home to take the bus, when they arrive at
school, when they are leaving school prior to taking the bus, and when they get home.
LIKE IT OR NOT!
Yes, “school buses are mobile environments that are prone to the spread of infectious
diseases such as colds and the flu. In addition to the number of students who may
introduce bacteria and viruses when they board the bus, surfaces such as the seat backs
and handrails can also contribute to the further spread of germs. Keeping these areas
clean can help prevent germs and the spread of disease."
Other areas of school buses that can become contaminated, and do so regularly, are
stability poles and bars in the bus as well as windows and window ledges. Students
often put their hands on these areas. "This has the potential to spread germs and
bacteria from one child to another,". "These germs and bacteria range from cold and flu
viruses to much more serious disease such as MRSA, hepatitis, even Norovirus."
Cleaning High-Touch Surfaces in the School Bus
4.
In your RISK ASSESSMENT,
1. Conduct a high-touch audit. Some high-touch areas in buses, such as those
mentioned earlier, are obvious.
"But there may be many more we do not realize. Sit in the [bus] seats and look
around. Administrators will likely see many surfaces that are touched and can
become contaminated each day."
2. Clean floors first. Often when cleaning the floor of a bus, dust and contaminants
on the floor become airborne and land on nearby surfaces. By cleaning the floor
first, we can remove these pathogens, so this does not happen.
3. Vacuum floors. If possible, school bus floors should be vacuumed with a
backpack or canister vacuum. These are more effective at removing dust and soils
and they prevent them from becoming airborne.
4. Avoid mops. Mops collect soils and contaminants, but these also build up on
the mop.
"When this happens, the mop starts spreading soils. This can be dangerous
because this build-up can collect on shoe bottoms and shoelaces that are later
touched by children."
5. Consider floor-cleaning alternatives. What ISSA, the worldwide cleaning
association, calls "spray-and-vac" (no-touch) cleaning systems or "dispense-and-
vac" cleaning systems, eliminates the use of mops.
"Essentially, the way they work is cleaning solution and disinfectants are applied
to the floor and other areas [of the bus] needing to be cleaned. The machine rinses
the surfaces [and] all soils and moisture are then vacuumed up by the machine."
6. Practice two-step cleaning. If manually cleaning touchable surfaces of the bus,
administrators should know that surfaces must be cleaned first, and then the same
surfaces must be disinfected.
5.
"It's a two-step process. While it can slow down cleaning, it must be performed.
Cleaning removes soils so that the disinfectant can work effectively." Using
Disinfectants Properly
School and Fleet Administrators should know
the following about using disinfectants correctly:
• Disinfectants should always be diluted per the manufacturer’s instructions.
• The disinfectant must set or “dwell” on surfaces for as much as five minutes; if it
dries, it must be reapplied.
• If manually cleaning, workers should use one set of towels for cleaning and another
for disinfecting.
It is important for student transporters to know the difference between cleaning,
sanitizing and disinfecting. According to the CDC, cleaning refers to the physical
removal of germs, dirt and impurities from surfaces or objects with soap and water.
“This process does not necessarily kill germs, but by removing them it lowers their
numbers and the risk of spreading infection,”. Meanwhile, sanitizing reduces the bacteria
identified on the product’s label on surfaces and in laundry, according to guidance
published by Clorox. Most everyday hand gels fall under the sanitizer category. A pump
bottle of Purell, for example, claims that it kills (or at least reduces) more than 99.99
percent of germs.
There are many types of surface disinfectants, however, some of which are inappropriate
for a school bus environment. These can include hospital-grade germicidal bleaches and
cleansers that are not commonly found outside of a healthcare environment, to limited-
spectrum disinfectants such as toilet bowl cleaners.
6.
Household bleach products are also not recommended
to be used on school buses for a variety of reasons. When used alone, liquid bleach
fumes (and those of other disinfectants) can cause lung irritation. They also can
exacerbate conditions suffered by students with disabilities, warn student transportation
experts. Combine bleach with vinegar (chlorine gas), ammonia (chloramine) and rubbing
alcohol (chloroform), and the result is potentially deadly. Plus, according to guidance
published by Toyota regarding vehicle cleaning, bleach can ruin plastics and paint
because it must be diluted with water and thoroughly rinsed.
Make sure school bus interior surfaces are cleaned with disinfectant.
The following equipment should be available for cleaning:
Personal protective equipment (as required by the operator’s health and safety
protocol);
Disposable cloths;
Paper towels and absorbent materials;
Waste disposal bags and tape; and
Cleaning agents/disinfectants.
Cleaning is a critical first step for disinfecting affected surfaces. In general, when
cleaning school bus interiors:
Put on disposable, water-proof gloves. Avoid hand contact with the face, especially the
nose and eyes. Direct contact with contaminated areas should be avoided.
