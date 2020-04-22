A presentation on the key concepts in my book on Cybersecurity for Executives In the Age of Cloud. Twenty questions executives should ask security teams to improve security, and suggestions about how to go about getting the answers using modern solutions. The material is also applicable for developers, politicians, lawyers, and anyone else who wants to understand basic cybersecurity. Ideally a 45 minute presentation with Q & A at the end.



Topics covered: security vulnerabilities (CVEs) network security, encryption, identity, credentials, multi-factor authentication, security policies and exceptions, penetration tests, security assessments, security audits, monitoring, incident handling and response, security metrics, automation, security research and threat detection.



Book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Cybersecurity-Executives-Cloud-Teri-Radichel-ebook/dp/B0852M2XBJ/