May. 12, 2021

Aapi hate crimes and sinophobia - case study

Aapi hate crimes and sinophobia - case study

Aapi hate crimes and sinophobia - case study

  1. 1. Case Study #2 - Japanese Internment, Asian American Hate Crimes, and Sinophobia - Case Study This document has several texts paired with questions that you must work through. Complete Part One during your asynchronous time on Monday/Tuesday. Complete Part Two on Wednesday/Thursday. Part One: When it comes to discussing genocide or large acts of violence against any group of people, it is important to remember that people are more than their trauma. Read this article about how Asian Americans celebrated Lunar New Year in 2021 during a pandemic. - After reading, jot down 2-3 interesting facts you learned: Type your answer here Genocide is the systematic mass murder or otherwise acts of violence against an entire group of people that are motivated by prejudice and hate. In World War 2, many Japanese Americans were put into internment/concentration camps. One of those people is Star Trek actor Georgia Takei, who was interned in a camp when he was a baby. - Watch OR read George's Ted Talk After reading/watching, answer the questions below: 1. What is George Takei’s main argument/claim in his ted talk speech? Type your answer here 2. How does Takei’s understanding of his internment develop over time? At first, he viewed his internment in what way, and then later, how did his views change? Did it change at all? Why or why not? Cite textual evidence from his speech to support your answer. Type your answer here (Ex: According to Takei, “…” (p.1). This quote explains…) 3. In the context of the text, how does a person overcome adversity? How did Japanese Americans challenge the prejudice they experienced during WWII? How does the article explore the various ways in which Japanese Americans were discriminated against Type your answer here
  2. 2. Case Study #2 - Japanese Internment, Asian American Hate Crimes, and Sinophobia - Case Study during WWII? Cite evidence from this text, your own experience, and other literature, art, or history in your answer. Part Two: Asian Americans, particularly Asian American elders, are facing increasing racist and xenophobic attacks, catalyzed by hateful words from government leadership, blaming Chinese Americans and people of other Asian ethnicities who “look Chinese” for the COVID-19 virus and pandemic, calling it the “Wuhan virus.” - Read this article and answer these questions: 4. Who was Vincent Chin? What happened to him? How does this case highlight the significance of including Asian Americans in civil rights? Cite textual evidence from the article. Type your answer here 5. After reading about some of the recent hate crimes against Asian Americans in 2020 and elders in 2021, what are some of the causes of the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans? How does it make you feel? Were you surprised by the amount of hate and displays of violence? If you were, explain why you think people aren’t talking more about this. Type your answer here 6. How are hate crimes against Asian Americans a form of genocide? Cite textual evidence from the article and from the pyramids of hate and white supremacy on our Google Classroom page, which we discussed in class. Type your answer here
  3. 3. Case Study #2 - Japanese Internment, Asian American Hate Crimes, and Sinophobia - Case Study Our society and mainstream media such as news outlets and social media often do not highlight the various struggles the Asian American community faces due to racism and xenophobia. The erasure and silencing of recent hate crimes against Asian Americans in 2021 are a direct result of the model minority stereotype. - Watch this short video about the model minority myth and answer the questions below. 7. What is the model minority stereotype? How is the stereotype damaging for Asian Americans? And lastly, why is the model minority stereotype called a “myth”? Cite an example from the video. Type your answer here 8. What stood out to you the most in this video? What connections can you make between this video and any of the other texts in this case study? And lastly, what can each of us in this country do to challenge the model minority stereotype and advocate for the Asian American community? Type your answer here

