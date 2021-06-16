Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Медіаграмотність: вчися та використовуй Людмила Рюміна, зав. відділу читального залу ТОУНБ Тернопіль 2021
Основні критерії оцінки інформації: • — Вірогідність • — Корисність • — Актуальність • — Зрозумілість • — Повнота
Правило шести «С» та «Г» • ● сенсації • ● скандали • ● сміх • ● страх, • ● смерть • ● секс (заручини, весілля, розлучення,...
Медіаграмотність — це сукупність знань, навичок та умінь, які надають людям можливість аналізувати, критично оцінювати і с...
Завдання медіаграмотності: - перетворення медіаспоживання в активний та, головне, критичний процес, - усвідомлення можливо...
Групи компетентностей: І група — Розуміння 1. Розуміння все більшого впливу ЗМІ на суспільство. 2. Розуміння того, як побу...
ІІ група — Використання 1. Використання обладнання, програмного забезпечення й додатків. 2. Орієнтація в медіасередовищі.
ІІІ група — Комунікація 1. Пошук та обробка інформації. 2. Створення контенту. Теперішнє медіасуспільство — це суспільство...
IV група — Стратегія 1. Розмірковування про власне використання медіа. 2. Досягнення цілей за допомогою засобів масової ін...
АЛГОРИТМ ПЕРЕВІРКИ ІНФОРМАЦІЇ 1. За ключовими словами пошукайте, де було розміщено цей текст. 2. Перевірте, чи надійні (ві...
«Джинсою» (джинса́ — наголос на останньому складі) називають проплачений матеріал або навмисно приховану рекламу. Зараз ча...
Законодавство України вимагає маркувати рекламні тексти словами «Реклама» або «На правах реклами». Отже, коли редакція поз...
Чому існують проплачені матеріали ▪ Тексту, підписанному як «Реклама», повірять менше, тому проплаченний матеріал розміщую...
Види «джинси» - політична, - комерційна - іміджева «джинса».
Ознаки політичної проплати матеріалу - листи підтримки одного з кандидатів на вибори від трудових колективів; - матеріали ...
Ознаки комерційної проплати матеріалу - просувається лише певна торгова марка, бренд або товар; - безпідставно наголошуєть...
Ознаки іміджевого проплаченого матеріалу Їхніми замовниками є благодійні фонди, релігійні організації та державні структур...
Питання-маркери НЕ ДЖИНСА, якщо ви відповіли «ТАК» на питання: - Чи з’явився б цей матеріал без оплати? Чи відповідає він ...
Маніпуляція в медіа — це техніка цілеспрямованого викривлення інформації для формування певної точки зору, певного ставлен...
Ознаки маніпуляцій у медіа • — фокусування на одній стороні історії, • — перебільшення проблеми, • — напівправда, • — пере...
Ознаки фейку - заголовок кричущий та сенсаційний; - використання слів та словосполучення, що мають виражене негативне або ...
Питання, що допоможуть оцінити джерело - Хто є джерелом цієї інформації? - Що це джерело може знати? - Коли джерело отрима...
Щоб протестувати матеріал, який викликає підозру, можна… - Подивитись на медіа (сторінку в ФБ) – чи знали ви про нього ран...
Як та чому інформація буває невірна - В усній комунікації – «Зіпсований телефон» - В соцмережах та месенджерах – занадто е...
АБИ ПЕРЕШКОДЖАТИ ПОШИРЕННЮ НЕЯКІСНОЇ ІНФОРМАЦІЇ, КОЖЕН З НАС МОЖЕ 1) Отримувати інформацію з різних джерел, уникати сайтів...
Корисні посилання «По той бік новин» - відкрита група у Фейсбуці По той бік пандемії https://coronafakes.com/ СтопФейк htt...
Медіаграмотність: вчися та використовуй
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Presentations & Public Speaking
27 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Медіаграмотність: вчися та використовуй

Людмила Рюміна, зав. відділу читального залу ТОУНБ

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Медіаграмотність: вчися та використовуй

  1. 1. Медіаграмотність: вчися та використовуй Людмила Рюміна, зав. відділу читального залу ТОУНБ Тернопіль 2021
  2. 2. Основні критерії оцінки інформації: • — Вірогідність • — Корисність • — Актуальність • — Зрозумілість • — Повнота
  3. 3. Правило шести «С» та «Г» • ● сенсації • ● скандали • ● сміх • ● страх, • ● смерть • ● секс (заручини, весілля, розлучення, народження або всиновлення дітей, сварки і т. п.) • ● гроші.
