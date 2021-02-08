Successfully reported this slideshow.
Teknologiateollisuuden / Suomen talousnäkymät Helmikuu 2021 Jukka Palokangas Johtava ekonomisti jukka.palokangas@teknologi...
Maailmantalous elpyy asteittain koronapandemian aiheuttamasta taantumasta 2 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
BKT-konsensus-ennusteita vuodelle 2021 Bkt:n kehitys 2021 / 2020, % 3 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Consensus Forec...
Euromaissa BKT:n elpyminen pysähtyi loka- joulukuussa 4 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Lähde: Macrobond
Koronakriisi romahdutti bruttokansantuotteen, elpyminen on pysähtynyt 5 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
6 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond Kiinassa talous supistui voimakkaasti tammi- maaliskuussa, mutta elpyi jo...
Suomella on selkeä takamatka viennin kasvussa suhteessa euromaihin 7 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Euros...
Vienti ja yksityinen kulutus käänsivät Suomen talouden alamäkeen tammi-kesäkuussa 8 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: M...
Yritysten ostopäälliköiden mukaan BKT:n kasvu euromaissa on lopahtanut uudelleen 9 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Ma...
Teollisuustuotanto elpyy myös maailmanlaajuisesti 10 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, The CPB Netherlands B...
Teollisuustuotannon palautuminen jatkuu useissa maissa 11 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
Suomessa teollisuustuotanto on sinnitellyt paremmin kuin useimmissa muissa EU-maissa 12 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähd...
Teollisuuden ostopäällikköindeksit tammikuulta kertovat kasvun jatkumisesta useimmissa maissa 13 8.2.2021 Teknologiateolli...
14 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond Yhdysvaltain teollisuudessa tuotanto on päässyt uuteen reippaaseen kasvu...
Teollisuustuotanto globaalisti on päässyt uuteen kasvuun 15 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Markit
Teollisuustuotanto kasvoi tammikuussa kaikissa suurissa kehittyvissä maissa, vähiten Venäjällä 16 8.2.2021 Teknologiateoll...
Palvelualojen yrityksissä kasvu on notkahtanut uudelleen useissa maissa 17 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond,...
Rakennusalan yrityksissä liikevaihto vähenee edelleen Euroopan suurissa maissa 18 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Mac...
Suomen tärkeimmissä vientimaissa yrityssektorin kasvu jatkui tammikuussa, paitsi Isossa-Britanniassa 19 8.2.2021 Teknologi...
Euroalueella kuluttajien luottamus romahti keväällä, mutta on parantunut hieman sen jälkeen 20 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisu...
Kuluttajien luottamusindeksit sahaavat koronapandemian tahtiin 21 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
22 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, The CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis Maailmankauppa ...
Kiinan tuonti väheni keväällä, mutta on elpynyt uudelleen 23 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
Kiinan tuonti USA:sta on vähentynyt enemmän kuin vienti USA:han 24 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
25 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond Rakentaminen romahti Kiinassa helmikuussa 2020, mutta on toipunut uudell...
26 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond Kiinteät investoinnit Brasiliassa ja Venäjällä romahtivat huhti-kesäkuus...
EU-maiden vienti Venäjälle polkee paikallaan 27 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
Venäjän* osuus teknologiateollisuuden Suomen viennistä on pudonnut noin 5 prosenttiin 28 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) ...
Asuntomarkkinat USA:ssa ovat sinnitelleet koronakriisin aikana 29 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond Taantumat...
Valuuttakursseja (kun käyrä nousee, euron arvo vahvistuu suhteessa ko. valuuttaan) 30 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde:...
Valuuttakursseja (kun käyrä nousee, euron arvo vahvistuu suhteessa ko. valuuttaan) 31 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde:...
Öljyn ja maakaasun hinta nousee 32 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, EIA, Brent
Osakesijoittajat uskovat maailmantalouden elpymisen jatkumiseen 33 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
34 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: IMF (January 2021) Maailmantalouden ennustetaan kasvavan 5,1 % vuonna 2021, kun se...
35 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: IMF (January 2021) Teknologiateollisuuden vientimarkkinoilla kysyntä kasvaa 4,5 % ...
Teknologiateollisuus Suomessa - Tilauksissa merkittävää kasvua - Liikevaihto kääntynyt kasvuun 36 8.2.2021 Teknologiateoll...
Teknologiateollisuuden liikevaihto Suomessa kasvoi 6 % vuonna 2019 ja oli 83 miljardia euroa 37 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollis...
Teknologiateollisuuden ja koko teollisuuden (tol c) liikevaihto Suomessa 38 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Kausipuhdistetut...
Teknologiateollisuuden yritysten liikevaihto Suomessa 39 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Teknologiateollisuuden liikevaihto Suomessa päätoimialoittain 40 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Kausipuhdistetut teollisuud...
Tuottajahinnat teollisuudessa nousevat 41 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus (tuottajahintaindeksit)
Teknologiateollisuuden* uudet tilaukset Suomessa 42 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilausk...
Teknologiateollisuuden* tilauskanta Suomessa 43 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskanta...
Teknologiateollisuuden* uusien tilausten arvon kehitys taantumissa 44 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Mukana toimialat: k...
Teknologiateollisuuden* tilauskannan arvon kehitys taantumissa 45 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Mukana toimialat: kone-...
Teknologiateollisuuden yritysten saamat tarjouspyynnöt Suomessa* 46 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollis...
Elektroniikka- ja sähköteollisuuden uudet tilaukset Suomessa 47 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ...
Elektroniikka- ja sähköteollisuuden tilauskanta Suomessa 48 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n...
Kone- ja metallituoteteollisuuden uudet tilaukset Suomessa 49 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry...
Kone- ja metallituoteteollisuuden tilauskanta Suomessa 50 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n t...
Suunnittelu- ja konsultointialan uudet tilaukset Suomessa 51 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:...
Suunnittelu- ja konsultointialan tilauskanta Suomessa 52 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n ti...
Tietotekniikka-alan uudet tilaukset Suomessa 53 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskanta...
Tietotekniikka-alan* tilauskanta Suomessa 54 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskantatie...
Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstö Suomessa ja tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla 55 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastok...
Teknologiateollisuuden rekrytoinnit ja henkilöstömäärän muutos vuosineljänneksittäin 56 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähd...
Yhteenveto teknologiateollisuuden tilanteesta ja alkuvuoden 2021 näkymistä Suomessa 57 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus • Lii...
Teknologiateollisuuden yritysten kannattavuus Suomessa parani ennen koronakriisiä, mutta ei yltänyt 2006-2008 tasolle 58 8...
59 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Kannattavuus (mediaani) teknologiateollisuuden yrityksissä Suomessa parani korkeasuhdante...
Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenyritysten liiketulos Suomessa 2019 Liiketulos-% = liiketulos / liikevaihto *100 Kuvaa varsi...
Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenyritysten nettotulos Suomessa 2019 Nettotulos -% = nettotulos / liikevaihto *100 (verojen s...
Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenyritysten sijoitetun pääoman tuotto Suomessa 2019 Sijoitetun pääoman tuotto -% = (nettotulo...
Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenyritysten omavaraisuusaste Suomessa 2019 Omavaraisuusaste -% = (oma pääoma yhteensä + tilin...
64 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Välituotekäyttö koostuu tuotantoprosessissa panoksina kulutettavien tavaroiden ja palv...
65 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Välituotekäyttö koostuu tuotantoprosessissa panoksina kulutettavien tavaroiden ja palv...
Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstökehitys Suomessa ja maailmalla 66 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstö Suomessa ja tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla 67 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastok...
Teknologiateollisuuden rekrytoinnit ja henkilöstömäärän muutos vuosineljänneksittäin 68 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähd...
Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstö Suomessa päätoimialoittain 69 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Teknol...
Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla päätoimialoittain 70 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Te...
Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla alueittain 71 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologi...
Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla alueittain 72 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologi...
Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla maittain 73 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiat...
Elektroniikka- ja sähköteollisuuden henkilöstö 74 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Teknologiateollisuus...
Elektroniikka- ja sähköteollisuuden henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla 75 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknolo...
Kone- ja metallituoteteollisuuden henkilöstö 76 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Teknologiateollisuus r...
Kone- ja metallituoteteollisuuden henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla 77 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologi...
Metallien jalostuksen henkilöstö 78 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilös...
Metallien jalostuksen henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla 79 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ...
Suunnittelu- ja konsultointialan henkilöstö 80 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Teknologiateollisuus ry...
Suunnittelu- ja konsultointialan henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla 81 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologia...
Tietotekniikka-alan henkilöstö 82 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstö...
Tietotekniikka-alan henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla 83 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry...
Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstön eläkkeelle siirtyminen Suomessa 84 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateoll...
Teknologiateollisuuden työntekijöiden (toimihenkilöt pl.) eläkkeelle siirtyminen Suomessa 85 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus...
Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenyritykset 2019 86 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsentieto...
Teknologiateollisuus ry:n pk-jäsenyritykset 2019 87 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenti...
Suomen talouskasvu on vakaalla pohjalla, jos myös vienti kasvaa 88 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
Suomen viennin arvo notkahti tammi-kesäkuussa 2020 89 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Eurostat
Suomen viennissä on tuntuva takamatka verrattuna muihin euromaihin 90 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Euro...
Suomen vienti oli kilpailijamaita jäljessä jo ennen koronakriisiä 91 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Euros...
92 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, The CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis Maailmankauppa ...
Suomen viennistä runsas 70 % on tavaroita, vajaa 30 % palveluja 93 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Eurostat
94 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Viimeinen tieto marraskuu 2020 Lähde: Tullihallitus (Tavaroiden ulkomaankauppa) Suomen ta...
Viennin suhde bkt:hen on Suomessa selvästi pienempi kuin Ruotsissa ja Saksassa 95 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Mac...
Teollisuuden osuus bruttokansantuotteesta on Suomessa historiallisen matalalla tasolla 96 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *)...
97 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus Teollisuusyritysten lukumäärä Suomessa on vähentynyt 20 prosentilla ...
98 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Eurostat Valtion ja kuntien velkamäärä oli korkealla tasolla jo ennen k...
99 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, OECD Suomen kokonaisveroaste on korkealla tasolla muiden pohjoismaiden ...
100 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: OECD, Economic Outlook (December 2020) Suomessa julkisen sektorin bkt-suhteen ter...
101 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Eurostat Suomen vaihtotase on tasapainottunut
102 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Vertailussa yritysten koko perustuu niiden henkilöstön määrään. Niitä vientiyrityksiä...
103 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Vertailussa yritysten koko perustuu Tilastokeskuksen määritelmiin: Mikroyritys: henki...
Tuottavuus ja investoinnit ovat keskeisiä kilpailukyvyn kannalta 104 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
105 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Viimeisin tieto heinä-syyskuu 2020. Lähde: Eurostat: Quarterly National Accounts Suomen ...
106 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Viimeisin tieto heinä-syyskuu 2020. Lähde: Eurostat: Quarterly National Accounts Teollis...
Tuottavuuskehitys* Suomessa 107 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Työn tuottavuudella tarkoitetaan kiinteähintaista jalostu...
Teollisuusyrityksissä tuottavuus on selvästi suurempi kuin palveluyrityksissä 108 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Til...
