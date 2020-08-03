Successfully reported this slideshow.
School Bus Cleaning Safety in Canada and COVID19 Being the operator of a school bus with school students on board can be r...
Monitoring for Symptoms  All children and drivers who experience symptoms, including mild cough or low-grade fever (37.3 ...
Hand Hygiene  Thorough hand washing with plain soap and water is still the single most effective way to reduce the spread...
In your RISK ASSESSMENT, 1. Conduct a high-touch audit. Some high-touch areas in buses, such as those mentioned earlier, a...
"It's a two-step process. While it can slow down cleaning, it must be performed. Cleaning removes soils so that the disinf...
Household bleach products are also not recommended to be used on school buses for a variety of reasons. When used alone, l...
 Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the recommended dilution rates, contact times and conditions specific to the ...
During a Trip (this also means having access to the SDS for the product)  Bus drivers are encouraged to carry alcohol-bas...
 The shield/enclosure system should not have exposed sharp edges and should remain fixed in place either when in use or i...
At the End of the Trip  Repeat a thorough cleaning of high-touch surfaces with appropriate disinfectants as described abo...
School Bus Cleaning Safety in Canada and COVID19, so how are YOU and your FLEET MANAGERS solving this issue in proper training and set procedures for the 2020, 2021 School Year.

  1. 1. School Bus Cleaning Safety in Canada and COVID19 Being the operator of a school bus with school students on board can be rewarding and scary at the same time. School bus operators are well trained persons in loading and unloading plus maneuvering school buses on our busy highways. On top to the countless items a driver must consider we have added COVID19 and CLEANING your bus to certain INDUSTRY STANDARD. Student transportation professionals must quickly become well-versed in properly warding off infectious diseases in a school-bus environment without causing unintended consequences. In Canada The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is the lead federal agency responsible for coordinating efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recommendations and guidance in this document are subject to change, based on the evolution of transmission of COVID-19 and the discovery of new evidence. Ensuring Measures Taken Reflect Risk of Exposure The optimal way to prevent transmission of COVID-19 is to apply a combination of controls from across the hierarchy of controls, not only PPE, in order to mitigate and/or eliminate hazards drivers and passengers may be exposed to COVID19. As outlined in the Federal safety guidance to protect commercial vehicle drivers, proven interventions to limit the spread of COVID-19 include: hand washing, regular cleaning of commonly touched surfaces, and respecting physical distancing by maintaining a 2 metre distance from other people. It is critical that these measures continue. Before a Trip and prior to your pre-trip under the National Safety Code
  2. 2. Monitoring for Symptoms  All children and drivers who experience symptoms, including mild cough or low-grade fever (37.3 C or more), need to self-isolate and stay home. If another member of a child’s or driver’s household develops symptoms of COVID-19, it is recommended that the child or driver stay home and self-isolate.  A child who develops symptoms while at school should not be permitted to return home on a school bus and should be picked up by a parent or guardian. 
