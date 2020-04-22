Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cybersecurity for Executives 20 QuestionsYou Should AskYour SecurityTeam Teri Radichel | CEO
How many systems are running out of date software with known security flaws (CVEs)? Teri Radichel | CEO
What percentage of our systems are exposed to the Internet? Teri Radichel | CEO
How many systems expose high-risk ports? Teri Radichel | CEO
How many attack paths exist on our network? Teri Radichel | CEO
How much data could an attacker access if any one person’s credentials are stolen? Teri Radichel | CEO
What percentage of accounts are integrated with the primary company directory and require MFA (multi-factor authentication...
What percentage of data is encrypted in storage (at rest)? Teri Radichel | CEO
What percentage of network communications are encrypted (data in transit)? Teri Radichel | CEO
How many outstanding findings are there from the results of pentests, security assessments, and security audits? Teri Radi...
In the event of a security incident or disaster, could we restore our systems from backups? Teri Radichel | CEO
Does every person who makes security decisions understand network, application, and data security well enough to make good...
Do we have enforceable, documented, and communicated security policies in place? Teri Radichel | CEO
Who is generating the most security policy exceptions – and why? Teri Radichel | CEO
Are security checks built into our deployment systems to prevent vulnerabilities from entering our environment? Teri Radic...
Do we assess vendors and require them to follow our security policies? Teri Radichel | CEO
What is the efficacy of the security products and services we purchased? Teri Radichel | CEO
Do we have monitoring, incident handling, and response plans in place to identify and manage security incidents? Teri Radi...
What percentage of our activities are automated to reduce the risk of errors, prevent gaps, and provide security reports? ...
Is the overall risk going up or down? Teri Radichel | CEO
How is the threat landscape changing? Teri Radichel | CEO
Book onAmazon >> Blog: https://medium.com/cloud-security @teriradichel https://2ndSightLab.com Teri Radichel | CEO
A presentation on the key concepts in my book on Cybersecurity for Executives In the Age of Cloud. Twenty questions executives should ask security teams to improve security, and suggestions about how to go about getting the answers using modern solutions. The material is also applicable for developers, politicians, lawyers, and anyone else who wants to understand basic cybersecurity. Ideally a 45 minute presentation with Q & A at the end.

Topics covered: security vulnerabilities (CVEs) network security, encryption, identity, credentials, multi-factor authentication, security policies and exceptions, penetration tests, security assessments, security audits, monitoring, incident handling and response, security metrics, automation, security research and threat detection.

Book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Cybersecurity-Executives-Cloud-Teri-Radichel-ebook/dp/B0852M2XBJ/