For routine cleaning and disinfection, and for areas potentially contaminated with
COVID-19, a hard-surface disinfectant authorized by Health Canada is recommended.
For a list of hard-surface disinfectants for use against coronavirus (COVID-19), please
see Health Canada’s website.
7.
Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the recommended dilution rates, contact
times and conditions specific to the surface.
Avoid bleach except on simple plastics.
Don’t use solvents.
High touch surfaces in school buses that should be regularly cleaned include but are not
limited to:
Seats;
Inside hand railing;
Floors;
Interior windows and wall section below passenger windows;
Inside and outside door handles (including manual control for service door); Inside door
grab handles, pads and armrests;
Keys;
Steering wheel;
Shift lever and console;
Dashboard;
Turn signal and wiper stalks;
Seat and Seat adjuster;
Any other parts that are commonly used and that may have been touched.
Dispose of soiled disinfection cloths, disposable gloves and any other items in contact
with contaminated surfaces in a waste disposal bag. Seal the waste disposal bag and
discard in lined trash bin. Clothing worn during cleaning as well as any reusable cloths
used should be stored in a sealed disposable bag until they can be laundered.
Wash hands when finished using proper hand washing techniques.
In addition to regular cleaning of school bus interiors, to the extent possible, it is
recommended that operators reduce the number of drivers per vehicle and ensure that
the same drivers use the same vehicle and keep the same work schedules in order to
limit contacts as much as possible.
8.
During a Trip (this also means having access to the SDS
for the product)
Bus drivers are encouraged to carry alcohol-based hand sanitizer (ABHS) with at least
60% alcohol and use it after assisting a child to their seat, touching wheelchairs or other
assistive devices, or having other direct contact with children, as needed throughout a
trip. ABHS should be properly labeled and stored in accordance with its material safety
data sheet. ABHS should be stored outside the reach of children.
Physical Distancing
To the extent possible, physical distancing measures should be implemented in school
buses.
Where possible, school districts should be encouraged to develop alternate bus routes
and may consider reduced services with larger vehicles to allow children required to ride
school buses to sit further apart.
Children from the same household can be permitted to sit together and are not
required to physically distance.
Shields and Enclosure Systems
In some cases, school bus operators may consider adding shields or enclosure systems
to limit direct contact and exposure to viral particles between the driver and children
during boarding and off-loading the school bus. In certain scenarios, these types of
protective barriers, made of transparent materials, have been installed in an attempt to
offer protection where a two metre physical distance is not possible. As decision makers
consider these measures in the context of a school bus, it will be important to weigh
their benefits against additional risks they may create (such as during a collision or
emergency situation),
9.
The shield/enclosure system should not have exposed sharp edges and should remain
fixed in place either when in use or if stored away, while the vehicle is in motion.
Due consideration should also be given to ensure the shield or enclosure system does
not create undesired reflections that could limit the driver’s visibility. Reflections could
also be limited by including a mechanism like a sun visor that the driver can
engage/disengage as needed throughout a trip.
As shields or enclosures are installed, it will also be important to ensure that that school
buses remain compliant with all applicable Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards under
the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations and to applicable CSA D250 Standards, including
those for glazing, flammability and compartmentalization. For aftermarket installations
of shields or enclosure systems, the provincial and territorial authorities maintain
jurisdiction and are responsible for setting and enforcing any requirements.
For additional information with respect to safety considerations when deciding to install
a shield or an enclosure system with the intent to protect a school bus driver from
exposure to COVID-19, please refer to the joint Transport Canada and Canada Standard
Association D250 Technical Committee at: https://www.tc.gc.ca/en/services/road/joint-
guidance-document-transport-canada-csa-d250-school-bus-technical-committee.html
Personal Protective Equipment
The use of personal protective equipment (PPE) should be considered in relation to
other measures implemented to prevent transmission of COVID-19.
School bus drivers may consider wearing a non-medical mask or face covering and
other personal protective equipment including gloves or safety glasses as
recommended in Transport Canada’s guidance Personal Protective Equipment and their
uses by Commercial Vehicle Drivers available at this
link: https://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/motorvehiclesafety/personal-protective-equipment-uses-
commercial-vehicle-drivers.html.
The choice of PPE should not interfere with the driver’s ability to access vehicle controls,
or hinder or distort the driver’s view – directly or through mirrors – of the road, students
around the bus or of passengers.
Masks are not recommended for use by unsupervised children unless advised to do so
by a health care provider. In young children in particular, masks can be irritating and
may lead to increased touching of the face and eyes.
10.
At the End of the Trip
Repeat a thorough cleaning of high-touch surfaces with appropriate disinfectants as
described above.
Bus drivers who start to experience symptoms after completing a trip should stay home,
self-isolate, and advise their school board so that additional steps can be taken to
protect other drivers using the school bus.