Tuottavuuskehitys* teknologiateollisuuden päätoimialoilla 109 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Työn tuottavuudella tarkoit...
Teollisuuden aineellisten investointien kasvu Suomessa on jäänyt jälkeen useista kilpailijoista 110 8.2.2021 Teknologiateo...
Teollisuuden investointiaste aineellisissa investoinneissa on Suomessa matalalla tasolla 111 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus...
Teollisuuden aineettomat investoinnit* Suomessa ovat lähes puolittuneet vuoden 2005 jälkeen 112 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollis...
Teollisuuden investointiaste aineettomissa investoinneissa* on pudonnut tuntuvasti Suomessa 113 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollis...
Teollisuuden aineelliset ja aineettomat investoinnit Suomessa eivät ole yltäneet 2007/2008 tasolle 114 8.2.2021 Teknologia...
Teollisuuden kokonaisinvestoinnit Suomessa ovat nyt pääomien kulumisen tasolla 115 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Sisält...
Teollisuuden aineelliset investoinnit Suomessa ovat nyt pääomien kulumisen tasolla 116 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde...
Teollisuuden aineellista pääomaa on hävinnyt Suomesta merkittävästi, erityisesti 2008 jälkeen 117 8.2.2021 Teknologiateoll...
118 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Eurostat (kansantalouden tilinpito), EK:n investointitiedustelu (tammikuu 2021) *...
Kilpailijamaista poiketen yritysten investoinnit ovat Suomessa edelleen alemmalla tasolla kuin vuonna 2008 119 8.2.2021 Te...
Yritysten investoinnit notkahtivat uudelleen 2019 Aineelliset ja aineettomat investoinnit Suomessa 120 8.2.2021 Teknologia...
Yritysten aineelliset ja aineettomat investoinnit vähenivät jonkin verran 2019 121 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Ti...
Yritykset investoivat nyt Suomessa enemmän kuin pääomia kuluu 122 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Kans...
Pk-yritysten* osuus yritysten investoinneista on ollut keskimäärin 66 % vuosina 2006-2017 %-osuus yritysten aineellisista ...
124 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Viimeisin tieto heinä-syyskuu 2020. Lähde: Eurostat Yritysten investointiaste on Suomess...
Yritysten investointiaste on Suomessa kroonisesti alempi kuin keskeisissä kilpailijamaissa 125 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisu...
Yritysten saama TKI –tuki on Suomessa vain 37 % Ruotsin tasosta 126 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 0.0000 0.0500 0.1000 0.1...
Suomi ei ole ollut erityisen houkutteleva maa ulkomaisille investoinneille ja yrityksille Ulkomaisten yritysten osuus henk...
Suomen kustannuskilpailukyky on parantunut useita vuosia kestäneen heikkenemisen jälkeen. Kirittävää on kuitenkin edelleen...
Jos ennusteet toteutuvat, Suomen kustannus- kilpailukyky heikkenee 129 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Suomen Pankin ...
130 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) EKP:n harmonisoidussa hinta- ja kustannuskilpailukykymittarissa kunkin maan keskimäär...
131 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) EKP:n harmonisoidussa hinta- ja kustannuskilpailukykymittarissa kunkin maan keskimäär...
132 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Eurostat / Kansantalouden tilinpito Teollisuuden työpaikkoja Suomessa ...
133 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Viimeisin tieto heinä-syyskuu 2020. Lähde: Eurostat: Quarterly National Accounts Teollis...
Koko kansantalouden työllisyys on vähentynyt koronapandemian aikana 134 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Source: Macrobond, E...
Työttömien työnhakijoiden määrä Suomessa on vähentynyt keväästä 2020 135 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, T...
TES-korotusten ja toteutuneiden palkankorotusten muutos Suomessa 136 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Ennakkotieto Lähde: ...
TES-korotusten ja toteutuneiden palkankorotusten muutos Ruotsissa 137 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Ennakkotieto Lähde:...
TES-korotusten ja toteutuneiden palkankorotusten muutos Saksassa 138 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Statistisches Bu...
139 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Ennakkotieto Lähde: Tilastokeskus, TUKUSETO Statistisches Bundesamt, WSI TES-korotust...
Työvoimakustannukset ovat korkealla tasolla teknologiateollisuudessa* Suomessa 2016 140 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) P...
Teollisuuden työn hinta 141 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Eurostat 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 Norja Tanska Isla...
142 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Eurostat, Labour Force Survey Suomalaisten työaika on Euroopan lyhyimpiä Kokoaika...
143 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Eurostat, Labour Force Survey Suomalaisten työaika on Euroopan lyhyimpiä Kokoaika...
Koko vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa - Mukana jatkuva toiminta ja investoinnit - Välittömät, välilli...
Vientiteollisuus - mukana olevat toimialat 145 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus • B Kaivostoiminta ja louhinta • C Teollisuus...
146 8.2.2021 Lähde: Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018; sis. vientiteollisuuden suoran, välilli...
147 8.2.2021 Lähde: Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018; sis. vientiteollisuuden suoran, välilli...
148 8.2.2021 Lähde: Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018; sis. vientiteollisuuden suoran, välilli...
149 8.2.2021 Lähde: Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018; sis. vientiteollisuuden suoran, välilli...
150 8.2.2021 Lähde: Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018 Vientiteollisuuden kokonaisvaikutus arvo...
Gaia Consulting Oy (2019): Suomen vientiteollisuus ja ympäristöindikaattoreiden maavertailu Energia ja ilmastonmuutos Ener...
Vientiteollisuuden luoma arvonlisä talouteen on 90 miljardia euroa eli yli 46 % BKT:sta* 152 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus...
Vientiteollisuus synnyttää Suomessa lähes 1,1 miljoonaa työpaikkaa (43 % kaikista työllisistä) 153 8.2.2021 Teknologiateol...
Jokainen vientiyrityksen työpaikka synnyttää enemmän kuin yhden työpaikan palveluissa 154 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 50...
Vientiteollisuus tuo Suomeen yli 28 miljardin euron verotulot vuosittain 155 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 14.1, 50% 7.7, ...
Teknologiateollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa - Mukana jatkuva toiminta ja investoinnit - Välittömät, välillis...
Teknologiateollisuus - mukana olevat toimialat 157 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus • 07 Metallimalmien louhinta • 24 Metalli...
Teknologiateollisuuden luoma arvonlisä talouteen on 55 miljardia euroa eli yli 28 % BKT:sta* 158 8.2.2021 Teknologiateolli...
Teknologiateollisuus synnyttää Suomessa lähes 650 000 työpaikkaa (yli 25 % kaikista työllisistä) 159 8.2.2021 Teknologiate...
Jokainen teknologiateollisuuden työpaikka synnyttää lähes toisen työpaikan palveluissa 160 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 2...
Teknologiateollisuus tuo Suomeen yli 18 miljardin euron verotulot vuosittain 161 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 9.2, 50% 4....
Taustatietoa teknologiateollisuudesta sekä koko vientiteollisuudesta 162 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
Teknologiateollisuus on viiden toimialan kokonaisuus 163 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus ELEKTRONIIKKA- JA SÄHKÖTEOLLISUUS A...
Teknologiateollisuus on viiden toimialan kokonaisuus 164 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus ELEKTRONIIKKA- JA SÄHKÖTEOLLISUUS •...
Teknologiateollisuus Suomessa – Suomen suurin elinkeino 165 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus • Noin 50 % koko viennistä. • Ty...
Toimialakohtaisia asioita yhdistyksissä ja ryhmissä Viiden toimialan kokonaisuus Liikevaihto teknologiateollisuudessa: Toi...
Suomalaisten teknologiateollisuuden pörssiyritysten henkilöstöstä 87 % on ulkomailla, 13 % Suomessa (2019) 167 8.2.2021 Te...
168 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Tavaraviennin lisäksi alan yrityksillä oli palveluvientiä alustavien tietojen mukaan ...
Teknologia-, metsä- ja kemianteollisuus tuovat 81 % Suomen tavara- ja palveluviennin tuloista Tavara- ja palveluvienti: mi...
170 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Palveluviennin toimialakohtaiset tiedot ovat alustavia. Lähde: Tullihallitus, Tilastokes...
Teknologia-, metsä- ja kemianteollisuus tuovat 91 % Suomen tavaraviennin tuloista Tavaravienti: miljardia euroa ja osuus S...
172 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tullihallitus, Tilastokeskus (kansantalouden tilinpito) Teknologia-, metsä- ja ke...
173 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Teknologia-, metsä- ja kemianteollisuus tuovat 60 % Suomen palveluviennin tuloista Erity...
Pidemmällä aikajänteellä Suomi tarvitsee yritysten kasvua tukevaa talous- ja veropolitiikkaa 174 8.2.2021 Teknologiateolli...
Hallitukselta kaivataan uusia rohkeita tekoja investointien vauhdittamiseksi 175 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus • Yritysten...
