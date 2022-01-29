KNOW THE SIGNS

PACE TULSA NETWORK PRESENTS: "KNOW YOUR TRAFFIC SIGNS"

Traffic signals, signs and pavement markings are used for traffic control to provide a smooth, orderly flow of traffic. Traffic signals apply to drivers, motorcycle riders, bicyclists, moped-riders and pedestrians. They convey important information about the road conditions, potential hazards and other obstacles.

THIS LEARNER SYSTEMS MODULE (LMS) IS FOR BOTH THE DRIVER & PEDESTRIAN:

This Learner Systems Module (LMS) assists participants with understanding the Importance of Pedestrian Awareness Crosswalk Education (PACE) and Public Transportation Policy (PTP) In The United States.

