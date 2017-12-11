DEEP WEB Deep Web juga dikenal dengan nama Deepnet, Darknet, Invisible Web, Undernet atau Hidden Web, Deep Web merupakan b...
Tugas Akhir Mata Kuliah Bahasa Indonesia

Published in: Education
  1. 1. DEEP WEB Deep Web juga dikenal dengan nama Deepnet, Darknet, Invisible Web, Undernet atau Hidden Web, Deep Web merupakan bagian dari World Wide Web tetapi tidak termasuk ke dalam internet yang dapat dicari dengan mudah, yaitu dengan menggunakan mesin pencari web yang menggunakan indeks mesin pencari web. Deep Web berbeda dengan Dark Internet, dimana komputer tidak dapat lagi dijangkau melalui Internet, atau dengan Darknet yang merupakan jaringan untuk menukarkan data, yang dapat digolongkan sebagai bagian kecil dari Deep Web. Di dalam Deep Web ada beberapa situs pornografi, jual beli narkotika, situs kekerasan, peretasan. Hampir semuanya dari situs Deep Web yang kita kenal berdomain dot onion. Namun sebenarnya situs berdomain dot onion tersebut bukan Deep Web secara keseluruhan. Dot Onion cuma sebagian kecil dari Deep Web yang bisa kita sebut Dark Web atau sisi gelapnya internet. Dan dari 100% informasi dari internet deepweb menampung sekitar 96% informasi sedangkan internet yang selama ini kita jelajahi hanya menampung sekitar 4% saja jika dibandingkan dengan informasi yang ada pada deepweb Cara mengakses deepweb Seperti yang tadi saya sudah jelaskan di atas bahwa deepweb tidak akan bisa di akses dengan mudah kenapa ? karena deep web atau dark net mempergunakan The Onion Router (TOR). TOR pada awalnya didesain sebagai alat komunikasi pada militer, dipergunakan untuk menjaga pesan agar tetap terenkripsi dan rahasia. Jadi jika sahabat ingin mengakses deepweb anda bisa menggunakan browser khusus (tor-browser) yang bisa sahabat download melalui link resminya = https://www.torproject.org/projects/torbrowser.html.en Dan jika anda ingin mengaksesnya melalui android anda bisa mendownload browsernya (orfox dan orbot) yang sudah tersedia di google play store Manfaat deepweb  Hal pertama yang di tawarkan di deepweb adalah anonymitas atau tanpa nama yang dimana anda tidak perlu hawatir informasi pribadi anda terbongkar atau diketahui oranglain
  2. 2.  Informasi,buku-buku,dan dokumen rahasia tersebar luas, seperti yang saya jelaskan di atas bahwa di dalam deepweb kita tidak perlu hawatir identitas kita diketahui oleh orang lain maka dari itu banyak orang-orang yang tidak bertanggung jawab mengupload dokumen dan data-data yang bersifat rahasia kedalamnya.  Didalam deepweb banyak perdagangan barang-barang langkah, walaupun kebanyakan Transaksi Jual-Beli di dalam Deep Web itu hampir semuanya adalah ILEGAL, tetapi hal ini tetap bisa dikatakan sebagai salah satu manfaat dari Deep Web.  Karena orang-orang bisa mencari barang apapun melalui Deep Web, bahkan barang langkah yang tidak ada dijual di internet biasa.  Misalnya saja barang yang sangat diperlukan, seperti Obat, atapun barang- barang lainnya. Maka jika barang tersebut termasuk barang langka, ataupun dilarang. Bisa saja barang tersebut bisa sobat dapatkan dengan mudah di dalam Deep Web.  Deepweb juga menjadi tempat yang paling aman untuk curhat atau mengeluarkan seluruh keluh kesal karena deepweb yang bersifat sangat privasi  Mendapat pengetahuan dari berbagai orang karena kebanyakan orang-orang yang ada di dalam deepweb bukan lah orang biasa, tetapi orang-orang seperti hacker dan ahli-ahli lainnya yang bisa anda ajak komunikasi, dan ada banyak forum-forum di deepweb yang bisa menambah pengetahuan anda. Contoh situs yang sering di kunjungi di deepweb 1. Perdagangan senjata Perdagangan senjata sangat populer di deepweb kenapa tidak, karena senjata yang di perdagangkan di deepweb relatif lebih murah dibandingkan yang lain, namun ini bersifat illegal dan cara transaksi di deepweb kebanyakan menggunakan bitcoin 2. Narkoba Website penjualan narkoba atau informasi narkoba jenis baru banyak sekali di darknet, dan drugs juga menjadi topik yang lumayan banyak dicari di deepweb. disini kalian bisa membeli narkoba jenis apapun yang kalian cari. 3. Dokumen rahasia Nah ini juga lumayan banyak dicari. Di kategori ini yang paling banyak dicari adalah dokumen dokumen NASA atau FBI yang berhasil di hack lalu di upload oleh hacker. Daftar pustaka : Muh.zulkifli.s https://id.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deep_Web