  1. 1. Teknologiateollisuuden / Suomen talousnäkymät Helmikuu 2021 Jukka Palokangas Johtava ekonomisti jukka.palokangas@teknologiateollisuus.fi 1 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
  2. 2. Maailmantalous elpyy asteittain koronapandemian aiheuttamasta taantumasta 2 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
  3. 3. BKT-konsensus-ennusteita vuodelle 2021 Bkt:n kehitys 2021 / 2020, % 3 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Consensus Forecasts, January 2021 Pohjois-Amerikka: +4,4 % USA +4,4 % Kanada +4,5 % Etelä- ja Väli-Amerikka: +4,2 % Brasilia +3,4 % Meksiko +3,9 % Argentiina +4,9 % Venezuela -1,7 % Kolumbia +5,1 % Chile +5,1 % Peru +9,4 % Länsi-Eurooppa: +4,2 % Saksa +3,7 % Iso-Britannia +4,3 % Ranska +5,6 % Italia +4,5 % Espanja +5,8 % Alankomaat +2,8 % Sveitsi +3,2 % Ruotsi +2,5 % Belgia +4,2 % Norja +3,3 % Itävalta +3,4 % Tanska +3,2 % Kreikka +3,8 % Suomi +2,4 % Portugali +4,4 % Irlanti +3,5 % Lähi- ja Keski-Itä Saudi Arabia +3,1 % Israel +4,5 % Aasia: +6,3 % Kiina +8,3 % Japani +2,4 % Intia +10,3 % Australia +3,5 % Etelä-Korea +3,3 % Indonesia +4,4 % Taiwan +3,8 % Thaimaa +3,8 % Malesia +6,7 % Singapore +5,9 % Uusi Seelanti +4,6 % Filippiinit +7,1 % Vietnam +7,9 % Afrikka Etelä-Afrikka +3,2 % Nigeria +1,5 % Egypti +2,4 % Keski- ja Itä-Eurooppa: +3,6 % Venäjä +2,8 % Turkki +4,3 % Puola +4,1 % Tšekki +3,6 % Romania +4,0 % Ukraina +3,6 % Unkari +4,4 % Slovakia +4,7 % Slovenia +4,7 % Liettua +3,4 % Latvia +3,7 % Viro +3,3 %
  4. 4. Euromaissa BKT:n elpyminen pysähtyi loka- joulukuussa 4 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Lähde: Macrobond
  5. 5. Koronakriisi romahdutti bruttokansantuotteen, elpyminen on pysähtynyt 5 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
  6. 6. 6 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond Kiinassa talous supistui voimakkaasti tammi- maaliskuussa, mutta elpyi jo huhti-kesäkuussa Kiinan, Intian, Brasilian ja Venäjän osuus maailmantaloudesta on ostovoimakorjattuna 31 %
  7. 7. Suomella on selkeä takamatka viennin kasvussa suhteessa euromaihin 7 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Eurostat
  8. 8. Vienti ja yksityinen kulutus käänsivät Suomen talouden alamäkeen tammi-kesäkuussa 8 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Tilastokeskus
  9. 9. Yritysten ostopäälliköiden mukaan BKT:n kasvu euromaissa on lopahtanut uudelleen 9 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Markit
  10. 10. Teollisuustuotanto elpyy myös maailmanlaajuisesti 10 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, The CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis
  11. 11. Teollisuustuotannon palautuminen jatkuu useissa maissa 11 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
  12. 12. Suomessa teollisuustuotanto on sinnitellyt paremmin kuin useimmissa muissa EU-maissa 12 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
  13. 13. Teollisuuden ostopäällikköindeksit tammikuulta kertovat kasvun jatkumisesta useimmissa maissa 13 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Markit
  14. 14. 14 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond Yhdysvaltain teollisuudessa tuotanto on päässyt uuteen reippaaseen kasvuun Teollisuuden ostopäällikköindeksi, 50 = ei muutosta edelliskuukaudesta
  15. 15. Teollisuustuotanto globaalisti on päässyt uuteen kasvuun 15 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Markit
  16. 16. Teollisuustuotanto kasvoi tammikuussa kaikissa suurissa kehittyvissä maissa, vähiten Venäjällä 16 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Markit
  17. 17. Palvelualojen yrityksissä kasvu on notkahtanut uudelleen useissa maissa 17 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Markit
  18. 18. Rakennusalan yrityksissä liikevaihto vähenee edelleen Euroopan suurissa maissa 18 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Markit
  19. 19. Suomen tärkeimmissä vientimaissa yrityssektorin kasvu jatkui tammikuussa, paitsi Isossa-Britanniassa 19 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond. Markit
  20. 20. Euroalueella kuluttajien luottamus romahti keväällä, mutta on parantunut hieman sen jälkeen 20 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
  21. 21. Kuluttajien luottamusindeksit sahaavat koronapandemian tahtiin 21 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
  22. 22. 22 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, The CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis Maailmankauppa koki kovia, mutta on niinikään kasvusuunnassa Viennin määrän kehitys
  23. 23. Kiinan tuonti väheni keväällä, mutta on elpynyt uudelleen 23 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
  24. 24. Kiinan tuonti USA:sta on vähentynyt enemmän kuin vienti USA:han 24 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
  25. 25. 25 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond Rakentaminen romahti Kiinassa helmikuussa 2020, mutta on toipunut uudelleen sen jälkeen Kiinan osuus Aasian bkt:sta on ostovoimakorjattuna 42 %
  26. 26. 26 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond Kiinteät investoinnit Brasiliassa ja Venäjällä romahtivat huhti-kesäkuussa 2020 Venäjän osuus Euroopan bkt:sta on ostovoimakorjattuna 13 % Brasilian osuus Keski- ja Etelä-Amerikan bkt:sta on ostovoimakorjattuna 35 %
  27. 27. EU-maiden vienti Venäjälle polkee paikallaan 27 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
  28. 28. Venäjän* osuus teknologiateollisuuden Suomen viennistä on pudonnut noin 5 prosenttiin 28 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Neuvostoliitto vuoteen 1991 asti. Lähde: Tulli 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 42 1975 1976 1977 1978 1979 1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020(1-10) %
  29. 29. Asuntomarkkinat USA:ssa ovat sinnitelleet koronakriisin aikana 29 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond Taantumat USA:ssa
  30. 30. Valuuttakursseja (kun käyrä nousee, euron arvo vahvistuu suhteessa ko. valuuttaan) 30 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
  31. 31. Valuuttakursseja (kun käyrä nousee, euron arvo vahvistuu suhteessa ko. valuuttaan) 31 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
  32. 32. Öljyn ja maakaasun hinta nousee 32 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, EIA, Brent
  33. 33. Osakesijoittajat uskovat maailmantalouden elpymisen jatkumiseen 33 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond
  34. 34. 34 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: IMF (January 2021) Maailmantalouden ennustetaan kasvavan 5,1 % vuonna 2021, kun se supistui 3,5 % vuonna 2020 Bkt:n kasvu 2021/2020, % 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Pohjois-Amerikka Länsi-Eurooppa Japani Kiina Intia Muu it. Eurooppa Venäjä Brasilia Meksiko Muu Lat. Am. Lähi-itä ja Afrikka Kasvu keskimäärin: +5,1 % Pylvään leveys kuvaa osuutta (ostovoimapariteetilla korjatusta) maailman bkt:stä vuonna 2020, % Muu Aasia
  35. 35. 35 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: IMF (January 2021) Teknologiateollisuuden vientimarkkinoilla kysyntä kasvaa 4,5 % vuonna 2021 Bkt:n kasvu 2021/2020, % 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 Pohjois-Amerikka Länsi-Eurooppa Japani Kiina Intia Muu it. Eurooppa Venäjä Brasilia Meksiko Muu Lat. Am. Lähi-itä ja Afrikka Kasvu keskimäärin: +4,5 % Pylvään leveys kuvaa osuutta teknologiateollisuuden Suomen viennistä vuonna 2019, % Muu Aasia
  36. 36. Teknologiateollisuus Suomessa - Tilauksissa merkittävää kasvua - Liikevaihto kääntynyt kasvuun 36 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
  37. 37. Teknologiateollisuuden liikevaihto Suomessa kasvoi 6 % vuonna 2019 ja oli 83 miljardia euroa 37 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Tilastokeskus / Kansantalouden tilinpito, Teknologiateollisuus ry Liikevaihdon kasvu 2019, %: Kone- ja metalli +3 % Elektroniikka- ja sähkö +15 % Metallien jalostus -4 % Suunnittelu- ja konsultointi +4 % Tietotekniikka +10 %
  38. 38. Teknologiateollisuuden ja koko teollisuuden (tol c) liikevaihto Suomessa 38 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Kausipuhdistetut teollisuuden ja palveluiden liikevaihtokuvaajat Lähde: Macrobond, Tilastokeskus
  39. 39. Teknologiateollisuuden yritysten liikevaihto Suomessa 39 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus
  40. 40. Teknologiateollisuuden liikevaihto Suomessa päätoimialoittain 40 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Kausipuhdistetut teollisuuden ja palveluiden liikevaihtokuvaajat Osuudet liikevaihdosta 2019: kone- ja metallituoteteollisuus 40 %, elektroniikka- ja sähköteollisuus 21 %, tietotekniikka-ala 18 %, metallien jalostus 13 %, suunnittelu ja konsultointi 8 % Lähde: Macrobond, Tilastokeskus
  41. 41. Tuottajahinnat teollisuudessa nousevat 41 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus (tuottajahintaindeksit)
  42. 42. Teknologiateollisuuden* uudet tilaukset Suomessa 42 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskantatiedustelun vastaajayritykset, viimeisin tieto loka-joulukuu 2020. 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 9,000 10,000 11,000 12,000 13,000 14,000 Yhteensä Vientiin Kotimaahan 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 Miljoonaa euroa, käyvin hinnoin Muutos: IV/2020 / IV,2019 IV,2020 / III,2020 Vientiin: +11 % +52 % Kotimaahan: +63 % +90 % Yhteensä: +21 % +60 % *) Pl. metallien jalostus, pelialan ohjelmistoyritykset ja datakeskukset
  43. 43. Teknologiateollisuuden* tilauskanta Suomessa 43 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskantatiedustelun vastaajayritykset, viimeisin tieto 31.12.2020. 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 12,000 14,000 16,000 18,000 20,000 22,000 24,000 26,000 28,000 30,000 Vientiin Kotimaahan 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Miljoonaa euroa, käyvin hinnoin Muutos: 31.12.2020 / 31.12.2019 31.12.2020 / 30.9.2020 Vientiin: +2 % +10 % Kotimaahan: +11 % +14 % Yhteensä: +4 % +10 % *) Pl. metallien jalostus, pelialan ohjelmistoyritykset ja datakeskukset Yhteensä
  44. 44. Teknologiateollisuuden* uusien tilausten arvon kehitys taantumissa 44 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Mukana toimialat: kone- ja metallituoteteollisuus, elektroniikka- ja sähköteollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskantatiedustelun vastaajayritykset 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 120 130 140 150 160 170 180 190 200 210 220 230 240 1990 lama (1989=100) 2008 finanssikriisi (2008=100) 2020 koronakriisi (2019=100) 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 2 vuosineljänneksen liukuva keskiarvo, indeksit 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 2021
  45. 45. Teknologiateollisuuden* tilauskannan arvon kehitys taantumissa 45 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Mukana toimialat: kone- ja metallituoteteollisuus, elektroniikka- ja sähköteollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskantatiedustelun vastaajayritykset 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 120 130 140 150 160 170 180 190 200 210 1990 lama (1989=100) 2008 finanssikriisi (2008=100) 2020 koronakriisi (2019=100) 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 2 vuosineljänneksen liukuva keskiarvo, indeksit 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 2021
  46. 46. Teknologiateollisuuden yritysten saamat tarjouspyynnöt Suomessa* 46 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskantatiedustelu, viimeisin kyselyajankohta tammikuu 2021. -60 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 20 30 40 Saldoluku 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 *) ”Onko tarjouspyyntöjen määrässä viime viikkoina näkyvissä oleellista vähenemistä tai lisääntymistä, kun verrataan tilannetta noin kolme kuukautta sitten vallinneeseen tilanteeseen”. Saldoluku = niiden yritysten osuus, joissa tarjouspyyntöjen määrä on lisääntynyt – niiden yritysten määrä, joissa tarjouspyyntöjen määrä on vähentynyt.