  4. 4. Медіаграмотність — це сукупність знань, навичок та умінь, які надають людям можливість аналізувати, критично оцінювати і створювати повідомлення різних жанрів та в різних формах для різних типів медіа, а також розуміти й аналізувати складні процеси функціонування медіа в суспільстві, їх та вплив.
  5. 5. Завдання медіаграмотності: - перетворення медіаспоживання в активний та, головне, критичний процес, - усвідомлення можливості маніпуляції, - розуміння ролі мас-медіа і ЗМІ у формуванні громадської думки.
  6. 6. Групи компетентностей: І група — Розуміння 1. Розуміння все більшого впливу ЗМІ на суспільство. 2. Розуміння того, як побудовані ЗМІ. 3. Розуміння того, як медіа забарвлюють реальність.
  7. 7. ІІ група — Використання 1. Використання обладнання, програмного забезпечення й додатків. 2. Орієнтація в медіасередовищі.
  8. 8. ІІІ група — Комунікація 1. Пошук та обробка інформації. 2. Створення контенту. Теперішнє медіасуспільство — це суспільство 2.0. 3. Використання соціальних мереж.
  9. 9. IV група — Стратегія 1. Розмірковування про власне використання медіа. 2. Досягнення цілей за допомогою засобів масової інформації.
  10. 10. АЛГОРИТМ ПЕРЕВІРКИ ІНФОРМАЦІЇ 1. За ключовими словами пошукайте, де було розміщено цей текст. 2. Перевірте, чи надійні (відомі) сайти? 3. Чи є посилання на джерела? 4. Перевірити назви організацій, прізвища, імена, посади тощо осіб, які згадуються: Google, Facebook, Youtube й інші. Перевірити на офіційних сайтах державних структур інформацію. 5. Перевірити географічні (і не тільки) назви. 6. Чи можливо перевірити факти, які наводяться у повідомленні? 7. Чи могла би бути така історія/подія в реальності? Чи це не жарт?
  11. 11. «Джинсою» (джинса́ — наголос на останньому складі) називають проплачений матеріал або навмисно приховану рекламу. Зараз частіше вживається термін «матеріал з ознаками замовності».
  12. 12. Законодавство України вимагає маркувати рекламні тексти словами «Реклама» або «На правах реклами». Отже, коли редакція позначає проплачені матеріали іншим шрифтом чи кольором тла, або ставить у куточку позначку ® та проявляє іншу «творчість», вона однозначно маніпулює своєю аудиторією.
  13. 13. Чому існують проплачені матеріали ▪ Тексту, підписанному як «Реклама», повірять менше, тому проплаченний матеріал розміщують як звичайний журналістський. ▪ Редакція не включає замовні матеріали у прибуток, відповідно не сплачує податки. У журналістів маленька зарплата, треба виживати. ▪ Замовник має на меті вплинути на громадську думку за допомогою медіа.
  14. 14. Види «джинси» - політична, - комерційна - іміджева «джинса».
  15. 15. Ознаки політичної проплати матеріалу - листи підтримки одного з кандидатів на вибори від трудових колективів; - матеріали виходять серійно; - матеріали часто не є суспільно важливими; - містять лише позитивні оцінки на адресу кандидата, політика чи партії; - соціологія або аналітика на користь кандидата чи політика, при чому часто дуже сумнівного походження.
  16. 16. Ознаки комерційної проплати матеріалу - просувається лише певна торгова марка, бренд або товар; - безпідставно наголошується на позитивних характеристиках товару чи бренду, розповідається про високі рейтинги; - в матеріалі буде велика кількість згадувань назви товару чи бренду; - серійність: матеріали будуть в декількох медіа одночасно, а часто їхня поява ще поєднана із зовнішньою рекламою; - якщо це відеосюжет, то в кадрі крупним планом покажуть декілька разів логотип бренду, вивіски, банери; - пропагується ідея, яка стимулює вживання певних товарів чи послуг, або йдеться про проблему, яку можна вирішити за допомогою певних товарів чи послуг.
  17. 17. Ознаки іміджевого проплаченого матеріалу Їхніми замовниками є благодійні фонди, релігійні організації та державні структури. Вони напряму не пов’язані з економічною вигодою, але спрямовані на підтримку соціального рейтингу та впізнаваність цих структур (отримання соціальних дивідендів). У випадку висвітлення заходів держструктур, це так званий «паркет» (перерізання стрічок, пафосні довгі виступи чиновника і т.п., не повідомляється про щось справді корисне та важливе для аудиторії).
