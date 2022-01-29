Successfully reported this slideshow.
Manufactura por Contrato que Solicitar a Nuestros Maquiladores

Jan. 29, 2022
¿Tus maquiladores realmente respetan el acuerdo de calidad?


¿Tienes conocimiento de todo lo realizado por tus maquiladores?


La responsabilidad sigue siendo del titular del registro,
conoce que hay que exigir a nuestros maquiladores. Que no te sorprendan.

Manufactura por Contrato que Solicitar a Nuestros Maquiladores

  1. 1. TE INVITA A CAPACITARTE ESTE 12 DE MAYO 2022 EN MANUFACTURAPORCONTRATO. ¿Que solicitar a nuestros maquiladores?
  2. 2. ¿Tus maquiladores realmenterespetan el acuerdo de calidad? ¿Tienesconocimientode todolo realizadopor tus maquiladores? La responsabilidadsigue siendodel titulardel registro, conoce que hayque exigir a nuestrosmaquiladores. Que no te sorprendan.
  3. 3. Objetivos. Al términodel cursoel participante: Entenderá la importanciade contarcon maquiladores confiables como evidencia del cumplimientoregulatorioactual. Mejorarásu sistemade maquilasal tener claroslos requisitos que se deben tener y comoeficientarlos en pro de la empresa.
  4. 4. Temario: • Introducción • Definiciones de importancia. • Fuentes regulatoriasprincipales. • Buenas Prácticas de Maquila. • ¿Cómoelaborar en formaefectivaun acuerdode calidad? • Criteriosde selección parael proveedor.
  5. 5. • Estructuradocumental para evaluar al maquilador • Responsabilidades entre ambaspartes • Elementosque el maquiladordebecumplirrelacionadoscon:  Seguridad e Higiene.  Instalaciones  Mantenimiento.
  6. 6.  Equipos y accesorios.  Sistemade fabricación  Muestreos y Análisis.  Sistemade Gestión de Calidad  Proceso de transferenciade tecnología.  Calificación y validación.  Supervisiónpor partedel cliente.
  7. 7.  Uso de batchs records.  Distribución de la información.  No conformidades y cambios. ¿Quién reporta? • Monitoreocontinuo del proveedor. • Confidencialidad. • Asistenciatécnica. • Casosprácticosdurante el desarrollodel curso
  8. 8. Para aclaracioneso mayorinformación estamos a sus ordenes en: Tel/Fax (52)(55) 58 03 88 60, (52) (55) 58 03 61 18, (52)(55) 56 48 74 82, (52) (55) 56 50 92 74 y (52) (55) 4444 3257Whatsapp (52-55)45480411. (Lunes a viernes de 09:00-18:00), por correoelectrónico, redessociales o a través de nuestra paginaweb. www.grupoterrafarma.com