  47. 47. Elektroniikka- ja sähköteollisuuden uudet tilaukset Suomessa 47 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskantatiedustelun vastaajayritykset, viimeisin tieto loka-joulukuu 2020. 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 3,500 4,000 4,500 5,000 5,500 6,000 6,500 7,000 7,500 Yhteensä Vientiin Kotimaahan 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 Miljoonaa euroa, käyvin hinnoin Muutos: IV,2020 / IV,2019 IV,2020 / III,2020 Vientiin: +41 % +61 % Kotimaahan: +2 % +17 % Yhteensä: +35 % +54 %
  48. 48. Elektroniikka- ja sähköteollisuuden tilauskanta Suomessa 48 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskantatiedustelun vastaajayritykset, viimeisin tieto 31.12.2020. 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 3,500 4,000 4,500 5,000 5,500 6,000 6,500 7,000 7,500 8,000 8,500 Vientiin Kotimaahan Miljoonaa euroa, käyvin hinnoin Muutos: 31.12.2020 / 31.12.2019 31.12.2020 / 30.9.2020 Vientiin: +32 % +45 % Kotimaahan: -5 % +2 % Yhteensä: +26 % +38 % Yhteensä 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20
  49. 49. Kone- ja metallituoteteollisuuden uudet tilaukset Suomessa 49 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskantatiedustelun vastaajayritykset, viimeisin tieto loka-joulukuu 2020. 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 2,500 3,000 3,500 4,000 4,500 5,000 5,500 6,000 6,500 7,000 Yhteensä Vientiin Kotimaahan 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 Miljoonaa euroa, käyvin hinnoin Muutos: IV,2020 / IV,2019 IV,2020 / III,2020 Vientiin: -17 % +40 % Kotimaahan: +156 % +186 % Yhteensä: +10 % +71 %
  50. 50. Kone- ja metallituoteteollisuuden tilauskanta Suomessa 50 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskantatiedustelun vastaajayritykset, viimeisin tieto 31.12.2020. 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 12,000 14,000 16,000 18,000 20,000 Vientiin Kotimaahan Miljoonaa euroa, käyvin hinnoin Muutos: 31.12.2020 / 31.12.2019 31.12.2020 / 30.9.2020 Vientiin: -8 % -2 % Kotimaahan: +20 % +27 % Yhteensä: -3 % +3 % Yhteensä 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20
  51. 51. Suunnittelu- ja konsultointialan uudet tilaukset Suomessa 51 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskantatiedustelun vastaajayritykset, viimeisin tieto loka-joulukuu 2020. 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 200 220 240 260 280 300 320 Yhteensä Vientiin Kotimaahan 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 Miljoonaa euroa, käyvin hinnoin Muutos: IV,2020 / IV,2019 IV,2020 / III,2020 Vientiin: -46 % +22 % Kotimaahan: +8 % +33 % Yhteensä: -3 % +31 %
  52. 52. Suunnittelu- ja konsultointialan tilauskanta Suomessa 52 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskantatiedustelun vastaajayritykset, viimeisin tieto 31.12.2020. 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 Vientiin Kotimaahan Miljoonaa euroa, käyvin hinnoin Muutos: 31.12.2020 / 31.12.2019 31.12.2020 / 30.9.2020 Vientiin: -6 % -2 % Kotimaahan: +6 % -1 % Yhteensä: +4 % -1 % Yhteensä 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20
  53. 53. Tietotekniikka-alan uudet tilaukset Suomessa 53 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskantatiedustelun vastaajayritykset, viimeisin tieto loka-joulukuu 2020. 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 Miljoonaa euroa, käyvin hinnoin Muutos: IV,2020 / IV,2019 IV,2020 / III,2020 Yhteensä: +13 % +43 % *) Pl. pelialan ohjelmistoyritykset ja datakeskukset
  54. 54. Tietotekniikka-alan* tilauskanta Suomessa 54 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n tilauskantatiedustelun vastaajayritykset, viimeisin tieto 31.12.2020. 0 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 1,400 1,600 1,800 2,000 Yhteensä Miljoonaa euroa, käyvin hinnoin Muutos: 31.12.2020 / 31.12.2019 31.12.2020 / 30.9.2020 Yhteensä: +5 % +3 % *) Pl. pelialan ohjelmistoyritykset ja datakeskukset 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20
  55. 55. Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstö Suomessa ja tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla 55 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu 150,000 170,000 190,000 210,000 230,000 250,000 270,000 290,000 310,000 330,000 350,000 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Henkilöstö Suomessa Henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla Henkilöstöstä lähes 28 000 lomautusjärjestelyiden piirissä 31.12.2020
  56. 56. Teknologiateollisuuden rekrytoinnit ja henkilöstömäärän muutos vuosineljänneksittäin 56 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu -4,000 -2,000 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 12,000 14,000 16,000 Henkilöstömäärän muutos edelliseen neljännekseen verrattuna Neljänneksen aikana rekrytoitujen määrä
  57. 57. Yhteenveto teknologiateollisuuden tilanteesta ja alkuvuoden 2021 näkymistä Suomessa 57 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus • Liikevaihto Suomessa oli yhteensä noin 83 miljardia euroa vuonna 2019. Kasvua edellisvuotisesta oli koko vuoden ajalta 6 %. Tammi-marraskuussa 2020 liikevaihto oli hieman suurempi kuin vuonna 2019 samaan aikaan. • Alan yritykset Suomessa saivat uusia tilauksia loka-joulukuussa euromääräisesti 60 % enemmän kuin heinä-syyskuussa ja 21 prosenttia enemmän kuin vuonna 2019 samaan aikaan. • Tilauskannan arvo oli joulukuun lopussa 10 % suurempi kuin syyskuun lopussa ja 4 % suurempi kuin vuoden 2019 joulukuussa. • Teknologiateollisuuden liikevaihdon Suomessa arvioidaan olevan alkuvuonna 2021 suurempi kuin vuosi sitten vastaavaan aikaan. • Henkilöstömäärä Suomessa väheni viime vuonna vajaan prosentin verrattuna vuoden 2019 keskiarvoon. Henkilöstöä oli keskimäärin noin 310 000 eli 2 500 vähemmän kuin edellisvuonna. Henkilöstöstä lomautusjärjestelyjen piirissä oli lähes 28 000 henkilöä joulukuun lopussa. • Uuden henkilöstön rekrytoinnit ovat vähentyneet koronapandemian aikana. Vuonna 2020 niitä oli yhteensä 28 000, kun vuonna 2019 rekrytointeja oli yhteensä lähes 41 000.
  58. 58. Teknologiateollisuuden yritysten kannattavuus Suomessa parani ennen koronakriisiä, mutta ei yltänyt 2006-2008 tasolle 58 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
  59. 59. 59 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Kannattavuus (mediaani) teknologiateollisuuden yrityksissä Suomessa parani korkeasuhdanteessa 2015 jälkeen 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Kaikki alan yritykset Suomessa (vuonna 2019: noin 26 500 yritystä, 319 000 työntekijää) Lähde: Tilastokeskuksen tilinpäätösaineisto, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenrekisteri Matalasuhdanne teknologiateollisuudessa Liiketulos/liikevaihto (mediaani), %
  60. 60. Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenyritysten liiketulos Suomessa 2019 Liiketulos-% = liiketulos / liikevaihto *100 Kuvaa varsinaisen toiminnan tulosta ennen veroja sekä rahoitustuottoja ja -kuluja 60 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskuksen tilinpäätösaineisto, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenrekisteri -30 -25 -20 -15 -10 -5 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 (Mediaani: 4,6 %) Hyvä (26 %) Tyydyttävä (23 %) Heikko (29 %) Tappiollinen (22 %) Yritykset satunnaisjärjestyksessä
  61. 61. Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenyritysten nettotulos Suomessa 2019 Nettotulos -% = nettotulos / liikevaihto *100 (verojen sekä rahoitustuottojen ja –kulujen jälkeen) 61 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskuksen tilinpäätösaineisto, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenrekisteri -30 -25 -20 -15 -10 -5 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 (Mediaani: 3,9 %) Tappiollinen (24 %) Hyvä (21 %) Tyydyttävä (21 %) Heikko (34 %) Yritykset satunnaisjärjestyksessä
  62. 62. Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenyritysten sijoitetun pääoman tuotto Suomessa 2019 Sijoitetun pääoman tuotto -% = (nettotulos+rahoituskulut+verot) / (sijoitettu pääoma tilikaudella) *100 Mittaa yrityksen tuottoa, joka on saatu yritykseen sijoitetulle, korkoa tai muuta tuottoa vaativalle pääomalle 62 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskuksen tilinpäätösaineisto, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenrekisteri -30 -25 -20 -15 -10 -5 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 (Mediaani: 11,0 %) Hyvä (42 %) Tyydyttävä (11 %) Välttävä (28 %) Heikko (19 %) Yritykset satunnaisjärjestyksessä
  63. 63. Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenyritysten omavaraisuusaste Suomessa 2019 Omavaraisuusaste -% = (oma pääoma yhteensä + tilinpäätössiirtojen kertymä yhteensä) / oikaistu tase *100 Mittaa yrityksen vakavaraisuutta vertaamalla taseen omia pääomia taseen loppusummaan 63 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskuksen tilinpäätösaineisto, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenrekisteri 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 (Mediaani: 42,6 %) Hyvä (53 %) Tyydyttävä (24 %) Heikko (23 %) Yritykset satunnaisjärjestyksessä
  64. 64. 64 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Välituotekäyttö koostuu tuotantoprosessissa panoksina kulutettavien tavaroiden ja palveluiden arvosta, pl. kiinteät varat. Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Panos-tuotos –laskelmat 2014 Teknologiateollisuuden tuotteita ja palveluja käytetään paljon välituotteina* eri toimialoilla 24.35 5.17 5.82 1.03 9.91 2.42 15.18 0.72 0.77 4.92 5.79 2.98 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 Teknologiateollisuuden tuotteet ja palvelut yhteensä Teollisuuden, yhteiskunnan ja rakentamisen asiantuntijapalvelut Tietotekniikkapalvelut, ohjelmistot Tietoliikennelaitteet, sähkökoneet, instrumentit Koneet, metallituotteet, kulkuneuvot, asennuspalvelut Terästuotteet, värimetallit, valut Tuodaan ulkomailta Suomeen Tuotetaan Suomessa Miljardia euroa
  65. 65. 65 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Välituotekäyttö koostuu tuotantoprosessissa panoksina kulutettavien tavaroiden ja palveluiden arvosta, pl. kiinteät varat. Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Panos-tuotos –laskelmat 2014 Teknologiateollisuuden työpaikoista Suomessa puolet suuntautuu alihankintaan Suomessa valmistettujen välituotteiden* tuomat välittömät työpaikat Suomessa 150,982 46,530 34,920 3,654 61,038 4,840 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 Teknologiateollisuuden tuotteet ja palvelut yhteensä Teollisuuden, yhteiskunnan ja rakentamisen asiantuntijapalvelut Tietotekniikkapalvelut, ohjelmistot Tietoliikennelaitteet, sähkökoneet, instrumentit Koneet, metallituotteet, kulkuneuvot, asennuspalvelut Terästuotteet, värimetallit, valut
  66. 66. Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstökehitys Suomessa ja maailmalla 66 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
  67. 67. Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstö Suomessa ja tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla 67 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu 150,000 170,000 190,000 210,000 230,000 250,000 270,000 290,000 310,000 330,000 350,000 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Henkilöstö Suomessa Henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla Henkilöstöstä lähes 28 000 lomautusjärjestelyiden piirissä 31.12.2020
  68. 68. Teknologiateollisuuden rekrytoinnit ja henkilöstömäärän muutos vuosineljänneksittäin 68 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu -4,000 -2,000 0 2,000 4,000 6,000 8,000 10,000 12,000 14,000 16,000 Henkilöstömäärän muutos edelliseen neljännekseen verrattuna Neljänneksen aikana rekrytoitujen määrä
