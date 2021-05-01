"All American" CMT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
All American
introduction *Composer:Blake Neely *Creator:April Blair *Genre:sports-drama *Summary:thisshow is about a young football pl...
Marixist theory Definition:thistheory is classified as people from higherclass and wealth.It is also known as a theory of ...
Evidence #1 Spencer was living in crenshaw where it’s a very poor community. After a coach from Beverly high visits Crensh...
Evidence #2 Throughout the show when the whole football team was together Asher has something against Asher as if he’s jea...
Evidence #3 Once you get into the show you notice that Spencer’s girlfriend (Leyla) which he met at Beverly starts acting ...
Conclusion This show teaches a lesson to the audience. That lesson is that no matter where or who you are you should have ...
Sources Five Life Lessons the Show All American Teaches Us www.tvovermind.com › TV News All American Boys by Jason Reynold...
