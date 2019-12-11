Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Людські думки говорять із думками - І на душі стає світліше нам. У морі книг усі ми, наче в храмі Тож хай святиться цей од...
Бібліотеки Збаражчини беруть безпосередню участь в житті району, сприяють реалізації життєвих талантів і інтересів всіх жи...
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності

32 views

Published on

Розвиток сервісу публічних бібліотек Збаражчини в умовах децентралізації

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Бібліотечні послуги — запорука ефективної діяльності

  1. 1. Людські думки говорять із думками - І на душі стає світліше нам. У морі книг усі ми, наче в храмі Тож хай святиться цей одвічний храм. (Л. Михайлів)
  2. 2. Бібліотеки Збаражчини беруть безпосередню участь в житті району, сприяють реалізації життєвих талантів і інтересів всіх жителів спільноти, здійснює місцеве обслуговування спрямоване на задоволення соціально- побутових, інформаційних потреб пов’язаних з повсякденними заняттями людей. Стараємось бути центром по відродженню, збереженню і вивченню історії, культури, літератури. Збирати та зберігати документи, спогади з різних питань місцевого життя, займаємось видавничо – бібліографічною діяльністю. З цією метою бібліотеки взаємодіють з різними службами, організаціями.

×