  69. 69. Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstö Suomessa päätoimialoittain 69 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu, Macrobond
  70. 70. Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla päätoimialoittain 70 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu, Macrobond
  71. 71. Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla alueittain 71 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu, Macrobond
  72. 72. Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla alueittain 72 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu, Macrobond
  73. 73. Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla maittain 73 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu Kiina, 45,832, 15% Intia, 29,658, 10% Yhdysvallat, 28,391, 10% Saksa, 19,701, 7% Puola, 18,522, 6% Meksiko, 14,365, 5% Ruotsi, 14,192, 5% Ranska, 11,313, 4% Iso-Britannia, 8,204, 3% Venäjä, 7,096, 2% Italia, 6,780, 2% Brasilia, 6,490, 2% Kanada, 5,171, 2% Muut maat, 81,921, 27% Tiedot vuodelta 2019
  74. 74. Elektroniikka- ja sähköteollisuuden henkilöstö 74 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu, Macrobond
  75. 75. Elektroniikka- ja sähköteollisuuden henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla 75 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu, Macrobond
  76. 76. Kone- ja metallituoteteollisuuden henkilöstö 76 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu, Macrobond
  77. 77. Kone- ja metallituoteteollisuuden henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla 77 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu, Macrobond
  78. 78. Metallien jalostuksen henkilöstö 78 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu, Macrobond
  79. 79. Metallien jalostuksen henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla 79 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu, Macrobond
  80. 80. Suunnittelu- ja konsultointialan henkilöstö 80 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu, Macrobond
  81. 81. Suunnittelu- ja konsultointialan henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla 81 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu, Macrobond
  82. 82. Tietotekniikka-alan henkilöstö 82 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu, Macrobond
  83. 83. Tietotekniikka-alan henkilöstö tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla 83 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstötiedustelu, Macrobond
  84. 84. Teknologiateollisuuden henkilöstön eläkkeelle siirtyminen Suomessa 84 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n palkkatiedustelu, Eläketurvakeskus, Tilastokeskus 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8000 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Toteutunut eläköityminen Arvioitu eläköityminen Toimihenkilöt Työntekijät Henkilöä / vuosi
  85. 85. Teknologiateollisuuden työntekijöiden (toimihenkilöt pl.) eläkkeelle siirtyminen Suomessa 85 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n palkkatiedustelu, Eläketurvakeskus, Tilastokeskus 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Kone- ja metallituoteteollisuus Metallien jalostus Elektroniikka- ja sähköteollisuus Henkilöä / vuosi Arvioitu eläköityminen Toteutunut eläköityminen
  86. 86. Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsenyritykset 2019 86 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsentietojärjestelmä 250–499 henkilön yritykset 72,755 38% 32,554 17% 27,555 14% 59,435 31% 1,449 90,1 % 91 kpl 5,7 % 41 kpl 2,5 % 27 kpl 1,8 % Yritysten lukumäärä / 1 608 Henkilöstön määrä / 192 299 1–249 henkilön yritykset 500–999 henkilön yritykset 1000– henkilön yritykset
  87. 87. Teknologiateollisuus ry:n pk-jäsenyritykset 2019 87 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Teknologiateollisuus ry:n jäsentietojärjestelmä 482 kpl 33,3 % 470 kpl 31,5 % 288 kpl 19,8 % 209 kpl 14,4 % Yritysten lukumäärä / 1 449 Henkilöstön määrä / 72 755 5,140 7,1 % 15,832 21,8 % 20,092 27,6 % 31,691 43,5 % 1–19 henkilön yritykset 20–49 henkilön yritykset 50–99 henkilön yritykset 100–249 henkilön yritykset
  88. 88. Suomen talouskasvu on vakaalla pohjalla, jos myös vienti kasvaa 88 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
  89. 89. Suomen viennin arvo notkahti tammi-kesäkuussa 2020 89 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Eurostat
  90. 90. Suomen viennissä on tuntuva takamatka verrattuna muihin euromaihin 90 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Eurostat
  91. 91. Suomen vienti oli kilpailijamaita jäljessä jo ennen koronakriisiä 91 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Eurostat
  92. 92. 92 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, The CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis Maailmankauppa on elpynyt uudelleen Viennin määrän kehitys
  93. 93. Suomen viennistä runsas 70 % on tavaroita, vajaa 30 % palveluja 93 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Eurostat
  94. 94. 94 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Viimeinen tieto marraskuu 2020 Lähde: Tullihallitus (Tavaroiden ulkomaankauppa) Suomen tavaraviennin euromääräinen arvo on kääntynyt uudelleen kasvuun 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 5000 5500 6000 6500 7000 Miljoonaa euroa kuukausittain, käyvin hinnoin 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
  95. 95. Viennin suhde bkt:hen on Suomessa selvästi pienempi kuin Ruotsissa ja Saksassa 95 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Eurostat
  96. 96. Teollisuuden osuus bruttokansantuotteesta on Suomessa historiallisen matalalla tasolla 96 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Vuosina 1900-1974 teollisuuteen kuuluvat myös kaivostoiminta, energia-, vesi- ja jätehuolto. Lähde: Tilastokeskus 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% Teollisuus* Teollisuus + teknologiateollisuuden palvelualat
  97. 97. 97 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus Teollisuusyritysten lukumäärä Suomessa on vähentynyt 20 prosentilla vuoden 2007 jälkeen 5000 5200 5400 5600 5800 6000 6200 6400 6600 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Vähintään viiden henkilön yritykset
  98. 98. 98 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Eurostat Valtion ja kuntien velkamäärä oli korkealla tasolla jo ennen koronakriisiä
  99. 99. 99 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, OECD Suomen kokonaisveroaste on korkealla tasolla muiden pohjoismaiden tavoin
  100. 100. 100 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: OECD, Economic Outlook (December 2020) Suomessa julkisen sektorin bkt-suhteen tervehdyttäminen edellyttää vahvaa talous- ja työllisyyskasvua 38 40 42 44 46 48 50 52 54 56 58 60 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e2021e2022e Suomi Tanska Ruotsi Euroalue Saksa OECD-maat Julkiset menot suhteessa bruttokansantuotteeseen, %
  101. 101. 101 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Eurostat Suomen vaihtotase on tasapainottunut
  102. 102. 102 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Vertailussa yritysten koko perustuu niiden henkilöstön määrään. Niitä vientiyrityksiä, joilta ei ole tiedossa henkilöstön määrää, ei ole otettu vertailussa huomioon. Lähde: OECD, Trade by Enterprise Characteristics Pk-yritysten suoraa ulkomaanvientiä on kasvatettava Erikokoisten yritysten* osuus tavaraviennin arvosta 2017 5% 5% 6% 4% 15% 16% 15% 6% 6% 18% 6% 6% 9% 8% 9% 9% 12% 16% 18% 18% 11% 13% 19% 24% 18% 16% 21% 27% 29% 40% 77% 77% 67% 63% 58% 59% 52% 51% 47% 24% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Ranska Saksa Puola Suomi Ruotsi UK Itävalta Tanska Italia Viro 250+ 50-249 10-49 0-9 Osuus maan koko tavaraviennin arvosta, %
  103. 103. 103 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Vertailussa yritysten koko perustuu Tilastokeskuksen määritelmiin: Mikroyritys: henkilöstöä 0-9, liikevaihto 0-2 milj. euroa tai tase 0-2 milj. euroa Pieni yritys: henkilöstöä 10-49, liikevaihto 2-10 milj. euroa tai tase 2-10 milj. euroa Keskisuuri yritys: henkilöstöä 50-249, liikevaihto 10-50 milj. euroa tai tase 10-43 milj. euroa Suuri yritys: henkilöstöä 250-, liikevaihto yli 50 milj. euroa tai tase yli 43 milj. euroa. Lähde: Tullihallitus, Tavaroiden ulkomaankauppa yritysten kokoluokittain Pk-yritysten osuus tavaraviennissä on kasvanut hieman Erikokoisten yritysten osuus Suomen koko tavaraviennistä, % 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Suuri yritys Keskisuuri yritys Pieni yritys Mikroyritys
  104. 104. Tuottavuus ja investoinnit ovat keskeisiä kilpailukyvyn kannalta 104 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
  105. 105. 105 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Viimeisin tieto heinä-syyskuu 2020. Lähde: Eurostat: Quarterly National Accounts Suomen tuottavuus on jäänyt jälkeen muista EU- ja euromaista Bruttokansantuote kiintein hinnoin / tehdyt työtunnit 82 84 86 88 90 92 94 96 98 100 102 104 106 108 110 112 114 Euromaat Ruotsi Suomi Saksa Indeksi 2008=100 (Suomen teollisuuden tuotantokapasiteetin romahdusta edeltävä vuosi)
  106. 106. 106 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Viimeisin tieto heinä-syyskuu 2020. Lähde: Eurostat: Quarterly National Accounts Teollisuuden tuottavuuskehityksessä Suomella on edelleen takamatkaa verrattuna kilpailijamaihin Teollisuuden arvonlisäys kiintein hinnoin / tehdyt työtunnit 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 105 110 115 120 125 130 135 Euromaat Ruotsi Suomi Saksa 2008=100 (Suomen teollisuuden tuotantokapasiteetin romahdusta edeltävä vuosi)
  107. 107. Tuottavuuskehitys* Suomessa 107 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Työn tuottavuudella tarkoitetaan kiinteähintaista jalostusarvoa työtuntia kohden. Jos tuottavuus paranee (käyrä) nousee jalostusarvo lisääntyy enemmän kuin tehdyt työtunnit. Lähde: Tilastokeskus
  108. 108. Teollisuusyrityksissä tuottavuus on selvästi suurempi kuin palveluyrityksissä 108 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus (Kansantalouden tilinpito) 50,000 60,000 70,000 80,000 90,000 100,000 110,000 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Teollisuusyritysten arvonlisäys/työntekijä Yksityisten palveluyritysten arvonlisäys/työntekijä Euroa/työntekijä
  109. 109. Tuottavuuskehitys* teknologiateollisuuden päätoimialoilla 109 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Työn tuottavuudella tarkoitetaan kiinteähintaista jalostusarvoa työtuntia kohden. Jos tuottavuus paranee (käyrä) nousee jalostusarvo lisääntyy enemmän kuin tehdyt työtunnit. Lähde: Tilastokeskus
  110. 110. Teollisuuden aineellisten investointien kasvu Suomessa on jäänyt jälkeen useista kilpailijoista 110 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Eurostat (Kansantalouden tilinpito), EK:n investointitiedustelu tammikuu 2021 (yritysten suunnitelmat 2021) 60 70 80 90 100 110 120 130 140 150 160 170 180 190 200 210 220 Unkari Puola Alankomaat Itävalta Saksa Tsekki Ruotsi Belgia Suomi Euroina, kiintein 2015 hinnoin, indeksi 2005=100
  111. 111. Teollisuuden investointiaste aineellisissa investoinneissa on Suomessa matalalla tasolla 111 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Eurostat (Kansantalouden tilinpito) 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Unkari Puola Alankomaat Itävalta Saksa Tsekki Ruotsi Belgia Suomi Aineelliset investoinnit / jalostusarvo, %