  18. 18. Питання-маркери НЕ ДЖИНСА, якщо ви відповіли «ТАК» на питання: - Чи з’явився б цей матеріал без оплати? Чи відповідає він інтересам аудиторії або специфіці медіа? - Чи помітили ви порушення стандартів інформаційної журналістики? - Чи є посилання на джерело інформації? Чи пов’язаний матеріал із значущим інформаційним приводом? - Чи викликають експерти, які коментують подію, довіру? ДЖИНСА, якщо ви відповіли «ТАК» на питання: - Матеріал підписаний незвичайним прізвищем, схожим на псевдоним (на кшталт Степан Лісовий, Світлана Світлова)? - Чи міститься під матеріалом посилання на якесь інтернет-видання (як правило, невідоме нікому)? - Чи розміщено цей матеріал у рубриці «Точка зору», «Позиція», «Актуально», «Вибір» тощо, і у вихідних даних зазначено, що матеріали в цих рубриках публікуються на правах реклами? - Чи не вибивається цей матеріал (мовою, стилістикою) із загальної концепції, стилістики медіа?
  19. 19. Маніпуляція в медіа — це техніка цілеспрямованого викривлення інформації для формування певної точки зору, певного ставлення до тієї чи іншої проблеми, особи чи явища.
  20. 20. Ознаки маніпуляцій у медіа • — фокусування на одній стороні історії, • — перебільшення проблеми, • — напівправда, • — перекручування фактів, • — висмикування з контексту, перекручування; • — маніпуляції цифрами; • — яскраві заголовки та інше.
  21. 21. Ознаки фейку - заголовок кричущий та сенсаційний; - використання слів та словосполучення, що мають виражене негативне або позитивне забарвлення; - ілюстрація до таких новин найчастіше «показова»; - поширюють все це сайти, назви яких не відомі (так звані «сміттярки»); - така інформація зазвичай не має автора.
  22. 22. Питання, що допоможуть оцінити джерело - Хто є джерелом цієї інформації? - Що це джерело може знати? - Коли джерело отримало цю інформацію? - Де джерело отримало цю інформацію? - Навіщо використовувати це джерело? - Наскільки прозорою є інформація, що її надає джерело? - Як джерело дізналося цю інформацію? - Яку репутацію має джерело? - Чим керується джерело, надаючи інформацію?
  23. 23. Щоб протестувати матеріал, який викликає підозру, можна… - Подивитись на медіа (сторінку в ФБ) – чи знали ви про нього раніше? Чи давно існує? Як давно / часто оновлюється? Чи має контактні відомості, можливість коментувати? Кому воно належить? - Перевірити окремо кожну згадану в матеріалі власну назву – прізвища, установи, організації, заклади? Є про них інформація в інших медіа? Вже щось коментували? Чи справжні? Мають свої сайти/сторінки? - Перевірити факти – виокремити та “погуглити” частини тексту. - Перевірити фото на унікальність.
  24. 24. Як та чому інформація буває невірна - В усній комунікації – «Зіпсований телефон» - В соцмережах та месенджерах – занадто емоційна реакція - У медіа – жартівливі повідомлення, фейки, випадкові помилки, недбалість журналістів та навмисне спотворення
  25. 25. АБИ ПЕРЕШКОДЖАТИ ПОШИРЕННЮ НЕЯКІСНОЇ ІНФОРМАЦІЇ, КОЖЕН З НАС МОЖЕ 1) Отримувати інформацію з різних джерел, уникати сайтів-сміттярок 2) Перевіряти факти, фото, відео; не поширювати неперевірену інфо! 3) Подати скаргу на медіа https://www.facebook.com/events/515090105689371/ 4) Створювати власний контент, дотримуючись журналістських стандартів 5) Започаткувати просвітницькі проекти на доступних медіаресурсах, поширювати знання з медіаграмотності серед різних цільових груп 6) Переконувати партнерів, надавачів інформації про необхідність працювати «за правилами», пояснювати наслідки безвідповідального ставлення до споживача
  26. 26. Корисні посилання «По той бік новин» - відкрита група у Фейсбуці По той бік пандемії https://coronafakes.com/ СтопФейк https://www.stopfake.org/ Без Брехні https://www.bez-brehni.info/ Фейкогриз (додаток) Відео в YouTube: https://cutt.ly/1ggjOy2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZFNiAeVF7uw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BHT2tuae80

×