  3. 3. Hand Hygiene  Thorough hand washing with plain soap and water is still the single most effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.  Bus drivers should wash their hands often, including before and after completing trips.  Children should be reminded by parents or teachers to wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before they leave home to take the bus, when they arrive at school, when they are leaving school prior to taking the bus, and when they get home. LIKE IT OR NOT! Yes, “school buses are mobile environments that are prone to the spread of infectious diseases such as colds and the flu. In addition to the number of students who may introduce bacteria and viruses when they board the bus, surfaces such as the seat backs and handrails can also contribute to the further spread of germs. Keeping these areas clean can help prevent germs and the spread of disease." Other areas of school buses that can become contaminated, and do so regularly, are stability poles and bars in the bus as well as windows and window ledges. Students often put their hands on these areas. "This has the potential to spread germs and bacteria from one child to another,". "These germs and bacteria range from cold and flu viruses to much more serious disease such as MRSA, hepatitis, even Norovirus." Cleaning High-Touch Surfaces in the School Bus
  4. 4. In your RISK ASSESSMENT, 1. Conduct a high-touch audit. Some high-touch areas in buses, such as those mentioned earlier, are obvious. "But there may be many more we do not realize. Sit in the [bus] seats and look around. Administrators will likely see many surfaces that are touched and can become contaminated each day." 2. Clean floors first. Often when cleaning the floor of a bus, dust and contaminants on the floor become airborne and land on nearby surfaces. By cleaning the floor first, we can remove these pathogens, so this does not happen. 3. Vacuum floors. If possible, school bus floors should be vacuumed with a backpack or canister vacuum. These are more effective at removing dust and soils and they prevent them from becoming airborne. 4. Avoid mops. Mops collect soils and contaminants, but these also build up on the mop. "When this happens, the mop starts spreading soils. This can be dangerous because this build-up can collect on shoe bottoms and shoelaces that are later touched by children." 5. Consider floor-cleaning alternatives. What ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, calls "spray-and-vac" (no-touch) cleaning systems or "dispense-and- vac" cleaning systems, eliminates the use of mops. "Essentially, the way they work is cleaning solution and disinfectants are applied to the floor and other areas [of the bus] needing to be cleaned. The machine rinses the surfaces [and] all soils and moisture are then vacuumed up by the machine." 6. Practice two-step cleaning. If manually cleaning touchable surfaces of the bus, administrators should know that surfaces must be cleaned first, and then the same surfaces must be disinfected.
  5. 5. "It's a two-step process. While it can slow down cleaning, it must be performed. Cleaning removes soils so that the disinfectant can work effectively." Using Disinfectants Properly School and Fleet Administrators should know the following about using disinfectants correctly: • Disinfectants should always be diluted per the manufacturer’s instructions. • The disinfectant must set or “dwell” on surfaces for as much as five minutes; if it dries, it must be reapplied. • If manually cleaning, workers should use one set of towels for cleaning and another for disinfecting. It is important for student transporters to know the difference between cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting. According to the CDC, cleaning refers to the physical removal of germs, dirt and impurities from surfaces or objects with soap and water. “This process does not necessarily kill germs, but by removing them it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection,”. Meanwhile, sanitizing reduces the bacteria identified on the product’s label on surfaces and in laundry, according to guidance published by Clorox. Most everyday hand gels fall under the sanitizer category. A pump bottle of Purell, for example, claims that it kills (or at least reduces) more than 99.99 percent of germs. There are many types of surface disinfectants, however, some of which are inappropriate for a school bus environment. These can include hospital-grade germicidal bleaches and cleansers that are not commonly found outside of a healthcare environment, to limited- spectrum disinfectants such as toilet bowl cleaners.
  6. 6. Household bleach products are also not recommended to be used on school buses for a variety of reasons. When used alone, liquid bleach fumes (and those of other disinfectants) can cause lung irritation. They also can exacerbate conditions suffered by students with disabilities, warn student transportation experts. Combine bleach with vinegar (chlorine gas), ammonia (chloramine) and rubbing alcohol (chloroform), and the result is potentially deadly. Plus, according to guidance published by Toyota regarding vehicle cleaning, bleach can ruin plastics and paint because it must be diluted with water and thoroughly rinsed.  Make sure school bus interior surfaces are cleaned with disinfectant.  The following equipment should be available for cleaning:  Personal protective equipment (as required by the operator’s health and safety protocol);  Disposable cloths;  Paper towels and absorbent materials;  Waste disposal bags and tape; and  Cleaning agents/disinfectants.  Cleaning is a critical first step for disinfecting affected surfaces. In general, when cleaning school bus interiors:  Put on disposable, water-proof gloves. Avoid hand contact with the face, especially the nose and eyes. Direct contact with contaminated areas should be avoided.  For routine cleaning and disinfection, and for areas potentially contaminated with COVID-19, a hard-surface disinfectant authorized by Health Canada is recommended. For a list of hard-surface disinfectants for use against coronavirus (COVID-19), please see Health Canada’s website.