  112. 112. Teollisuuden aineettomat investoinnit* Suomessa ovat lähes puolittuneet vuoden 2005 jälkeen 112 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Aineettomiin investointeihin kuuluvat mm. tutkimus- ja kehittämis- sekä tietokoneohjelmistoinvestoinnit. Lähde: Eurostat (Kansantalouden tilinpito), EK:n investointitiedustelu tammikuu 2021 (yritysten suunnitelmat 2021) 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 200 220 240 260 280 300 Unkari Puola Alankomaat Itävalta Saksa Tsekki Ruotsi Belgia Suomi, pl. elektroniikkateollisuus Suomi Euroina, kiintein 2015 hinnoin, indeksi 2005=100
  113. 113. Teollisuuden investointiaste aineettomissa investoinneissa* on pudonnut tuntuvasti Suomessa 113 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Aineettomiin investointeihin kuuluvat mm. tutkimus- ja kehittämis- sekä tietokoneohjelmistoinvestoinnit. Lähde: Eurostat (Kansantalouden tilinpito) 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Unkari Puola Alankomaat Itävalta Saksa Tsekki Ruotsi Belgia Suomi pl. elektroniikkateollisuus Suomi Aineettomat investoinnit / jalostusarvo, %
  114. 114. Teollisuuden aineelliset ja aineettomat investoinnit Suomessa eivät ole yltäneet 2007/2008 tasolle 114 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Sisältää ohjelmistoinvestoinnit Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Kansantalouden tilinpito, EK:n investointitiedustelu tammikuu 2021 (yritysten suunnitelmat 2021) 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Aineelliset investoinnit Aineettomat investoinnit Aineettomat investoinnit (pl. elektroniikkateollisuus)* Miljardia euroa, kiintein 2015 hinnoin
  115. 115. Teollisuuden kokonaisinvestoinnit Suomessa ovat nyt pääomien kulumisen tasolla 115 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Sisältää ohjelmistoinvestoinnit Lähde: Eurostat, Tilastokeskus (Kansantalouden tilinpito), EK:n investointitiedustelu tammikuu 2021 (yritysten suunnitelmat 2021) 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Aineelliset ja aineettomat investoinnit* Kiinteän pääoman kuluminen Miljardia euroa, kiintein 2015 hinnoin
  116. 116. Teollisuuden aineelliset investoinnit Suomessa ovat nyt pääomien kulumisen tasolla 116 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Eurostat, Tilastokeskus (Kansantalouden tilinpito), EK:n investointitiedustelu tammikuu 2021 (yritysten suunnitelmat 2021) 0 1 2 3 4 5 Aineelliset investoinnit Aineellisen pääoman kuluminen* Miljardia euroa, kiintein 2015 hinnoin
  117. 117. Teollisuuden aineellista pääomaa on hävinnyt Suomesta merkittävästi, erityisesti 2008 jälkeen 117 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Tiedot aineellisen pääoman kulumisesta ovat vuoden 2010 hinnoin Lähde: Eurostat, Tilastokeskus (Kansantalouden tilinpito) 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 4 15 16 17 18 19 Aineellisen pääoman kuluminen kumulatiivisesti* Aineelliset investoinnit kumulatiivisesti Miljardia euroa, kiintein 2015 hinnoin =6,4 mrd. €
  118. 118. 118 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Eurostat (kansantalouden tilinpito), EK:n investointitiedustelu (tammikuu 2021) *) Aineettomiin investointeihin kuuluvat mm. tutkimus- ja kehittämis- sekä tietokoneohjelmistoinvestoinnit. Teknologiateollisuuden investointiaste Suomessa putosi finanssikriisin jälkeen Aineelliset ja aineettomat investoinnit Suomessa 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e2021e Aineelliset investoinnit Aineettomat investoinnit* Investointiaste, aineelliset Investointiaste, aineettomat* Investointiaste, yhteensä Investoinnit, miljoonaa euroa, kiintein 2015 hinnoin Investointiaste (investoinnit / arvonlisäys), %
  119. 119. Kilpailijamaista poiketen yritysten investoinnit ovat Suomessa edelleen alemmalla tasolla kuin vuonna 2008 119 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: OECD, Economic Outlook (December 2020) 80 85 90 95 100 105 110 115 120 125 130 135 140 145 150 155 160 165 170 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20e 21e 22e Yritysten kiinteät investoinnit, kiintein hinnoin, indeksi 2005=100 USA Ruotsi Sveitsi Belgia Saksa Suomi
  120. 120. Yritysten investoinnit notkahtivat uudelleen 2019 Aineelliset ja aineettomat investoinnit Suomessa 120 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Kansantalouden tilinpito 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Miljardia euroa, kiintein 2015 hinnoin
  121. 121. Yritysten aineelliset ja aineettomat investoinnit vähenivät jonkin verran 2019 121 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Kansantalouden tilinpito 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 26 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Aineelliset investoinnit Suomessa Aineettomat investoinnit Suomessa Miljardia euroa, kiintein 2015 hinnoin
  122. 122. Yritykset investoivat nyt Suomessa enemmän kuin pääomia kuluu 122 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tilastokeskus, Kansantalouden tilinpito 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Aineelliset ja aineettomat investoinnit Kiinteän pääoman kuluminen Miljardia euroa, vuoden 2015 hinnoin
  123. 123. Pk-yritysten* osuus yritysten investoinneista on ollut keskimäärin 66 % vuosina 2006-2017 %-osuus yritysten aineellisista nettoinvestoinneista 2017 123 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Alle 250 henkilöä työllistävät yritykset Suomessa Lähde: Tilastokeskus (yritysten tilinpäätöstilasto) Alle 10 hlöä 5.52 mrd.€ 30% 10-49 hlöä 2.83 mrd.€ 15% 50-249 hlöä 3.72 mrd.€ 20% 250-499 hlöä 1.65 mrd.€ 9% 500-999 hlöä 1.75 mrd.€ 9% Vähintään 1000 hlöä 3.25 mrd.€ 17% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 %-osuus yritysten aineellisista nettoinvestoinneista
  124. 124. 124 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Viimeisin tieto heinä-syyskuu 2020. Lähde: Eurostat Yritysten investointiaste on Suomessa selvästi alempi kuin keskeisissä kilpailijamaissa 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 Ruotsi Itävalta Belgia Tanska Suomi Viro Yritysten kiinteät aineelliset investoinnit suhteessa jalostusarvoon (pl. rahoituslaitokset), %
  125. 125. Yritysten investointiaste on Suomessa kroonisesti alempi kuin keskeisissä kilpailijamaissa 125 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Eurostat 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 Ruotsi Itävalta Belgia Tanska Suomi Viro Yritysten kiinteät aineelliset investoinnit suhteessa bruttokansantuotteeseen (pl. rahoituslaitokset), %
  126. 126. Yritysten saama TKI –tuki on Suomessa vain 37 % Ruotsin tasosta 126 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 0.0000 0.0500 0.1000 0.1500 0.2000 0.2500 0.3000 0.3500 0.4000 0.4500 2016 2006 Julkinen tuki yritysten T&K toimintaan suhteessa bruttokansantuotteeseen (suorat tuet ja verotuet) Lähde: OECD Prosenttia suhteessa BKT:hen
  127. 127. Suomi ei ole ollut erityisen houkutteleva maa ulkomaisille investoinneille ja yrityksille Ulkomaisten yritysten osuus henkilöstöstä teollisuudessa ja koko elinkeinoelämässä (pl. finanssisektori) 127 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 12% 19% 24% 27% 29% 30% 31% 31% 35% 36% 37% 42% 8% 11% 17% 21% 20% 18% 19% 17% 22% 16% 22% 18% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% Teollisuus Koko elinkeinoelämä Lähde: Eurostat (tiedot vuodelta 2015)
  128. 128. Suomen kustannuskilpailukyky on parantunut useita vuosia kestäneen heikkenemisen jälkeen. Kirittävää on kuitenkin edelleen. Talouden avoimen sektorin tuotannon ja työllisyyden edellytyksissä on kohentamisen varaa. 128 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
  129. 129. Jos ennusteet toteutuvat, Suomen kustannus- kilpailukyky heikkenee 129 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Suomen Pankin ennuste 9.6.2020 • Ennuste kertoo riskistä, jonka toteutumista syytä seurata • Epävarmuus tulevasta nyt suuri: • Miten palkkakehitys sopeutuu muissa maissa? • Miten nopeasti taloudet elpyvät? • Vuodenvaihteessa näkymät olivat kokonaan toisenlaiset • Jos kustannuskilpailukyky uhkaa heikentyä, löytyykö sopimusjärjestelmän kautta helpotusta?
  130. 130. 130 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) EKP:n harmonisoidussa hinta- ja kustannuskilpailukykymittarissa kunkin maan keskimääräinen toteutunut valuuttakurssi lasketaan 38 tärkeimmän vientimaan valuuttakurssipainoilla sekä koko talouden yksikkötyökustannusten kehityksellä. Viimeisin tieto heinä-syyskuu 2020. Lähde: Euroopan keskuspankki Suomen kustannuskilpailukyvyssä on edelleen parantamisen varaa Yksikkötyökustannukset = työvoimakustannukset / tuottavuus, ml. kunkin maan toteutuneet valuuttakurssit 94 96 98 100 102 104 106 108 110 112 2000=100 2005=100 2008=100 Suomen hinta- ja kustannus- kilpailukyky heikkenee Suomen hinta- ja kustannus- kilpailukyky paranee 00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20
  131. 131. 131 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) EKP:n harmonisoidussa hinta- ja kustannuskilpailukykymittarissa kunkin maan keskimääräinen toteutunut valuuttakurssi lasketaan 38 tärkeimmän vientimaan valuuttakurssipainoilla sekä koko talouden yksikkötyökustannusten kehityksellä. Viimeisin tieto heinä-syyskuu 2020, tavaraviennin heinä-syyskuu 2020. Lähde: Euroopan keskuspankki, Tullihallitus Suomen kustannuskilpailukyvyn ja tavaraviennin välinen yhteys Suomen kansantalouden yksikkötyökustannukset suhteessa euromaiden keskiarvoon = työvoimakustannukset / tuottavuus, ml. kunkin maan toteutuneet valuuttakurssit 80 85 90 95 100 105 110 115 120 125 130 135 96 98 100 102 104 106 108 110 Yksikkötyö- kustannukset, vas.ast. Tavaraviennin arvo, kausipuhdistet tu, oik.ast. 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Indeksi, 2005=100 Indeksi, 2005=100 Suomen tavara- vienti kasvaa Suomen kustannus- kilpailukyky paranee
  132. 132. 132 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, Eurostat / Kansantalouden tilinpito Teollisuuden työpaikkoja Suomessa on kadonnut 2000-luvulla noin 100 000 Teollisuus tuo kuitenkin 80 % Suomen vientituloista
  133. 133. 133 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Viimeisin tieto heinä-syyskuu 2020. Lähde: Eurostat: Quarterly National Accounts Teollisuuden työpaikat ovat vähentyneet 2000- luvulla eniten pohjoismaissa 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 105 Saksa Itävalta Alankomaat EU-maat Ruotsi Tanska Suomi Teollisuuden työpaikat, indeksi 2000=100
  134. 134. Koko kansantalouden työllisyys on vähentynyt koronapandemian aikana 134 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Source: Macrobond, Eurostat (kansantalouden tilinpito)
  135. 135. Työttömien työnhakijoiden määrä Suomessa on vähentynyt keväästä 2020 135 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Macrobond, TEM
  136. 136. TES-korotusten ja toteutuneiden palkankorotusten muutos Suomessa 136 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Ennakkotieto Lähde: Tilastokeskus, TUKUSETO 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 9.0 10.0 11.0 12.0 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* TES-korotus Toteutunut palkankorotus TES-korotukset ylittävät palkankorotukset kumulatiivisesti %-yksikköä
  137. 137. TES-korotusten ja toteutuneiden palkankorotusten muutos Ruotsissa 137 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Ennakkotieto Lähde: Medlingsinstitutet 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* TES-korotus Toteutunut palkankorotus TES-korotukset ylittävät palkankorotukset kumulatiivisesti %-yksikköä
  138. 138. TES-korotusten ja toteutuneiden palkankorotusten muutos Saksassa 138 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Statistisches Bundesamt, WSI -6.0 -5.0 -4.0 -3.0 -2.0 -1.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* TES-korotus Toteutunut palkankorotus TES-korotukset ylittävät/alittavat palkankorotukset kumulatiivisesti %-yksikköä
