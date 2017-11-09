Comprehensive, Fully Integrated Production Knowledge Management
Portal to All Knowledge Functions
Performance Support All the knowledge required to operate a given production system can be organized into the categories i...
Performance Support Selecting a category produces a list of all items of that category in the production system.
Tool and Equipment Knowledge Selecting an item from the list e.g. “Vacuum Pump” displays sub-categories of knowledge about...
Tool and Equipment Knowledge Tapping the title of a sub-category e.g. “Purpose” displays one or more knowledge elements of...
Process Dcmntn - One-tap access to process documentation of entire production system. Process Documentation
End-to-End Process Documentation
Quality System Documentation Quality Dcmntn - One-tap access to documentation of operator-level quality system.
Operator-Level Quality System Documentation
Operator On-the-Job Training Training - One-tap access to operator OJT system
List Stations – Tapping in the Select Station space displays the list of work stations. Operator On-the-Job Training
Select Station - Selecting a workstation from the list populates the categories with knowledge specific to the selected wo...
Select Activity- Selecting an activity from the list displays the relevant training segment for the previously chosen item.
Product Knowledge
Universal Production Knowledge
Universal Production Knowledge
×