  7. 7.  Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the recommended dilution rates, contact times and conditions specific to the surface.  Avoid bleach except on simple plastics.  Don’t use solvents.  High touch surfaces in school buses that should be regularly cleaned include but are not limited to:  Seats;  Inside hand railing;  Floors;  Interior windows and wall section below passenger windows;  Inside and outside door handles (including manual control for service door); Inside door grab handles, pads and armrests;  Keys;  Steering wheel;  Shift lever and console;  Dashboard;  Turn signal and wiper stalks;  Seat and Seat adjuster;  Any other parts that are commonly used and that may have been touched.  Dispose of soiled disinfection cloths, disposable gloves and any other items in contact with contaminated surfaces in a waste disposal bag. Seal the waste disposal bag and discard in lined trash bin. Clothing worn during cleaning as well as any reusable cloths used should be stored in a sealed disposable bag until they can be laundered.  Wash hands when finished using proper hand washing techniques.  In addition to regular cleaning of school bus interiors, to the extent possible, it is recommended that operators reduce the number of drivers per vehicle and ensure that the same drivers use the same vehicle and keep the same work schedules in order to limit contacts as much as possible.
  8. 8. During a Trip (this also means having access to the SDS for the product)  Bus drivers are encouraged to carry alcohol-based hand sanitizer (ABHS) with at least 60% alcohol and use it after assisting a child to their seat, touching wheelchairs or other assistive devices, or having other direct contact with children, as needed throughout a trip. ABHS should be properly labeled and stored in accordance with its material safety data sheet. ABHS should be stored outside the reach of children. Physical Distancing  To the extent possible, physical distancing measures should be implemented in school buses.  Where possible, school districts should be encouraged to develop alternate bus routes and may consider reduced services with larger vehicles to allow children required to ride school buses to sit further apart.  Children from the same household can be permitted to sit together and are not required to physically distance. Shields and Enclosure Systems  In some cases, school bus operators may consider adding shields or enclosure systems to limit direct contact and exposure to viral particles between the driver and children during boarding and off-loading the school bus. In certain scenarios, these types of protective barriers, made of transparent materials, have been installed in an attempt to offer protection where a two metre physical distance is not possible. As decision makers consider these measures in the context of a school bus, it will be important to weigh their benefits against additional risks they may create (such as during a collision or emergency situation),
  9. 9.  The shield/enclosure system should not have exposed sharp edges and should remain fixed in place either when in use or if stored away, while the vehicle is in motion.  Due consideration should also be given to ensure the shield or enclosure system does not create undesired reflections that could limit the driver’s visibility. Reflections could also be limited by including a mechanism like a sun visor that the driver can engage/disengage as needed throughout a trip.  As shields or enclosures are installed, it will also be important to ensure that that school buses remain compliant with all applicable Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards under the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations and to applicable CSA D250 Standards, including those for glazing, flammability and compartmentalization. For aftermarket installations of shields or enclosure systems, the provincial and territorial authorities maintain jurisdiction and are responsible for setting and enforcing any requirements.  For additional information with respect to safety considerations when deciding to install a shield or an enclosure system with the intent to protect a school bus driver from exposure to COVID-19, please refer to the joint Transport Canada and Canada Standard Association D250 Technical Committee at: https://www.tc.gc.ca/en/services/road/joint- guidance-document-transport-canada-csa-d250-school-bus-technical-committee.html Personal Protective Equipment  The use of personal protective equipment (PPE) should be considered in relation to other measures implemented to prevent transmission of COVID-19.  School bus drivers may consider wearing a non-medical mask or face covering and other personal protective equipment including gloves or safety glasses as recommended in Transport Canada’s guidance Personal Protective Equipment and their uses by Commercial Vehicle Drivers available at this link: https://www.tc.gc.ca/eng/motorvehiclesafety/personal-protective-equipment-uses- commercial-vehicle-drivers.html.  The choice of PPE should not interfere with the driver’s ability to access vehicle controls, or hinder or distort the driver’s view – directly or through mirrors – of the road, students around the bus or of passengers.  Masks are not recommended for use by unsupervised children unless advised to do so by a health care provider. In young children in particular, masks can be irritating and may lead to increased touching of the face and eyes.
  10. 10. At the End of the Trip  Repeat a thorough cleaning of high-touch surfaces with appropriate disinfectants as described above.  Bus drivers who start to experience symptoms after completing a trip should stay home, self-isolate, and advise their school board so that additional steps can be taken to protect other drivers using the school bus.