  139. 139. 139 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Ennakkotieto Lähde: Tilastokeskus, TUKUSETO Statistisches Bundesamt, WSI TES-korotusten ja toteutuneiden palkankorotusten muutos Suomessa ja Saksassa Suomen jäykkä palkkamalli on heikentänyt Suomen kustannuskilpailukykyä -6.0 -4.0 -2.0 0.0 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 12.0 14.0 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019* Suomi Saksa TES-korotukset ylittävät/alittavat palkankorotukset kumulatiivisesti 2005-2018, %-yksikköä 15 %- yksikköä
  140. 140. Työvoimakustannukset ovat korkealla tasolla teknologiateollisuudessa* Suomessa 2016 140 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Pl. tietotekniikka-ala sekä suunnittelu- ja konsultointi Lähde: Eurostat 42.8 42.5 42.4 39.6 38.9 38.5 37.5 37.2 34.9 31.0 29.1 29.1 27.7 24.0 16.5 14.5 11.7 11.0 10.8 10.5 9.2 8.9 8.8 8.6 8.1 5.7 4.6 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 Euroa/tunti
  141. 141. Teollisuuden työn hinta 141 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Eurostat 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 Norja Tanska Islanti Belgia Saksa Ruotsi Ranska Itävalta Suomi Luxemburg Euro alue Irlanti Italia EU27 Iso-Britannia Espanja Slovenia Kreikka Malta Tsekki Slovakia Viro Portugali Unkari Kroatia Puola Latvia Liettua Bulgaria Palkat Sivukulut Huom! Valuuttakursseilla voi olla merkittävä vaikutus euroiksi muutettuihin työvoimakustannuksiin (esim. Ruotsi, Norja) Teollisuuden työn hinta eri Euroopan maissa 2019, euroa per tunti
  142. 142. 142 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Eurostat, Labour Force Survey Suomalaisten työaika on Euroopan lyhyimpiä Kokoaikatyössä olevien palkansaajien keskimääräinen toteutunut viikkotyöaika 2019 36 38 40 42 44 46 48 Tanska Ranska Norja Suomi Ruotsi Belgia Italia Euroalue Espanja EU 27 Unkari EU 15 Kroatia Slovakia Tsekki Irlanti Liettua Puola Portugali Slovenia Kypros Latvia Itävalta Hollanti Bulgaria Viro Saksa Kreikka Luxemburg Malta Iso-Britannia Romania Pohjois-Makedonia Islanti Sveitsi Serbia Montenegro Turkki Tuntia
  143. 143. 143 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Eurostat, Labour Force Survey Suomalaisten työaika on Euroopan lyhyimpiä Kokoaikatyössä olevien teollisuuden palkansaajien keskimääräinen toteutunut viikkotyöaika 2019 36 38 40 42 44 46 48 50 Ranska Tanska Norja Ruotsi Suomi Belgia Tsekki Kroatia Slovakia Kypros Unkari Itävalta EU 27 Euroalue Saksa Slovenia EU 15 Puola Hollanti Portugali Bulgaria Espanja Latvia Italia Liettua Viro Kreikka Irlanti Luxemburg Romania Iso-Britannia Malta Pohjois-Makedonia Sveitsi Serbia Islanti Montenegro Turkki Tuntia
  144. 144. Koko vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa - Mukana jatkuva toiminta ja investoinnit - Välittömät, välilliset ja yksityisen kulutuksen kautta tulevat vaikutukset 144 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
  145. 145. Vientiteollisuus - mukana olevat toimialat 145 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus • B Kaivostoiminta ja louhinta • C Teollisuus (mm. teknologia-, metsä-, kemian- ja elintarviketeollisuus) • 62-63 Tietotekniikkapalvelut • 71 Suunnittelu ja konsultointi Osuus Suomen tavara- ja palveluviennistä 85 % Lähde: Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018
  146. 146. 146 8.2.2021 Lähde: Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018; sis. vientiteollisuuden suoran, välillisen ja yksityisen kulutuksen kautta syntyvän vaikutuksen.
  147. 147. 147 8.2.2021 Lähde: Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018; sis. vientiteollisuuden suoran, välillisen ja yksityisen kulutuksen kautta syntyvän vaikutuksen.
  148. 148. 148 8.2.2021 Lähde: Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018; sis. vientiteollisuuden suoran, välillisen ja yksityisen kulutuksen kautta syntyvän vaikutuksen.
  149. 149. 149 8.2.2021 Lähde: Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018; sis. vientiteollisuuden suoran, välillisen ja yksityisen kulutuksen kautta syntyvän vaikutuksen.
  150. 150. 150 8.2.2021 Lähde: Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018 Vientiteollisuuden kokonaisvaikutus arvonlisään oli viime vuonna 90 miljardia euroa eli yli 46 prosenttia Suomen BKT:n arvonlisäyksestä, joka oli 193,3 miljardia euroa vuonna 2017.
  151. 151. Gaia Consulting Oy (2019): Suomen vientiteollisuus ja ympäristöindikaattoreiden maavertailu Energia ja ilmastonmuutos Energian tuottavuus Uusiutuvien osuus Suomi Ruotsi Saksa USA Brasilia Kiina Ilma Toiminta- ympäristö Luonnonvarat CO2-päästöt Sähkönpäästökerroin Hiilinielut Happamoittavat päästöt Pienhiukkaspäästöt Ilmanlaatu Vedenkäytön intensiteetti Metsävarojen käytön intensiteetti Metsäpinta-alan osuus Maankäytön muutos Cleantech-innovaatioympäristö Ympäristöjohtamisjärjestelmät Ympäristöpolitiikan tiukkuus Vedenlaatu, ekologinen Vedenlaatu, kemiallinen Vertailumaiden keskimmäisessä kolmanneksessa Vertailumaiden heikoimmassa kolmanneksessa Vertailumaiden parhaassa kolmanneksessa Maa ei ole mukana tilastossa Suomalainen teollisuus on ekoteko
  152. 152. Vientiteollisuuden luoma arvonlisä talouteen on 90 miljardia euroa eli yli 46 % BKT:sta* 152 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 44.8, 50% 29.6, 33% 15.2, 17% Yhteensä 89,7 mrd. € Vientiteollisuus (välitön) Vaikutus muilla toimialoilla (välillinen) Vaikutus yksityiseen kulutukseen (tulovaikutus) *) BKT:n arvonlisäys oli 193,3 mrd. euroa vuonna 2017. Lähde: Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018
  153. 153. Vientiteollisuus synnyttää Suomessa lähes 1,1 miljoonaa työpaikkaa (43 % kaikista työllisistä) 153 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 466,700, 43% 444,700, 41% 171,200, 16% Yhteensä 1 082 600 työllistä Vientiteollisuus (välitön) Vaikutus muilla toimialoilla (välillinen) Vaikutus yksityiseen kulutukseen (tulovaikutus) 10 työpaikkaa vientiteollisuudessa luo 13 työpaikkaa muualle talouteen Lähde: Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018
  154. 154. Jokainen vientiyrityksen työpaikka synnyttää enemmän kuin yhden työpaikan palveluissa 154 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 502,300, 82% 82,200, 13% 31,400, 5% Välillinen ja tulovaikutusten työllisyysvaikutus: 615 900 työllistä Palvelut* Alkutuotanto Jalostus* *) Pl. vientiteollisuuteen lukeutuvat alatoimialat Lähde: KPMG, Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa, 28.11.2018
  155. 155. Vientiteollisuus tuo Suomeen yli 28 miljardin euron verotulot vuosittain 155 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 14.1, 50% 7.7, 27% 6.6, 23% Yhteensä 28,4 mrd. € Vientiteollisuus (välitön) Vaikutus muilla toimialoilla (välillinen) Vaikutus yksityiseen kulutukseen (tulovaikutus) Lähde: Vientiteollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018
  156. 156. Teknologiateollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa - Mukana jatkuva toiminta ja investoinnit - Välittömät, välilliset ja yksityisen kulutuksen kautta tulevat vaikutukset 156 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
  157. 157. Teknologiateollisuus - mukana olevat toimialat 157 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus • 07 Metallimalmien louhinta • 24 Metallien jalostus • 25 Metallituotteiden valmistus • 26 Elektroniikkateollisuus • 27 Sähkölaitteiden valmistus • 28 Koneiden ja laitteiden valmistus • 29 Moottoriajoneuvojen ym. valmistus • 30 Muiden kulkuneuvojen valmistus • 325 Lääkintä- ja hammaslääkintäinstrumenttien ja –tarvikkeiden valmistus • 33 Koneiden ja laitteiden korjaus, huolto ja asennus • 62-63 Tietotekniikkapalvelut • 71 Suunnittelu ja konsultointi Lähde: Teknologiateollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018
  158. 158. Teknologiateollisuuden luoma arvonlisä talouteen on 55 miljardia euroa eli yli 28 % BKT:sta* 158 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 28.8, 53% 15.6, 29% 10.1, 18% Yhteensä 54,5 mrd. € Teknologiateollisuus (välitön) Vaikutus muilla toimialoilla (välillinen) Vaikutus yksityiseen kulutukseen (tulovaikutus) *) BKT:n arvonlisäys oli 193,3 mrd. euroa vuonna 2017. Lähde: Teknologiateollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018
  159. 159. Teknologiateollisuus synnyttää Suomessa lähes 650 000 työpaikkaa (yli 25 % kaikista työllisistä) 159 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 304,600, 47% 225,800, 35% 114,600, 18% Yhteensä 644 900 työllistä Teknologiateollisuus (välitön) Vaikutus muilla toimialoilla (välillinen) Vaikutus yksityiseen kulutukseen (tulovaikutus) 10 työpaikkaa teknologiateollisuudessa luo 11 työpaikkaa muualle talouteen Lähde: Teknologiateollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018
  160. 160. Jokainen teknologiateollisuuden työpaikka synnyttää lähes toisen työpaikan palveluissa 160 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 295,100, 87% 12,200, 3% 33,100, 10% Välillinen ja tulovaikutusten työllisyysvaikutus: 340 300 työllistä Palvelut* Alkutuotanto Jalostus* *) Pl. teknologiateollisuuteen lukeutuvat alatoimialat Lähde: Teknologiateollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018
  161. 161. Teknologiateollisuus tuo Suomeen yli 18 miljardin euron verotulot vuosittain 161 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 9.2, 50% 4.3, 24% 4.7, 26% Yhteensä 18,2 mrd. € Teknologiateollisuus (välitön) Vaikutus muilla toimialoilla (välillinen) Vaikutus yksityiseen kulutukseen (tulovaikutus) Lähde: Teknologiateollisuuden taloudelliset vaikutukset Suomessa 11/2018
  162. 162. Taustatietoa teknologiateollisuudesta sekä koko vientiteollisuudesta 162 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
  163. 163. Teknologiateollisuus on viiden toimialan kokonaisuus 163 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus ELEKTRONIIKKA- JA SÄHKÖTEOLLISUUS ABB, Ensto, Murata Electronics, Nokia, Planmeca, Polar Electro, Suunto, Vacon, Vaisala… METALLIEN JALOSTUS Boliden, Componenta, Kuusakoski, Luvata, Outokumpu, Ovako, Sacotec, SSAB … KONE- JA METALLITUOTETEOLLISUUS Abloy, Cargotec, Prima Power, Fiskars, Glaston, Kone, Konecranes, Metso-Outotec, Meyer Turku, Neles, Normet, Oras, Patria, Pemamek, Ponsse, Stala, Valmet, Valtra, Wärtsilä… TIETOTEKNIIKKA-ALA Basware, Bilot, CGI, Digia, Efecte, Enfo, F- Secure, Fujitsu Finland, IBM, Innofactor, Knowit, Microsoft, Nixu, TietoEVRY… SUUNNITTELU JA KONSULTOINTI A-Insinöörit, Citec, Elomatic, Etteplan, FCG, Granlund, Neste Engineering Solution, AFRY, Ramboll, Rejlers, Sitowise, SWECO, WSP…
  164. 164. Teknologiateollisuus on viiden toimialan kokonaisuus 164 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus ELEKTRONIIKKA- JA SÄHKÖTEOLLISUUS • tietoliikennelaitteet, sähkökoneet, terveysteknologia • liikevaihto (2019): 18 mrd euroa • henkilöstö (2019): 37 600 METALLIEN JALOSTUS • terästuotteet, värimetallit, valut, metallimalmikaivokset • liikevaihto (2019): 10,7 mrd euroa • henkilöstö (2019): 16 700 KONE- JA METALLITUOTETEOLLISUUS • koneet, metallituotteet, kulkuneuvot • liikevaihto (2019): 32,8 mrd euroa • henkilöstö (2019): 133 600 TIETOTEKNIIKKA-ALA • tietotekniikkapalvelut, ohjelmistot • liikevaihto (2019): 14,8 mrd euroa • henkilöstö (2019): 72 300 SUUNNITTELU JA KONSULTOINTI • teollisuuden, yhteiskunnan ja rakentamisen asiantuntijapalvelut • liikevaihto (2019): 6,6 mrd euroa • henkilöstö (2019): 52 700
  165. 165. Teknologiateollisuus Suomessa – Suomen suurin elinkeino 165 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus • Noin 50 % koko viennistä. • Työllisyysvaikutus suoraan noin 310 000, välilliset vaikutukset mukaan lukien 650 000 ihmistä. • Vaikutus arvonlisään yhteensä 57 mrd. € eli 28 % BKT:n arvonlisäyksestä. • Tuo Suomeen 18 mrd. €:n verotulot vuosittain. • Investoinnit vuosittain 5 mrd. €. • 70 % elinkeinoelämän t&k -investoinneista.
