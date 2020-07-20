Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cuidado de animales

Cuidado de los animales

Cuidado de animales

  1. 1. Aprendo en casa Semana 10 Institución Educativa N° 86030 “Niño Jesús de Praga” COMUNICACION: SEMANA 10 DIÁ VIERNES SESIÓN: Promovemos la protección y el cuidado de los animales a través del juego (PARTE II) COMPETENCIA: - Lee diversos tipos de textos escritos en su lengua materna. - Escribe diversos tipos de textos en su lengua materna. INFOGRAFÍA ¿QUÉ ES? La Infografía es una combinación de imágenes sintéticas, explicativas y fáciles de entender y textos con el fin de comunicar información de manera visual para facilitar su transmisión. Además de las ilustraciones, podemos ayudar más al lector a través de gráficos que puedan entenderse e interpretarse instantáneamente. INFOGRAFÍA DEL CÓNDOR ANDINO
  2. 2. Aprendo en casa Semana 10 Institución Educativa N° 86030 “Niño Jesús de Praga” INFOGRAFÍA DE LA VICUÑA INFOGRAFÍA DE LA LLAMA
  3. 3. Aprendo en casa Semana 10 Institución Educativa N° 86030 “Niño Jesús de Praga” PREGUNTAS DE COMPRENSIÓN 1. ¿Qué es un área natural protegido? …………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………… 2. ¿Qué significa (ANP)? …………………………………………………………………………………………… ………………………………………………………………………………………… 3. ¿Qué sabes del Oso de Anteojos? …………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………… 4. ¿Por qué se dice endémico de los Andes a los animales silvestres? …………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………… 5. ¿Dónde viven los Osos de Anteojos? …………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………… 6. ¿Cuántos Osos de Anteojos aún existen? …………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………… 7. ¿Qué información brindan las infografías? …………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………… 8. De las infografías antes leídas del Cóndor, la Vicuña y la Llama. Con esta información elabora fichas de preguntas (de cada animal mencionado) para crear un juego teniendo en cuenta: Sus características y las reglas para qué el jugador que responda reciba puntaje y gane. …………………………………………………………………………………….…… …………………………………………………………………………………………. RETO Una vez que hayas elaborado tu juego y propuesto las reglas. Tu reto será divertirte jugando con tu familia para lo cual tienes que ser hábil para ganar el juego y seas coronado como “El protector de los animales” ¡Mucha suerte pequeño o pequeña gigante!

