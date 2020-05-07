Successfully reported this slideshow.
Бандурне мистецтво Тернопілля в іменах © Тернопільська обласна універсальна наукова бібліотека, 2020 2020 – РІК БАНДУРИ НА...
Лірники на теренах краю 2 Лірник в Підгайцях, 1915 р. Архів М. Постолана Лірник в Кордишеві. З архіву А. Лукащука
Концертні подорожі бандуристів містами Тернопілля (поч. 20 ст.) 3 Бучач, Скалат, Хоростків Борщів, Заліщики, Теребовля, Ко...
Кость Місевич (1890-1943) К. Місевич, Д. Щербина, Д. Гонта, 1925 р. Кость Місевич, 1925 р.
“ ” Маргарита Боно-Місевич (1895-1951) 5 Тріо бандуристів. К. Місевич, М. Боно-Місевич, Л. Кострицький Маргарита Боно-Місе...
Зіновій Штокалко (1920-1968) 6 Квінтет бандуристів, 1940-і рр.
7 З. Штокалко. 1952 р. Автопортрет З. Штокалко з учасниками хору «Боян», Бережани, 1937 р.
8 Квартет бандуристів: З. Штокалко, Ю. Сінгалевич, С. Ганушевський, С. Малюца, 1943-1944 рр. 1940 р.
9 Скальпель, перо і бандура Зіновія Штокалка Могила З. Штокалка. Нью-Джерсі, США 1960-ті рр. США За науковою роботою, США ...
Брати Малюци 10Малюца Степан Іванович (1915-1951) Малюца Антін Іванович (1908-1970) Брати Малюци Бандуристи діаспори
“ ” Горняткевич Андрій (1937 р.н.) 11 Бандуристи діаспори
12 03 Ярослав Бабуняк (1924-2012) Я. Бабуняк серед побратимів, 1945-1947, Італія Бандуристи діаспори
13 Родина бандуристів Свідерських м. Почаїв Родинна капела Свідерських, Почаїв, 1946 р. Дует Юрія та Анфіси Свідерських
Білогуб-Вернигір Ганна Сергіївна (1903-1973) 14 Пам’ятник на могилі Ганни та Ірини Вернигір, с. Струсів, Теребовлянський р...
Обухівський Володимир Васильович (1919-1983) 15 Струсівська заслужена капела бандуристів «Кобзар»
16 Василь Олександрович Зуляк (1921-1992)
Мирон Постолан (1949 р.н), 2005-2008 рр. проживав у с. Жуків Бережанського району 17 З дружиною Оксаною, с. Жуків Бережанс...
18 Заняття у школі гри на бандурі М. Литвин, М. Постолан, Чарлі Сакума, Д. Губ’як, Бережани, 2011 р. Бандура з колекції М....
19 Жданкін Василь Олександрович (1959-2019) Дует. З дочкою Анастасією
Кулик Надія Михайлівна 20 З Анастасією та Василем Жданкіними, 2012 р.
▰ «Бандурне мистецтво Тернопільщини є самобутньою частиною духовної культури українського народу, безцінним надбанням бага...
Губ’як Дмитро Васильович 22
23 Тернопільський обласнийосередок Національної спілки кобзарівУкраїни(заснований в 2002 р.) • «КОБЗА» - обласний фестивал...
Список використаних джерел: 24 1. Про відзначення 100-річчя від дня народження видатного бандуриста, музичного теоретика т...
Бандурне мистецтво Тернопілля в іменах

2020 – РІК БАНДУРИ НА ТЕРНОПІЛЬЩИНІ

Бандурне мистецтво Тернопілля в іменах