  166. 166. Toimialakohtaisia asioita yhdistyksissä ja ryhmissä Viiden toimialan kokonaisuus Liikevaihto teknologiateollisuudessa: Toimialakohtaiset Tuotekohtaiset Alihankkijat, alumiinituotteet, lämpökäsittely ja takomot, metallintyöstökonevalmistajat, ohutlevy, teollisuusovet, teräspalo-ovet, perävaunut ja päällirakenteet, polttomoottorit, puuntyöstökonevalmistajat, rakennuskonevalmistajat, työvälinevalmistajat, valaisinvalmistajat, voimansiirto, ydinenergia-alan toimittajat SUUNNITTELU JA KONSULTOINTI 8% KONE- JA METALLI- TUOTETEOLLISUUS 41% ELEKTRONIIKKA- JA SÄHKÖTEOLLISUUS 20% TIETOTEKNIIKKA-ALA 17% METALLIEN JALOSTUS 14% Poikkitoimialaiset Tietotekniikka
  167. 167. Suomalaisten teknologiateollisuuden pörssiyritysten henkilöstöstä 87 % on ulkomailla, 13 % Suomessa (2019) 167 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus 87% 13% HENKILÖSTÖSTÄ Tytäryrityksissä ulkomailla Suomessa Lähde: Pörssiyritysten vuosikertomukset ja teknologiateollisuus ry:n henkilöstökyselyt
  168. 168. 168 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus *) Tavaraviennin lisäksi alan yrityksillä oli palveluvientiä alustavien tietojen mukaan 14-15 miljardia euroa. Lähde: Tullihallitus, Tilastokeskus Teknologiateollisuuden tavaravienti Suomesta alueittain 2019 Tavaravienti yhteensä 34,2 mrd. euroa* Pohjois-Amerikka 3,15 mrd. € 9,2 % Länsi-Eurooppa 18,23 mrd. € 53,3 % Etelä- ja Väli- Amerikka 0,99 mrd. € 2,9 % Keski- ja Itä-Eurooppa 5,94 mrd. € 17,4 % Afrikka 0,45 mrd. € 1,3 % Lähi- ja Keski-Itä 0,51 mrd. € 1,5 % Aasia 4,93 mrd. € 14,4 %
  169. 169. Teknologia-, metsä- ja kemianteollisuus tuovat 81 % Suomen tavara- ja palveluviennin tuloista Tavara- ja palveluvienti: miljardia euroa ja osuus Suomen viennistä 2017 169 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Palveluviennin toimialakohtaiset tiedot ovat alustavia. Lähde: Tullihallitus, Tilastokeskus (kansantalouden tilinpito, palvelujen ulkomaankauppa), Teknologiateollisuus ry Teknologiateollisuus, 43.6, 51% Metsäteollisuus; 12.9; 15% Kemianteollisuus; 13; 15% Muut toimialat; 16.1; 19%
  170. 170. 170 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Palveluviennin toimialakohtaiset tiedot ovat alustavia. Lähde: Tullihallitus, Tilastokeskus (kansantalouden tilinpito, palvelujen ulkomaankauppa), Teknologiateollisuus ry Teknologia-, metsä- ja kemianteollisuuden tavara- ja palveluvienti alatoimialoittain (mrd. euroa 2017) Koneet ja laitteet, 7.8 Elektroniikkateollisuuden palvelut, 5.1 Terästuotteet, 4.2 Pelit ja ohjelmistot, 4.1 Sähkökoneet ja -laitteet, 3.8 Autot ja autonosat, 3.5 Värimetallit, 3.4 Koneteollisuuden palvelut, 2.8 Tietoliikennelaitteet, 2.7 Laivat, veneet ja muut ajoneuvot, 1.9 Lääkintäkojeet ja laitteet, 1.6 Metallituotteet, 1.3 Metallien jalostuksen palvelut, 0.6 Suunnittelu- ja konsultointipalvelut, 0.4 Metallimalmit, 0.4 Paperi, kartonki, pahvi, 7.1 Sahatavara, 2.8 Massa, 2.0 Metsäteollisuuden palvelut, 1.0 Dieselpolttoaineet, 4.5 Kemikaalit ja kemialliset tuotteet, 3.5 Kumi- ja muovituotteet, 2.6 Kemianteollisuuden palvelut, 1.5 Lääkkeet, 0.9 Muut tavarat ja palvelut, 16.1
  171. 171. Teknologia-, metsä- ja kemianteollisuus tuovat 91 % Suomen tavaraviennin tuloista Tavaravienti: miljardia euroa ja osuus Suomen tavaraviennistä 2019 171 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tullihallitus Teknologiateollisuus 34.2 mrd.€ 53% Metsäteollisuus 12.3 mrd.€ 19% Kemianteollisuus 12.4 mrd.€ 19% Muut toimialat 6 mrd.€ 9%
  172. 172. 172 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Lähde: Tullihallitus, Tilastokeskus (kansantalouden tilinpito) Teknologia-, metsä- ja kemianteollisuuden tavaravienti alatoimialoittain (mrd. euroa 2017) Koneet ja laitteet, 7.8 Terästuotteet, 4.2 Sähkökoneet ja -laitteet, 3.8 Autot ja autonosat, 3.5 Värimetallit, 3.4 Tietoliikennelaitteet, 2.7 Laivat, veneet ja muut ajoneuvot, 1.9 Lääkintäkojeet ja laitteet, 1.6 Metallituotteet, 1.3 Metallimalmit, 0.4 Paperi, kartonki, pahvi, 7.1 Sahatavara, 2.8 Massa, 2.0 Dieselpolttoaineet, 4.5 Kemikaalit ja kemialliset tuotteet, 3.5 Kumi- ja muovituotteet, 2.6 Lääkkeet, 0.9 Muut tavarat , 5.5
  173. 173. 173 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus Teknologia-, metsä- ja kemianteollisuus tuovat 60 % Suomen palveluviennin tuloista Erityisesti peliteollisuus on kompensoinut elektroniikkateollisuuden palveluviennin vähenemisen 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Teknologia-, metsä- ja kemianteollisuuden palveluvienti Suomesta (ml. peliteollisuus) Muiden toimialojen palveluvienti Suomesta Palveluviennin toimialakohtaiset tiedot vuodelta 2017 ovat alustavia. Lähde: Tilastokeskus (kansantalouden tilinpito, palvelujen ulkomaankauppa), Teknologiateollisuus ry
  174. 174. Pidemmällä aikajänteellä Suomi tarvitsee yritysten kasvua tukevaa talous- ja veropolitiikkaa 174 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus
  175. 175. Hallitukselta kaivataan uusia rohkeita tekoja investointien vauhdittamiseksi 175 8.2.2021 Teknologiateollisuus • Yritysten aineellisia ja aineettomia investointeja on kannustettava verotuksellisin keinoin • Vientiteollisuuden ja koko kansantalouden heikko tuottavuuskehitys kertoo yritysten investointien vaisusta kehityksestä. • Hallituksen päätökset investointikannusteista ovat hyvä alku tarvittaville uudistuksille. • Tuplapoisto-oikeus kone- ja laiteinvestoinneille 2020-2023. Tulisi ulottaa koskemaan myös käytettynä hankittavia koneita ja laitteita. • Ylimääräinen (esim. 50%) verovähennys yritysten toteuttamille, yhteistyössä korkeakoulujen ja tutkimuslaitosten kanssa tehtäville TKI-hankkeille 2020-2023. • Seuraavassa vaiheessa aineelliset investoinnit tulisi voida poistaa vapaasti, jopa kerralla kokonaan. • Suomen TKI-intensiteettiä on nostettava • Julkisen sektorin tuen osuus yritysten TKI-investoinneista on Suomessa vain puolet OECD-keskiarvosta. • Julkisen sektorin tuki toimii vipuvartena yritysten omien TKI-panostusten ja tutkimusyhteistyön lisäämiseksi. • Yrityksille suunnattuja TKI-avustuksia tulisi lisätä pysyvästi 100 milj. € / vuosi vuoteen 2023 mennessä ja suuntaus yritysvetoisille, tutkimuslaitosten/yliopistojen kanssa yhdessä toteutettaville innovaatiokumppanuuksille. • Yritysten omille TKI-investoinneille tulisi sallia ylimääräinen verovähennys selkeillä säännöillä ja koskemaan laajasti yrityskenttää. Verovähennys auttaa TKI-intensiteetin nostoa.
  176. 176. Teknologiateollisuus Menestystä vuodelle 2021

×